Taylor Swift wore Tamara Ralph & picked up some awards at the 2026 MTV VMAs

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift at last night’s VMAs. She wore a Tamara Ralph dress which follows this weird trend of “two fabrics which have nothing to do with one another.” I would have liked this if the whole thing had been the sleek black fabric. Taylor came solo, or rather, her husband did not join her at the VMAs.

Anyway, Taylor received a special VMA last night: the inaugural Artist Director Honors, something to honor Taylor’s work directing her own music videos. If this sounds like something they made up for Taylor specifically, you would be correct. MTV did not even hide it – the VMA’s executive producer told the AP that: “The Artist Director Honor really is an extension of the [Video] Vanguard [Award… And in many ways, even larger in stature because it was an idea that, quite frankly, the kernel of the idea came from external. I’ll leave it at that.” “From external” meaning that Taylor and her team pressured MTV to make up a special award for her to get her to turn up. MTV ended up giving the OG Video Vanguard Award to Nirvana.

Taylor was also there to premiere her music video for “Patient Zero,” the new single from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The MV stars Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell and there’s a cameo from Cara Delevingne. Unfortunately, Taylor left some Easter eggs in the video to indicate (to her fans) that Joe Alwyn was poisoning her. Joe Alwyn was not poisoning her and it’s really shocking that Taylor will continue to say nothing while her fans rant about that online. Taylor has spent three-plus years trying to rewrite the Alwyn relationship and every single time she makes an oblique reference to Joe, he’s never responded. That alone is driving her crazy. (I’ll replace the video when Taylor’s channel posts the official music video, which she had not done as of this writing.)