Amazon Prime has stepped in as a sponsor of the Birmingham Invictus Games

While Prince Harry hasn’t said this directly, most of us believe that the Sussexes’ UK move has a lot to do with next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham. Some theorized that Harry wants to be on hand and in the country in case Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace pull some shenanigans. Which is more than possible. It’s also possible that Harry knows he’s the face of the games and he needed to be there to personally fundraise and help sign up corporate sponsors. After the Vancouver/Whistler games, Boeing stepped away from sponsoring the Birmingham Games, although Boeing is still a major sponsor of the Invictus Games Foundation. This left a sponsorship gap, a gap which Harry and the Invictus team have been trying to fill for the past year. Well, good news? Amazon Prime is coming aboard.

Amazon is set to sponsor Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in ­Birmingham next year in a big-money deal. The online giant is said to have agreed terms — which would boost the chances of Meghan making an appearance.

Amazon’s streaming arm, Prime Video, is a rival to Netflix which screened Harry and Meghan’s lifestyle shows and a docuseries on the biennial competition for wounded forces’ personnel and vets. Sources said the deal for Amazon to have branding would rescue the games, to run from July 10 to 17, from a “funding crisis”.

The Duke of Sussex and the Invictus Foundation are said to need around £20million to cover costs. It comes after Boeing, a major sponsor, opted not to renew after the event two years ago.

One source said: “The deal would be a shot in the arm for Invictus and Harry. The Invictus committee are really hoping it gets over the line. Amazon wanted to get involved. They already do a lot to back veterans, including employment programmes. The games are a big undertaking and expensive. And it’s interesting Amazon are Netflix’s big rival. It maybe shows Harry and Meg moving in a different direction with a new partner.”

Livewire Pictures are producing coverage of the 2027 games — the first in the UK since 2014 — but the Invictus Foundation has not yet announced a broadcaster.

[From The Sun]

Amazon sucks but I’m glad they’re stepping in as a major sponsor. Jeff Bezos is trying to whitewash his image everywhere, at every level, so why not allow some worthy organizations benefit from his largesse? Put it another way, I’d rather see Bezos sponsor cultural and charitable institutions like Invictus and the Costume Institute as opposed to throwing money away on AI projects or what have you.

Speaking of, Rob Shuter claims that Kris Jenner deserves the credit for helping out Harry. According to Shuter’s sources, Kris is tight with Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos (which is true, they hosted her birthday party last year), and Kris masterminded this deal: “Kris didn’t just know both sides — she had their trust. Meghan needed help. Kris had Lauren’s ear, and Lauren had Jeff’s. One conversation led to another, and suddenly Amazon was at the table.” Another insider said: “This is pocket change for Jeff, but potentially transformative for Invictus. Lauren understands the power of backing major cultural events. If Jeff can put Amazon money behind the Met Gala, why wouldn’t they help Meghan and Harry?” So… wait?? I thought Kris Jenner was mad at the Sussexes because something something Instagram photos! I thought the Kardashian-Jenners had declared Harry and Meghan personas non grata? And now Kris is getting credit for this?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid and Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

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17 Responses to “Amazon Prime has stepped in as a sponsor of the Birmingham Invictus Games”

  1. MidnightSuperNova says:
    September 28, 2026 at 7:34 am

    This is good news. The veterans who participate in Invictus deserve support and it’s the lead Amazon could do.

    Well done Harry!

    Reply
  2. vs says:
    September 28, 2026 at 7:35 am

    The Uk trash media has no clue how this deal came about … their lying fingers and imaginary sources are making this up!
    Anyway, good job for IG. I hope after IG, the Sussexes go back to Montecito as people over have decorum while in 🇬🇧 some people are willing to sell others for a few pounds! Their media is a reflection of them

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      September 28, 2026 at 8:01 am

      Bingo!!!!!!! Just more made-up trash by “UK trash media,” as you pointed out. They have no insider info on anything.

      Reply
  3. Shiela Kerr says:
    September 28, 2026 at 7:39 am

    That gutter rat shuter is trying to connect dots. He is clueless like those other rats he has found a platform using the Sussexes as bait to garner a name for himself in a crowded Sussex industry. Happy Invictus has this sponsorship for the veterans and hope Bezos sprinkle more money towards good projects

    Reply
  4. Catherine says:
    September 28, 2026 at 7:43 am

    It’s a mistake to associate with Bezos. Needs must, I guess.

    Reply
  5. HO says:
    September 28, 2026 at 7:49 am

    Amazon has sponsored past Invictus games. This isn’t the first time, and there’s no money crisis. These guys make up stories

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    September 28, 2026 at 7:49 am

    Hasn’t Amazon been involved as a sponsor before? I thought they bought out the tickets maybe for the Dusseldorf games and gave them out to the families so they could attend? Does that sound familiar to anyone else?

    Regardless – Jeff Bezos is clearly “problematic” to put it lightly but i’d rather billionaires spend their money on a cause like this rather than another tribute to the orange one or whatever. More donations to organizations like this, less ego driven flights to space.

    Reply
    • Shiela Kerr says:
      September 28, 2026 at 8:00 am

      I remember Amazon doing this.

      Reply
    • LauraD says:
      September 28, 2026 at 8:31 am

      @Becks – I came on to post something similar. I couldn’t remember which games it was (so it probably was Düsseldorf) but, thought Amazon had bought all the tickets to allow the games to free entry for anyone who wanted to attend. I can’t stand what Bezos has become but, I did think it was very generous of him to do this not only for the veterans and their families but, as encouragement for ordinary people to attend an event to support those who have given so much for their respective countries.

      Reply
    • Julia says:
      September 28, 2026 at 8:31 am

      There are very few facts in the Sun article. Firstly there is no evidence that Boeing was ever slated to sponsor Invictus Birmingham. It is sponsor for the Invictus Foundation but Birmingham is solely responsible for finding its own sponsors. To say Boeing ‘pulled out’ is a fact free statement, not supported by evidence, when did Boeing say it was sponsoring Birmingham? Secondly Amazon sponsored Invictus Germany and is still a partner with the German arm of Invictus. To say this alleged partnership is something to do with Kris Jenner is also a fact free statement. Thirdly to say Invictus had a ‘funding crisis’ is also a fact free statement. In the article Invictus says Birmingham has sufficient funds for the games. Of course they are still looking for additional sponsors as an extra money will mean more can be done for the competitors and their families. Also shouldn’t we wait for Invictus Birmingham to confirm this before we say it’s definitely happening based on an article in the Sun?

      Reply
  7. MaisiesMom says:
    September 28, 2026 at 8:02 am

    This would make sense. It’s good for both parties. Let Bezos spend some of his loot on a worthy project.

    Reply
  8. Julie says:
    September 28, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Although there are probably some truth about this, this is not a confirmed story.

    Reply
  9. Lauren says:
    September 28, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Is that picture of Harry frowning in the thumbnail AI?

    Reply
  10. ChillinginDC says:
    September 28, 2026 at 8:33 am

    As others said this isn’t true. Amazon has sponsored before. I think they just wanted to act like Meghan and Harry really needed Kris Jenner for something. And I am baffled at them claiming that Invictus is broke. And I am now seeing many articles all over the place that Harry went begging to billionaires from help. Another article I saw said Canadian ATCO had to save Invictus. What the heck?

    Reply

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