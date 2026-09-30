Elizabeth Holmes: I am fighting to prove my innocence & come home to my babies

Now is the autumn of our Elizabeth Holmes discontent, it seems. First, there’s the sure-to-be bonkers and hitherto top-secret documentary, You Can See Everything, that emerged on the fall film calendar out of nowhere, like a previously hidden comet that’s now about to crash into Earth. On October 16, to be precise. Codirected by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim and also starring Fielder in a lead role, this film is said to be a genre-bender that has left all who’ve seen it gobsmacked in its wake. Plus there’s nudity. As a fan of batsh-t crazy cinema, I’m excited. But, as I’ve noted before, it’s complicated; no one wants the enthusiasm for the film to be misconstrued as excitement or endorsement for Holmes.
These feelings were compounded yet again when in the midst of the movie press, word got out that Holmes is being moved to a halfway house next year — after serving only four years in a minimum-security prison on an 11-year-three-month sentence. Well, now here’s another wrinkle: Holmes has chosen this moment to speak out, in an X post. And shock of the century, she’s still maintaining her innocence/victimhood. Guess we can’t really expect her to read the room from a prison cell.
The former Theranos CEO wrote, “I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.”
Holmes and Evans share two children: son William Holmes Evans, whom they welcomed in July 2021, and daughter Invicta, whom they welcomed around February 2023.
Holmes began serving her sentence of 11 years and three months in May 2023 after being convicted the previous year of four counts of defrauding investors. Her sentence was later reduced for good behavior.
Holmes’ X post on Sunday continued, “I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility with me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time.”
She noted that, “Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked – EAH.” Holmes’ team has previously been sharing messages on the account, which features “Mostly my words, posted by others,” in the bio.
She continued, “Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account. I am profoundly grateful for the support we receive as we fight to expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions.”
She concluded, “Opening letters from my supporters at the end of unforgiving days constantly ignites the fire in my heart,” finishing up by quoting a Bible verse.
Holmes’ post came after PEOPLE previously reported that she is expected to move from the minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas, to a halfway house in Austin, Texas, in August 2027.
“The decision was made within the Federal Bureau of Prisons because she became eligible,” a Department of Justice source told PEOPLE. “It has nothing to do with it being commuted. The court did not intervene, nor did the executive branch.”
The source added that Holmes “will be able to go to work and come back,” but can’t “go out or party.” She can have visitors, though overnight guests aren’t allowed. “They don’t monitor them 24/7,” the source said.
According to the source, Holmes will remain in federal custody while living at the residential reentry center. Her scheduled release date is Feb. 22, 2030, though that may change based on time served.
“Opening letters from my supporters…” What, are these handmade cards from her kids? The only good thing I have to say about this post, is that it’s immediately fact-checked by a “readers added context” blurb. With receipts. And I know we keep bemoaning this in the comments, but HOW can a convicted on four counts of fraud prisoner keep having her sentence reduced, to the point where she’ll be moving to a halfway house less than halfway through the original sentence, all while staunchly (and vocally!) maintaining her innocence?? It boggles the mind and infuriates the spirit. Also, the DOJ insisting that “Nothing was commuted! The executive branch didn’t step in at all!” is a little too “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!” yes? One of my sincerest hopes for You Can See Everything (aside from the nudity being Nathan’s), is that we really do get to see all of her delusion and lack of remorse, and that having it all laid bare (nudity joke!) has a consequential effect on her prison time. Hey, a salty girl can dream!
PS — Oh good grief, what “work” would she be doing during her halfway house stay?
Photo note by Celebitchy: This People issue is from February, 2025
Besides her family who are her supporters?
Grifters gotta grift….and grift…and grift…and…….
Isn’t contrition and admitting your crimes part of any early release?
As I have read it was a mix of good conduct credit, and federally reduced sentencing guidelines. Her victims were all rich and didn’t really suffer financial hardship. Which is what shaved that year off. It doesn’t really matter if she is contrite or not about her crimes.
She is projected to be in the halfway house through February 2030 at the Austin Transitional Center. Austin, is a very nice place to live.
Which still means she will be free to be with her family and probably just sleep there at night. For the next 3 years. Her husband has the money to buy a home probably right next to the place. That man is the biggest simp in the world.
Even if she only fleeced the rich. They were using her fake tech with fake results that caused real damage to the people that got fake results. They weren’t rich. It’s a shame the system did not include them as the real victims.
The LITERALLY poor people who were DECIMATED by her inhumanity ain’t victims I guess…if THERE IS A HELL…🤬
agreed, lala. people only seem to consider her rich investors the victims, not the end users of her actual product and the harm it caused them.
Invicta? Really?
🙄
I know, right?! Sounds like a new pharmaceutical drug: Invicta — side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and chest pains…
She will re-offend. Let’s hope she doesn’t kill anyone in the process.
She is just like Billy McFarland they can’t help themselves. They see themselves as entrepreneurs that will change the world. They can’t stop themselves. But are idiots.
100% she will do something and land back in prison again one day.
This is a great summary and yes, I’m sure she will, I just hope she doesn’t do too much damage in the process.
One can only hope.
Her previous scam already killed people. She should have gotten a lifetime sentence.
First Vanity Fair with an Erika Kirk story attempting to pivot and now People with an Elizabeth Holmes story attempting to pivot.
Whew. This country is doomed.
Look, I can’t say anything about anyone’s reasons for having babies but it felt, at least to me, at the time that she had both of those kids (and named one Invicta! 😬) for sympathy and, if/when convicted, to get a lesser sentence. Looks like it worked eventually?
She is the perfect encapsulation of white woman victimhood. And that is proven by how she continues to be given press and coverage in major publications.
Who is writing letters of support to Elizabeth Holmes?? That’s the story I want to read.
I know there are always going to be weirdos who fixate on prison inmates; it’s a fascinating phenomenon. And I don’t understand it.
Feckless C**t.
She committed a crime and is where she belongs. Just thinking that you are innocent is sickening after everything that we now know she did. Elizabeth Holmes is no victim!
@JEM, I cavil a bit with your first word, in the sense of its meaning of “weak, ineffective, irresponsible”, because I think there was wanton criminality involved. No argument on the second word, though.