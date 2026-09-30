‘Digger’ is on track to lose $100 million for Warner Bros amid terrible reviews

My interest in Alejandro Iñárritu’s Digger has been through the perspective of “Tom Cruise wanted Oscar buzz and an eventual Oscar campaign for his lead role.” That’s what I’ve been focused on this whole time, whether the critical buzz matched the advanced hype. Well, the critical buzz did not match it. In fact, as soon as Warner Bros screened Digger for critics, Cruise’s Oscar chances tumbled almost instantly. I’ll actually defend Tom from an artistic standpoint – there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Tom wanting to take a big creative swing with an Oscar-winning director. But a lot of people are going to find Digger indefensible from a financial perspective, because it’s looking like Digger is going to bomb at the box office. Which wouldn’t be such a big deal except that Digger’s production cost something like $130 million, and I’ll bet Warner Bros spent tens of millions to promote it. So how much money will Digger lose?

How low will “Digger” go? Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film “Digger” — starring an unrecognizable Tom Cruise — is tracking to open as low as $8 million to $12 million this weekend, while reviewers have savaged the film and pundits quietly removed it from their Oscar prediction lists. Previous tracking put the number around $30 million, then $20 million. Those figures were already considered worrisome. Things look so dire that the movie is now shifting gears to embrace the bad press. Warner Bros. rushed out a video on X urging audiences, “Decide for yourself.” The promo starts off with a quote from a freelance movie influencer with just 4,895 TikTok followers who says, “‘Digger’ is an ambitious film sure to polarize audiences.” The clip then cuts to Cruise’s billionaire oil baron character bellowing: “You know what? F–k those people!” Yesterday morning, the review embargo lifted on “Digger,” and the majority of top (actual) critics — and not the influencers who attended that weird Cruise event on the Warner Bros. lot in July — savaged the $135 million (or more) apocalyptic satire that had once been envisioned as Cruise’s prosthetically covered ticket to the elusive Best Actor Oscar. The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney showed no mercy, writing that the film is “so meta that you watch in excruciating weariness as it disappears up its own ass and then realize to your dismay that there’s another eardrum-shattering hour left to endure.” The Post’s Johnny Oleksinski gave the Warner Bros. misfire a rare zero stars, something he hasn’t done since “The Bride” (also Warners). And The Boston Globe called the film, “the worst movie of Tom Cruise’s career,” and also gave it a zero.

[From Page Six]

The fact that this is yet another huge bomb for Warner Bros is amazing. Everyone knows why it happened too – they should have made this into a modest-budget art-house film rather than blowing $130 million on it. Keep in mind, while WB was writing these checks, they were nickel-and-diming the very idea of a Barbie sequel, which would have meant spending money on a team which has already proven they can make billions.

Tom Cruise’s DIGGER is now expected to lose $100M for Warner Bros. in their worst non-pandemic year this century. The final nail in the coffin is the 40% Rotten Tomatoes score, Iñárritu’s lowest ever. It may not reach the $15M debut we projected days ago. pic.twitter.com/2VGeuuN7Ki — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) September 29, 2026