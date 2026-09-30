Princess Kate wore Jigsaw & a jaunty ponytail to visit the West Sussex minibus

It always feels like a special occasion whenever the Princess of Wales wears a ponytail. She should do it more often, it’s an interesting look for her! But I suspect that Kate, like many women, uses her hair (and wigs) as a security blanket. I’m the same, so I won’t judge. Anyway, Kate stepped out today in SUSSEX of all places. She visited the West Sussex Minibus, a volunteer-led community transport system for the elderly. The headlines are basically “Kate rode on a bus, like a big girl!”
While this is totally a worthy initiative to highlight, style-wise this event was not Kate’s best. Kate wore a Jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat in grey. The coat isn’t terrible, it’s just sort of shapeless on Kate because (IMO) she needed to go down a size. She’s swimming in it. She paired it with a dove grey pussybow blouse and some pleated & cuffed trousers. This outfit was sponsored by a secretary in 1988 Omaha, Nebraska.
Anyway, the minibus for seniors is a very worthy endeavor. Kate probably should have organized a fundraiser for it? Gas prices? Buying a new fleet of minibuses? But that wasn’t the point of Kate’s visit I guess.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Not a terrible outfit but yes, that coat is huge on her. I guess it’s her security blanket for the day.
And poor sausage is going to be exhausted after so much “work.”
I personally love dark grey and wear lots of it but I don’t think it’s a great color for Kate, in fact the light grey blouse just washes her out.
I know someone in the other post said they’re likely getting in some engagements before the kids go on break, but I’m actually starting to wonder if they’ll even go on vacation. Would they dare to not take a break and keep working? I know this sounds delusional, but Kate in particular has been giving “desperate” vibes so she just might?
IMO not a good color scheme on her, and I hate pussy bow on everyone, no matter who. The Wiglet Gofer needs to do something about the ends. All that money and time and her wiglets and extensions and hair still don’t look great. The belt is loose and gaping, and that one detail makes the rest look sloppy.
She is going to be so exhausted from all this ‘work.’
80+ year old Silvia of Sweden and Sonja of Norway have some nice pussy bow looks but no one younger really manages it. I think part of it is the way people tie the bows, Kate’s are always to long and droopy
Kate was better at this engagement. The hair is much better. The make up better. She suited the clothes. The conversation with the seniors looked real. The last engagement at the rugby event she looked zoned out and appeare9d to not be paying attention. The random laughs and head nodding was the clue there. That green jacket looked like it was made from polyester, cheap polyester, and hung horribly on her. The grey outfit is a huge improvement and, surprise surprise, Kate even managed to take her coat off inside!
Kate came to the engagement riding in the front seat of the minibus with the pensioners in the back of the van. Then someone opened her door, she jumped out and walked away leaving the pensioners in the van. Very gimmicky and weird. The outfit is not good. A blazer, sweater and jeans with some sneakers or flats would have been more appropriate. I still remember the derangers saying royal women are supposed to wear bright colours and dresses or skirts. What’s changed, where’s the outrage? Interesting that KP chose to schedule a visit to Sussex. But we’re supposed to believe that William and Kate are not competing with Harry and Meghan.
Look at Waity working another hour this week, we haven’t seen this much of her since her drunken club days when she was in wait mode.
This is why she desperately needs a stylist. That outfit is fine but honestly it could have been fabulous while still being professional. A better fitting coat, coordinating accessories (on my phone it looks like burgundy for the handbag and brown for the shoes? But maybe they’re burgundy too?), etc. I feel like I see this look in reels every day as the “before” with the after being a few minor swaps to elevate and modernize.
The look should be sleek and modern but it fails bc the coat is too big so there’s too much fabric around the bow that’s too long so it overlaps the belt in some shots and the pleats in the pants also overlap with the belt.
On paper it should be a winning look and it’s not horrible, it just could be so much better.
On my computer I have a purple handbag and I think, dark navy shoes, shows just how reliable screens are. The dark nave seems to work with the blue but the purple looks weird. Be interesting to see it in real life.
Both look burgundy to me, but since the shoes are suede they look less matchy than might be ideal when you are going for matching.
Loved the coat, if only it fitted. Liked the simple off the face hairdo as well. But why is she wearing a winter top coat. It isn’t that cold in Britain.
Yes, seems like a heavy coat for September! And yes, hair up is much better than those ringlets that make her look like an old doll.
A very thin woman in church wondered how I could be wearing a sleeveless dress, she was so cold. I explained to her that as a fat person, I’m hot. As a thin person, she’s cold.
I expect Kate feels the cold easily.
After all of this, a vacation is indicated. The additional work started when the Sussexes returned.
Oh, no, no, no. There’s something so old and defeated and droopy and sad about this outfit – like it just came out of the mothballs. It’s too bad because the pieces could have been styled in a fun and funky way (well, maybe not the pussy bow). But I do like her bag.
