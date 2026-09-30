Kristi Noem filed for divorce from her secret cross-dresser husband of 34 years

“ICE Barbie” Kristi Noem was fired as DHS Secretary back in early March of this year, which was seemingly the beginning of a slow-motion destruction of her entire life. One month after her firing, the Daily Mail’s crack team of investigative journalists discovered that ICE Barbie’s husband, Bryon Noem, was a secret cross-dresser with an extensive online life. There were photos, there were messages, and there were other people involved. While there was the blatant hypocrisy of it all, given that all of these people are supposedly fundamentalist Christians and Bible-thumping Republicans, it turns out that the Noems’ neighbors actually felt sorry for Bryon and took his side. Kristi and Bryon split up in July, and now she’s filed for divorce:
Kristi Noem filed for divorce from her husband, Bryon Noem, after 34 years of marriage, according to court records in their home state of South Dakota.
The former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary filed the divorce paperwork on Monday, Sept. 28, in South Dakota’s Hamlin County, where the high school sweethearts resided during her tenure as the state’s governor and when she later served in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.
The divorce comes months after Kristi, 54, was pushed out of her position atop DHS, and reports that Bryon, 56, participated in online fetish forums.
Kristi cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, Dakota News Now reported.
Attorneys for the Noems did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The couple married in 1992 and share three grown children: daughters Kassidy and Kennedy, and son Booker. They are also grandparents to Kassidy and Kennedy’s children.
[From People]
“Filed for divorce after being sh-tcanned by Donald Trump and discovering your husband of 34 years is a secret cross-dresser” is crazy work. Even worse, there were plenty of rumors about Kristi Noem’s possible affair with Corey Lewandowski during her time at DHS. All of which to say, another one bites the dust. Everything Donald Trump touches turns to sh-t.
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Washington, DC – Kristi Noem (Republican of South Dakota) testifies before the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs on her nomination to be US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Kristi Noem
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Washington, DC – Kristi Noem (Republican of South Dakota) testifies before the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs on her nomination to be US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Kristi Noem
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Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota appears before a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing on H.R. 3397, to require the Director of the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw a rule of the Bureau of Land Management relating to conservation and landscape health, in the Longworth House Office Building.
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 15 Jun 2023
Credit: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
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Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota appears before a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing on H.R. 3397, to require the Director of the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw a rule of the Bureau of Land Management relating to conservation and landscape health, in the Longworth House Office Building.
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 15 Jun 2023
Credit: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
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Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota appears before a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing on H.R. 3397, to require the Director of the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw a rule of the Bureau of Land Management relating to conservation and landscape health, in the Longworth House Office Building.
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 15 Jun 2023
Credit: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
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United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem participates in a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 08 Jul 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is seen during a US House Committee on Homeland Security hearing entitled “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland” in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Dec 2025
Credit: Mattie Neretin/CNP/INSTARimages
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President Donald Trump participates in the first public meeting of his Cabinet since the beginning of the ICE/CBP operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 29 Jan 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
I love this for her. Miserable, dog-killing bitch.
Don’t forget the goat! She’s a goat murderer as well. Because it smelled bad. I mean, WTF, it’s a goat! Of course it smelled bad!
Anyway, tots & pears. I still want to see her in jail for how she used taxpayer dollars to fund a vacation in South America with her f*ck boi.
She’s another one who should be in prison with the grift she pulled making that ludicrous ad at Mt. Rushmore. Noem would still be heading up DHS had she giving Mango his cut of that scam—I’m convinced of that.
Also holding out for a current pic of Noem sans fillers and hair extensions. The gravy train has to be dried up by now.
IMO she knew all along and didn’t care until it became public fodder to ridicule her. Bet Corey Lewandowski not only won’t get divorced for her, but will move on to someone else.
Is this the b who shot her dog? No sympathy from me!
She looks more rough than she should to be any kind of Barbie. I feel sorry for her ex husband, TBH.
All I have to say is please no more close up shots of this b8tch.
I hope all of them rot in hell and lose every blood dollar they have. This whole administration has trapped us in an abusive family led by insecure fascist losers. That being said, I never like how cross-dressing becomes part of what is attacked. Obviously there’s nothing wrong with living your truth, but their evil agenda makes the hypocrisy especially appalling.
I am over this bitch.
I hope he counter-sues over her blatant affair with Corey Lewandowski. I hope Lewandowski dumps her, then speaks publicly about her sorry skills in the bedroom. I hope Mrs. Lewandowski sues her for alienation of affection, like the wife of Kirsten Synema’s former lover. Then I hope the newly installed Democratic congress charges her and CL with the crimes they certainly committed and they both go to prison. Finally, I hope I get filthy rich selling dog poop bags with a photo of her open mouthed face on them with logos that say “eat shit Kristi”
Wow, that was creative!
I approve this message.
They are Republicans and suck, but I hate that his cross dressing had too many people thinking that meant he was gay. Sigh. She sucks and we all know she was having an affair.
She was probably blackmailing him into staying with her as the perfect nuclear family while she was renewing her membership in the Mile High Club with Corey Lewandowski under a blanket and then once it all blew up she’s trying to make herself the victim.
Alicky, perfect comment. I can add nothing more.