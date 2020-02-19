Meital Dohan, 43, dumped Al Pacino, 79, because ‘the age gap is difficult, yes’

The lovely brunette lady in these photos is Meital Dohan. She is 40 years old and an Israeli actress. She attended the premiere of The Irishman last fall with her then-boyfriend Al Pacino, who is 79 years old. But by the awards season, they were done. Pacino did most of the awards shows solo, or with his daughter, or with someone from the film. Meital and Al were together for about two years total, and their relationship came after his decade-long relationship with Lucila Solá, who is Camila Morrone’s mother. Pacino is not the only senior citizen dude who loves to be with women 30 years (or even 40 or 50 years) his junior. It’s extremely common, as we see all the time on this blog. But this is a rarity: a breakup where the ex/younger woman says flat-out that the age difference was a major problem.
Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 40, has claimed she split from Al Pacino, 79, due to their insurmountable 39-year age gap. Confirming the news of their break-up following the legendary actor’s solo appearance at the Oscars, Meital declared, ‘it’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino’.
The Weeds actress also alleged she dumped The Godfather star after two years together because Pacino ‘didn’t like to spend money’ in a candid chat with Israel’s La’Isha magazine.
‘I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man’, Meital told the publication. ‘The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.’
Quizzed about whether Pacino had given her some expensive gifts to remember their relationship by, Meital laughed. ‘How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?… He only bought me flowers’, she said.
Meital insisted the pair are still good friends and it was an ‘honor’ to spend time with the veteran star.
Note: some sources have Meital’s age as 40, some say 43. In any case, this is like the basic tenet of any Golddigger’s Code: if he’s that old, he’d better be spending money on you. And in this case, it was two strikes and she’s gone – he’s 36/39 years older than her AND he’s cheap? Buh-bye. But seriously, I kind of appreciate her honesty. I often wonder if I could do this, be with a man so much older than me. I don’t think I could, even someone as legendary as Al Pacino. I mean, I’d like to have lunch with him. I think I could totally go on a few dates with him. But be WITH him for a length of time? No. I couldn’t.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Meital’s bit of talking around the difficulty with age made it sound like sex problems to me, anybody else get that?
Yes. I had the same impression: She didn’t want to emasculate him by saying he couldn’t get it up consistently (or maybe ever). In a way, the whole thing seems like she could have stayed despite all the aging stuff if only he had spent more money on her.
Wiping tea off my IPad. This is what I come to Celebitchy for. 😂 Thank you.
Maybe it’s me, but it reads as crass imo…
I agree with her. If you are going to date a man who is much older,there must some pay off specifically money e.t.c otherwise will just date people my age
Her goldigger game didn’t work as simple as that. Not everyone is as vain. At least he game her flowers lol. She should take some classes from Miranda Kerr
Flowers Hahaha, yah she needs a better target. I’m not against golddigging
I loved her as Yael in Weeds – she and Andy should have ended up together – she would have sorted him out!
OMG, that’s her?! I wouldn’t have recognised her.
And I doubt it’s just sex she’s talking about. Anybody on here with grandparents that age? Everything slows down. Everything takes forever. Walking down a block, reading a menu, holding a conversation. I’m not saying he’s senile but at 80 he’s physically and probably cognitively way behind her. Which makes me think of Bernie Sanders ….
I’m not going to pretend that this did not make me laugh or that I don’t find her comments hilarious. That said, I feel like the only reason we’re hearing about it is because Meital basically figured out she wasn’t going to be in his will. Let’s not pretend the age gap or lack of expensive gifts are the actual reason for the breakup.
That was my feeling too. She dried the old gold digging. Dag deep enough to understand he will not budge, hint – flowers only and she packed her bags. And she is kind of shameless to admit that. Oh honey, only proves it takes two to tango. As long as there are gold diggers like this, old guys will have an assortment of young girls to pick up.
It’s so funny and I appreciate her honesty. With a huge age difference you have to give actual gifts, not flowers. What a great news.
I appreciate her honesty. Nobody buys that “I date grandpa because we are soulmates and age is just a number”-crap.
She probably has more in common with her daughter’s boyfriend. Wouldn’t that be a funny twist (dear gossip genie … )
My partner is 18 years my senior, and HE keeps ME young. I’m an introvert, he’s an extrovert. We have a lot of the same interests, especially music and concerts. His dad is 70 and in awesome shape, you’d guess he’s maybe 60, and he seems very active for 60, so I hope he takes after him! We’re very rarely reminded of our age difference. Most recently I went into our safe to get my social security card, and realized how different his looked from mine 😂 age is just a number, as long as you have things in common.
I suspect a lot of the older man-younger woman relationships in Hollywood don’t have that 😉
I have read for years that Pacino does not like to spend money you’d think he would be off limits to gold diggers at this point. I guess he can still provide access.