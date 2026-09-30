Elizabeth Holmes: I am fighting to prove my innocence & come home to my babies



Now is the autumn of our Elizabeth Holmes discontent, it seems. First, there’s the sure-to-be bonkers and hitherto top-secret documentary, You Can See Everything, that emerged on the fall film calendar out of nowhere, like a previously hidden comet that’s now about to crash into Earth. On October 16, to be precise. Codirected by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim and also starring Fielder in a lead role, this film is said to be a genre-bender that has left all who’ve seen it gobsmacked in its wake. Plus there’s nudity. As a fan of batsh-t crazy cinema, I’m excited. But, as I’ve noted before, it’s complicated; no one wants the enthusiasm for the film to be misconstrued as excitement or endorsement for Holmes.

These feelings were compounded yet again when in the midst of the movie press, word got out that Holmes is being moved to a halfway house next year — after serving only four years in a minimum-security prison on an 11-year-three-month sentence. Well, now here’s another wrinkle: Holmes has chosen this moment to speak out, in an X post. And shock of the century, she’s still maintaining her innocence/victimhood. Guess we can’t really expect her to read the room from a prison cell.

The former Theranos CEO wrote, “I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.” Holmes and Evans share two children: son William Holmes Evans, whom they welcomed in July 2021, and daughter Invicta, whom they welcomed around February 2023. Holmes began serving her sentence of 11 years and three months in May 2023 after being convicted the previous year of four counts of defrauding investors. Her sentence was later reduced for good behavior. Holmes’ X post on Sunday continued, “I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility with me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time.” She noted that, “Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked – EAH.” Holmes’ team has previously been sharing messages on the account, which features “Mostly my words, posted by others,” in the bio. She continued, “Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account. I am profoundly grateful for the support we receive as we fight to expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions.” She concluded, “Opening letters from my supporters at the end of unforgiving days constantly ignites the fire in my heart,” finishing up by quoting a Bible verse. Holmes’ post came after PEOPLE previously reported that she is expected to move from the minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas, to a halfway house in Austin, Texas, in August 2027. “The decision was made within the Federal Bureau of Prisons because she became eligible,” a Department of Justice source told PEOPLE. “It has nothing to do with it being commuted. The court did not intervene, nor did the executive branch.” The source added that Holmes “will be able to go to work and come back,” but can’t “go out or party.” She can have visitors, though overnight guests aren’t allowed. “They don’t monitor them 24/7,” the source said. According to the source, Holmes will remain in federal custody while living at the residential reentry center. Her scheduled release date is Feb. 22, 2030, though that may change based on time served.

[From People]

“Opening letters from my supporters…” What, are these handmade cards from her kids? The only good thing I have to say about this post, is that it’s immediately fact-checked by a “readers added context” blurb. With receipts. And I know we keep bemoaning this in the comments, but HOW can a convicted on four counts of fraud prisoner keep having her sentence reduced, to the point where she’ll be moving to a halfway house less than halfway through the original sentence, all while staunchly (and vocally!) maintaining her innocence?? It boggles the mind and infuriates the spirit. Also, the DOJ insisting that “Nothing was commuted! The executive branch didn’t step in at all!” is a little too “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!” yes? One of my sincerest hopes for You Can See Everything (aside from the nudity being Nathan’s), is that we really do get to see all of her delusion and lack of remorse, and that having it all laid bare (nudity joke!) has a consequential effect on her prison time. Hey, a salty girl can dream!

PS — Oh good grief, what “work” would she be doing during her halfway house stay?

Photo note by Celebitchy: This People issue is from February, 2025



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