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Thanks to our contributing writers for their excellent posts!

Current Writers

Celebitchy

Celebitchy is a mom who lives in Virginia. She has a master’s degree that she’s not using, and enjoys baking, Zumba, watching bad tv and movies and hiking with her dog.

Kaiser

Kaiser is a writer living in Virginia with two cats. She loves walking, obsessing over tennis and Angelina Jolie. She loathes sack dresses, bangs and anything orange on the red carpet. She loves hot girl summers and niche gossip stories.

Kismet

Kismet is a writer and artist living in New York. She has a preference for paleolithic technologies like handwriting and watercolors, and dreams of one day being a natural redhead. With a bachelor’s of fine arts in Theater, any comments on actors are professional, not personal opinions.

Rosie

Rosie is a mother of two boys who grew up on Long Island and now lives in NC. She has a BA in Journalism and a paralegal certificate. She loves going on adventures, hiking, reading mystery novels, and geocaching. Her claim to fame involves once meeting the late great RBG.

Retired Writers

Hecate

Hecate is a writer and Los Angeles transplant. She uses her degree in history primarily to win arguments. Professionally fickle, she counts bartending, high-end retail and meeting planning among her “careers”. She reads anything written down, sees boots as fine art and falls in lust with a different celebrity every few days. Sarcasm is her preferred method of communication.

Peridot

Peridot lives in NYC and has a master’s degree in journalism, but now works on the boring side of communications. She loves running, reading, champagne, and mid-aughts teen dramas like Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars. Green is her favorite color and she’s equal parts thrilled and salty about its recent mainstream popularity.

Carina

Carina loves Old Hollywood, red carpet fashion, and all things glamorous. When she’s not watching old movies or reading the latest gossip, she’s trying to decode Lana Del Rey’s latest Instagram post.

Oya

Oya lives in Texas, has a bachelor’s degree in fashion and a master’s in mass communication and is a Tantric yoga instructor, digital and visual storyteller, globetrotter, and jewelry designer. Her interests include cooking, fashion, travel, and wellness. She runs the podcast The Aha Xperience.

Corey

Corey is a writer living in Hollywood South, a/k/a Atlanta, Georgia. A self-professed geek, she has 2 degrees (Theater and Radio/TV) from Florida State and the University of Central Florida. She once got stood up by Bruce Willis for an interview because he didn’t want to get out of the tub and is Facebook friends with most of the contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Bedhead

Bedhead is a writer and film critic living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English as well as a completely obsolete law degree. She enjoys running, drooling over Timothy Olyphant in his cowboy hat, and calling celebrities out on their crap. She also firmly believes that the vast majority of famous people are permanently stunted at the age when they made their first million dollars.

Helen

Helen is a journalism student and full time mother of three. She is an Australian living in New Zealand

Jaybird

JayBird is a writer and photographer living in New York City. She has bachelor’s degrees in English writing and criminology. She loves anything having to do with pop culture, media, music, design, amateur psychology and flea markets.

Mike

Mike is a musician, DJ, producer and professor of media studies. He has worked in the studio with Timbaland and performed on the main stage at Woodstock 99. A television and pop culture historian, Mike spends his time teaching, producing music, DJing, pointing, clicking and watching professional basketball.

MSat

MSat is a public relations director by day and the single mother of four children. She has been an amateur connoisseur of Celebrity Gossip since she learned to talk, and is thrilled to finally put this previously useless skill to work. She loves funk music, stand-up comedy and people who openly despise Paris Hilton.

Sammie323

Sammie323 is a former English teacher who also has a master’s degree she’s not using. She lives on an island near Tampa, Florida. She is a huge animal lover and is teetering on becoming the local crazy cat lady. She also loves tabloids and no longer cares who knows it.

Quimby

Quimby is a writer living in Virginia who is also a disability advocate. She has multiple degrees, which she occasionally uses for both benign and nefarious purposes. When she was younger she wanted to be Nancy Drew, but now she has settled for reading mystery novels while slowly writing one of her own. She can often be found with a mug of hot chai in one hand and her phone in the other, keeping tabs on the latest celebrity gossip.