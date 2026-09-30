Charles Spencer claims that Prince Harry didn’t discuss the Sussexes’ UK move with him

Last night, in New York, Charles Spencer had an interesting piece of book promotion. His memoir, Swan Song, came out last week, and Spencer has been in New York this week, giving interviews and making TV appearances. Well, last night was a public “conversation” with Tina Brown. The same Tina Brown who has been highly critical of Charles Spencer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana. The same Tina Brown who has carried a lot of water for the Windsors in recent years. I mean, I get it – Charles Spencer isn’t afraid of her and he’s perfectly capable of clapping back on her nonsense in real time. But yikes, this was a choice. Here’s one part of their conversation, in which Brown pushes Spencer on why Prince Harry returned to the UK with his wife and children:
One of the evening’s liveliest exchanges came when Brown, an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pressed Spencer about Harry’s decision to move his family back to Britain. The conversation began when Brown asked Spencer whether he felt he had fulfilled the pledge he made in his eulogy for Diana to help look out for William and Harry. Spencer said that today, he sees himself as “just an elderly uncle who’s there if needed.”
“I mean, it’s a matter of public record, and I wouldn’t have shared this, but, you know, it’s a matter of public record that Harry and his family came to stay with Cat and me this summer,” he said, referring to his wife, Cat Spencer. “If I’m of any use for things like that, that’s fine.”
Brown then asked whether he had encouraged Harry to move back to Britain. “Didn’t discuss it, actually,” Spencer replied.
“Well, I mean, these families, they don’t talk to one another, do they?” Brown said, drawing laughs from the audience. “Well, they do,” Spencer countered.
“Well, it’s amazing,” Brown continued. “I mean, you don’t tell them that you’re writing the book, and you didn’t discuss the most incredible decision that is going to happen, and everybody’s astounded by everybody else’s behavior.”
“But is it astounding that an Englishman wants to move back to England?” Spencer replied. “I don’t think so.”
Brown disagreed, pointing to Harry’s turbulent history with the British press and his decision to leave the U.K. six years earlier. “Seems very normal to me,” Spencer said. Brown suggested that Spencer’s own experiences with the press might have made him a useful “touchstone” for his nephew as he contemplated the move.
“Yeah, I never intrude,” Spencer replied. “I’m just a guy who’s 20 years older…. There are things that he might talk about where I am totally happy to help, but I… I wouldn’t intrude on any of…” he continued. “Yeah, it’s up to somebody to share that stuff with me if they want to. I’m not sure how useful I’d have been about a property search or something.”
Spencer then offered his own straightforward explanation for Harry’s homecoming. “I think what’s interesting is, you forget, these are just regular people at heart, and this English guy’s lived in California, he wants to live in England,” he said. “Seems normal.”
“Okay, well, it’s one way of reading it,” Brown replied.
Earlier in the conversation, Spencer also made a distinction between the brothers when Brown asked whether they had ever spoken to him about his famous eulogy. “Well, I know Harry’s been very supportive of it, and, I don’t remember any comments from William,” he said.
[From People]
I would be shocked if Spencer was telling the truth here – what do you mean Harry didn’t discuss the then-potential move with his uncle back in July?? That’s insane. It kind of goes to the theory I’ve built over the past month, which is that Harry and Meghan were going back and forth about whether to make the move, and Harry made the decision during that July visit, especially after his father finally agreed to meet with Harry, Meghan and the children. It was the first time King Charles had seen Meghan and the kids in four years. I think that was the moment when Harry decided to go all-in on the UK move. It would make sense, especially given that the Sussexes’ private security didn’t get the chance to test out the school run routes and traffic during the school year.
TIna Brown also asked Spencer, “Do you think that it is actually impossible to be a human being of today’s modern era inside the cage of the monarchy?” Spencer’s answer: “Well, there are people who endure it. I think there are certain people who find it very difficult to be inside of it. I think if you grow up in a royal family, it’s a lot easier than marrying into it. If you look at the wives of those who’ve married in, it’s tough. It’s a way of thinking that is very specific.” Looking at both Meghan and Kate Middleton’s (very different) situations of marrying into that horrid family, I have come to the conclusion that the only way to really survive is to be completely devoid of personality and ego, to be an empty vessel managed at every step by the monarchy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.,Image: 515240626, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex with his uncle Earl Spencer, at the unveiling of a statue of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Charles Spencer on ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about his new book ‘Swan Song Diane, My Sister’ in New York
Featuring: Charles Spencer
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2026
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
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Charles Spencer on ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about his new book ‘Swan Song Diane, My Sister’ in New York
Featuring: Charles Spencer
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2026
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
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Charles Spencer on ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about his new book ‘Swan Song Diane, My Sister’ in New York
Featuring: Charles Spencer
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2026
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
Charles Spencer is smart, interesting, and he knows what he’s doing. Tina has always been a hack. I’m loving his book tour! More tea, please, and pass the crumpets!
