Zahara Jolie’s legal name change is official & ‘sources close to Brad Pitt’ are furious

It’s official! Zahara Jolie-Pitt changed her legal name to Zahara Marley Jolie. Zahara dropped “Pitt” from her surname informally years ago, and she never used it when she attended Spelman. She graduated from Spelman this past spring, and soon after, she filed the petition for a name change. I always wonder: do you think her diploma says Jolie-Pitt? Will she get a new diploma? Anyway, Zahara’s name-change hearing was held on Monday and it went through, obviously.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara has officially dropped her father’s last name.
As of her name change petition hearing on Monday, Sept. 28, Zahara, 21, now goes by “Zahara Marley Jolie” rather than “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.” Court filings obtained by PEOPLE show a California judge approved the change with no objections.
Pitt, 62, and Angelina, 51, share six children: Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, Shiloh, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in December 2024.
Zahara petitioned to have “Pitt” removed from her last name on June 9 in a filing that dated back to April 28. Days earlier, Maddox also filed to remove his father’s last name. In July, both siblings confirmed their intent by publishing legal notices in the Los Angeles Daily Journal in accordance with California law.
On Sept. 14, Maddox’s name change from “Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt” to “Maddox Chivan Jolie” became official, according to public court records reviewed by PEOPLE.
Maddox and Zahara have followed the legal move from Shiloh, who filed to drop Pitt’s name on her 18th birthday back in 2024.
On her own 18th birthday this past July, Vivienne filed to change her name from “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt” to “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.” Following another publication in the Los Angeles Daily Journal, her name change petition court hearing is set for Nov. 2.
[From People]
I’m so happy for Zahara Jolie! I’m glad that she finally went through the months-long process, which I’m sure was unpleasant. But much like Shiloh, Zahara went out and hired her own lawyer and I’m sure the lawyer helped her through everything. So Zahara is the third child to officially drop Brad Pitt’s surname. And Vivienne will be the fourth by the end of the year. Knox apparently dropped “Pitt” socially a while ago, but no one’s saying whether he’ll go through the legal process as well. And no one’s saying anything about Pax! Well, as you can imagine, “sources close to Brad Pitt” continue to cry about “parental alienation.” Team Jolie clapped back in real time though:
Following the name change, a source close to Pitt exclusively told Page Six, “This is the latest installment in what complete and total alienation looks like with an extra topping of trying to deflect attention from their ex’s success. Anyone who has actually been a part of this for the last ten years would know that there’s only one side that talks about and has tried to weaponize the kids.”
A second source close to the “Maleficent” star exclusively said in response, “Today’s hearing was required by law and scheduled months ago by the L.A. court system. It’s a new low to have his camp to spin a conspiracy theory, disavow responsibility for his conduct, and attack his own child. Keep in mind, his daughter has had the grace not to discuss the details of his behavior in public.”
[From Page Six]
This has been a consistent talking point from Angelina Jolie’s camp this year: “Brad should be thankful that the kids aren’t talking about his behavior publicly.” And it’s true – Brad should be grateful. He keeps blaming Angelina, but those kids have seen and experienced all of Brad’s horrible actions, from the 2016 plane attack to how he’s still suing Angelina over her legal sale of the winery!! And Team Pitt’s conspiracy that this name-change petition was timed specifically “with an extra topping of trying to deflect attention from their ex’s success.” OH MY GOD.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: (L-R) Zahara Marley Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2025 in Palm Springs, California.,Image: 951886429, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zahara Marley Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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Angelina Jolie mit Tochter Zahara Jolie bei der Verleihung der 82. Golden Globe Awards 2025 im Beverly Hilton Hotel. Beverly Hills, 05.01.2025 Foto:xJ.xBlocx/xFuturexImagex globes_5193,Image: 952047356, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jennifer Bloc/Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 05: Zahara Marley Jolie and mother Angelina Jolie arrive at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 952087851, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zahara Marley Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen watching Alexander Zverev reacts after defeating Ben Shelton at the finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2026 in Flushing Queens.
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 13 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen watching Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton at the finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2026 in Flushing Queens.
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 13 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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‘Heart of the Beast’ premiere during 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival
Featuring: Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Where: San Sebastian, Spain
When: 23 Sep 2026
Credit: Thomas Bohlen/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
What success? The dog movie?
Yes, the movie is doing very very well. I wonder if it really bothers him? Im sure that his blood kids changed their name may have irked him, but he may be disconnected from the other kids. Whatever the case, when I was young my mom told men have a shut off switch and I saw it first hand in my husband – hes a good guy! – and my Dad who was an awesome Dad, but somehow, if he was upset, he could pivot and completely bury his feelings. My Brother went through a divorce, the kids stopped contacting him and he got over it quickly. Met another woman, married after 2 years and had 2 more kids. That was 15 years ago and they are still married. Men are something else!!!
Brad cares very much about how this “dropping his name” affecting his image and if course he may be affected emotionally by the biological ones more than the adopted…but I don’t think for one minute that he doesn’t care or living his life normally .I’m sure he’s deep down suffering
From what I’ve read, the movie isn’t actually doing “very very well”.
Narcissists don’t like it when YOU remove them from the story. It’s a loss of control that they can’t abide it. I also think he did love those kids in his own messed up way so, it’s a double whammy. He’ll live, what he chooses to LEARN from this though will be telling.
