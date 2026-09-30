Princess Kate wore Jigsaw & a jaunty ponytail to visit the West Sussex minibus

It always feels like a special occasion whenever the Princess of Wales wears a ponytail. She should do it more often, it’s an interesting look for her! But I suspect that Kate, like many women, uses her hair (and wigs) as a security blanket. I’m the same, so I won’t judge. Anyway, Kate stepped out today in SUSSEX of all places. She visited the West Sussex Minibus, a volunteer-led community transport system for the elderly. The headlines are basically “Kate rode on a bus, like a big girl!”

While this is totally a worthy initiative to highlight, style-wise this event was not Kate’s best. Kate wore a Jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat in grey. The coat isn’t terrible, it’s just sort of shapeless on Kate because (IMO) she needed to go down a size. She’s swimming in it. She paired it with a dove grey pussybow blouse and some pleated & cuffed trousers. This outfit was sponsored by a secretary in 1988 Omaha, Nebraska.

Anyway, the minibus for seniors is a very worthy endeavor. Kate probably should have organized a fundraiser for it? Gas prices? Buying a new fleet of minibuses? But that wasn’t the point of Kate’s visit I guess.