Tom Hiddleston covers Men’s Health: ‘I want to be fit and strong for my children’

Tom Hiddleston covers Men’s Health UK in a very track-and-field-themed editorial. I mean, that’s what happens when you agree to a Men’s Health cover – guys have to showcase their workouts and training. For Tom, he’s always been a big runner, but he had to train differently to play Sir Edmund Hillary in AppleTV’s Tenzing, mostly because Tom really had to do some mountain climbing. Tom talks about all of that and he also references his two children, with partner/possible wife Zawe Ashton. Some highlights:

Always a runner: ‘I always ran. Running was my baseline. Especially living in London, near Regent’s Park. It is my happy place. My meditation. It’s where I do all my best thinking. It’s where I work out my problems as well. [When working on] a project where I have ideas about a character […] it comes to me in the run.’ He also finds it a useful way to gather instant feedback on both his physical and mental states: ‘Am I fed? Am I stressed? Am I fast? Am I slow? Have I slept? Am I tired? Am I calm? Am I excited? Am I inspired? Am I drained? Where am I? There’s something very honest about one foot in front of the other, one breath at a time, one step at a time. The track doesn’t lie. So, for me, there’s something I like in the honesty and the discipline of running.’

Training for mountaineering: ‘It was a lot of long runs, a lot of death runs, leg strength, conditioning, a lot of upper body, a lot of pull-ups, core. Just trying to be really mobile and really strong […] and just have a “total fitness”, because I wasn’t sure what I was gonna need.’

He studied other actors’ physicality: ‘Daniel Day-Lewis in The Last Of The Mohicans – the way he ran. He looked like how I felt when I ran. Harrison Ford on a horse in Indiana Jones. He was an archaeologist, but put him on a horse and you believe it, right? Russell Crowe in Gladiator… the twirl of the sword. Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze running down the beach in Point Break. Gene Kelly in Singin’ In The Rain. Tom Cruise in everything. These are things that hit me between the eyes when I was young, that have really stayed with me.’

He loves playing Loki: “The association with Loki is extremely strong. And is a constant source of surprise and delight.’ With Loki, Hiddleston found a character in desperation. ‘Desperate for purpose,’ he says. ‘Desperate for meaning. Desperate for answers and clarity. And he’s behind the pace. I wanted it to feel like Run Lola Run, a film about a young woman who keeps rerunning this scenario – literally sprinting it – doing a different thing every time and trying to get a different result. Loki moves like the wind. He’s a deceiver, a manipulator, a trickster, a boundary crosser… His danger was from a distance, so I had throwing knives, trying to make the most dynamic shapes so that they feel choreographic and expressive.’

His children: ‘I want to be fit and strong for my children. I’m so aware that they are watching me and I’m a model for them. It’s such a privilege to be someone’s father. And I mean that humbly. It’s such an honour to live up to what that means. And both my children, to introduce them to the joy of movement and the joy of their bodies. I want to keep up with them. I want to play with them. I want to carry them and run with them, play football with them, swim and chase and throw them up in the air. And so, that now is the motivation. Trying to hold on to it for as long as I can.’