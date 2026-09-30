Duchess Meghan is still being represented by WME, but Ari Emanuel isn’t her agent

Ari Emanuel’s memoir, Roll the Calls, is out this week. From the advance hype, you would think that Emanuel is burning down every bridge in Hollywood. I don’t think that’s the case, but my interest in Emanuel is more about his lore and his clients. The Sunday Times did an interview with him, and he confirmed to them that he no longer represents the Duchess of Sussex. In retrospect, that section of the Times piece was carefully worded – no one said that Meghan left WME or that Meghan was fired as a client. It was just… Ari Emanuel no longer represents her, and there is possibly some bad or weird energy about it. Well, now the Daily Mail (of all outlets) says that their sources told them that Meghan is still being represented by WME, it’s just that Meghan and Ari Emanuel’s ties have been cut.
Hollywood super-agent and power broker Ari Emanuel has confirmed for the first time that he has parted ways with Meghan Markle, saying it’s a ‘great thing’.
The Duchess of Sussex signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) Group in April 2023, in a deal aimed at promoting content production and brand partnerships.
Her WME team also included Jill Smoller, the agent for Meghan’s tennis star friend Serena Williams; and Brad Slater, who represents Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. But reports then emerged in February last year claiming that WME had dropped Meghan and she had not had a meeting with Mr Emanuel since January 2024.
WME insisted at the time that it was still working with the duchess, specifically on projects related to her Archewell Foundation with husband Prince Harry.
Now, the Sunday Times has confirmed in an interview with Mr Emanuel to promote his new memoir ‘Roll the Calls’ that he and Meghan parted ways last year. Asked where he thinks her career is heading, Mr Emanuel told the newspaper’s magazine: ‘Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that any more.’
A source confirmed to the Daily Mail today that Mr Emanuel is no longer on Meghan’s team – but she is still being represented by WME, which is based in Beverly Hills.
[From The Daily Mail]
I guess this means that Jill Smoller is still involved with Meghan and her brand? I believe J-Smoll was Meghan’s point person at WME this whole time, and maybe Ari was more of a big-picture guy, or maybe Ari was tasked with reeling in the big fish (Meghan). Allegedly, Meghan was courted by several of the big agencies in 2022-23, so it makes sense that Ari was possibly sent in to close the deal, then J-Smoll handled the daily/weekly work. Anyway… weird energy. Mysteries abound. I am glad that Meghan still has representation though.
People Magazine confirmed the same thing, writing: “Despite Emanuel’s comments, WME confirms to PEOPLE that the agency continues to represent Meghan and Archewell. WME did not provide further clarification about Emanuel’s remarks or the circumstances surrounding the end of his work with Meghan.” Shady.
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
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USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
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So a big load of nothing 🙂
Yep. Ari Emanuel transitioned to Executive Chairman after corporate restructuring and no longer directly oversees the talent. But the usual culprits falsely framed it as WME dumping Meghan and chose to spread disinformation out of malice and for clicks. Btw, he tends to be curt.
Oh that’s an important detai that has been omittedl: Ari no longer reps Meghan — or anywone at all. I also agree with everyone here who’s saying she probably said no to a lot of his ideas. He doesn’t seem like someone who can deal with that.
I didn’t think he was dissing Meghan in his statement. He was simply telling the truth, but in ‘Ari’ speech. He no longer personally represents Meghan so he literally doesn’t have to worry about her career path anymore.
The paper knew this about his new role, yet asked him a question just about this one particular client, not his other former clients. How exactly was he supposed to answer the question, Where do you think Meghan’s career is heading? without saying something that would be misconstrued in the worst way no matter what? Clickbait nonsense on the part of the paper.
OMG, the man was asked about representing Duchess Meghan, just her. He said the truth, he is not representing her. Should he have added nor anyone else? Probably. But again, it depends on whether he felt he owed anyone any explanations. Also, his response to “what do you think of Meghan’s career future” was just factual: “I don’t have to do that anymore”. He’s moved away to worrying about people’s future career and where they will end up, that is someone else’s role. I don’t see the “shade” or “weird energy” in this, but I guess my approach to life has always been and still is to see the glass as half full and don’t try to read into something when there’s really nothing to read into anything so……..
As I mentioned yesterday, sometimes folks want more for you than you want for yourself. Based on this agents comments, this seems like the case to me. Does not appear Meghan is as thirsty as her image suggests.
