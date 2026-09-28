LISA wore a red furry oversized Quine Li cape at the 2026 MTV VMAs: muppet high fashion?

Lisa at the VMAs in an oversized cape
Here are some of the more colorful looks from last night’s VMAs. (We have coverage of the goth/witchy looks here and Kaiser covered Taylor Swift’s look earlier.) LISA combined a sheer red corset dress from The Attico with a comically oversized furry coat from Quine Li. She brought the drama and I love it. She won Best Pop for Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

PinkPantheress was in archival Nina Ricci from 2011. I really dig her natural looking makeup and undone hair. I would like this better with a sleeker skirt but that’s a minor complaint and the look wouldn’t be as interesting. She won Best Art Direction for Stateside + Zara Larsson.

PinkPantheress in Nina Ricci

PinkPantheress in Nina Ricci

Tyla was in a snakeskin two piece Mowalola look featuring a very low skirt and bra top. She looks uncomfortable in this but it’s fun for the VMAs.

Tyla in two piece snakeskin

Tyla in two piece snakeskin

Chloe Bailey was in an Egyptian-look Idan Cohen cutout gown with mirror embellishments. The top is riding too low, but she seems fine with it. The craftsmanship in this gown is impressive. I love the intricate beading in the skirt.

Chloe

Chloe

Nicky and Paris Hilton looked like the standard and scifi versions of early 2000s android prototypes. Paris is wearing The Blondes and was a presenter.

Paris and Nicky Hilton

Photos credit: Avalon.red

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “LISA wore a red furry oversized Quine Li cape at the 2026 MTV VMAs: muppet high fashion?”

  1. mightymolly says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Paris and Nicki have really evolved into exactly who we always thought they’d be in the future, haven’t they?

    I love Lisa and Pinkpantheress’s looks. Just fun. (Side note: I hope Lisa writes a tell all someday. The more I read about how she went from unknown teen in Thailand to mega superstar emerging from a South Korean musician factory with a new face and speaking two new languages, I’m intrigued).

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 28, 2026 at 11:51 am

      Same. loved Lisa’s look. She’s so cute. And so was Pink Pantheress. They had cute vibes

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 28, 2026 at 3:06 pm

      The ladies in BlackPink like all Kpop groups went through absolute hell in the rookie system (and the girls probably even more). Lisa got through it but was obviously just so incredibly talented from the start and had the mental/physical focus that she made the final cut. I think it was Rosé that said something like: ‘when I met Lisa I understood that some people were born to do this’. (From Netflix Light up the sky documentary).

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        September 28, 2026 at 6:00 pm

        Thanks for that! But I’m sure there are details that won’t come out until her own tell all. Like, I want deets on what happened during those years. I’m sure Lisa had something very unique about her. She was the first teen selected from outside SK and picked from among thousands. But it was still years before she was unleashed on the world. I mean . . . it’s weird, right?

  2. IdlesAtCranky says:
    September 28, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    I agree with you both.

    Pink Pantheress’s dress is a great take on ruffles and polka dots.

    As for LISA, the coat combined with the nails really gives High-End Carnivorous Furry.

    Reply
  3. jferber says:
    September 28, 2026 at 5:25 pm

    Red is my favorite color, so thumbs up for Lisa. An incredible outfit. I’d wear it, but I literally have no place to wear it to–I think the red carpet or possibly a Cinderella-like ball would be the only appropriate places.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment