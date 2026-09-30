Gisele Bundchen told Tom Brady to go back to pregnant Bridget Moynahan in 2007?

Over the weekend, we discussed a new book about Tom Brady, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness. One of the funniest conspiracies about this book is that the author, Lars Anderson, used Gisele Bundchen as one of his main background sources. As in, Gisele supplied Anderson with information about her ex-husband. While the book excerpts have been pro-Gisele, I think the facts at hand are pro-Gisele. I also think that she’s completely moved on from Tom. Anyway, in some new excerpts, Anderson detailed what was happening behind the scenes in late 2006 and early 2007, when Tom dumped Bridget Moynahan and started up with Gisele. Bridget was pregnant, but Tom didn’t know that when he broke up with her.
Just two months after Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady began dating, the new couple was hit with a major bombshell. Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announced that she was pregnant with the NFL star’s baby, leaving a “lost and confused” Bündchen to make a difficult decision on her future with Brady.
In the biography Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, out September 23, author Lars Anderson took a look back at the pivotal crossroads moment in Bündchen and Brady’s early romance. According to Anderson, the new couple was vacationing together in France in February 2007 when Moynahan reached out to her ex with “a lightning strike of news: She was pregnant, and Brady was the father.”
Anderson claims that the Brazilian catwalk star was already “madly in love with Brady and believed in the promise of their relationship” but felt initially torn when her then-boyfriend explained the situation to her. “She didn’t know what to do. She had lived her life until Brady, but now she was truly alive, building a home in the sound of his voice, his laugh, his stories. Yet she repeatedly asked herself, Do I just run away? Do I really want this?” he wrote.
Anderson also alleged that Bündchen considered encouraging Brady to “reunite with Moynahan and to raise a family with his ex-girlfriend, who described the situation as ‘f–ked up.’”
According to friends of both Brady and Bündchen, the athlete “drew on his deepest reserves of affection and eloquence, and persuaded Gisele to stay with him— a feat that must go down as one of the crowning achievements of his life.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel “found herself in a place where her feelings for Brady were too strong to ignore,” despite the “traumatic” experience of co-parenting a child and working through “myriad issues” with her new boyfriend and his ex.
The former Patriots star and Bündchen also struggled to deal with the fictitious negative “optics” of Brady “[dumping] his pregnant ex-girlfriend for the world’s most successful supermodel,” even though the athlete and Moynahan had broken up before his first blind date with Bündchen in December 2006.
According to Anderson, Bündchen stepped up to the challenge and “vowed to be a doting maternal figure to the child,” even “referring to Jack as her ‘bonus baby.’”
While she didn’t meet Moynahan until a year after Jack was born, Bündchen opened up about her “great relationship” with the Sex and the City actress in a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, shortly after her divorce from Brady—although she admitted they didn’t always get along.
“Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you gotta overcome it,” she told the publication about their co-parenting dynamic. “My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can? I put myself in her shoes and I was like, ‘How can I support her?’ Because in the end of the day, we are team players in ‘How are we going to do this so (Jack) can have the best life?’”
Do we believe that Gisele encouraged Tom to go back to Bridget? Eh. I’m not sure if I buy that. But I do believe that Tom would have never gone back to Bridget either way, regardless of whatever Gisele said. I also believe that Gisele and Bridget ended up getting along, and that Gisele adores Jack. Both Tom and Gisele have indicated in interviews over the years that Jack is the kid who is the most like Tom, and the kid who relates to Tom the most. I don’t think Benjamin is interested in football or any sports.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Tom’s Instagram and Gisele’s Instagram.
I don’t buy this.
Gisele left Leo because he didn’t want to settle down.
She was very open that at 26 the next chapter of her life was family and motherhood.
She had also been open about her liking Tom Brady from afar.
For her Brady was it.
And Bridget’s very evident – and justified – animosity towards Tom & Gisele, right until little Jack Moynihan was born, does not match the narrative of a rapprochement at all.
I will say this…..Tom was smart to have children with women who hit the genetic lottery.
Jack is all Bridget, but just Tom’s chin.
Benjamin and Vivian, all Gisele but Tom’s chin.
Easy to do when dad dates only models, apparently.
Yeah, but there’s more to life than looks — I mean, are they also smart, or dumb as a box of rocks?
It depends on how you define smart.
I suspect they might not be outright dumb, even though that might be the outcome people like to attribute to goodlooking people.
