Mail: Will Duchess Meghan attend Paris Fashion Week this year, like she did in 2025?

One year ago exactly, the Duchess of Sussex suddenly appeared at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. The British press lost their damn minds about it. All Meghan did was attend the show, say hello to a few people, and go out to a dinner/party after the show. She was in Paris for about 24 hours, then she flew back to Montecito. The British press threw everything they had at her: how dare she go to Paris (and not London), how dare she post Instagram Stories near a bridge; how dare she mock Diana (she did not), how dare she have fashion contacts and on and on. The tantrums were pitiful and they should have been a real turning point for how Meghan and Harry interact with all of those people. Well, Paris Fashion Week starts today. The Daily Mail wonders if Meghan will turn up there again.
An immaculate vision in white, the Duchess of Sussex made her Paris Fashion Week debut last year, materialising in the Balenciaga front row. Having flown solo from Montecito, where she was living at the time, Meghan’s appearance was unexpected. She had come to support Pierpaolo Piccioli, the fashion house’s creative director, who lent her the striking white suit and dramatic cape she wore for the star-studded occasion.
‘Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo,’ her spokesman said at the time. ‘They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.’
Now, with Meghan back in Europe, royal watchers will be wondering whether she will return to Paris Fashion Week in the coming weeks. She has certainly dropped a hint. On her As Ever Instagram page, the Duchess shared a photograph of one of her branded bookmarks resting on what appeared to be a page from a Paris guidebook, prompting speculation that another fashion-week appearance could be on the cards.
Last year, Meghan was seen greeting Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour and chatting to celebrated film director Baz Luhrmann. But her Parisian adventure was not entirely smooth. It transpired that Meghan hadn’t been formally invited, as is customary for other celebrity attendees, but had instead engineered her own invitation. The Italian designer, Mr Piccioli, later revealed that she had asked if she could attend, debunking the myth that she had been personally summoned by the fashion gods.
Meghan herself confirmed that she reached out to Mr Piccioli to ask to attend the show, later telling Harper’s Bazaar: ‘I reached out and I said, “Happy to come and support you”. We kept it a secret, and it was really fun.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m reminded of the fact that the Princess of Wales avoided this particular copykeen – it would be so easy for Kate to stop by a London Fashion Week show and demonstrate her own fashion contacts and give visible support to British fashion. She never has. Possibly because she has the anti-Midas Touch when it comes to wearing British brands. Most of her favorite labels have gone out of business! Anyway, I would love it if Meghan turned up at PFW, but that was probably a one-time thing. This Mail article – plus the dozens of other Meghan-focused articles published this weekend – shows that the British media is absolutely feral as they wait for Meghan’s first big public outing since the UK move.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was spotted arriving at her hotel after attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, exuding elegance in a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt, paired with black pointed-toe heels and a sleek bun.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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Meghan looks so ethereal and stunning in those photos. I can tell you exactly why Kate has never done the most natural thing in the world for a fashionista, which is to go to the shows: she doesn’t belong there. Bicester Village is not what you see at fashion week. The British designers are not as exalted and self-serious as the ones on the Continent, they tend to be more subversive and radical, making them even less likely to be Kate’s bag, but, couture is not for ladies from the Home Counties who play it safe, and pick their clothes out of catalogues. You have to have a fierce streak, you have to be a bit ruthless to wear it properly, otherwise, you look silly. Like you’re in a costume.
I wish she would! In Paris she can have armed security I believe. She may as well have fun and remind everyone that she can bring the glamour when and where she wants. I still think being a brand ambassador for a global fashion house would be a good fallback if they ever need an extra cash infusion, to pay the amount owing for Harry’s failed lawsuit, buy a British estate or just to annoy the Royals.
Harry and his fellow claimants all had litigation insurance, so they were not out of pocket due to the loss. The British media love to pocketwatch the Sussexes, but I think they would all collectively stroke out if they realised JUST how wealthy Meghan and Harry are, individually and together. They have at least four incredibly successful wealth managers in their circle of close friends. They do not NEED to work to make money. Their money has been making plenty for them for years. 🙂
Pretty sure Meghan has tons of offers. Would be interesting to know what she has turned down. Hope to see her out and about again soon. Applaud her for denying those gutter rats access by being choosy about where and when she is seen. She owes them nothing. Happy she is protecting her peace.
Rumour has it Pier Paolo Piccioli is leaving Balenciaga (hopefully for YSL or Alaïa), so it would be cool if she were there for his exit.
Yeah I don’t think she will be there this year. The British press are just desperate for Meghan to make a public appearance.
The tabloids would flay her alive for leaving her children before they’ve adjusted. She really can’t do anything right.
They’re so stupid in the British media, and they’re so desperate to dine out on her despite her starving the local stalkers that they’ve probably already spent a sizeable amount planting reporters around Paris in the hopes of catching a glimpse of M if she does attend. Seems they’re still using her name to attempt to recoup the millions they paid her after they lost their lawsuit and their appeal! 😀
Case in point: ” It transpired that Meghan hadn’t been formally invited, as is customary for other celebrity attendees, but had instead engineered her own invitation. ”
It’s very clear by now that despite their best efforts, Meghan is NOT seen as just some celebrity, but indeed, one might say a cut above (not in the snobbish sense – otherwordly, as Ted Sarandos memorably described people’s reactions to her), therefore, unlike other celebrities, she does not need to sit and wait for an invitation, or beg for one, or “engineer” one. She simply has to let it be known that she might like to attend something and people make it happen. There are few who could do this (I mean, we all heard the GASPS and the “Oh WOWs” and “Oh My GOD!” from seasoned fashionistas when she entered). And she and the designer are FRIENDS of many years. which they also keep downplaying.
In their efforts to make her look desperate, they end up making her look even more sought-after and exclusive and powerful. They need her to make money, but at the same time, they try to find every nasty twisted angle they can take in every story they write about her. Witches.
💯💯💯💯
It’s astonishing, isn’t it? They can’t quit her, they’re addicted. Yet they cannot stop tearing her down at every manufactured opportunity.
They want her to disappear, but they’re forlorn and bereft without her. They want to control her, but she makes them fifty times more money by being charmingly unpredictable. If any of them ever met her in person, they’d be slobbering all over themselves in their attempts to suck up to her!
The line that got me in the quoted piece was this: “Having flown solo from Montecito, where she was living at the time, Meghan’s appearance was unexpected.”
I don’t know how, but they managed to make “Meghan flew in from her gorgeous home in California for just 24 hours, giving the Fashion Week attendees a thrill” sound instead like she’d been couch-surfing with undesirables and somehow scraped up the money for a quick road trip.
Ah, well. Derangers gonna derange.
I hope Meghan has a lovely autumn, whether she chooses to appear in public or not. 🌿🍁🍂
It sounds like those morons fear and hate her. Oh my God, will Megan go to Paris again? Where Diana died? The nerve! Total idiots.