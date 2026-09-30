‘Digger’ is on track to lose $100 million for Warner Bros amid terrible reviews

My interest in Alejandro Iñárritu’s Digger has been through the perspective of “Tom Cruise wanted Oscar buzz and an eventual Oscar campaign for his lead role.” That’s what I’ve been focused on this whole time, whether the critical buzz matched the advanced hype. Well, the critical buzz did not match it. In fact, as soon as Warner Bros screened Digger for critics, Cruise’s Oscar chances tumbled almost instantly. I’ll actually defend Tom from an artistic standpoint – there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Tom wanting to take a big creative swing with an Oscar-winning director. But a lot of people are going to find Digger indefensible from a financial perspective, because it’s looking like Digger is going to bomb at the box office. Which wouldn’t be such a big deal except that Digger’s production cost something like $130 million, and I’ll bet Warner Bros spent tens of millions to promote it. So how much money will Digger lose?
How low will “Digger” go? Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film “Digger” — starring an unrecognizable Tom Cruise — is tracking to open as low as $8 million to $12 million this weekend, while reviewers have savaged the film and pundits quietly removed it from their Oscar prediction lists.
Previous tracking put the number around $30 million, then $20 million. Those figures were already considered worrisome. Things look so dire that the movie is now shifting gears to embrace the bad press. Warner Bros. rushed out a video on X urging audiences, “Decide for yourself.” The promo starts off with a quote from a freelance movie influencer with just 4,895 TikTok followers who says, “‘Digger’ is an ambitious film sure to polarize audiences.” The clip then cuts to Cruise’s billionaire oil baron character bellowing: “You know what? F–k those people!”
Yesterday morning, the review embargo lifted on “Digger,” and the majority of top (actual) critics — and not the influencers who attended that weird Cruise event on the Warner Bros. lot in July — savaged the $135 million (or more) apocalyptic satire that had once been envisioned as Cruise’s prosthetically covered ticket to the elusive Best Actor Oscar.
The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney showed no mercy, writing that the film is “so meta that you watch in excruciating weariness as it disappears up its own ass and then realize to your dismay that there’s another eardrum-shattering hour left to endure.”
The Post’s Johnny Oleksinski gave the Warner Bros. misfire a rare zero stars, something he hasn’t done since “The Bride” (also Warners). And The Boston Globe called the film, “the worst movie of Tom Cruise’s career,” and also gave it a zero.
The fact that this is yet another huge bomb for Warner Bros is amazing. Everyone knows why it happened too – they should have made this into a modest-budget art-house film rather than blowing $130 million on it. Keep in mind, while WB was writing these checks, they were nickel-and-diming the very idea of a Barbie sequel, which would have meant spending money on a team which has already proven they can make billions.
Tom Cruise’s DIGGER is now expected to lose $100M for Warner Bros. in their worst non-pandemic year this century.
The final nail in the coffin is the 40% Rotten Tomatoes score, Iñárritu’s lowest ever.
It may not reach the $15M debut we projected days ago. pic.twitter.com/2VGeuuN7Ki
— Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) September 29, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Ladies and gents………..I present: the khate effect. LMFAO
ROTFALMBO, 🤣🤣🤣🤣I knew the comments here would be brutal, just by reading the title of this thread. In all honesty, I love this for WanK, the Khate effect indeed. Bwahahahahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣
It’s a funny thought, but not even the Meghan Effect could save this.
Yikes. 🫤🫤
Once Days of Thunder II was announced with a quickness, the writing was on the wall.
Can’t believe this sat atop of EVERY Oscar pundit till as late as August.
WB crappy year continues unabated.
The Boston Globe critic gave it zero stars. He hates everything, but not zero stars hate.
I’m laughing at the thought of W&K sitting through 2+ hours of this just to suck up to Tom Cruise.
I’m the opposite, I’m🤣🤣at Mr. Mapother tolerating WanK for 2 hours thinking they’re the good luck charm, LOL, WanK are insufferable. Mr. Mapother probably has never heard of the Kate effect. I swear everything that woman touches turns to sh!t. I hate Tom Cruise but I hate WanK even more. This news never happened to 3 more deserving insufferable folks.
Lol, good times all around.
I have no idea what the movie is about – – but between the fact that it stars toxic Tom Cruise and the title sounds like a children’s book involving talking construction equipment, I have zero interest in finding out. I suspect that Tom’s remaining fan base wants to see him exclusively in manly action star roles where he can still present himself as youthful and virile via the magic of cosmetic surgery and special effects—the stills from the film showing him as a bloated senior citizen with Trump mouth would not appeal to that potential audience, either.
No one wants to see Tom Cruise in a fat suit.
Certainly not his fanbase. I am not surprised that an art-house, black comedy does not appeal to the Tom Cruise fan base. Some interesting folks in the cast. Seems like the film would have been better without Tom in the lead and with a smaller budget and fewer expectations.
Tom Cruise in a fat suit in Tropic Thunder was amazing.
While studio execs quietly kill shows that are “too woke” like Star Trek, and nickle and dime billion-dollar blockbusters like Barbie – they throw the type of money that could wipe out lunch debt for school children, at a vanity project. I mean – I agree with Kaiser, I get why artists want to take big swings, but it’s hard not to notice how skewed hollywood still is against anything other than white men. Not a shocker, by any stretch of the imagination – but still insane.
Watch how fast the royal reporter🐀🐀try to distance wank from this mess, LOL. Tom Syko is freaking out now in his drug induced panic, he just wrote a article about how WanK hanging out with Tom Cruise is making Prince Harryb jealous, LOL. Those rota 🐀🐀are all freaks.
Tom Cruise is not a good actor. He was overrated in Born on the 4th of July and Magnolia and should stick with whiz bang action flicks since he’s only good at stunts. He ain’t never winning an oscar ever.
I remember going out of my way to watch Rainman as a kiddo and being shocked, shocked, I say, at how horrible I thought it was then. Tom has been angling for an acting Oscar for nearly 40 years. He has donned fat suits, worn prosthetics, donned accents, appeared in erotic movies, been featured as a lawyer (repeatedly), been featuted as having a disability, played real-life people and been in politcal/legal thrillers. He has bent over back’erds to get that acting Oscar by hitting almost every trope. He ruined his chances with the allegiance to a cult that treats members like slaves, abandoning his child in allegiance to the cult, criticizing psychiatric care and the manic, weird af couch jumping episode.
I don’t like Tom Cruise. Tom is a fake human, not hot…but he was really good in Jerry McGuire.
I could barely make it through the preview. Everyone looks old. The visuals are so washed out and pale, it’s hard to look at. I don’t like this type of satire. Who is this movie for?
What about this movie cause it to be greenlit and get Coyote vs. Acme shelved? Hmm, WB???
The billionaires are out of touch.
The movie represents Cruise’s “bad judgment” side. It’s the side that keeps him in Scientology and caused him to abandon his child.