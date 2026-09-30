Duchess Meghan is still being represented by WME, but Ari Emanuel isn’t her agent

Ari Emanuel’s memoir, Roll the Calls, is out this week. From the advance hype, you would think that Emanuel is burning down every bridge in Hollywood. I don’t think that’s the case, but my interest in Emanuel is more about his lore and his clients. The Sunday Times did an interview with him, and he confirmed to them that he no longer represents the Duchess of Sussex. In retrospect, that section of the Times piece was carefully worded – no one said that Meghan left WME or that Meghan was fired as a client. It was just… Ari Emanuel no longer represents her, and there is possibly some bad or weird energy about it. Well, now the Daily Mail (of all outlets) says that their sources told them that Meghan is still being represented by WME, it’s just that Meghan and Ari Emanuel’s ties have been cut.

Hollywood super-agent and power broker Ari Emanuel has confirmed for the first time that he has parted ways with Meghan Markle, saying it’s a ‘great thing’. The Duchess of Sussex signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) Group in April 2023, in a deal aimed at promoting content production and brand partnerships. Her WME team also included Jill Smoller, the agent for Meghan’s tennis star friend Serena Williams; and Brad Slater, who represents Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. But reports then emerged in February last year claiming that WME had dropped Meghan and she had not had a meeting with Mr Emanuel since January 2024. WME insisted at the time that it was still working with the duchess, specifically on projects related to her Archewell Foundation with husband Prince Harry. Now, the Sunday Times has confirmed in an interview with Mr Emanuel to promote his new memoir ‘Roll the Calls’ that he and Meghan parted ways last year. Asked where he thinks her career is heading, Mr Emanuel told the newspaper’s magazine: ‘Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that any more.’ A source confirmed to the Daily Mail today that Mr Emanuel is no longer on Meghan’s team – but she is still being represented by WME, which is based in Beverly Hills.

[From The Daily Mail]

I guess this means that Jill Smoller is still involved with Meghan and her brand? I believe J-Smoll was Meghan’s point person at WME this whole time, and maybe Ari was more of a big-picture guy, or maybe Ari was tasked with reeling in the big fish (Meghan). Allegedly, Meghan was courted by several of the big agencies in 2022-23, so it makes sense that Ari was possibly sent in to close the deal, then J-Smoll handled the daily/weekly work. Anyway… weird energy. Mysteries abound. I am glad that Meghan still has representation though.

People Magazine confirmed the same thing, writing: “Despite Emanuel’s comments, WME confirms to PEOPLE that the agency continues to represent Meghan and Archewell. WME did not provide further clarification about Emanuel’s remarks or the circumstances surrounding the end of his work with Meghan.” Shady.