I could see her questioning whether she wanted to be with him. His having a baby with someone else would definitely complicate a relationship dynamic. Not sure if she would have actually asked him to go back to her, but I definitely think she would wonder whether it was worth going long-term with him. This strikes me as more normal of a reaction. Even though she’s a model, she’s never struck me as dense. I forgot she was only 26 — at that age, she would have had options going forward despite her being madly in love with him.
Unfortunately for her, she had started “making a home in the sound of his voice”.
That sounds like AI.
I did do a double-take with the weird phrasing.
I kept staring at some of the sentences like “Is this how I would really describe Tom Brady?”
“deepest reserves of… eloquence”
As we know Brady is about as intelligent and eloquent as a turd. He may have been physically attractive back then but let’s not push it.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
“Drew on his deepest reserves of eloquence and affection,” GMAFB. He’s a sentient football pre loaded with coachisms. They’re yanking our chains.
I think she’s smart enough to realize that in that situation you would have to suggest he go back to the mother of his child, if only to cut off later arguments that you cut him off from his child and the boy’s mother.
It’s a major life moment where you have to make a choice and not just drift into one of the options because it’s easier at the moment.
This is true…
I don’t know about all that. Almost immediately after Jack was born, Gisele was caught by the paparazzi carrying, kissing, and holding him all over the place. The media tried to paint her as this perfect, natural stepmom, but a lot of people saw right through the act. the way she paraded that baby boy around for the paps didn’t exactly look like the actions of someone who wanted Tom going back to Bridget. As for getting along later on, I think it was Bridget who was the mature one there.
I thought the story was implying that she suggested Tom go back to her before the baby was born.
Tom would have had about 7-9 months to think about it, depending on when when was told.
Once the baby was actually born, I figured all three tried to make the best of a weird situation.
This story has floated around several times over the years. Giselle discussed him going back to Bridget when the news of the pregnancy broke but anyone who had watched the breakdown of Tom and Bridget knew that was not going to happen. The breakup was a year in coming with the local gossip column running endless stories of arguments in restaurants and Bridget sulking the whole summer before. Through that football season, Bridget was actually banned from Gillette because she kept showing up and disrupting team practices. That relationship was over long before the pregnancy. Yes, he should have used condoms. Bridget also announced at one point that she didn’t want child support from Tom and would not allow him to see the baby when he was born. Both Bridget and Tom’s parents stepped in at that point to negotiate a truce so Tom could be part of Jack’s life. And since, then, yes, they have all co-parented very well.
Exactly. LOL.
And they were sure to sit by the window of the Parisian cafe for clearer pap access.😉😉
https://www.laineygossip.com/tom-brady-gisele-bundchen-bridget-moynihan-brady-bridget-bundchen-and-baby/
Notice Anderson is careful to couch his story with “alleged” “considered” – all mots for plausible deniability if Bridget comes out and says WTF!
(Not that Moynihan ever would as tis all water under the bridge now.)
Lightpurple is reminding me that Bridget named her son John Edward Thomas, if I’m not mistaken, and so his initials include JET. Everyone had a laugh about that at the time because the NY Jets are rivals of the NE Patriots, which was Brady’s team at the time.
Most of humanity exists because of unplanned pregnancies. So this is absolutely plausible. But back then and even now in NYC & CA women have choices. It’s great if Bridget wanted to be a mom and the timing felt right to her, but at three months (and she probably knew sooner) this was 100% her choice. Choice is a wonderful thing and it also means there are no victims here.
“Building a home in the sound of his voice” is a bit much even for this old lady who grew up on Harlequin romances novels.
@LightPurple. I recall the story that Bridget very much wanted a child, & at 35 or 36 was mindful of her biological clock. That version said that Brady (6 years younger than Bridget) agreed to father a child even though both knew they were breaking up. (These days maybe she would have frozen her eggs.)
That makes so much sense and it’s fine. That child was always going to have two loving parents and plenty of financial security. Not really anything to see here.
That was one of the versions. I think her age very much played into her decision
Just remembered the dick_nixon account Twitter meme: “Tom Brady got a girl in trouble, and he left her.” He’d post it whenever Brady was in the news.
That attitude is so steeped in the misogyny of patriarchal brainwashing. She was a grown ass woman who made the choice to have a baby. And that baby seems to be well adjusted and happy.