Is Andrew Scott high-key on track to win the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Elsinore’?

Usually, by late September/early October, we’ve started to get some ideas about how the Oscar races are shaping up, but I’m sort of at a loss right now. I think The Odyssey will be a major player, but Digger will not. When Fjord won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, I thought okay, this will be a huge contender, especially Sebastian Stan. But as critics get a better look at Fjord at other film festivals, the buzz is dying down significantly. Well, the trailer for Elsinore just came out on Monday. And I high-key believe that Andrew Scott might finally win an Oscar. Elsinore is the true story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, who performed the role of Hamlet at the National Theatre as he was dying from AIDS. Charleson died in 1990, and he was one of the first British celebrities to publicize his HIV status and the fact that he died from AIDS. I honestly cried watching the trailer:
Devastating. Olivia Colman plays his doctor and I think she’s probably going to get some nominations too. I mean, this checks a lot of boxes. Not to make it all about the Oscar race, but yeah – playing a real person, a gay actor playing a gay actor, a historical film about the very real trauma of AIDS, and the acting buffet of playing Hamlet within the story. I’ve been wrong many times before, but I really think Andrew Scott is winning an Oscar in about five months.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Hot Priest…
IKR? But that trailer is so intense it makes me forget and see his character. Andrew Scott 100% deserves the Oscar for pulling that off.
This looks amazing and I love Andrew Scott!! Looking up Ian Charleson can’t help but see how much Johnathan Bailey looks like him though.
Oh I will see this – I think he will get noms (same with Coleman) but Matt Damon has been after another Oscar for a long time.
He’s such a nice guy – I was once sat next to him in a cafe in Soho, London and he is hot in person. No one bothered him even thou you could tell that a few people other than me recognised him.
Damon’s Oscar was for screenplay. He has never won an acting Oscar although he has been nominated 3 times, once for supporting and twice for best actor. He produced Manchester By the Sea so got a Best Picture nomination for that. I always thought he should have won for The Martian over DiCaprio’s torture porn in The Revenant. He definitely wants one for acting.
That said, I think Andrew Scott looks like the stronger contender in Elsinore.
He’s an excellent actor and apparently excellent in this but the overall first reviews aren’t great.
I love the beginning of the season when there’s no clear winner yet. I think we have yet to hear about the top contenders.
The reviews for the film or for him? It might be one of those films where a performance can be singled out for recognition even if the movie itself isn’t.
No everyone says he’s great in it. He’s a fantastic actor.
And well deserved. I’ve loved him since he played a crazy eyed, terrifying Moriarty in Sherlock.
I saw him play every role in an adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya at the Duke of York theatre in London 3 years ago & he was hilarious & heartrending, like all the stuff they always put in the promo reels for Oscar campaigns, but not hype at all, just, real talent, I’m so glad i went.
It looks soooo good! I absolutely love him. I can’t wait to see it.
I don’t know about the Oscar’s but it’s definitely going to win at the BAFTAs.
Normally I side eye Oscar bait with heart wrenching themes and sweeping emotional scores, but this story is so compelling with amazing cast. I worry going against Odyssey this is Titanic vs Goodwill Hunting all over again, but Andrew Scott can still win the much deserved Oscar.
I have such a crush on Andrew not only because he is so charming and gorgeous but he is so freaking talented. I saw him in Vanya off Broadway and he was amazinnnnnng. I watched the trailer for this film last night and this is going to be a heartbreaking story that needs to be told.
I hadn’t even heard of this! It looks great. I love Andrew Scott. His performance will be amazing because it always is. And it’s a gem of a story.
That said, I think Matt Damon will be hard to beat. The Odyssey was a massive success. He’s extremely well liked in Hollywood and by the public. He is at that age where he has gravitas but hasn’t lost his sex appeal (maybe for me, but not for everyone). I almost feel like if Scott were to win there would be a lot of “Damon Was Robbed!” commentary which would be a pity.
Anyway, will absolutely watch this. The bit about everyone remembering the music from Chariots Of Fire is funny. So true. I always remember the running on the beach scene, the music and the Harold Abrams story which was just more dramatic because of his Jewish background and struggle for acceptance and belonging.
Andrew Scott is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, actor working today. His range is extraordinary (Hot Priest to Hacks) and he can break your heart into a million pieces (All of Us Strangers). A theater actor who elevates every project he’s in. Cannot wait for Elsinore to open.
He’s an actor with amazing versatility who brings the humanity to every role. I cannot wait to see him in this film.
Second that Andrew Scott is one of the absolute best actors around. I haven’t seen this yet, but I can’t imagine him ever not inhabiting a person completely.
This trailer is fantastic. Can’t wait to see it.
Magnificent Irish actor. The best often don’t win Oscars, but he deserves one. It’s real progress too that he is winning diverse roles whilst openly gay.
Oh and a Derek Jarman shout out in the trailer (that’s Prospect cottage in one shot)! If you haven’t yet read it, run out and buy a copy of Derek Jarman’s Modern Nature — it’s beautiful and sad and full of gardens and “someone’s got to beat the odds — why not me?”
Andrew is brilliant in Pressure, playing the dour Scottish meteorologist charged with saying ‘go’ or ‘wait’ for the D-Day landings. He has an extraordinary range, hilarious as Gary on the London stage in Present Laughter.
Yes, he was fantastic in Pressure, I loved that movie!
Andrew Scott is amazing. Watch Chariots of Fire to see Ian Charleson in probably his most noted mainstream movie role. It won Best Picture and a few other Oscars that year (1981), notably Best Score.
Welp I wrote that before I watched the trailer. 🤦♀️
This looks beautiful, tough, truthful. And joyful, too?
ooof. That time. The 1980s/1990s were fabulous, but then you had THIS. I once counted up to 50 then gave up: Family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances died. My brother’s boyfriend; 3 room mates; 4 work colleagues; neighbors; on and on.
Young people really don’t know.
(I’m glad Andrew Scott + Olivia Coleman are in this)