Her image never suggested that she was thirsty. The British press and royalists projected narrative onto her.
Her image has never been thirsty. If she were thirsty we would be seeing a lot more of her and from her. This is a lot of projection.
The Emmanuel’s are shady and the “weird energy” is from him. Remember that the Ari Gold character from Entourage is based on Ari Emmanuel. Now knowing that Jill also represents Serena Williams one of Meghan’s good friends that may have been more of the reason she signed with WME.
Regardless, this story shows me again that attach Duchess Meghan’s name to a story and it will catch fire.
yeah, but the fire is the fuel that spreads the hate. That isn’t a positive. That just reinforces the British press to go after her. Since too many people just believe what they read in the press. Or reinforces the racist minds about her. Ari just contributed to the problem.
Honestly, I hope she dumps WME and finds a better agency to represent her. Ari is an ahole.
It’s clear from the documentary that Jill Smollet and Meghan have been friends for a long time. Jill talked about sitting with Meghan at Wimbledon and scoping out the crowd, at the time when Meghan and Harry first connected.
As I said elsewhere, consider the timeline. Meghan signed with Ari in April 2023, just after the massive success of Spare (January 2023) and the documentary (December 2022). She was a huge get at the time – while behind the scenes the idea of taking the agency (formerly Endeavor) private as WME was gaining steam. Very likely Ari expected more than he got, hence this unnecessarily snarky remark, which he also knew would attract attention. Meghan, and Harry, were done with looking back, there wasn’t going to be a repeat of Spare/the documentary. With those two big projects out of the way, and their massive success, Meghan was free to concentrate on her own next steps, and her priorities and Ari’s didn’t mesh. She moved on to Jill and another agent fairly quickly as I recall, though it looks like she’s also working with some other agents now as well.
Very weird that the chairman of WME would say negative things about a client who is still with WME. I’d be pissed if I was her agent.
Unfortunately, they did piss off a lot of entertainment people here in LA. To be fair, when they moved back here they were fleeing a nightmare and it probably took them time to find their footing.
Guys like Ari Emmanuel and Bill Simmons just want to make money. I imagine they’d be very frustrated by Megan or Harry turning down large offers they didn’t feel were right for their brand.
They obviously didn’t “fail” in Hollywood-they’ve made a s—tload of money, and I believe Netflix is even sponsoring the invictus games?
But the staff turnover and the stops and starts indicate it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Then again, they’re also in an unprecedented situation, still sensitive to what the royals think of them, half in/half out.
My guess is that she said no to some (one?) of his ideas.
People here cheer them on for putting their family and values first, but that’s not something that’s going to make large corporations want to work with you. They want people who say they put family first, but hustle, hustle, hustle, and work 24/7/365. Signing a huge deal and having a baby right away? You’re dead to them. The Emmanuel signing came after that. Maybe he thought he could talk some “sense” into them.
That’s a good guess!
🎯🎯🎯🎯
I just don’t understand why Emmanuel is ripping a current WME client, unless he just really wants to sell books.
It’s VERY interesting to me that JR Moehringet wrote both Harry’s book and Ari’s book!
“Very weird that the chairman of WME would say negative things about a client who is still with WME. I’d be pissed if I was her agent.”
Exactly. He is the face/leader of the 2nd largest Entertainment agency.
There were multiple ways for him to phase a response to a question he knew was coming, especially as he was gushing about landing Meghan as a client.
His response read like a jab and Emanuel 100% knew it would be taken that way.
He didn’t just fall off the turnip truck.
They are all the way out and living their lives. They are not trying to be “in” (or half in) the “royal” stables. That ship has sailed. I’m not sure what AE intends by saying this, unless it’s simply for more attention. But yeah, another nothingburger. AE comes off like a massive, uh, jerk here.
Mention Meghan, get clicks.
Ari Emmanuel is a know A-HOLE. Just like his brother who was Mayor of my city and now thinks he should President (HELL NO). Anyone who knows anything about the Emmanuels – and Ari specifically will not take this seriously. He’s a POS. And I am frankly glad that Meghan is no longer attached to him. I was personally not a fan of him being her agent in the first place.
I second your HELL NO about Rahm’s presidential aspirations.
The Emanuels, aside from the brother who’s a doctor, are aholes. Ari said what he said because he’s promoting his book and he knew that remark about Meghan would get him attention.
