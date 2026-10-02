King Charles & Prince Harry have not met in person since the Sussexes’ UK return

People haven’t remarked on it much this year, but King Charles no longer has to fly into London once a week for his cancer treatments. That’s how it was throughout 2024 and 2025 – Charles’ schedule was largely dictated by his need to be in London mid-week, every week, for his treatments. Since his announcement last December that his health had significantly improved, Charles’ schedule has been much more open and he’s been able to stay in one place for weeks at a time. Well, since early August, Charles has mostly been in Scotland, at Birkhall or Balmoral. He’s popped up at various events in and around London, but this was his first summer in several years where he really got some quiet time. His Scottish summer was disturbed when the Sussex family suddenly moved back to the UK though. While Charles’ office first claimed that the king would be happy to spend time with Prince Harry, that has not happened. Like, at all.

The Duke of Sussex has not met with his father, King Charles, in person since returning to the UK last month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now been back in Britain for over a month, since touching down at Birmingham Airport on 26 August. However, HELLO! understands that Harry has not seen his father face-to-face since returning, although they are thought to have spoken on the phone. It was previously reported that Harry and Charles had a telephone conversation during his first week back in the UK. The King has been in Scotland for much of September, apart from a brief return to London for a handful of engagements at the start of that month. It means any potential reunion with his younger son – and grandchildren Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five – has been made difficult by the distance. The Sussexes are living in a non-royal residence in the Cotswolds, and have been spotted at local hotspots including the Falkland Arms and Soho Farmhouse in Great Tew. HELLO! previously reported that Harry spoke directly to his father in the first week following his return, but hadn’t seen each other face to face. The last time they saw each other in person was in July, when Harry and Meghan brought their children to Highgrove House in Gloucestershire to meet with the King and Queen Camilla.

[From Hello]

This is why I spent years pointing out that Charles was such a heartless deadbeat, he wouldn’t even extend an invitation to the Sussexes for family time anywhere. Charles very easily could have invited the Sussexes (or Harry alone) to Scotland to stay for a weekend so they could talk and begin this process of reconciliation. Charles could have been extending those invitations this whole time. He has not. Which is another reason why I question the theory that Harry wanted to return to the UK because of his father’s health. Charles isn’t acting like a man with only months to live, you know? There’s no conciliatory, end-of-life energy. Anyway, I will be very surprised if Charles and Harry see each other in person in the next few months. It looks like the entire apparatus of the monarchy is being moved and adjusted around “snubbing the Sussexes.” Big surprise.