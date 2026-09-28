Amazon Prime has stepped in as a sponsor of the Birmingham Invictus Games

While Prince Harry hasn’t said this directly, most of us believe that the Sussexes’ UK move has a lot to do with next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham. Some theorized that Harry wants to be on hand and in the country in case Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace pull some shenanigans. Which is more than possible. It’s also possible that Harry knows he’s the face of the games and he needed to be there to personally fundraise and help sign up corporate sponsors. After the Vancouver/Whistler games, Boeing stepped away from sponsoring the Birmingham Games, although Boeing is still a major sponsor of the Invictus Games Foundation. This left a sponsorship gap, a gap which Harry and the Invictus team have been trying to fill for the past year. Well, good news? Amazon Prime is coming aboard.
Amazon is set to sponsor Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Birmingham next year in a big-money deal. The online giant is said to have agreed terms — which would boost the chances of Meghan making an appearance.
Amazon’s streaming arm, Prime Video, is a rival to Netflix which screened Harry and Meghan’s lifestyle shows and a docuseries on the biennial competition for wounded forces’ personnel and vets. Sources said the deal for Amazon to have branding would rescue the games, to run from July 10 to 17, from a “funding crisis”.
The Duke of Sussex and the Invictus Foundation are said to need around £20million to cover costs. It comes after Boeing, a major sponsor, opted not to renew after the event two years ago.
One source said: “The deal would be a shot in the arm for Invictus and Harry. The Invictus committee are really hoping it gets over the line. Amazon wanted to get involved. They already do a lot to back veterans, including employment programmes. The games are a big undertaking and expensive. And it’s interesting Amazon are Netflix’s big rival. It maybe shows Harry and Meg moving in a different direction with a new partner.”
Livewire Pictures are producing coverage of the 2027 games — the first in the UK since 2014 — but the Invictus Foundation has not yet announced a broadcaster.
[From The Sun]
Amazon sucks but I’m glad they’re stepping in as a major sponsor. Jeff Bezos is trying to whitewash his image everywhere, at every level, so why not allow some worthy organizations benefit from his largesse? Put it another way, I’d rather see Bezos sponsor cultural and charitable institutions like Invictus and the Costume Institute as opposed to throwing money away on AI projects or what have you.
Speaking of, Rob Shuter claims that Kris Jenner deserves the credit for helping out Harry. According to Shuter’s sources, Kris is tight with Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos (which is true, they hosted her birthday party last year), and Kris masterminded this deal: “Kris didn’t just know both sides — she had their trust. Meghan needed help. Kris had Lauren’s ear, and Lauren had Jeff’s. One conversation led to another, and suddenly Amazon was at the table.” Another insider said: “This is pocket change for Jeff, but potentially transformative for Invictus. Lauren understands the power of backing major cultural events. If Jeff can put Amazon money behind the Met Gala, why wouldn’t they help Meghan and Harry?” So… wait?? I thought Kris Jenner was mad at the Sussexes because something something Instagram photos! I thought the Kardashian-Jenners had declared Harry and Meghan personas non grata? And now Kris is getting credit for this?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid and Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duke of Sussex plays pickleball during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex plays pickleball during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex attends a panel discussion during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex has a group photo during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex speaking to pupils who are learning about design and performance around adaptive prosthetics during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
-
-
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner. The couple, soaking up their stylish Italian getaway, looked relaxed and radiant as they headed off for their evening of newlywed bliss.
Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This is good news. The veterans who participate in Invictus deserve support and it’s the lead Amazon could do.
Well done Harry!
Great.
The Uk trash media has no clue how this deal came about … their lying fingers and imaginary sources are making this up!
Anyway, good job for IG. I hope after IG, the Sussexes go back to Montecito as people over have decorum while in 🇬🇧 some people are willing to sell others for a few pounds! Their media is a reflection of them
Bingo!!!!!!! Just more made-up trash by “UK trash media,” as you pointed out. They have no insider info on anything.
That gutter rat shuter is trying to connect dots. He is clueless like those other rats he has found a platform using the Sussexes as bait to garner a name for himself in a crowded Sussex industry. Happy Invictus has this sponsorship for the veterans and hope Bezos sprinkle more money towards good projects
It’s a mistake to associate with Bezos. Needs must, I guess.
Amazon has sponsored past Invictus games. This isn’t the first time, and there’s no money crisis. These guys make up stories
This! Such made-up bull.
Yeah I went this isn’t true and it made zero sense since they have been sponsors before.
Hasn’t Amazon been involved as a sponsor before? I thought they bought out the tickets maybe for the Dusseldorf games and gave them out to the families so they could attend? Does that sound familiar to anyone else?
Regardless – Jeff Bezos is clearly “problematic” to put it lightly but i’d rather billionaires spend their money on a cause like this rather than another tribute to the orange one or whatever. More donations to organizations like this, less ego driven flights to space.
I remember Amazon doing this.
@Becks – I came on to post something similar. I couldn’t remember which games it was (so it probably was Düsseldorf) but, thought Amazon had bought all the tickets to allow the games to free entry for anyone who wanted to attend. I can’t stand what Bezos has become but, I did think it was very generous of him to do this not only for the veterans and their families but, as encouragement for ordinary people to attend an event to support those who have given so much for their respective countries.
There are very few facts in the Sun article. Firstly there is no evidence that Boeing was ever slated to sponsor Invictus Birmingham. It is sponsor for the Invictus Foundation but Birmingham is solely responsible for finding its own sponsors. To say Boeing ‘pulled out’ is a fact free statement, not supported by evidence, when did Boeing say it was sponsoring Birmingham? Secondly Amazon sponsored Invictus Germany and is still a partner with the German arm of Invictus. To say this alleged partnership is something to do with Kris Jenner is also a fact free statement. Thirdly to say Invictus had a ‘funding crisis’ is also a fact free statement. In the article Invictus says Birmingham has sufficient funds for the games. Of course they are still looking for additional sponsors as an extra money will mean more can be done for the competitors and their families. Also shouldn’t we wait for Invictus Birmingham to confirm this before we say it’s definitely happening based on an article in the Sun?
This would make sense. It’s good for both parties. Let Bezos spend some of his loot on a worthy project.
Although there are probably some truth about this, this is not a confirmed story.
Is that picture of Harry frowning in the thumbnail AI?
As others said this isn’t true. Amazon has sponsored before. I think they just wanted to act like Meghan and Harry really needed Kris Jenner for something. And I am baffled at them claiming that Invictus is broke. And I am now seeing many articles all over the place that Harry went begging to billionaires from help. Another article I saw said Canadian ATCO had to save Invictus. What the heck?