Doesn’t seem like he provided any tea in this interview? More like he’s trying to make some money without actually saying anything with all his words.
He wasn’t going to spill tea. Have you paid attention to his words?
It’s a book tour, to sell the book. If you want tea, buy the book.
He’s definitely spilling tea. OFC the real tea is in the book. All of the interviews have had some tea. Have you read it yet?
If an Englishman wants to live in England, what do Californians want to do?
That part. I realize Meghan may be perfectly ok with this move, but I’m still mad on her behalf.
@MFS: Why are you angry on Meghan’s behalf. She made the decision to move with Harry to the UK. If she didn’t want to go she could have decided to remain in the US.
I love how Charles Spencer isn’t afraid to sit down, publicly no less, with someone who has been openly critical of him. None of the Leftovers would ever!
I’d love to know what Edward is thinking about Kate in that top photo, lol. He has such a puzzled expression on his face.
It’s almost as though two adults in a public forum expect to have a civil, professional conversation. Weird.
Tina really tried but Charles Spencer was ready for her BS. I guess she wanted to show the British press that she was tough on him but he did well. You know Tina is dreaming of the chance of interrogating Harry and Meghan like this.
I didn’t realize he was so young when William and Harry were born.
@Meredith… Yep. He was 17 when Diana married Charles and was 20 or 21 when Harry was born.
Interested in “If I’m of any use for things like that” vs something warm but equally non-gossipy like “we were delighted to host them” — these rich people are so weird to me!
He’s being humble, as opposed to self-aggrandizing. Nothing to do with being rich.
I don’t think it’s self-aggrandizing to express a whiff of affection for one’s nephew, nor humble to state you were just providing a useful commodity and not a family experience.
I’m no Tina Brown fan. But she did ask some good questions. “Why do you think he wanted to move back to a place which he believes abused his family, especially his wife?” is not a stupid question. And Spencer’s answer was more revealing than he intended I think: he wants to live in England. I don’t think Harry ever wanted to live in California for six years. It was always temporary in his mind.
But perhaps Charles Spencer is not the person to ask that question. Harry is a grown man who can make his own decisions. Tina Brown can’t be bleating about Harry invading the Royal Family’s privacy and then ask Charles Spencer to do the same to Harry.
England itself didn’t abuse Harry and Meghan. The palace and british press abused them. So, in that sense they didn’t move back to an actual place of abuse. They are not living within palace grounds and they are able to defend themselves when needed.
I don’t know. The voices in my head are saying the UK move is the temporary one. So far, nothing about this move says “permanent.”
I feel like it’s been said and hinted out, but his uncle said it best, he’s an Englishman, he wants to live in England.
I’d that really a good question? Harry as Meghan are grown and don’t need to run their decisions by anyone. Tina Brown is a hater and a racist with bad eyebrows.
The monarchy doesn’t like anyone who shines and has any bit of personality like Meghan and Harry do. They were & are a threat to their boring and bland status quo — just like Diana was.
Tina Brown and Charles Spencer might very well have a few friends or at least acquaintances in common. They’re both Brits who have spent time in the journalism world, and both have either lived in the US or had exposure to Americans in the business. Spencer was affiliated with NBC for part of the time Diana was Princess of Wales, I think. So maybe that’s how she got the interview and why he seemed OK with it all.
I like that he just said: “Why is it weird that an Englishman wants to move back to England?” It’s not weird. Not even considering Harry’s issues with his father and brother. They were/are hardly the only people in his life. And he can just miss the country itself, warts and all. Charles Spencer himself moved to South Africa for a time and then moved back.
Earl spencer debunked the move lie. Harry would tell his uncle if he was moving back. He didn’t because hes not moving. Back. Harry & meg released a statement saying they were doing an extended visit & the Sussex spokesperson said its a short term stay. Earl spencers said Englishman not harry or nephew because he was speaking hypothetically when he said that part.
No he didn’t. He said that he didn’t talk to him about coming back to England at all full stop.
