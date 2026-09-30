A ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ rerelease is coming with new footage

On September 25, Marvel released Avengers Endgame: Encore in theaters. It has additional footage and a new ending for Steve Rogers/Captain America. (You can read spoilers for it here.) The new scenes and ending are supposed to set up Avengers: Doomsday so fans don’t have to rewatch all those MCU movies and series to know what’s going on. We are looking forward to seeing it. The “On your left…” moment still gives me chills.

Endgame Encore has made $86 million globally. The blockbuster success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer surely helped renew interest in the franchise. Sony is planning its own rerelease of Brand New Day with new footage. If it does well enough at the box office, it could become the first-ever film to gross $1 billion domestically. From The Wrap:

After breaking the record for the biggest opening weekend box office this summer with $360 million, “Brand New Day” now stands at $950.7 million domestic and $2.5 billion worldwide, one of the biggest box office hits in history. And if “Endgame” can pull a $[26] million opening weekend in a re-release, it’s possible a re-issue of “Brand New Day” with never-before-seen footage could get it to $1 billion domestic, a feat never before accomplished. “Brand New Day” currently stands as the all-time box office champion when it comes to domestic totals, besting “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”…

[From The Wrap]

Is a Brand New Day encore Sony’s version of releasing an album variant to pad profits and set a record? Yes. Will I see it in theaters regardless, just for the new footage? Also yes. My family and I loved it and saw it twice during its first run. We usually have to bribe our younger son to go to the movies, but he asked to see BND (and The Sheep Detectives) again as soon as we got out of the theater. We took him again after showing him the first two Tobey Maguire movies (so good!) and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

I don’t have any guesses about what the extra footage would include other than Rosario Dawson’s deleted scene. The scene, which was cut for time, took place between Spidey’s fight with Scorpion and Peter’s visit to Bruce Banner on campus. They have to include it! Rosario’s poor mother is still waiting to post pictures from the set. The people demand Claire Temple and Mama Dawson’s behind-the-scenes photos.