King Charles & Prince Harry have not met in person since the Sussexes’ UK return

People haven’t remarked on it much this year, but King Charles no longer has to fly into London once a week for his cancer treatments. That’s how it was throughout 2024 and 2025 – Charles’ schedule was largely dictated by his need to be in London mid-week, every week, for his treatments. Since his announcement last December that his health had significantly improved, Charles’ schedule has been much more open and he’s been able to stay in one place for weeks at a time. Well, since early August, Charles has mostly been in Scotland, at Birkhall or Balmoral. He’s popped up at various events in and around London, but this was his first summer in several years where he really got some quiet time. His Scottish summer was disturbed when the Sussex family suddenly moved back to the UK though. While Charles’ office first claimed that the king would be happy to spend time with Prince Harry, that has not happened. Like, at all.

The Duke of Sussex has not met with his father, King Charles, in person since returning to the UK last month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now been back in Britain for over a month, since touching down at Birmingham Airport on 26 August.

However, HELLO! understands that Harry has not seen his father face-to-face since returning, although they are thought to have spoken on the phone.

It was previously reported that Harry and Charles had a telephone conversation during his first week back in the UK.

The King has been in Scotland for much of September, apart from a brief return to London for a handful of engagements at the start of that month. It means any potential reunion with his younger son – and grandchildren Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five – has been made difficult by the distance.

The Sussexes are living in a non-royal residence in the Cotswolds, and have been spotted at local hotspots including the Falkland Arms and Soho Farmhouse in Great Tew.

HELLO! previously reported that Harry spoke directly to his father in the first week following his return, but hadn’t seen each other face to face. The last time they saw each other in person was in July, when Harry and Meghan brought their children to Highgrove House in Gloucestershire to meet with the King and Queen Camilla.

[From Hello]

This is why I spent years pointing out that Charles was such a heartless deadbeat, he wouldn’t even extend an invitation to the Sussexes for family time anywhere. Charles very easily could have invited the Sussexes (or Harry alone) to Scotland to stay for a weekend so they could talk and begin this process of reconciliation. Charles could have been extending those invitations this whole time. He has not. Which is another reason why I question the theory that Harry wanted to return to the UK because of his father’s health. Charles isn’t acting like a man with only months to live, you know? There’s no conciliatory, end-of-life energy. Anyway, I will be very surprised if Charles and Harry see each other in person in the next few months. It looks like the entire apparatus of the monarchy is being moved and adjusted around “snubbing the Sussexes.” Big surprise.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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13 Responses to “King Charles & Prince Harry have not met in person since the Sussexes’ UK return”

  1. M says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:49 am

    And when was the last time he spoke to or saw Peg? Harry is not the exception. Chuck doesn’t have meaningful relationships with either of his children.

    Reply
  2. MidnightSuperNova says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Again, it is clear that Harry is here to watch over the roll out of Invictus in Birmingham. After what happened to Sentebale being infiltrated he’s not taking any chances. I respect it but wish that he had a father who cared. What a shameless deadbeat Chuckles is.

    Reply
    • CatGotMyTongue says:
      October 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

      Yes. With a side order of the kids getting to see what the UK is really like before the vindictive Other Brother takes over. If security is a hassle now…

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      October 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

      It’s the only thing that makes sense.

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      October 2, 2026 at 9:11 am

      I said it before, that makes zero sense. He has a ton of people that sit on Invictus himself included. The Royals are not messing with the Games even a little. As terrible as Charles is, Clive had to come out and say that they supported the Games which is the reason why the one country agreed to participate again.

      Reply
  3. Louise123 says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

    I don’t know why people thought things changed just because the Sussexes are in the UK. Why would Charles see them now when he barely has in six years?

    Reply
    • SuOutdoors says:
      October 2, 2026 at 9:03 am

      He didn’t before either. I don’t think they are a close knit family. Charles sees probably more of Camilla’s kids than his own sons.

      Reply
  4. Shiela Kerr says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

    I continue to believe this temporary move (hopeful) is for Invictus and the prior noise surrounding it. Simply based on the number of engagements Prince Harry has had in the UK alone confirms this to me. I also believe Harry would be grateful to visit with his father but grateful, not hopeful because of the type of nasty,immature and self centered man his father is.

    Reply
  5. Desert Diva says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Given the King’s health, it really is quite sad that he hasn’t spent time with Harry and his family now that they are back in the UK. Sad, but certainly not surprising. I believe their move was due to the Invictus Games being held in Birmingham. Harry needed to be more present in the run up to the event given the location, not to mention what transpired with Sentabale. I don’t believe there will ever be true reconciliation with the RF. This isn’t about Spare, Oprah, or the Netflix documentary. The cult will never forgive Harry for leaving.

    Reply
  6. ChillinginDC says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Eh I still go with the whole education thing since that’s the only thing that makes sense and has been reported for a year now. I don’t blame him for wanting to come out and say that’s what it is, it would make him look like a snob.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:13 am

    This is not surprising at all. Charles has no interest in a relationship with Harry as along as he remains with Meghan and his children.

    Reply
  8. Mairzy Doats says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:22 am

    I don’t think this is so surprising or a big deal. The Sussexes have been crazy busy with a full schedule with settling into kids’ and household routines, and Harry’s multiple engagements literally all over the place. Presumably both sides would want any future meeting to be low key and made public only after the fact, and that won’t be a possibility to schedule until after Charles returns from Scotland and the Sussex schedule settles down. This is just the media looking for something to write about.

    Reply
  9. windyriver says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:28 am

    Overall, Charles needs no reason to be a jackass, but with Charles Spencer still out there doing interviews, and talking about how KCIII was giddy hearing about Diana’s death, is it a surprise if he’s not rolling out a welcome mat for Harry? The Sussexes stayed at Althorp over the summer; the Spencers attended the IG tenth anniversary, while the Windsors blanked it; Spencer has mentioned being in touch with Harry more frequently than Will. Most of the Windsors have “petty” as their middle name; this is the same Charles R who yanked Frogmore right after Spare came out. We’ll see if anything changes once the publicity tour for Swan Song dies down. Harry doesn’t seem to be too worried. I don’t think his father’s health is the primary reason for him to be in the UK right now. And he obviously has plenty of other things to do.

    Reply

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