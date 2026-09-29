Ken Wharfe: Charles Spencer is ‘settling scores… I think he has every right to’

Ken Wharfe was Princess Diana’s bodyguard and friend back in the 1990s. Wharfe was an RPO – royal protection officer – for Diana and her sons in the years before Diana’s royal protection was lifted (either by her call or the palace’s). Wharfe chimes in on royal stories once in a blue moon, and as I’ve noted before, I think Wharfe is rarely sought as a royal commentator because he does not have a poker face. He tends to tell the truth about Diana, about King Charles, and about Prince Harry and Prince William. More than a decade ago, Wharfe pointed out that William had become “arrogant, spoilt and very difficult.” Post-Sussexit, he pointed out that William “played second fiddle” to charismatic Harry. Well, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair asked Wharfe to chime in on Charles Spencer’s Swan Song and whether Diana would have wanted her brother to write it.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, Ken Wharfe—who served as a protection officer first for Prince William and Prince Harry in 1986 and then for Princess Diana from 1987 to 1993—said that Diana would “have welcomed” her younger brother’s speaking out about how she was treated by the royal family and his decision not to allow the late Queen Elizabeth II to reinstate Diana’s HRH title after her death….Wharfe says that Spencer clearly wanted to tell his side of the story and had every right to do so.
“Is he settling scores? Yes, probably. As a brother, I think he has every right to,” Wharfe told Vanity Fair. “I believe him and his version of events. I don’t see why he would make it up.”
According to Wharfe, Spencer wrote the book “as a continuation” of the eulogy he delivered at his sister’s September 1997 funeral, in which he described the Spencer family as her “blood family” and accused the media of hounding Diana to her death.
“I don’t think Charles Spencer was ever going to be friends with the Prince of Wales, and there’s clearly no love lost. Spencer blamed Charles for the downfall of the marriage because of [Charles’s] affair with Camilla, and I saw firsthand how much pain that caused Diana,” Wharfe explained.
“Everyone from Charles to the palace men in gray suits were trying to tell Diana she was wrong, but I witnessed it myself. Camilla was very much on the scene and that was so hard for Diana. What sent her over the top was the collapse of the marriage at the end of the ’80s. I was with her at Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot’s 40th birthday, and it was horrendous for her. The prince left her to go and sit with Camilla in the basement, leaving Diana alone. It was an unforgivable act. Everyone knew what was going on, and I felt very sorry for her.
“Spencer was her sounding board. This all went back to him. As a brother he was protective of her,” he said.
While William and Harry have so far declined to comment on their uncle’s book, Wharfe said there was an expectation that the 30-year anniversary of their mother’s death wold inevitably thrust her into the spotlight once again.
“I don’t think William has an acrimonious relationship with Charles Spencer, but they don’t spend a lot of time together. Harry is closer [to his uncle]. I always predicted Harry would come back [from the United States]. I think Diana would have wanted him to come back to Britain. More than that, she’d have wanted him to be happy.”
[From Vanity Fair]
“Everyone from Charles to the palace men in gray suits were trying to tell Diana she was wrong, but I witnessed it myself. Camilla was very much on the scene and that was so hard for Diana….” Yep. The palace continues to gaslight Charles Spencer in the exact same way they gaslit Diana. Camilla was ALWAYS there. Camilla and Charles did everything to break Diana, to malign her, to gaslight her, to convince her that she was crazy. And of course Charles Spencer has every right to tell this story! Also, something worth noting: Spencer has barely said one word about Camilla in the past two weeks. Spencer’s ire is directed at King Charles, as it should be, but it’s funny to me that he inherited his sister’s blood feud against Camilla too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit West Wales
Barmouth
Naming of a new lifeboat ‘RNLB Princess of Wales’
Diana’s coat dress is made of tan coloured checked wool with brown leather cuffs and collar and was designed by designer Arabella Pollen.,Image: 549312049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no , Credit line: John Shelley Collection/Avalon
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HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
Pictured in Birmingham, where she opened the National Institute of Conductive Education.
