Tom Cruise’s Oscar chances for ‘Digger’ have tumbled since critics watched the film

Here are some photos from the big LA premiere of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger last night. Tom Cruise was there, obviously, and so were all of his costars. Tom has really gone all out to promote Digger and treat this film like a potential Oscar contender. The buzz for Digger was so, so strong several months ago. But then… people saw the movie. Press screenings began, and the word coming out of last week’s London premiere was that the film is “ambitious” but not particularly good. Page Six Hollywood broke down Digger’s falling Oscar chances:
Tom Cruise was in typically rakish form as he debuted red hair and flaunted height-boosting shoes while posing with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of his new movie “Digger” [last] week. Breaking through the royals’ natural froideur, the Hollywood star got them to crack a smile on Tuesday as part of his p.r. blitz ahead of the film’s opening this coming Friday. But even though Tinseltown remains in his thrall, Page Six can reveal that Cruise’s Oscar hopes for the movie — about a wealthy oil tycoon forced to fix a global environmental catastrophe he caused — have already plummeted.
“There was a press screening in LA last week — and the press reactions were mixed at best,” an industry insider told us. “Then you saw its placement on all the Oscar lists drop after that screening. Tom is still beloved, but I don’t think people want to see him in a fat suit and makeup — they want to see him as the action hero.”
Indeed, Debra Birnbaum, editor of leading awards prediction platform Gold Derby, confirmed that Cruise’s Oscar prospects had fallen following last Saturday’s screening at the Steven J. Ross Theater on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif.
“Despite Tom’s full-court p.r. press, they just weren’t jumping on the couch for his performance,” she told Page Six. “His odds on GoldDerby.com have tumbled since the embargo [for social media movie reviews] lifted, leaving him a big hole to dig himself out of — he’s dropped among our experts and overall, including users, too.”
Here’s the thing – I actually like that Tom still takes big swings creatively. I like that he saw Iñárritu’s work and wanted to do something with him. I appreciate that Tom Cruise, of all people, still has an offbeat, artistic side which he nourishes with these kinds of films. And I hope that’s enough for him – that he made the film he wanted to make, and maybe it didn’t land and that’s okay. But yeah, he’s not winning an Oscar for this.
I’m also including pics of Jesse Plemons and his wife Kirsten Dunst, Sandra Huller (wearing the worst dress I’ve ever seen), John Goodman, Emma D’Arcy (pajama pants & a blazer??), and Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza (gorgeous).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I don’t know why everyone thought you could put on some makeup and instant Oscar.
The handguide to win an acting Oscar. 1. Wear facial prosthetics. 2. Play a character with mental health issues/addiction issues/personality disorders. 3. Play a living or historical character. 4. Play a prostitute. 5. Play a character with an accent that isn’t your natural dialect. 6. Gain/lose excessive amounts of weight. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. I doubt Tom will win a competitive Oscar. He is too toxic at this point. Hollywood will financially benefit from him in blockbusters (which he is aging out of and needs to pivot into character work to maintain his career), but every article has a but….Scientology (exploitation/slave labor)? Child abandonment? THE OPRAH INTERVIEW. He forever f$cked his career as a serious actor with the couch jumping episode and his “take” on psychiatric care/postpartum depression treatment.
I maintain that he should have won for “Born on the Fourth of July.” The future is a lifetime achievement award.
@harriet: Rainman and Magnolia.
You forgot 7. Get naked (this one is for women only).
The last decade of winners who used prosthetics and/or weight gain/loss:
Brenden Fraser: The Whale
Jessica Chastain: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Gary Oldman: Darkest Hour
And further back, Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Charlize Theron (Monster), Matthew McConaughey (The Dallas Buyers Club).
Those are the winners. Robert Downey Jr completely transformed for Tropic Thunder, nominated for example.
Not to say they won only because they wore a fake nose, a fat suit, and lost half a person from their body weight. RDJ in particular was brilliant as a dude playing a dude playing another dude and Brenden Fraser’s acting in The Whale was devastating.
Just people look for patterns, and that’s a simple one to latch onto.
