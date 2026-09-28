Mail: Will Duchess Meghan attend Paris Fashion Week this year, like she did in 2025?

One year ago exactly, the Duchess of Sussex suddenly appeared at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. The British press lost their damn minds about it. All Meghan did was attend the show, say hello to a few people, and go out to a dinner/party after the show. She was in Paris for about 24 hours, then she flew back to Montecito. The British press threw everything they had at her: how dare she go to Paris (and not London), how dare she post Instagram Stories near a bridge; how dare she mock Diana (she did not), how dare she have fashion contacts and on and on. The tantrums were pitiful and they should have been a real turning point for how Meghan and Harry interact with all of those people. Well, Paris Fashion Week starts today. The Daily Mail wonders if Meghan will turn up there again.

An immaculate vision in white, the Duchess of Sussex made her Paris Fashion Week debut last year, materialising in the Balenciaga front row. Having flown solo from Montecito, where she was living at the time, Meghan’s appearance was unexpected. She had come to support Pierpaolo Piccioli, the fashion house’s creative director, who lent her the striking white suit and dramatic cape she wore for the star-studded occasion. ‘Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo,’ her spokesman said at the time. ‘They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.’ Now, with Meghan back in Europe, royal watchers will be wondering whether she will return to Paris Fashion Week in the coming weeks. She has certainly dropped a hint. On her As Ever Instagram page, the Duchess shared a photograph of one of her branded bookmarks resting on what appeared to be a page from a Paris guidebook, prompting speculation that another fashion-week appearance could be on the cards. Last year, Meghan was seen greeting Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour and chatting to celebrated film director Baz Luhrmann. But her Parisian adventure was not entirely smooth. It transpired that Meghan hadn’t been formally invited, as is customary for other celebrity attendees, but had instead engineered her own invitation. The Italian designer, Mr Piccioli, later revealed that she had asked if she could attend, debunking the myth that she had been personally summoned by the fashion gods. Meghan herself confirmed that she reached out to Mr Piccioli to ask to attend the show, later telling Harper’s Bazaar: ‘I reached out and I said, “Happy to come and support you”. We kept it a secret, and it was really fun.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m reminded of the fact that the Princess of Wales avoided this particular copykeen – it would be so easy for Kate to stop by a London Fashion Week show and demonstrate her own fashion contacts and give visible support to British fashion. She never has. Possibly because she has the anti-Midas Touch when it comes to wearing British brands. Most of her favorite labels have gone out of business! Anyway, I would love it if Meghan turned up at PFW, but that was probably a one-time thing. This Mail article – plus the dozens of other Meghan-focused articles published this weekend – shows that the British media is absolutely feral as they wait for Meghan’s first big public outing since the UK move.