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot Photo
URK 010559/A-23 31.10.1995,Image: 502659794, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call Photoshot Global HQ – London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , also New York Office Tel : + 1 646-429-8731 and Hamburg Office Tel +49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
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HRH PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES
Attending the “Live Aid for Africa” concert at Wembley Stadium
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot Photo
CFK 194703 13.07.1985,Image: 502725128, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call Photoshot Global HQ – London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , also New York Office Tel : + 1 646-429-8731 and Hamburg Office Tel +49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
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A portrait of Princess Diana, wife of Prince Charles of England, during her visit in Bonn on the 15th of November in 1987.,Image: 506622400, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND – NO 3RD PARTIES – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: SVEN SIMON / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
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Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Canada
Diana is wearing a Catherine Walker suit and a hat by Graham Smith at Kangol
City Hall, Prince George, British Columbia,Image: 513291383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, meet the crowds in Dunedin, New Zealand,Image: 549236984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no , Credit line: John Shelley Collection/Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Beach Head Cemetery in Anzio, Italy, to honour those killed in the Allied landings of January 1944.
Diana is wearing a dress by Catherine Walker,Image: 549498963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Wellington during their official tour of New Zealand,Image: 550986540, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no , Credit line: John Shelley Collection/Avalon
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HRH Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the British Equestrian teams from 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games.,Image: 660835221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Reigate / Avalon
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A general view of Earl Spencer’s (Charles Spencer) new book, a memorial of his late sister Princess Diana titled ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’ at Waterstones Piccadilly in London, England, UK on Tuesday 22 September, 2026 which is being released today.,Image: 1137214081, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
I hope the public as a whole remembers Queen Side Chick (ty kaiser) for who she really is.
Charles was presenting Camilla to Diana as a “safe” married friend. He would take her to visit the Parker Bowles with Camilla as Housewife with two young children and married to Andrew Parker Bowles. After the wedding, Stephen Barry, Charles valet noted that the Prince would be calling Camilla on his honeymoon with Diana.
Ken Wharfe is one of those men who blows with the wind. He has appeared in the Daily Mail and either the Sun or Express, and been quoted in the Telegraph slagging off H + M using the very tabloid narratives he’s recently been pretending to be against. Didn’t he also claim to know that Diana would be disappointed in her younger son?
Isn’t this the man who had for years stated that William could be sneaky (different word, but can’t remember), and detailing some of his exploits, only to turn around and use the same stories, but switching the name out to insert H’s instead after the Sussexes left?
He will change his tune again as soon as one of the other papers wave some cash under his nose.
Hmm, interesting.
Charles, has the queen and heir that he deserves! LOL
Charles seems not to have realized that royal protection officers are not blind. And they have thoughts.
I’m pretty confident he has lived his life viewing staff as not much more than ambulatory furniture. There to provide a service to him and nothing more. Unless it’s his valet apparently but even then it’s probably not far different.
Wharfe may be sketchy but that story of Prince Charles abandoning Diana for Camilla at a birthday party seems very realistic — and heartrending. Diana was so young and Charles and Camilla were so blatantly gaslighting and tormenting her.
I’m glad people are being reminded of all of that now. Chuck and his side piece should never know peace.
It also correlates with the story where she confronted Camilla. Sounds like the same party.
I read Wharfe’s book years ago and it’s very human and funny and incredibly vivid. He’s a character in his own narration, necessarily, as he was there, but like Charles Spencer, he comes across as someone who had no angle or axe to grind and no personal agenda, who was just caught up in the maelstrom of the War of the Waleses. He was just more collateral damage, ultimately, like Spencer, but he survived. He doesn’t paint Diana as flawless, neither does her brother, but the human being leaps off the page, and she comes across as so much more compelling and authentic than her idiotic husband, with his half-witted petulant obtuse entitlement.
What I think the royals have always missed is that Diana being flawed was part of her appeal. As you said she was “compelling and authentic” because people could see the real person – the press and paparazzi still treated her as an object, and obviously many people had her on a pedestal – but the reason the streets were lined with mourners at her funeral was because people felt like they knew her on a human level.
No one feels they know Kate. Any anecdote about her as a person is trotted out for PR purposes and the KP machine and the rota try to paint her as the perfect princess. But people don’t connect with that.
@Becks, exactly!
That horrific pic of Camilla with the yellow background never gets old!
NEVER
I’m beginning to wonder if Kate actually gets her love of buttons and bows from Diana. She wore a lot bows in the 80’s, and if I remember, she was the first royal to buy and wear fashion jewelry.
If you are my person… your enemy is my enemy as well….