Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz or Zoe Saldana: who had the best look at the YSL after party?

These are photos of celebrities outside the Yves Saint Laurent after party at Paris Fashion Week. Just Jared has details of the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 runway show, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The line obviously features a lot of black slinky looks, which the 90s goth girl in me loves. We’re having a moment.
As for the question in the title, my vote is on Zoe Kravitz’s lace two piece. This works overall, but I wish the skirt was lined. As we saw on Dakota Johnson recently, see through lace is popular. Those pointy ass shoes are probably uncomfortable as anything, but they’re perfect.
I really dig Zoe Saldana’s flapper showgirl spaghetti strap number, which also did not need to be sheer. She’s so gorgeous though. I know both of these Zoes are problematic people! Don’t yell at me for enjoying their fashion. Sidenote: this is reminding me to paint my nails black for Halloween.
Hailey Bieber’s black slip dress was super pretty but forgettable. This is true of Hailey in general and I’m surprised that she’s so popular.
Kate Moss was the only attendee I saw who wasn’t wearing black. Leave it to the Gen X supermodel to eschew trends. She’s perfected that strut.
Kate’s daughter Lila, 24, is also a model and you can see why. She’s so leggy!
Speaking of leggy here’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looking like a sexy assassin. Maybe I’m confusing her with her husband, whose mid action movies I always watch in theaters. (Mutiny and Shelter were good!)
In the gallery we have photos of Gabriette (I love her makeup!), Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger, Rosé, Rami Malek and Amelia Gray Hamlin.
photos credit: Backgrid
Honestly – they all look a hot mess to me except for Hailey and that’s because her dress is basic with nothing to it lol. Also Zoe needs to stop messing with her face. Her lips are looking ridiculous
Tots agree. For once the most basic of looks (Hailey) gets my vote here.
And yes Zoe needs to stop with the tweaks.
I honestly expected to be the only one voting for Hailey’s dress!!
everyone looks mid and basic. also that is not lisa, it’s rose.
Thank you she’s identified as Lisa by the photo agency. I’m sorry and I will fix it.
thank you!
I like Zoe K’s outfit but also would have preferred if it was lined. Hailey looked nice but outfit was forgettable.
Lila Moss is a model only because her mother was. Average looking at best.
Yup. All of these nepo baby models are so underwhelming to me.
A couple days ago we had a thread debating the difference between privilege and nepotism. Lila Moss is the definition of nepotism.
Bailey gets my vote but only because I can’t see her underwear. I’m so bored with sheer.
I too am confused as to why she’s a thing. She seems very bland. Is that the appeal? Growing up in a world that has so much terrible stuff going on maybe this is what you want.
Lila Moss has the best look, and I hate to say it, but Hailey is a close second — even though it’s simple, it’s really well-done and well-styled. I don’t like any of the sheer lace looks.
Kate Moss FTW! That purple is to die for. The 90s never should have ended. The fashion, pop culture, and liberal administration. Why does now even exist?
Zoe has the best outfit then Hailey but Zoe’s shoes are stupid looking and have to be uncomfortable too. Lila Moss has a pair on too. It’s the new “it” shoe evidently. I’ve seen it on several people now. I just can’t get over the clownish and dumb look of them.
How is Lila Moss a model? If she wasn’t Kate Moss’s daughter, she wouldn’t be working as a model imo. Nepotism at its best. Same for Gywneth Paltrow’s daughter.
I don’t like anyone’s outfit. They all look drunk or something? I don’t know. Maybe too thin? It just didn’t hit me the way I guess it did everyone else.