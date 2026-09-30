Charles Spencer claims that Prince Harry didn’t discuss the Sussexes’ UK move with him

Last night, in New York, Charles Spencer had an interesting piece of book promotion. His memoir, Swan Song, came out last week, and Spencer has been in New York this week, giving interviews and making TV appearances. Well, last night was a public “conversation” with Tina Brown. The same Tina Brown who has been highly critical of Charles Spencer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana. The same Tina Brown who has carried a lot of water for the Windsors in recent years. I mean, I get it – Charles Spencer isn’t afraid of her and he’s perfectly capable of clapping back on her nonsense in real time. But yikes, this was a choice. Here’s one part of their conversation, in which Brown pushes Spencer on why Prince Harry returned to the UK with his wife and children:

One of the evening’s liveliest exchanges came when Brown, an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pressed Spencer about Harry’s decision to move his family back to Britain. The conversation began when Brown asked Spencer whether he felt he had fulfilled the pledge he made in his eulogy for Diana to help look out for William and Harry. Spencer said that today, he sees himself as “just an elderly uncle who’s there if needed.”

“I mean, it’s a matter of public record, and I wouldn’t have shared this, but, you know, it’s a matter of public record that Harry and his family came to stay with Cat and me this summer,” he said, referring to his wife, Cat Spencer. “If I’m of any use for things like that, that’s fine.”

Brown then asked whether he had encouraged Harry to move back to Britain. “Didn’t discuss it, actually,” Spencer replied.

“Well, I mean, these families, they don’t talk to one another, do they?” Brown said, drawing laughs from the audience. “Well, they do,” Spencer countered.

“Well, it’s amazing,” Brown continued. “I mean, you don’t tell them that you’re writing the book, and you didn’t discuss the most incredible decision that is going to happen, and everybody’s astounded by everybody else’s behavior.”

“But is it astounding that an Englishman wants to move back to England?” Spencer replied. “I don’t think so.”

Brown disagreed, pointing to Harry’s turbulent history with the British press and his decision to leave the U.K. six years earlier. “Seems very normal to me,” Spencer said. Brown suggested that Spencer’s own experiences with the press might have made him a useful “touchstone” for his nephew as he contemplated the move.

“Yeah, I never intrude,” Spencer replied. “I’m just a guy who’s 20 years older…. There are things that he might talk about where I am totally happy to help, but I… I wouldn’t intrude on any of…” he continued. “Yeah, it’s up to somebody to share that stuff with me if they want to. I’m not sure how useful I’d have been about a property search or something.”

Spencer then offered his own straightforward explanation for Harry’s homecoming. “I think what’s interesting is, you forget, these are just regular people at heart, and this English guy’s lived in California, he wants to live in England,” he said. “Seems normal.”

“Okay, well, it’s one way of reading it,” Brown replied.

Earlier in the conversation, Spencer also made a distinction between the brothers when Brown asked whether they had ever spoken to him about his famous eulogy. “Well, I know Harry’s been very supportive of it, and, I don’t remember any comments from William,” he said.

[From People]

I would be shocked if Spencer was telling the truth here – what do you mean Harry didn’t discuss the then-potential move with his uncle back in July?? That’s insane. It kind of goes to the theory I’ve built over the past month, which is that Harry and Meghan were going back and forth about whether to make the move, and Harry made the decision during that July visit, especially after his father finally agreed to meet with Harry, Meghan and the children. It was the first time King Charles had seen Meghan and the kids in four years. I think that was the moment when Harry decided to go all-in on the UK move. It would make sense, especially given that the Sussexes’ private security didn’t get the chance to test out the school run routes and traffic during the school year.

TIna Brown also asked Spencer, “Do you think that it is actually impossible to be a human being of today’s modern era inside the cage of the monarchy?” Spencer’s answer: “Well, there are people who endure it. I think there are certain people who find it very difficult to be inside of it. I think if you grow up in a royal family, it’s a lot easier than marrying into it. If you look at the wives of those who’ve married in, it’s tough. It’s a way of thinking that is very specific.” Looking at both Meghan and Kate Middleton’s (very different) situations of marrying into that horrid family, I have come to the conclusion that the only way to really survive is to be completely devoid of personality and ego, to be an empty vessel managed at every step by the monarchy.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Charles Spencer claims that Prince Harry didn’t discuss the Sussexes’ UK move with him”

  1. CatGotMyTongue says:
    September 30, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Charles Spencer is smart, interesting, and he knows what he’s doing. Tina has always been a hack. I’m loving his book tour! More tea, please, and pass the crumpets!

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      September 30, 2026 at 9:13 am

      Doesn’t seem like he provided any tea in this interview? More like he’s trying to make some money without actually saying anything with all his words.

