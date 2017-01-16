Octavia Spencer buys out ‘Hidden Figures’ screening for single parents
Queen Elizabeth attended church with her nephew David Armstrong-Jones
Emperor Baby Fists spent the weekend complaining about John Lewis & SNL
Let’s talk about Sherlock’s Season 4 and how absolutely awful it was
Zoe Saldana on why Trump won: ‘We got cocky,’ we became ‘arrogant bullies’
Prince Harry introduced Duchess Kate & Meghan Markle last week in London
Nicole Kidman on Trump: ‘I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy’
Brad Pitt stepped out for a charity event in Malibu with Sting & Chris Cornell
Amber Heard & Elon Musk are ready to go public with their new romance?
Pink threw a big sister party for her daughter Willow, 5, have you heard of that?
Ê