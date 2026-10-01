Anne Hathaway thinks NYC rats are cute if you’re far enough away from them



Anne Hathaway’s fifth and final film of 2026, Verity, comes out on Friday — and thank goodness! The sympathy stress I’ve been feeling just watching Anne turn out look after look while being pregnant well into her third trimester… it’s really taken a toll on me! Mama needs a break from worrying if the third royal baby of Genovia is going to pop out on the red carpet! So hopefully, the NYC premiere for Verity — where Anne looked resplendent and sparkly in Prabal Gurung — is her final work outing for a spell. (You know, before she goes full steam into Oscar campaigning with a newborn in tow.) And speaking of NYC, a recent bit of press Anne did with New York Magazine is making the rounds online. NY Mag has a series called NYQ, where they determine “how ‘New York’ notable New Yorkers really are” by the way they answer rapid-fire questions. Please enjoy, and we’ll discuss on the other side:

“Someone tells you they think the rats are actually cute. What’s your honest response?” Anne put the proximity limit at 50-feet away being acceptable. Any closer and she described them as, “maybe not so Pixar,” which was the perfect way to put it. Personally, I wouldn’t go so far as to say they’re “cute.” It’s more like they’re not shrill-scream inducing so long as they’re at a distance. Most of my sightings have been in the subway, where it’s easier to handle watching them on the track than when a bold one gets on the platform with us bi-peds. Shudder.

“Have you ever actually been to Staten Island?” I just love how excited Anne was to be able to say Yes! …Before quickly qualifying it with, “It’s not a regular occurrence,” lol.

“Do you call Manhattan ‘The City’ or just ‘Manhattan?’” This was Anne at her most diplomatic, responding that she calls Manhattan “The City” unless she’s speaking with someone she knows lives in another borough. I am one such person, and I remind people on many occasions that the other boroughs are part of the city too, ahem.

“Bed bugs or roaches?” I’m with Anne, roaches over bed bugs. Don’t get me wrong, I hate seeing them! But I have friends who had to go full Silkwood-level decontamination on their apartment multiple times because of bed bugs (not even their own, a neighbors!), and I wouldn’t wish that ordeal on my worst enemy. Or myself. Shudder.

“You’re old enough to remember when…” Anne cited the Keith Haring mural on Bowery, and was righteously indignant that they freaking painted over it! She said it should’ve been landmarked, and I agree! Along those lines, my “remember when” would be Lee’s Art Shop on 57th Street, may it rest in pens and paints.

And for all that (and more in the video), Anne scored 304. Out of what? I don’t know. How many points possible per question? Another mystery. Was each question weighted the same? This is why we need a rule book, NY Mag!