      Reply
  2. Catherine says:
    September 30, 2026 at 8:59 am

    If an Englishman wants to live in England, what do Californians want to do?

    Reply
    • MFS says:
      September 30, 2026 at 9:33 am

      That part. I realize Meghan may be perfectly ok with this move, but I’m still mad on her behalf.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        September 30, 2026 at 9:40 am

        @MFS: Why are you angry on Meghan’s behalf. She made the decision to move with Harry to the UK. If she didn’t want to go she could have decided to remain in the US.

  3. Lorelei says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:04 am

    I love how Charles Spencer isn’t afraid to sit down, publicly no less, with someone who has been openly critical of him. None of the Leftovers would ever!

    I’d love to know what Edward is thinking about Kate in that top photo, lol. He has such a puzzled expression on his face.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Tina really tried but Charles Spencer was ready for her BS. I guess she wanted to show the British press that she was tough on him but he did well. You know Tina is dreaming of the chance of interrogating Harry and Meghan like this.

    Reply
  5. Meredith says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:16 am

    I didn’t realize he was so young when William and Harry were born.

    Reply
  6. Meredith says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Interested in “If I’m of any use for things like that” vs something warm but equally non-gossipy like “we were delighted to host them” — these rich people are so weird to me!

    Reply
    • apostrophe says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:42 am

      He’s being humble, as opposed to self-aggrandizing. Nothing to do with being rich.

      Reply
      • Meredith says:
        September 30, 2026 at 11:38 am

        I don’t think it’s self-aggrandizing to express a whiff of affection for one’s nephew, nor humble to state you were just providing a useful commodity and not a family experience.

  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:31 am

    I’m no Tina Brown fan. But she did ask some good questions. “Why do you think he wanted to move back to a place which he believes abused his family, especially his wife?” is not a stupid question. And Spencer’s answer was more revealing than he intended I think: he wants to live in England. I don’t think Harry ever wanted to live in California for six years. It was always temporary in his mind.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 30, 2026 at 9:38 am

      But perhaps Charles Spencer is not the person to ask that question. Harry is a grown man who can make his own decisions. Tina Brown can’t be bleating about Harry invading the Royal Family’s privacy and then ask Charles Spencer to do the same to Harry.

      Reply
    • Shelley says:
      September 30, 2026 at 9:39 am

      England itself didn’t abuse Harry and Meghan. The palace and british press abused them. So, in that sense they didn’t move back to an actual place of abuse. They are not living within palace grounds and they are able to defend themselves when needed.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 30, 2026 at 9:56 am

      I don’t know. The voices in my head are saying the UK move is the temporary one. So far, nothing about this move says “permanent.”

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:24 am

      I feel like it’s been said and hinted out, but his uncle said it best, he’s an Englishman, he wants to live in England.

      Reply
    • MidnightSuperNova says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:52 am

      I’d that really a good question? Harry as Meghan are grown and don’t need to run their decisions by anyone. Tina Brown is a hater and a racist with bad eyebrows.

      The monarchy doesn’t like anyone who shines and has any bit of personality like Meghan and Harry do. They were & are a threat to their boring and bland status quo — just like Diana was.

      Reply
  8. MaisiesMom says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Tina Brown and Charles Spencer might very well have a few friends or at least acquaintances in common. They’re both Brits who have spent time in the journalism world, and both have either lived in the US or had exposure to Americans in the business. Spencer was affiliated with NBC for part of the time Diana was Princess of Wales, I think. So maybe that’s how she got the interview and why he seemed OK with it all.

    I like that he just said: “Why is it weird that an Englishman wants to move back to England?” It’s not weird. Not even considering Harry’s issues with his father and brother. They were/are hardly the only people in his life. And he can just miss the country itself, warts and all. Charles Spencer himself moved to South Africa for a time and then moved back.

    Reply
    • Sussexreign_new says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:13 am

      Earl spencer debunked the move lie. Harry would tell his uncle if he was moving back. He didn’t because hes not moving. Back. Harry & meg released a statement saying they were doing an extended visit & the Sussex spokesperson said its a short term stay. Earl spencers said Englishman not harry or nephew because he was speaking hypothetically when he said that part.

      Reply
      • ChillinginDC says:
        September 30, 2026 at 10:25 am

        No he didn’t. He said that he didn’t talk to him about coming back to England at all full stop.

  9. Sussexreign_new says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Earl spencer debunked the uk media lie that the Sussex’s are moving to the uk. Harry is super close to his spencer family. He wrote in his book spare how much he loves & appreciate his mum Diana brother& sisters. If harry was moving back he would have told his spencer family. Earl spencers said harry never told him that. Exactly. Because harry&meg said in their statement its just an extended visit. Tina Brown knows the uk press are lying about a move that why she said but these families don’t talk. Earl spencer put her in her place by saying yes we do talk actually so if harry was moving back he would have told his uncle while staying in his house. Earl spencer then spoke in hypothetical terms when he said if a or any English men wanted to move back to his birth place. He would see that as normal. People have got to understand context & reading comprehension.