DeNiro, for Raging Bull (weight gain); Pacino, for Scent of a Woman (just took dark glasses & a cane); Halle Berry, Monster’s Ball (naked); Mikey Madison, Anora (naked); Emma Stone, Poor Things (naked).
“since critics watched the film.” SNORT!
Jesse and Kirsten look better and better together as they age – I hope they go the distance!
They are one of my favourite couples.
Who would look at that orange monstrosity of a cheap bedspread/curtain with unmatching shoulder adornments and buttons and think “that’s what I want to wear for a premiere!”
Tom still wants that Best Actor Oscar even though most people just see him as an action star. So he’s going to continue to do to these type of films until he wins it. He probably should have won the Oscar for Born on the 4th of July.
Or “Magnolia”, although that was a smaller role.
I LOVED Jerry McGuire!
If he had been doing thoughtful, smaller movies like Collateral all along instead of only doing huge franchise stuff, I think the public would be more ready to see him take a huge swing like this. I’m glad he does big big stuff, but I feel like they’ve been trying to dictate Digger as some superlative artistic award winner from the obscure release of the first image. They marketed it as an Oscar winner, instead of as a story, and once the story came out, it just fell flat. Honestly, I couldn’t even make it through the trailer.
The Wales curse LOL
Sorry but the headline is cracking me up. “he’s not likely to get an Oscar because people have now actually seen the movie.” Like the flaw in this plan was that people wouldn’t see the movie or something hahaha.
I saw the preview and that was enough. I don’t think he’s a bad actor, but I don’t think he’s amazing either.
Yesterday re Taylor Swift I made a comment about she was “fine” as an artist but also obviously had the biggest tour of all time and sells millions of records and is a billionaire because of her work, and that’s not nothing.
I kind of feel this way about Tom Cruise. Maybe he’s never going to win an actor for acting. Maybe, despite a few bright spots acting-wise in his career, overall he’s just not that good an actor. He’s one of the biggest movie stars of all time and his movies have made billions. That’s not nothing. People will remember his name in a way they might not remember some of the other Best Actor wins over the last 30 years.
@Becks1, I agree.
And people will also remember Tom Cruise as one of the biggest champions of movies – of the craft of film, the spectacle of it, and the grand event of it all – at a time when the industry was in serious, dangerous flux.
So yeah, while he may not be a “Best Actor” type of actor, that’s definitely not nothing at all!
In fact, for someone who loves movies as much as he does, that is absolutely a big deal.
I agree. I think Tom Cruise knows how to make big, cinematic movies. I think he knows how to be a Movie Star. That’s not the same thing as being a good (or great) actor. I don’t remember the last time I saw him gave a deeply truthful performance. Maybe Jerry Maguire? But that movie came out 30 years ago.
Totally agree. He’s one of our last big “movie stars.”
dear sandra, i love you to bits since i saw you in this german movie where your parents had you excorcised – check it out if you can find it in America she was so great there already – but what in the hell is that dress? oh god, why?
The demon came back and she’ll never wear anything else again!
“Tom Cruise was in typically rakish form as he debuted red hair and flaunted height-boosting shoes”
Where is this red hair they speak of.
Reddish lift boots, yes. Red hair, nah.
See the post on Alyson Hannigan for some people with actual red hair.
Thank you! I looked at every picture and see no red hair on Tom anywhere. Bizarre.
It’s red-ish. People who dye their brown hair to cover up the gray can end up with reddish overtones (undertones?), which particularly show up in the sun. I found this out the hard way when a co-worker commented on my red hair. I let my hair do whatever it wants to do after that.
I think if Tom really wanted to wear a prosthetic suit and win an Oscar, he picked the wrong Digger to make a film about.
He should have chosen Digger by Ursula Vernon.
Yes, it’s about a wombat. Yes, it’s a webcomic. Yes, the collected edition won a Hugo, plus the Mythopoetic Award for Literature.
I think her Digger would have been a much better choice than wearing a fat suit to play an oil tycoon. At least a wombat isn’t a ridiculous cliché.
Yes. He should have won for Born on the 4th of July. He was robbed. Doesn’t excuse the BSC Scientology crap though.