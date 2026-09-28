LISA wore a red furry oversized Quine Li cape at the 2026 MTV VMAs: muppet high fashion?



Here are some of the more colorful looks from last night’s VMAs. (We have coverage of the goth/witchy looks here and Kaiser covered Taylor Swift’s look earlier.) LISA combined a sheer red corset dress from The Attico with a comically oversized furry coat from Quine Li. She brought the drama and I love it. She won Best Pop for Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

PinkPantheress was in archival Nina Ricci from 2011. I really dig her natural looking makeup and undone hair. I would like this better with a sleeker skirt but that’s a minor complaint and the look wouldn’t be as interesting. She won Best Art Direction for Stateside + Zara Larsson.

Tyla was in a snakeskin two piece Mowalola look featuring a very low skirt and bra top. She looks uncomfortable in this but it’s fun for the VMAs.

Chloe Bailey was in an Egyptian-look Idan Cohen cutout gown with mirror embellishments. The top is riding too low, but she seems fine with it. The craftsmanship in this gown is impressive. I love the intricate beading in the skirt.

Nicky and Paris Hilton looked like the standard and scifi versions of early 2000s android prototypes. Paris is wearing The Blondes and was a presenter.