I mean, this was the movie’s opening weekend, and it only came in 3rd place – losing out to a horror movie in its second week, and a re-release of an Avengers movie from 7 years ago, so “doing very, very well” seems like a stretch…
1. To all the ppl saying that deep down he is “really hurt,” we dont know that. What we do know is that he is still getting on with his life, has a new GF and is still moving forward which is what I wish for anyone in that situation. Angelina is also getting on with her life and moving country. Well done to her.
2. Brad’s movie made $50 million in 3 days on a $80 million budget. That is HUGE in terms of recouping. This film will easy triple that $50 million. Coming in 3rd is not the point. Its the amount of money made
3. Its kinda sad to see ppl wishing bad on Angie and or Brad across social media. There are young adults involved. Making disparaging comments about a person you dont know is….unfortunate. I wish Angelina, Brad and their kids all the best.
I’m willing to bet money that more people are paying to see this movie for the dog (who does look adorable) than Pitt.
The dog is the ONLY reason I would see this movie..esp since I know the dog does not die. But I’ll wait for it to come to streaming.
I mean, does it get any more open and shut than this? Almost every single one of his now grown children dropping his name? How does he sleep at night knowing everything he threw away.
Because he does not care about them. He cares what it is doing to his image.
Eventually, one of the kids will share their experience and people will be horrified and say they had no idea.
Brad should stop talking about this. He hasn’t shown any interest in the children so this is not parental alienation.
Right? Why even respond? None of these PR stories make him look good. Like claiming he never had a drinking problem now.
Congrats to Zahara Jolie to be done with all the legal stuff.
“their ex’s success”
What *success*?
Too bad Hollywood continues to work with men like rage-drunk Pitt, the abusive pile of scarves Depp, or the face of an aggressive, controlling cult like Cruise.
It’s not like there aren’t any good actors out there with a lot less baggage.
It’s not just Hollywood, it’s also the millions of people watching their movies that keep these sadistic pr*cks working.
Aside from him being an atrocious partner, parent and person, Pitt is just not an attractive last name. All their names sound better without it.
Lmao. True though.
Agree completely.
Adding to the attractive name; in Swedish Pitt means Dick. In a very vulgar way.
I can answer the diploma question for you because I used to work in diplomas. The school I worked at required legal names on diplomas for many years, telling me repeatedly that it’s a legal document, ywe have to use the legal name. Then towards the end of my career, around the time preferred names became a thing, suddenly anyone can use any name they want on their diploma, without any questions.
I can’t speak for Zahara’s school, but you might not have to change it if she’s already changed it there.
MTE! Jolie is beautiful. Pitt is…unfortunate.
Same. Unfortunate last name to begin with.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t there something printed back a few years where he didn’t consider Maddox, Zahara and Pax not really “his” because they weren’t bio?
In which case he should be extremely happy they’re making it official, right? Or is it just me?
On a side note, what in the world is going on with the girlfriends shirt?
When Shiloh changed her name, his sources did say he was sad because “he always wanted a daughter” completely snubbing Zahara so this doesn’t feel too off
Angelina, and in their turn the children, have shown a great deal of honor and circumspection where Pitt and his misdemeanors are concerned, meaning his terrible behavior, his abuse, and his lack of accountability. Much more than he has shown Angelina. Thank goodness she has taken pity on her fans and is now clapping back at the Pitt.
I am so happy she is! It needs to be written out clearly that he’s not only attacking her but attacking his own kids. He is trying to slience their voice and she’s making sure that’s repeatedly highlighted
They need to stop referring to Brad as Zahara’s father. He hasn’t acted very fatherly toward her or her siblings, and isn’t even a sperm donor. She’s best free of him, legally, socially, emotionally, if you ask me.
I think it did slip out once, I forget where, that Brad didn’t think the same of his adopted kids as he did his bio kids. I think once Knox legally drops Pitt, Brad may have a reaction to it, like all abusive chauvinists (the whole carry the family name thing)
Nice to see he has reached conspiracy levels and has now turned to attacking the kids with his PR. He contuines to show them they are making the best decision with being estranged.
If only Brad hadn’t offered that reporter a drink! If there’s one thing Hollywood knows, it’s alcoholism and it’s gonna be hard to muster a film when your star is in his cups.
These name change stories don’t matter to Brad at all, except for how they affect his career. All his team has is “parental alienation“. That only appeals to drunk divorced guys living in trailers and single apartments. Brad‘s audience is half female and older, and they are not gonna go for this.
I wonder if he’s going to give up this defiant stance and go to rehab publicly to try to wipe the slate clean. Otherwise, it’s F1 2 a slow descent into Nick Nolte territory.
What a weight lifted! Why does he/his team keep talking like the kids are 5 still?! Zahara was the vice president of her sorority for goodness sake. Shows he does not see them as people or individuals
I hope that some day those kids tell their side of the story to HIM.
Obviously, I am siure there are plenty of us that would like to see him put on blast publicly, but those kids don’t owe anyone that.
But I hope at some point, if they want to, they can tell him exactly what THEY think about what he did to THEM.
Parental Alienation is a serious accusation. The kids ranged in age from 8 to 15 when the plane incident happened. Most were far too old to be influenced by lies. They saw what happened. They know the truth. He needs to drop that line. No one alienated his kids but himself.
Every accusation is a confession with a narcissist.
I continue to be annoyed that Brad still is accepted in Hollywood circles.