So much ado about nothing.
I will still believe it was a British reporter that asked it for some fake scandal. Ari could have answered it more elegantly. But why do that when he can get more views to push his book for free press. I never took his statement as she was dropped. But of course the press were trying to spin it like she got dumped.
As far as I know his day to day job is being the CEO of TKO he no longer represents individuals in WME. Seems his role in WME is honorary as Executive Chairman.
I get at the core of it this is all about racism and an American actress dared to steal Harry’s heart. Not a lily white British woman. They deemed more ‘acceptable’.
But my God she is just trying to good in the world and have a family. Just leave them alone already.
The Spectator, a right wing magazine, wrote a piece saying that Harry should divorce Meghan, bring the children to Britain and marry and English Rose. (English rose being a code for a white woman) It amazed me that a respectable magazine would publish an article like that.
I tend to believe that it was some obligatory “find some way to ask a Meghan question even if it doesn’t make sense” question. Did the interviewer ask about other celebrities? We don’t actually know how the question was phrased asking about where he thought Meghan’s career was heading, and whether it was in or out of context of what was discussed immediately before that, which might have been that he doesn’t now personally handle any clients. We also don’t know whether his, I don’t have to worry about that anymore response was his complete answer, or whether he followed up with another sentence. That curtness could have been his annoyance at being asked a stupid question.
It is my opinion that Ari Emmanuel is yet another person using Meghan’s name to make a headline to sell his book.
I second that opinion.
You don’t fault The Sunday Times for asking a question based solely on their desire to get more clicks by inserting Meghan’s name in an interview? Why else would they do that? Did they ask about any other of the many people that he has successfully and more famously represented over the years? No, because they already knew that Ari no longer represents ANY clients. Ari didn’t bring up Meghan’s name, the interviewer did, and any answer he gave would have still been fodder for clickbait.
So I think Ari just said what he did simply because he’s not with WME anymore? I didn’t detect any snarkiness or weirdness, and I feel like any of that would have maybe been put there deliberately by the British press. There is nothing that indicates— to me anyway— that there was weirdness or bitterness. He’s just…not her agent anymore, or with WME anymore, so he no longer has to think about any of that stuff day to day.
He is the Executive Chairman of WME. His day to day job is CEO of TKO which owns UFC and WWE. He does not represent individuals any longer at WME. But his sound byte response got spun. Which is what he probably wanted to help bring attention to sell his book. He used her.
If Ari & his 🤬🤬🤬 brother Rahm NEVA had power…the 🌎 would be a BETTER place!
Same goes for Zeke the scientist.
He’s arrogant, brash, elitist — and especially ill-mannered when dealing with female researchers and people of colour.
But at the same time he was one of the people who helped to develop the Affordable Care Act.
Judging by yesterday’s comments, it sounds like Emanuel is a very tough agent and “when I say jump you say how high” etc etc kind of guy. Which clearly works well with a lot of people. But didn’t work well with Meghan perhaps. And that’s not a bad thing. Not everyone needs or wants a complete shark.
Like I said, I do think there’s some frustration on his part but clearly not enough for Meghan to leave WME or for WME to drop Meghan completely.
Which is why I lean towards it was a mismatch of expectations/personality than one side being completely awful.
Weird energy weird energy. Allegedly…
Pitiful. You’re so upset that you’re not in charge of them you’ve become pretty good at imitating the tabloids.
The problem is that those two have to make a TON of money just to pay for their security, the safety of their children, their very existence. I’m sure they like nice things, as do most people on the planet, but they don’t seem overly into the luxuries of life. It’s just too bad they feel the need to throw themselves back into the hostile melée of the UK. I really do hope they didn’t move back just because, as Kaiser speculated, Harry was feeling nostalgic for a pint at his local, The Ginger Wanker.
I listened to a podcast yesterday, Ari was the guest and I was not impressed. Right out of the gate, he steamrolled over the hosts (a female) introduction of him, came across as very arrogant and ego-filled and used the “F” word very liberally (I actually love the word but there’s a time and place). So, I don’t find it odd that he and Meghan are not working together, I really couldn’t see it as a good fit, she’s way too nice to be around someone with his energy for very long.
Sorry, but what he said was shady. All he had to say is she was still with WME, but he doesn’t represent her. It was a way to throw shade. As a petty shade thrower myself, that was shade.