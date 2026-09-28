LISA wore a red furry oversized Quine Li cape at the 2026 MTV VMAs: muppet high fashion?

Here are some of the more colorful looks from last night’s VMAs. (We have coverage of the goth/witchy looks here and Kaiser covered Taylor Swift’s look earlier.) LISA combined a sheer red corset dress from The Attico with a comically oversized furry coat from Quine Li. She brought the drama and I love it. She won Best Pop for Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.
PinkPantheress was in archival Nina Ricci from 2011. I really dig her natural looking makeup and undone hair. I would like this better with a sleeker skirt but that’s a minor complaint and the look wouldn’t be as interesting. She won Best Art Direction for Stateside + Zara Larsson.
Tyla was in a snakeskin two piece Mowalola look featuring a very low skirt and bra top. She looks uncomfortable in this but it’s fun for the VMAs.
Chloe Bailey was in an Egyptian-look Idan Cohen cutout gown with mirror embellishments. The top is riding too low, but she seems fine with it. The craftsmanship in this gown is impressive. I love the intricate beading in the skirt.
Nicky and Paris Hilton looked like the standard and scifi versions of early 2000s android prototypes. Paris is wearing The Blondes and was a presenter.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
Paris and Nicki have really evolved into exactly who we always thought they’d be in the future, haven’t they?
I love Lisa and Pinkpantheress’s looks. Just fun. (Side note: I hope Lisa writes a tell all someday. The more I read about how she went from unknown teen in Thailand to mega superstar emerging from a South Korean musician factory with a new face and speaking two new languages, I’m intrigued).
Same. loved Lisa’s look. She’s so cute. And so was Pink Pantheress. They had cute vibes
The ladies in BlackPink like all Kpop groups went through absolute hell in the rookie system (and the girls probably even more). Lisa got through it but was obviously just so incredibly talented from the start and had the mental/physical focus that she made the final cut. I think it was Rosé that said something like: ‘when I met Lisa I understood that some people were born to do this’. (From Netflix Light up the sky documentary).
Thanks for that! But I’m sure there are details that won’t come out until her own tell all. Like, I want deets on what happened during those years. I’m sure Lisa had something very unique about her. She was the first teen selected from outside SK and picked from among thousands. But it was still years before she was unleashed on the world. I mean . . . it’s weird, right?
I agree with you both.
Pink Pantheress’s dress is a great take on ruffles and polka dots.
As for LISA, the coat combined with the nails really gives High-End Carnivorous Furry.
Red is my favorite color, so thumbs up for Lisa. An incredible outfit. I’d wear it, but I literally have no place to wear it to–I think the red carpet or possibly a Cinderella-like ball would be the only appropriate places.