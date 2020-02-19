Meital Dohan, 43, dumped Al Pacino, 79, because ‘the age gap is difficult, yes’

The lovely brunette lady in these photos is Meital Dohan. She is 40 years old and an Israeli actress. She attended the premiere of The Irishman last fall with her then-boyfriend Al Pacino, who is 79 years old. But by the awards season, they were done. Pacino did most of the awards shows solo, or with his daughter, or with someone from the film. Meital and Al were together for about two years total, and their relationship came after his decade-long relationship with Lucila Solá, who is Camila Morrone’s mother. Pacino is not the only senior citizen dude who loves to be with women 30 years (or even 40 or 50 years) his junior. It’s extremely common, as we see all the time on this blog. But this is a rarity: a breakup where the ex/younger woman says flat-out that the age difference was a major problem.

Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 40, has claimed she split from Al Pacino, 79, due to their insurmountable 39-year age gap. Confirming the news of their break-up following the legendary actor’s solo appearance at the Oscars, Meital declared, ‘it’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino’. The Weeds actress also alleged she dumped The Godfather star after two years together because Pacino ‘didn’t like to spend money’ in a candid chat with Israel’s La’Isha magazine. ‘I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man’, Meital told the publication. ‘The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.’ Quizzed about whether Pacino had given her some expensive gifts to remember their relationship by, Meital laughed. ‘How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?… He only bought me flowers’, she said. Meital insisted the pair are still good friends and it was an ‘honor’ to spend time with the veteran star.

[From The Daily Mail]

Note: some sources have Meital’s age as 40, some say 43. In any case, this is like the basic tenet of any Golddigger’s Code: if he’s that old, he’d better be spending money on you. And in this case, it was two strikes and she’s gone – he’s 36/39 years older than her AND he’s cheap? Buh-bye. But seriously, I kind of appreciate her honesty. I often wonder if I could do this, be with a man so much older than me. I don’t think I could, even someone as legendary as Al Pacino. I mean, I’d like to have lunch with him. I think I could totally go on a few dates with him. But be WITH him for a length of time? No. I couldn’t.