Totally agree. And her posture!
I read it as her face looks like Jigsaw, and was like yes checks out 🤭
Don’t love the outfit but I do like her hair – its better up.
I like the ponytail better than the long Rapunzel curls. And I like gray as a fall color. But ALL gray is a little drab on her. The coat is too big and she really needs to stop with the bow blouses.
See this is funny. Bc I love oversize coats. I love them. Wear them all winter. Very MK and Ashley old lady vibes but it’s my jam. So this is where I was like, oh I kinda like what Kate’s wearing today. To be fair, I doubt that what’s Kate was goin for though. She’s not purposely into the oversized and slouchy look.
She’s so skinny and it’s not showing up in her face yet because of the Botox and fillers. She looks a mess and it’s gross that her family — namely her mother who is all up in her business doesn’t help her.
Totally agree. There’s a photo in the longer DM series where she’s side on without her coat. She is very, very thin. They should be doing something to help her help herself.
It is showing up in her face where she’s not so filtered. I hope this loads from yesterday’s coverage in the express. If it doesn’t work, google Everybody says the same thing about Princess Kate’s appearance in Leeds.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/2252794/Princess-Catherine-Princess-William-Leeds-royal-family-latest
The photo under the write up also shows the scar on the left side of her forehead. The thinner she is the more that will show.
I usually think she looks best in dark, rich jewel tones, but she looks nice in grey and her make-up also is not overdone. I like the pop of color in her shoes and purse. (I register both as shades of dark purple). The pussy bow is 🤢 though. I would end up in the er if I tried to walk in heals that high, especially on uneven surfaces. She would look nice with shorter hair without using the wigs, wiglets and excessive lengths as a security blanket. She has a lovely facial structure in these (I assume) heavily photoshopped images. Poor sausage…. Having to drag her herself to work events instead of hiding out until the Christmas concert/Christmas church walk, then disappearing for a few months holiday…. Harry may have come back just for the comic effect of watching the Wails attempt to hustle in their only on their mind competition with him. 😄
I’ll say some nice things. I appreciate the ponytail. It’s not as flattering as soft curls, but it’s much more practical for her really long hair.
I also appreciate that Kate’s trying for someone’s idea of “working woman,” instead of “princess dripping with jewelry and designer clothes.”
But also, working women have much more fun these days, even first-year law clerks. Her outfits are all so 1990s, from the pussy bows to the all-grey palette. Was this outfit Kate’s idea? Carole’s idea? They should check out ME+EM, M M LaFleur, or even Jigsaw or J Crew. It’s easy to go for “relatable 2020s working woman” without channeling 1990s first-year law clerks.
So, we can’t talk about Kate cosplaying the Duchess of Sussex while making a surprise visit to Sussex?
Please, Meghan would never wear these clothes
It’s been so long since we’ve seen Meghan in fall/winter clothes!!
Y’all maybe this is why Harry returned. He spent his whole life believing his role was to prop up his brother. He saw his brother getting lazier and lazier. And knew his presence would throw them into working. Maybe Harry despite his focus on mental health still struggles with a sense of guilt that his scandal would go down in history as contributing to the end of the BRF.
I can very much see this as a thought he would have had. I think he must war with himself a lot, despite everything. I don’t believe this would be the reason for their return, Invictus is much more likely, but it could have been a unfortunate note in the ‘for’ column.
I like her ponytail wiglet, but does she realise you can include a bit of colour, whilst maintaining a grey ensemble? She dresses like her mental state. Dull and desperate
While it’s a pretty nice coat, I really think she benefits from less slouchy designs because her posture is dire. I also think she should go for more warm greys, if she does want them, these particular shades wash her out. I reckon the top should have been white, and the accessories brighter. Her ponytail is fine, but her make up ruins every look, even more so when it’s less distraction from her hair. Overall a 6/10 (for her).
I remember a while ago it being mentioned, maybe by Kaiser?, that she should do more elderly-adjacent activities, which feel much more natural for her. I definitely agree! It feels like she performs less, I would imagine when she first joined the Firm there was a round table of causes and groups that she could work with, and children won out over older people because they thought she’d be good at it (eventually). But what they didn’t realise was that her transition to prim and proper left too little room for spontaneity which is essential when working with kids. With older folks, not as much of an issue.
She’s had so much work done to her face that she looks like the Grinch now.
Oh, she visited a mini bus. How . . . cool. I think she tells her staff to book her to do the most innocuous, meaningless, no impact “events” where she shows up for a photo op (may commandeer an old old lady for “cute” pics which erroneously suggest she supports the elderly) and bounces (preferably on a helicopter). Useless, lying bloodsuckers. And those are their good qualities! Abolish the monarchy.