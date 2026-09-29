Is Andrew Scott high-key on track to win the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Elsinore’?

Usually, by late September/early October, we’ve started to get some ideas about how the Oscar races are shaping up, but I’m sort of at a loss right now. I think The Odyssey will be a major player, but Digger will not. When Fjord won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, I thought okay, this will be a huge contender, especially Sebastian Stan. But as critics get a better look at Fjord at other film festivals, the buzz is dying down significantly. Well, the trailer for Elsinore just came out on Monday. And I high-key believe that Andrew Scott might finally win an Oscar. Elsinore is the true story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, who performed the role of Hamlet at the National Theatre as he was dying from AIDS. Charleson died in 1990, and he was one of the first British celebrities to publicize his HIV status and the fact that he died from AIDS. I honestly cried watching the trailer:

Devastating. Olivia Colman plays his doctor and I think she’s probably going to get some nominations too. I mean, this checks a lot of boxes. Not to make it all about the Oscar race, but yeah – playing a real person, a gay actor playing a gay actor, a historical film about the very real trauma of AIDS, and the acting buffet of playing Hamlet within the story. I’ve been wrong many times before, but I really think Andrew Scott is winning an Oscar in about five months.