    Reply
  10. Tn democrat says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:56 am

    My middle aged, surgical menopausal (who is no longer able to mask my ADHD as a result) self would not have been able to sit across from that horrid woman with a placid expression. I would have had to, at the bare, minimum sat on my hands while chanting a mantra of fix your face. The aristocratic Brits are really built different. To promote the book most effectively he has had to really cooperate with the dregs of humanity and openly discuss scorchingly painful events. By being open and cooperating with infamous sources the royals have leaked through, he has maximized the impact of his book. He has really put on a master class in how to f that cheating pig before he leaves this mortal coil. Good lort. Well done, sir. Bravo. And. Harry probably didn’t tell him they were moving back because he knew his uncle would try to talk him out of coming back. The Sussexes moving back just seems like such a manic mess and such an outlier based on their previous behavior. They really do keep their circle tight, which is sad in a way.

    Reply
    • Sussexreign_new says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:17 am

      Y’all don’t listen to nothing harry & meg say. Do y’all. Meg & h released a statement saying they’re doing an extended visit over autumn. Their spokesperson said its short term. The definition of extended period is 3 to 5 months.

      Reply
  11. QuiteContrary says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:09 am

    Charles Spencer is not going to spill the contents of any in-depth conversation he had with Harry. He knows how to play the game without betraying the confidence of his nephew.

    His book is so good. In the part where he writes about KC’s rant over the funeral procession, he calls the then-POW a “bellowing buffoon.”

    He writes about how the royals see themselves as superior to other people — and about how Diana was the opposite, seeing people as equals. His father was in thrall to the royals, but Charles Spencer clearly is not. No wonder William isn’t close to him.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:29 am

      Replying to myself here (cue Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself”): Charles Spencer particularly seems to loathe Princess Anne. He tells a story about being sitting as a teenager next to Anne at a party and trying to converse with her, while she’s snooty and curt. She comes off as a terrible person.

      Reply
  12. J Blake says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Kaiser: I don’t think being an empty vessel and doing what you’re told will help you survive the Monarchy, because the Monarchy will tell you to do and say things that will help the Men in Grey paint you as a scapegoat. And other royals want to hurt you if they’ll get some popularity.

    Reply
  13. Sussexreign_new says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Have y’all read harry and Meghan statement in the NYT. They said this is an extended visit. Temporary. Their spokesperson said its short term. An extended period is 3 to 5 months

    Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:26 am

      Yeah I did it. And no one has a definition for an extended period meaning 3-5 months? And if it was just 3-5 months, he didn’t need to move everyone back, have his kids out of school. You all are reaching for things and I get it, but it seems full stop they are there at least until the school year is up next Spring/early Summer.

      Reply
      • Sussexreign_new says:
        September 30, 2026 at 10:43 am

        I am going by what Meg & harry said in their statement. They said short term. Temporary. Extended visit. Y’all want to go beyond that statement & add what the uk press tell you. Believe the lies of the uk press. Invent what you believe. But at the end of the day meg& harry words in that statement was intentional.

    • Slough says:
      September 30, 2026 at 10:32 am

      An extended period is for as long as one deems necessary and there’s no such thing as a definitive three to five months. Each day brings about more experts who have convinced themselves that only THEY know the motivations behind H&M’s every move and it’s virtually impossible to distinguish between the internet warriors and the tabloids.

      Reply
      • Sussexreign_new says:
        September 30, 2026 at 10:38 am

        Harry and Meghan made it clear its. Short term. Short term can not exceed 6 months. Meg & harry made it clear in their statement they are visiting but for someone reason y’all are refusing to accept their words and they are the horses mouth. Y’all want to believe the lies of the uk press. So I give the uk press their flowers when they said people are gullible & stupid

  14. NoBS Please says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Actually I beg to differ re people like Kate or Camilla being “empty vessels”.

    On the contrary, they are filled with ambition… to become Queen of GB, lord it over an entire nation and the planet, be protected by a subservient and fawning media, and live a life of luxury at the expense of the British taxpayer.

    Kate in particular, it was clear since her Waity-Katey days that her live’s mission was to marry William and become Queen. She pursued this single-mindedly and now she’s got what she’s always wanted she’s not going to be doing any complaining.

    Reply
  15. Sussexreign_new says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:52 am

    Meghan & harry released a statement tha t they will be visiting over autumn. But the uk press lied about a move & people are willing to believe them over h&m. Harry didn’t tell his uncle about a move because they’re not moving. Earl spencers was speaking hypothetically when he said an englishman. He was not talking about h. He already said h never told him thateaning there’s nothing to tell

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment