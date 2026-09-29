Karoline Leavitt is shopping a tell-all book about her time as Trump’s press secretary

Let me tell you something which might blow your mind: Karoline Leavitt only left the White House in August! Doesn’t it feel like she left six months ago? Leavitt was Donald Trump’s press secretary during his second term, up until late August of this year. She took a maternity leave and that seemed to be the beginning of the end of her White House career. Currently, she’s hustling for cable-news gigs, trying to share the inside story on what happened behind-the-scenes during this shambolic administration. Well, according to Page Six – and they would know – Leavitt is also shopping a tell-all book.

Amid the current “Midterm Madness,” former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is shopping a book, sources exclusively tell Page Six Hollywood. Details on the book proposal that’s making the rounds to publishers are being kept under wraps — but sources tell us that tome will include behind-the-scenes details of Leavitt’s tenure as the the youngest-ever White House press secretary under President Trump. Leavitt, 29, stepped down in August to spend more time with her children and husband Nicholas Riccio, 61, and her replacement has still not been found. She’s returning to her previous job at MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump political action committee. The book could dish on the inner workings of the Washington, DC, media world as Leavitt has already been telling some Beltway tales out of school. Last week, Leavitt told Fox News host Sean Hannity on his podcast that she had a different relationship with the press corps on- and off-camera: “There’s been times reporters have even said to me, ‘I’m sorry I had to ask that today, you know, my bosses really wanted me to ask that,’” she said. “They know it’s an unfair question but they’re not in control of their own, like, livelihood. They are dictated by the editors and the execs at some of these companies.” She also revealed some private Trump administration anecdotes that had MAGA pundits hopping mad. Leavitt told Hannity, for example, that Trump once ripped into former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a private lunch in the UK that had senior staffers on edge. “We’re sitting around the table, and we’re all enjoying lunch, and we’re in this beautiful place, and the president just starts ripping into him for his policies,” she said. “‘Your policies here are so stupid, you need to close your borders,’” the former spox said Trump told the PM. “‘You need to deport these people you have in your country. I know your country and I know your people, they hate what you’re doing.’” She also reportedly said in the interview: “Starmer’s just sitting there… in his house, in his country. We’re not even at the White House, we’re not even on our own territory and he’s just… I remember [White House deputy chief of staff] Stephen Miller and I looking at each other like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

[From Page Six Hollywood]

At this point, I’m not really shocked by any of the horror stories about Trump and his merry band of psychos, but that Starmer story is ghastly. He was a guest at Downing Street or wherever, and all he could do was just blather on and on about how Starmer needs to “close your borders?” Is Trump too stupid to realize that Britain is an island? As for Leavitt shopping a book… it’s not the first Trump administration anymore. People are no longer invested in stories about “I went to work for Trump not knowing what he was like!” You knew and you signed up anyway and that’s on you. There’s also nothing shocking about these stories anymore – we already think the worst of Trump and his people. We already have some idea of just how horrifying it is behind-the-scenes. There’s nothing that Bible School Barbie can tell us which would move the needle in either direction.