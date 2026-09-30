Kristi Noem filed for divorce from her secret cross-dresser husband of 34 years

“ICE Barbie” Kristi Noem was fired as DHS Secretary back in early March of this year, which was seemingly the beginning of a slow-motion destruction of her entire life. One month after her firing, the Daily Mail’s crack team of investigative journalists discovered that ICE Barbie’s husband, Bryon Noem, was a secret cross-dresser with an extensive online life. There were photos, there were messages, and there were other people involved. While there was the blatant hypocrisy of it all, given that all of these people are supposedly fundamentalist Christians and Bible-thumping Republicans, it turns out that the Noems’ neighbors actually felt sorry for Bryon and took his side. Kristi and Bryon split up in July, and now she’s filed for divorce:

Kristi Noem filed for divorce from her husband, Bryon Noem, after 34 years of marriage, according to court records in their home state of South Dakota.

The former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary filed the divorce paperwork on Monday, Sept. 28, in South Dakota’s Hamlin County, where the high school sweethearts resided during her tenure as the state’s governor and when she later served in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

The divorce comes months after Kristi, 54, was pushed out of her position atop DHS, and reports that Bryon, 56, participated in online fetish forums.

Kristi cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, Dakota News Now reported.

Attorneys for the Noems did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The couple married in 1992 and share three grown children: daughters Kassidy and Kennedy, and son Booker. They are also grandparents to Kassidy and Kennedy’s children.