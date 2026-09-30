P6: The Sussexes have no plans to sell or rent out their Montecito home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Montecito for the UK in late August. It felt sudden, and the shock has not worn off. We learned very quickly that Prince Harry and Meghan brought their dogs to the UK, but they left their rescue chickens back in California, with someone on site (hopefully) to look after the hens. We also heard that their Montecito neighbors are really worried about the stressed-out koi on the property. There’s been a lot of speculation that Harry and Meghan might sell their mansion and/or lease it out. Well, Page Six’s sources are saying that’s not in the cards. For now.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t severing their California ties just yet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently have no plans to open the doors of their $14.5 million Montecito, California mansion to new residents after returning to the UK last month, a source told Page Six on Tuesday.

“No one is moving in,” the insider said. “There are folks still maintaining the property.”

The development comes amid ongoing speculation the non-working royals could either sell or rent out the 18,000-square-foot estate they purchased in 2020, as they have since set up shop outside of London in the Cotswolds area.

It’s not hard to understand why Harry and Markle would want to hold onto the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home — it has a tennis court, tea house, pool, children’s cottage, rose gardens and a two-bedroom guest residence. The mansion is also private and gated, which was a major selling point at the time of their purchase.

Harry and Markle have been in the UK since late August, with an insider previously telling Page Six that King Charles III’s health was the main reason they decided to move the whole family, including Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. The transition hasn’t gone off without a hitch — Harry and Markle pulled their kids from their first school just two days into the term due to commute issues with their security team, and the actress’ personal phone number was leaked in a WhatsApp group chat with parents.

Harry has since resumed public appearances, including a charity event for the Invictus Games on Sept. 25, where he said their children are “happy” with their new school, while adding, “It’s been great to be back on British soil.”

A source previously told The Post there were rumblings Prince Harry and Markle would sell the pad after relocating, with $600,000 in mortgage payments and taxes being a major factor behind the potential decision. That could still be the case down the road, but according to the most recent source, it’s not happening for now.