Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz or Zoe Saldana: who had the best look at the YSL after party?

separate photos of Zoe Saldana, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber outside the YSL after party
These are photos of celebrities outside the Yves Saint Laurent after party at Paris Fashion Week. Just Jared has details of the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 runway show, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The line obviously features a lot of black slinky looks, which the 90s goth girl in me loves. We’re having a moment.

As for the question in the title, my vote is on Zoe Kravitz’s lace two piece. This works overall, but I wish the skirt was lined. As we saw on Dakota Johnson recently, see through lace is popular. Those pointy ass shoes are probably uncomfortable as anything, but they’re perfect.

Zoe Kravitz

I really dig Zoe Saldana’s flapper showgirl spaghetti strap number, which also did not need to be sheer. She’s so gorgeous though. I know both of these Zoes are problematic people! Don’t yell at me for enjoying their fashion. Sidenote: this is reminding me to paint my nails black for Halloween.

Zoe Saldana

Hailey Bieber’s black slip dress was super pretty but forgettable. This is true of Hailey in general and I’m surprised that she’s so popular.

Hailey Bieber

Kate Moss was the only attendee I saw who wasn’t wearing black. Leave it to the Gen X supermodel to eschew trends. She’s perfected that strut.

Kate Moss

Kate’s daughter Lila, 24, is also a model and you can see why. She’s so leggy!

Lila Moss

Speaking of leggy here’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looking like a sexy assassin. Maybe I’m confusing her with her husband, whose mid action movies I always watch in theaters. (Mutiny and Shelter were good!)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

In the gallery we have photos of Gabriette (I love her makeup!), Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger, Rosé, Rami Malek and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Gabriette

Lisa

photos credit: Backgrid

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15 Responses to “Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz or Zoe Saldana: who had the best look at the YSL after party?”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:07 am

    Honestly – they all look a hot mess to me except for Hailey and that’s because her dress is basic with nothing to it lol. Also Zoe needs to stop messing with her face. Her lips are looking ridiculous

    Reply
  2. mblates says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:15 am

    everyone looks mid and basic. also that is not lisa, it’s rose.

    Reply
  3. Kittenmom says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:18 am

    I like Zoe K’s outfit but also would have preferred if it was lined. Hailey looked nice but outfit was forgettable.

    Reply
  4. Alicky says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Lila Moss is a model only because her mother was. Average looking at best.

    Reply
  5. SarahCS says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Bailey gets my vote but only because I can’t see her underwear. I’m so bored with sheer.

    I too am confused as to why she’s a thing. She seems very bland. Is that the appeal? Growing up in a world that has so much terrible stuff going on maybe this is what you want.

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Lila Moss has the best look, and I hate to say it, but Hailey is a close second — even though it’s simple, it’s really well-done and well-styled. I don’t like any of the sheer lace looks.

    Reply
  7. Mightymolly says:
    September 30, 2026 at 9:41 am

    Kate Moss FTW! That purple is to die for. The 90s never should have ended. The fashion, pop culture, and liberal administration. Why does now even exist?

    Reply
  8. BJ says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:21 am

    Zoe has the best outfit then Hailey but Zoe’s shoes are stupid looking and have to be uncomfortable too. Lila Moss has a pair on too. It’s the new “it” shoe evidently. I’ve seen it on several people now. I just can’t get over the clownish and dumb look of them.

    How is Lila Moss a model? If she wasn’t Kate Moss’s daughter, she wouldn’t be working as a model imo. Nepotism at its best. Same for Gywneth Paltrow’s daughter.

    Reply
  9. ChillinginDC says:
    September 30, 2026 at 10:22 am

    I don’t like anyone’s outfit. They all look drunk or something? I don’t know. Maybe too thin? It just didn’t hit me the way I guess it did everyone else.

    Reply

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