Earl spencer debunked the uk media lie that the Sussex’s are moving to the uk. Harry is super close to his spencer family. He wrote in his book spare how much he loves & appreciate his mum Diana brother& sisters. If harry was moving back he would have told his spencer family. Earl spencers said harry never told him that. Exactly. Because harry&meg said in their statement its just an extended visit. Tina Brown knows the uk press are lying about a move that why she said but these families don’t talk. Earl spencer put her in her place by saying yes we do talk actually so if harry was moving back he would have told his uncle while staying in his house. Earl spencer then spoke in hypothetical terms when he said if a or any English men wanted to move back to his birth place. He would see that as normal. People have got to understand context & reading comprehension.
My middle aged, surgical menopausal (who is no longer able to mask my ADHD as a result) self would not have been able to sit across from that horrid woman with a placid expression. I would have had to, at the bare, minimum sat on my hands while chanting a mantra of fix your face. The aristocratic Brits are really built different. To promote the book most effectively he has had to really cooperate with the dregs of humanity and openly discuss scorchingly painful events. By being open and cooperating with infamous sources the royals have leaked through, he has maximized the impact of his book. He has really put on a master class in how to f that cheating pig before he leaves this mortal coil. Good lort. Well done, sir. Bravo. And. Harry probably didn’t tell him they were moving back because he knew his uncle would try to talk him out of coming back. The Sussexes moving back just seems like such a manic mess and such an outlier based on their previous behavior. They really do keep their circle tight, which is sad in a way.
Y’all don’t listen to nothing harry & meg say. Do y’all. Meg & h released a statement saying they’re doing an extended visit over autumn. Their spokesperson said its short term. The definition of extended period is 3 to 5 months.
Charles Spencer is not going to spill the contents of any in-depth conversation he had with Harry. He knows how to play the game without betraying the confidence of his nephew.
His book is so good. In the part where he writes about KC’s rant over the funeral procession, he calls the then-POW a “bellowing buffoon.”
He writes about how the royals see themselves as superior to other people — and about how Diana was the opposite, seeing people as equals. His father was in thrall to the royals, but Charles Spencer clearly is not. No wonder William isn’t close to him.
Replying to myself here (cue Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself”): Charles Spencer particularly seems to loathe Princess Anne. He tells a story about being sitting as a teenager next to Anne at a party and trying to converse with her, while she’s snooty and curt. She comes off as a terrible person.
Kaiser: I don’t think being an empty vessel and doing what you’re told will help you survive the Monarchy, because the Monarchy will tell you to do and say things that will help the Men in Grey paint you as a scapegoat. And other royals want to hurt you if they’ll get some popularity.
Yeah, it remains to be seen if Kate survives the monarchy.
Exactly. She looks like she’s hanging on by a fingernail. Not quite as dead-eyed as a couple years ago, but even mean stupid people have a limit.
Have y’all read harry and Meghan statement in the NYT. They said this is an extended visit. Temporary. Their spokesperson said its short term. An extended period is 3 to 5 months
Yeah I did it. And no one has a definition for an extended period meaning 3-5 months? And if it was just 3-5 months, he didn’t need to move everyone back, have his kids out of school. You all are reaching for things and I get it, but it seems full stop they are there at least until the school year is up next Spring/early Summer.
I am going by what Meg & harry said in their statement. They said short term. Temporary. Extended visit. Y’all want to go beyond that statement & add what the uk press tell you. Believe the lies of the uk press. Invent what you believe. But at the end of the day meg& harry words in that statement was intentional.
An extended period is for as long as one deems necessary and there’s no such thing as a definitive three to five months. Each day brings about more experts who have convinced themselves that only THEY know the motivations behind H&M’s every move and it’s virtually impossible to distinguish between the internet warriors and the tabloids.
Harry and Meghan made it clear its. Short term. Short term can not exceed 6 months. Meg & harry made it clear in their statement they are visiting but for someone reason y’all are refusing to accept their words and they are the horses mouth. Y’all want to believe the lies of the uk press. So I give the uk press their flowers when they said people are gullible & stupid
Actually I beg to differ re people like Kate or Camilla being “empty vessels”.
On the contrary, they are filled with ambition… to become Queen of GB, lord it over an entire nation and the planet, be protected by a subservient and fawning media, and live a life of luxury at the expense of the British taxpayer.
Kate in particular, it was clear since her Waity-Katey days that her live’s mission was to marry William and become Queen. She pursued this single-mindedly and now she’s got what she’s always wanted she’s not going to be doing any complaining.
Meghan & harry released a statement tha t they will be visiting over autumn. But the uk press lied about a move & people are willing to believe them over h&m. Harry didn’t tell his uncle about a move because they’re not moving. Earl spencers was speaking hypothetically when he said an englishman. He was not talking about h. He already said h never told him thateaning there’s nothing to tell