Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz or Zoe Saldana: who had the best look at the YSL after party?



These are photos of celebrities outside the Yves Saint Laurent after party at Paris Fashion Week. Just Jared has details of the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 runway show, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The line obviously features a lot of black slinky looks, which the 90s goth girl in me loves. We’re having a moment.

As for the question in the title, my vote is on Zoe Kravitz’s lace two piece. This works overall, but I wish the skirt was lined. As we saw on Dakota Johnson recently, see through lace is popular. Those pointy ass shoes are probably uncomfortable as anything, but they’re perfect.

I really dig Zoe Saldana’s flapper showgirl spaghetti strap number, which also did not need to be sheer. She’s so gorgeous though. I know both of these Zoes are problematic people! Don’t yell at me for enjoying their fashion. Sidenote: this is reminding me to paint my nails black for Halloween.

Hailey Bieber’s black slip dress was super pretty but forgettable. This is true of Hailey in general and I’m surprised that she’s so popular.

Kate Moss was the only attendee I saw who wasn’t wearing black. Leave it to the Gen X supermodel to eschew trends. She’s perfected that strut.

Kate’s daughter Lila, 24, is also a model and you can see why. She’s so leggy!

Speaking of leggy here’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looking like a sexy assassin. Maybe I’m confusing her with her husband, whose mid action movies I always watch in theaters. (Mutiny and Shelter were good!)

In the gallery we have photos of Gabriette (I love her makeup!), Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger, Rosé, Rami Malek and Amelia Gray Hamlin.