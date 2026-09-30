The Windsors remain bewildered by the motivation for the Sussexes’ UK return

The Sussex family returned to the UK more than a month ago, and they still haven’t said exactly why they returned or what their actual goals are. Sure, “sources” have spoken of little else, but who knows what to believe at this point. Maybe Prince Harry feels strongly about British education. Maybe King Charles is in much poorer health than anyone knows. Maybe Harry moved back specifically and solely for the Birmingham Invictus Games. Maybe Harry wants to stay in the UK for a decade or longer. Maybe Harry will move back to Montecito in a few weeks if his family doesn’t get security. Maybe Harry is once again trying to demonstrate to the Windsors that his dream of being a “half-in royal” was always possible. Well, Fox News’ royal experts had some thoughts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been back in the UK for a month, and senior members of the royal family still don’t know what their agenda is. On Sept. 16, People reported that a palace source said, “The royal family still don’t know what their motives are,” just weeks after Harry and Markle officially moved overseas.

Royal commentators told Fox News Digital they are divided over Harry and Meghan’s return to the U.K., with some accusing the palace of undermining the couple while others said the intervention was necessary to reaffirm that they remain private citizens and will not resume a “half-in, half-out” royal role. A little over a week after Harry and Markle made their plans to relocate back to the U.K. public, King Charles issued a letter via the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, stating that they would be classified as non-working royals.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the palace is undermining Harry and Meghan’s return while preventing them from creating royal-style events.

“Harry and Meghan simply want to be left in peace, allowing themselves privacy to protect their children and to cover some charity activities. The Palace, I feel, are being driven by officials and maybe William to constantly undermine this return. Officially they are making sure Harry and Meghan are not seen to be creating Royal style events,” he said. According to Turner, the letter on behalf of the king was unnecessary.

“In my mind, the act of clarification was not necessary, creating humiliation for the couple and a cowardly act by those behind the letter,” he began. “William may see the return as a distraction from his popularity and, as it seems already Harry has received some favorable accolades from people he is meeting at events — this could be an annoyance to William’s ego.”

Hilary Fordwich, British royal expert, told Fox News Digital that the letter on behalf of the king was just clarification on what they already agreed upon when Harry and Markle stepped away as senior royals in 2020.

“Harry and Meghan claim to want a private family life in Britain with access to Harry’s roots, while they repeatedly invade their own privacy. They are retaining their independent charitable and commercial careers while also posturing themselves as working royals which is directly thwarting the Sandringham agreement to refrain from monetizing their titles. The Palace’s public intervention demonstrates the concerns surrounding their posturing with official royal type activities. The public clarification from King Charles III was another line in the sand, restating what was already agreed regarding the Sussexes departure for the US in 2020.”

“The Lord Chamberlain’s letter not only stated that the Sussexes were actually not undertaking royal engagements, it reiterated no change in their status, clarified that they are no longer working royals and that their HRH styles remain in abeyance,’ Fordwich noted. Adding: “The unusually explicit institutional language clearly indicated the degree of royal frustration regarding the Sussexes. It certainly didn’t state anything regarding the couple leaving Britain. It was more of an attempt to mitigate the ambiguity and blurred roles the couple keep creating, which is reputationally damaging to the royal brand, particularly due to the commercial aspects, as monetizing the monarchy is so distasteful.”

[From Fox News]

I’m a little bit surprised that Ian Pelham Turner came in hot?? “William may see the return as a distraction from his popularity and, as it seems already Harry has received some favorable accolades from people he is meeting at events — this could be an annoyance to William’s ego.” My impression was also that Lord Chamberlain’s letter was something done to placate William, something William demanded to put Harry and Meghan in their place. But I’ve also come around to the idea that Harry (maybe not so much Meghan) really did return to the UK with the idea that he could force the larger conversation about his royal role, that he could become half-in through the backdoor. I also think that Harry & Meghan’s motivations are still largely obscured for the Windsors, not to mention for the rest of us in the cheap seats. I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop and it just… hasn’t. And that’s extremely weird.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instar.

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24 Responses to “The Windsors remain bewildered by the motivation for the Sussexes’ UK return”

  1. Nicki says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Unpopular opinion: What’s weird is the number of people who think H&M owe anyone an explanation.

    Reply
    • Ave says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:28 am

      This.

      Reply
      • Shiela Kerr says:
        September 30, 2026 at 10:40 am

        Exactly. This is an Englishman who may just wish for his children to experience the English countryside.

    • Yup, Me says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:29 am

      That part.

      They’re showing what they meant by privacy. They move forward and do what they want. We will see them when they want and they do not owe anyone any explanations about their reasons or motivations unless and until they want to provide them.

      Also, the Windsors can’t figure out wtf is going on because Harry and Meghan are making human choices that prioritize their family, their kids, their marriage and their values and the Windsors can’t understand any of those motives. They lost the plot decades ago.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        September 30, 2026 at 10:49 am

        If Charles wants to know, he could just pick up the phone and ask. But he’d rather have his people running around like chickens and making up disaster scenarios.

    • Eurydice says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:29 am

      Well, there might have been some obligation to the Charles, if he hadn’t made such a big deal about H&M being private citizens whose activities have nothing to do with the monarchy. Charles wanted to say he owed H&M nothing, but the reverse is true, too – they don’t owe him anything, either. So, he can stay bewildered.

      Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:20 am

    I mentioned this in another post, but the story (totally based on lack of evidence) in my head is that this move is temporary. It feels like a deployment, like Harry has some work to do which would keep him away from the family, so they decided to go with him for a while. They have temporary housing and the kids could go to school anywhere. Harry came in with an established agenda, but Meghan’s just established herself at the club. Like life on a military base.

    Reply
    • Shiela Kerr says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:41 am

      Sounds plausible to me

      Reply
    • Carmen says:
      September 30, 2026 at 11:01 am

      That’s the way I feel also.

      Reply
    • SuOutdoors says:
      September 30, 2026 at 11:12 am

      This! I think after the Sentebale-debacle Harry desperately wants to protect the Invictus Games in Birmingham. He wants to stay close and be able to intervene immediately if necessary. Meanwhile his kids get to know his roots, some relatives and old friends, Althorp, Scotland, old traditions, cultural heritage… Having wrapped up the Games next summer they can go back and rest peacefully under a tree…

      Reply
  3. ChillinginDC says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:20 am

    I think BrassyRebel nailed it on the head, he grew up in this world, he wants to be back. He is going to do half way in and just not call it that. I mean he won’t be doing work on behalf of the Crown, but he is going to be doing work. I hope he does get out there a tons more too. He already did a lot of UK events and the NY events went well. I know the RR keeps harping on that kid in the school and how his teleprompter didn’t work.

    Reply
  4. one of the marys says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:21 am

    Do they really want Harry to say out loud some version of “I don’t trust my family to not sabotage the IG” or “I will not be exiled from my own country” ? None of that reflects well on the RF

    Reply
    • AnneStavely says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:50 am

      Yeah, I wonder if a small part of this move is: “we will not allow right-wing racists dictate where we can and can’t live”.

      I was thinking that if I were Meghan I might be tempted to study for another degree, alongside growing her business.

      Reply
    • Carmen says:
      September 30, 2026 at 11:02 am

      🎯

      Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:26 am

    That photo of the dusty old royals always makes me laugh. So much energy and vitality!

    As for H&M, I can see why Harry wanted to return to his home country. I just think Meghan is a saint for agreeing to it.

    And William’s ego definitely takes a hit every time Harry appears in public and charms everyone present. William just doesn’t have Harry’s gifts.

    Reply
  6. Steph says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:27 am

    “posturing with official royal type activities.” What does this mean? Damn near all charity work conducted by anybody with a large platform looks alike.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:41 am

    They don’t want to be working royals yet some in the media keep on claiming they do.

    Reply
  8. lanne says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:41 am

    My guess is that he has to protect Invictus. He can’t let it get destroyed like Sentebale was destroyed. And as Will-di Amin cares more about his own ego than injured veterans, I believe he, and the royal establishment, are willing to see the entire event get derailed as a way to “get back” at Harry. I see this move as temporary, and they’re back to Santa Barbara in summer 2027

    Reply
  9. paintybox says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:45 am

    The conflict comes down to both H & M being personally committed to social justice causes as individuals – they both believe deeply in doing good works, actively and hands-on. That was even included in their exit rebuttal statement to the queen, remember? But where is the line drawn between the way they are as individuals and as a couple, and the way they are as members of the royal family? No protocols exist for someone like Harry, do they? A prince who is not a working royal (and is forbidden to be a working royal) and yet, as the kind of person he is (like his mother Diana), he spends an enormous part of his life working with charitable causes and engaging in social justice causes. Where IS the line drawn? That’s complicated for everybody. I think credit is due to both sides for getting this far into the return to the UK without it melting down into Sussexit 2.0. Something is going right, in spite of some of the pundits squawking, which they’re going to do, regardless. I also agree with the first commenter, @Nicki, that H & M don’t owe anyone explanations. Whatever Meghan’s doing or planning to do, she likes to unveil things when they’re more ready and that’s a fair choice for someone who gets dinged constantly just for existing.

    Reply
  10. ShazBot says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:49 am

    I really wish someone, literally anyone, would push back on the “they’re invading their own privacy” line. You can’t invade your own privacy. You get to decide what you share of your life, other people do not.

    Reply
  11. Kingston says:
    September 30, 2026 at 11:18 am

    “But I’ve also come around to the idea that Harry (maybe not so much Meghan) really did return to the UK with the idea that he could force the larger conversation about his royal role, that he could become half-in through the backdoor.”

    WHAT DA ACTUAL FURRK!?!!

    I wonder what part of the sentence: “No” do some folks not get when Harry uttered it with a quickness even before Anderson Cooper could finish asking his question: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?”

    Harry: “No.”

    Once again and for the slowpokes in the back, Harry’s response to that question was an immediate and resounding “No.”

    And its not as if he had never been asked any similar questions, such as when he explained it explicitly to Dax Shepherd on Armchair Experts back in 2021. Here’s Harry telling the world exactly what he thinks about this “working royal” nonsense:

    “I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mom. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know that it’s gonna happen again? Because I know. I’ve seen behind the curtain. I’ve seen the business model. I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don’t want to be part of this.”

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 30, 2026 at 11:34 am

      And yet, he still believes in the monarchy and retains all his royal titles as well as his kids’. So, I find it all rather confusing. If he wished, he could chuck the whole thing, but he never does. Nor does he take up any kind of career or profession where he can never be accused of being “royal adjacent”. As I said in another post, to me, the monarchy is an evil thing, and I don’t understand anyone wanting to be associated with it, much less introduce your kids to it. If he hates it so much, why does he believe in it? He really is kinda half-in, half-out.

      Reply

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