Kristin Scott Thomas: ‘I think a facelift has now become a kind of status symbol’

Kristin Scott Thomas is currently promoting a variety of projects, including a stage production of The Cherry Orchard and the latest season of Slow Horses. That’s why she gave a surprisingly in-depth interview to the Telegraph, one of the first in-depth interviews I’ve seen from her in many years. KST has a reputation as a bit of a curmudgeon, but in this piece, she’s very open and, at times, raw about love and loss. A few years ago, she married her second husband and she’s very much in love and happier than ever. She’s also mourning the loss of her beloved mother in 2022. Some highlights from this Telegraph piece:

Experiencing loss at a young age: When she was five, her father, Simon, a pilot in the Royal Navy, died while on duty, at the age of 31. Her mother remarried another Royal Navy pilot, also named Simon, who, when Scott Thomas was 11, was killed – in an unfathomable act of fate – in exactly the same way. “You end up hulking around all this baggage,” she says matter-of-factly. “Producers need to make enough money to make the next show, so they want actors who they know are going to do certain things well. I play a lot of ladies in mourning. But at the same time, all this experience of life that I’ve accumulated over quite a long time, all this enrichment, feels quite useful. As you get older, you know that when you take on a role you have something you can bring.”

Losing her mom in 2022: “It’s impossible to anticipate because it only ever happens once, and you’re totally unprepared for it. Miriam Margoyles put it brilliantly, she said, ‘It’s like losing the general to your army’, which I thought was so apt. But I do feel extremely strongly that my mother is here.” She points at her stomach. “I’m half my dad and half my mum. I think there are two moments in life when you really learn about your mother. One is when you have your first child, and the second is when your mother dies. And in between it’s an infuriating chaos.”

Her second marriage: Two years ago she quietly married John Micklethwait, the former editor of The Economist and now editor in chief of Bloomberg News, whom she met in 2019. The wedding – a strictly private affair, to which only siblings were reportedly invited – took place in Rutland, where Micklethwait is from, and the guests ate coronation chicken. “I think people who have just fallen in love have this very obvious happiness about them, don’t you?” she says, and indeed she is positively glowing. “I think I was perfectly happy before, but not this happy. My husband is not the cure to anything [she has been through], but he is a man with whom I can talk about anything, who is inspiring and clever. My partner in crime.”

They’re not a power couple though: “I’m terrible at networking. At a party I stand in the corner and forget everybody’s name.”

Working on Slow Horses for six years: “You go back and it’s the same crew, same make-up bus, the food is still terrible. Gary [Oldman, who plays the wily malodorous Jackson Lamb] is still there, and no, before you ask, he’s not smelly on set. But I’m afraid I get very muddled over what happens in each series. Don’t ask me what series four was about, or series three. I have to be reminded what has taken place.”

The problems with contemporary TV. “We’ve been watching Charles Sturridge’s Brideshead Revisited, from 1981. Gosh, it’s good. It’s very close to the book. And yes, the editing seems slow to modern audiences, but you understand everything, even though the Catholicism might appear a bit wacky. It demands concentration. These days people just wipe out great chunks in order to make [a story] more relevant to the modern day. And everything happens so fast. So confusing.” It’s even worse, she says, in children’s cartoons. Not just because of the frantic pace but because she loathes the hyper, antagonistic tone. “I’ve noticed that my grandchildren [she has three] speak to each other in a tone that is completely lifted from the cartoons they watch. It’s a little bit insolent. A little bit vicious. It’s unbearable. But they’ve been staying with me this summer, so I banned them and chose some films for them to watch instead. And they completely changed.”

Whether she considers herself beautiful: “I know that it’s a good face, and that it can be used in all sorts of different ways. But that is a case of, ‘Thank you, Mummy, thank you, Daddy.’ I know it’s nothing to do with me. It’s just the luck of the draw. Whether I like my face is another matter. I sometimes look in the mirror and think, God, who is that? I also had a very beautiful sister who modelled bathing suits. So that was really hard when I was younger. And our mother was exceedingly beautiful indeed. She would float into a room, looking angelic, and everyone would fall silent. So I always had that too.”

Whether she would ever get a facelift: “I don’t know. I mean, actresses such as Imelda Staunton keep on working, and I don’t think she’s ever gone down that road. I don’t think Maggie [Smith, who died in 2024] ever did either. I suppose the question is to facelift or not to facelift. But I remember talking to a younger woman about this in New York who said that if I had one, I’d never look the same again. You just look expensive. And I thought – she has a point. I think a facelift has now become a kind of status symbol. It’s about displaying your wealth. And the rest of us either sink or swim. But I’m quite conflicted about it, because it’s always slightly diminishing when someone says, ‘That woman hasn’t taken care of herself.’ Deep down we do care about these things. Sometimes you see women who are 70 and they look fantastic. And it’s clear they’ve had a brow-lift perhaps. What’s dangerous is when all the things that people think are little things build up. I had a make-up artist who used to say of women like that: ‘Oh, her face looks as if it’s been ploughed.’”

She has done some non-invasive work: “Yes, but always non-invasive. Lasers, that sort of thing. Nothing that requires any recovery time. I’ve this wonderful massage therapist in Paris who gets right in there with her hands inside your mouth. She just releases all these muscles, and it’s amazing. Oh, but it hurts.”