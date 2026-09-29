You’ve surely heard about the issues with Facebook Marketplace – flaky buyers, scam listings and sketchy, unsafe sellers among them – but what happens when you add an AI agent to the mix? A whole lot of inconvenience, that’s what. A Canadian tech YouTuber named Matt Robb used Meta’s AI agent, Muse, to manage his Facebook Marketplace account. Muse arranged a sale and pickup, giving the buyer Matt’s home address without permission and without confirming the price and pickup time with Matt. The buyer showed up at Matt’s place and the AI agent responded as Matt, claiming he was there when he wasn’t. The buyer eventually left when Matt didn’t come to the door, surely annoyed at having had his time wasted. Here’s Matt’s post to threads about it:
View on Threads
View on Threads
This would be amusing if it weren’t so chilling. This is Meta’s own agent and it’s setting up in person meetups, replying as them without permission and revealing someone’s physical location. AI may be useful in limited ways, but it absolutely requires careful supervision and oversight. I’m not entirely against AI, I use it in limited ways where traditional searches fail. I always double check its answers. Agents, which make and execute decisions on their own, are a whole other beast. I’ve heard too many stories from people who work in tech about how AI agents are wreaking havoc and causing more problems than they solve. As we’ve seen from the Hugging Face incident (where AI agents hacked a competitor’s system) and countless other examples, AI agents will lie, cheat and do illegal unethical things to achieve objectives.
This is just a small example of an AI agent screwing someone over. AI is a monkey’s paw, you can ask it for something and it will give it to you, but there’s always a price to pay. Sometimes you pay it right away dramatically, and sometimes other people pay it. AI is chipping away at the fabric of our society and it should have been heavily regulated months if not years ago.
A Facebook engineer swears that Muse wouldn’t do this without permission. Of course we should always trust Facebook.
David from the Muse team here. I responded to Matt on Threads and sent him a couple of DMs offering to help and look into what happened.
In the past, when we’ve worked with users to investigate similar reports, we’ve consistently learned that Muse was following direct… https://t.co/eyHxM40vX6
— David Singleton (@dps) September 28, 2026
Holy MOLY. That IS scary. I’m not on Facebook, and I always insist on being passed to an actual live human agent when being monopolised by AI agents on various business platforms. I’ve found that the more specific my (technical) queries, the quicker I am able to reach a real person. The AI agents I’ve come across tend to try to fob you off as quickly as possible, and “apologise” while still attempting to screw you over.
Even Google’s AI search throws out so many easily verified errors that I’ve been gobsmacked. And it has repeated these errors consistently despite previous “apologies”, so it is clearly not learning from corrections.
Like you, I’m not scared of AI. But I am worried at the vast number of people who don’t do due diligence or just trust everything they’re being told by AI responses, without engaging their critical thinking cells (not that there’s much of that going around these days).
Spare a thought for vulnerable people and teachers today…
“AI agents will lie, cheat and do illegal unethical things to achieve objectives.”
I can imagine from a certain business perspective it would be very convenient to have AI agents cheat and do illegal, unethical things to see what they can get away with and then when/if caught they just blame the AI and since there’s no person to hold accountable the issue just disappears.
MAGA is currently working on getting us an AI president. jk, sort of.
I have zero faith in Meta. Since his virtual reality world bombed big time, Zuck has been looking for other options to create a virtual clone universe, using information Meta acquires from its users. By using Meta, you agree to surrendering ownership of anything you post—pics, comments, likes, shares, along with your personal history and information. Toss AI into the mix, and how long before a virtual me is running amok without my knowledge or consent?
If you’re not scared of AI, you aren’t paying attention, straight-up. Personally, I believe the AI scientists and the engineers when they say this technology is the most dangerous we’ve seen. And for all the people who are naïve enough to believe that as long as humans are involved in oversight AI will be safe to use, perhaps look up “recursive self-improvement”.
I have been absolutely mainlining everything I can about AI: articles, countless podcasts, interviews, YouTube videos and the overwhelming thruway conclusion is that with AIs building AIs, there is no human oversight and the threat to our world is very real. I don’t think the average person can fully conceptualize the amount of things that could to go dramatically wrong with this technology unless we start putting some very serious controls on it–or if I had my way, kill it entirely. People are worried about myopic shit like their kids cheating on school papers or not getting a job out of college when the real threat is biological weapons, the capacity to trigger a nuclear war, cyber warfare, and of course concentrated power in the hands of the tech oligarchs.
This is not the early days of the internet, guys. This is not a story that will have a happy ending for humanity.
Ever since I learned about data centers–years ago when I read when they wanted to put one in a poorer black neighborhood in Memphis–I’ve been scared of AI. The infrastructure will ruin our planet even faster than automobiles & factories ever could. I won’t use AI for a single solitary thing.
I haven’t had the energy to discover what is Muse but there’s no way I’m giving control of my life to Meta and Zuckerberg
I have removed AI off my phone, refuse to use voice searches and try to retain my privacy at all times. I have used google and chatgpt sparingly and when I do, I also double check the veracity. It is so often wrong that I started conversing with the machine to discover why–why won’t it learn? Why won’t it self correct? Google told me why last week and I had to laugh—it is programmed that way. It called it “garbage in, garbage out”. Now whenever I hear an AI story I think back to that phrase and how accurately it describes the technology–garbage.
I turned off the AI results for google. It’s possible in Chrome but still haven’t found a way in Safari.
I watched AI Doc over the weekend and it scared me. It sort of has a more positive spin at the end but still… scary