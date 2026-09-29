

You’ve surely heard about the issues with Facebook Marketplace – flaky buyers, scam listings and sketchy, unsafe sellers among them – but what happens when you add an AI agent to the mix? A whole lot of inconvenience, that’s what. A Canadian tech YouTuber named Matt Robb used Meta’s AI agent, Muse, to manage his Facebook Marketplace account. Muse arranged a sale and pickup, giving the buyer Matt’s home address without permission and without confirming the price and pickup time with Matt. The buyer showed up at Matt’s place and the AI agent responded as Matt, claiming he was there when he wasn’t. The buyer eventually left when Matt didn’t come to the door, surely annoyed at having had his time wasted. Here’s Matt’s post to threads about it:

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This would be amusing if it weren’t so chilling. This is Meta’s own agent and it’s setting up in person meetups, replying as them without permission and revealing someone’s physical location. AI may be useful in limited ways, but it absolutely requires careful supervision and oversight. I’m not entirely against AI, I use it in limited ways where traditional searches fail. I always double check its answers. Agents, which make and execute decisions on their own, are a whole other beast. I’ve heard too many stories from people who work in tech about how AI agents are wreaking havoc and causing more problems than they solve. As we’ve seen from the Hugging Face incident (where AI agents hacked a competitor’s system) and countless other examples, AI agents will lie, cheat and do illegal unethical things to achieve objectives.

This is just a small example of an AI agent screwing someone over. AI is a monkey’s paw, you can ask it for something and it will give it to you, but there’s always a price to pay. Sometimes you pay it right away dramatically, and sometimes other people pay it. AI is chipping away at the fabric of our society and it should have been heavily regulated months if not years ago.

A Facebook engineer swears that Muse wouldn’t do this without permission. Of course we should always trust Facebook.