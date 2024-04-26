Times: The Princess of Wales is the daughter King Charles never had

Prince William and Kate’s 13th wedding anniversary is coming up on Monday. Do you think we’ll get a new photo?? Hahahaha. Considering we haven’t had a verifiable sighting or a public outing from the Princess of Wales in over four months, it’s remarkable how little conversation there is about when we’ll actually see Kate and what’s going on with the Wales family. I wonder if we’ll even get the customary “the Wales marriage is totally fine, because Kate looks after the children while William is a global statesman” stories. Probably not, because that’s not their brand anymore. No more global statesmanship for Huevo! So, as the Wales marriage seems under significant strain, the British papers are leaning heavily into Kate’s relationship with her father-in-law. Kate Mansey at the Times has a new piece called “The King and I: Kate and Charles’s very special relationship.” It reads like King Charles laying down the law that there will not be a divorce. Some highlights:
Kate totally filmed the cancer announcement video & then had lunch with Charles: At that stage only a handful of people were in Kate’s circle of trust, including the BBC Studios camera crew who filmed her announcement. With such high stakes the princess had chosen to work with the team who filmed Queen Elizabeth’s Covid address to the nation. While the lunch was a private moment between the two, it is understood that for the King it was an opportunity to tell his daughter-in-law that he was “so proud” of her “courage” in speaking out.
A keen star power: On Tuesday the ever growing bond between the King and Kate became official when he appointed his “beloved daughter-in-law” a Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour. It is a unique award — this is the first time a member of the royal family has been appointed to the Companions of Honour. And it comes with historic grounding, having been founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service. Contemporary recipients include Paul McCartney, JK Rowling, Delia Smith and Elton John. Yet even those names would struggle to reach the star appeal that the Princess of Wales brings to the British monarchy.
Close contact: Since the princess and the King’s cancer diagnoses a Palace source says that the King has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks”… Palace sources say their conditions have brought them closer than ever.
Kate is a keen bridge: William hasn’t always followed his father’s lead, preferring to run his own office his own way. Kate, however, provides a bridge between father and son, their relationship appearing to give an insight into what sort of a father Charles might have been to a daughter.
Meghan could have been like Kate!! Without the age-old father-son dynamic with which every family is familiar Charles might have been able to be more gentle to, or at least a little less demanding of, a daughter than his sons. The same might have been true with Meghan, had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to stick around. Charles was proud to walk Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day when her father was too ill to attend. And there was a part of Meghan’s 5am-email-energy that no doubt appealed to the hard-working King.
Charles likes that the Waleses moved to Windsor: The King is understood to be thrilled that the move to Windsor, driven in part by Kate’s desire to be closer to her and William’s family, means that he can see more of his grandchildren. In Norfolk too they can easily spend private time together if they so choose, with Kate and William’s rural retreat Anmer Hall a short walk from the big house at Sandringham.
The wedding anniversary: Monday will be the 13th anniversary not just of Kate marrying William but, as a consequence, of her joining the Firm. In royal terms she has earned her stripes. In that time Charles has been able to see his daughter-in-law’s great personal strengths, particularly when senior members of the royal family rallied around Elizabeth over the “Harry issue”. Now, with her extraordinary determination not only to bear the slings and arrows that come with the job but to bravely face her health crisis, Kate has become the daughter Charles never had.
Sometimes I have these moments where a cold shiver runs down my spine and I can really feel how evil these people are. Kate was a huge part of the “Harry issue” – she and her mother were behind some of the most despicable attacks on Meghan, and Kate used her position to share her “concerns” about the color/darkness of Archie’s skin. Of course, Charles apparently had “concerns” as well, which is probably what united Kate and Charles even more. Far from calming down William, Kate has been revealed as the family sh-t-stirrer. That being said, it’s hilarious that Charles, William and Kate are all so f–king miserable right now, and that Charles has been publicly throwing his support behind Kate. I believe that Charles took over all of the messaging and comms for Will and Kate a month ago, after William’s clownish antics threatened to bring down the whole institution.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Sounds very accurate since she is vain, rude, entitled, lazy, vindictive, racist, and an adult mean girl.. yep she sounds exactly like a daughter he would have raised.
He could have had a daughter with Diana. Thus just reminds people that he rejected diana and wanted no more than 2 children.kate has a parent much better than Charles. Her father.
I think that something horrible went on behind the scenes and the King is now trying to placate the invisible one to keep quiet. So a new useless award and let her know the King likes her.
Your sentiments are spot on regarding the ulterior motives behind this stupid article. If in fact they’re so close, and she’s in fact the daughter he never had, then why has he not paid off her parent’s debts? I mean, dude’s a billionaire at least 25 times over.
They have nothing to write so they rehash the same word salad with different names. Kate is the sister, is the daughter he never had. Boring! She is none of that.
I think we will get some more fawning about how William is her rock in her very private recovery from cancer (that is not there anymore, but preventative chemo is happening so we should all say she has cancer).
As for getting a new picture. ahhahaha indeed. Did they release portraits for their anniversary in previous years? There were even some years when they almost forgot to mention it on their SM, no?
The part about how close Kate and KC are might be coming from Kate and Ma to further tie Peg’s hands.
…OK, but that’s not the compliment Kate Mansey thinks it is.
Did this moron seriously write this with a straight face: “Yet even those names would struggle to reach the star appeal that the Princess of Wales brings to the British monarchy.” MAYBE Kate and Charles are close or maybe this is just the stick he has found to beat Will, Meghan and Harry at the same time or is this Middleton propaganda and KC is too tired to fight? You would think Cam would though, unless she finds it amusing.
The trouble with Harry and Meghan is they do have star quality. The Waleses couldn’t cope with it.
Everyone of my friends and family know who Paul McCartney and Elton John are but have no idea who Kate Middleton is and would say that Diana is the Princess of Wales.
I had the same reaction, @equality! Kate has more star power than Paul McCartney? PAUL FREAKIN’ MCCARTNEY?!? People will still be reading about, listening to and learning about Paul McCartney over 100 years from now because of his *work* that will survive him. What’s Kate got that’s going to compete with “Yesterday”? She’ll be as well known to the general public in 100 years as Queen Alexandra is today (which here in the US, would be almost not at all!).
Reading this article I could hear was that song snippet ” all that work and what did it get me 🎵”. They are miserable, you haven’t seen any of the three together in over four months and they are constantly scheming behind the scenes and in the press with or against each other. Charles knows he isn’t and will never be as well beloved as his mother, and doesn’t have an heir he can rely on. William will never be as popular and respected as his brother, and has to be in a marriage that he clearly doesn’t want to be in. And Kate is having significant health issues and her husband still doesn’t want to have anything to do with her and would get rid of her in a New York minute if he could. I’d feel bad for them if they weren’t all such horrible people.
What is going on with Charles? I am reading reports that he is a lot more ill than they have been letting on, and the funeral plans are being updated on a daily basis. This is according to TMZ so it could be sketchy at best.
Yes that is a safe assumption to make. TMZ rarely gets things wrong- even if you look at their documentary on Kate where Piers Morgan blabbed and the doc was pulled.
Kate will recover mostly alright but the story is KC
You sure Kate will recover all right? She hasn’t shown any sign of life since December.
@Conch Call you make it sound like Fleet St. is completely incurious as to what is going on with Kate. If everyone is so sure she will be all right, then why not fill us in on what is really going on? None of this tracks with just being nervous about ascending to the throne.
@Carmen- fairly certain yes, based on the info I’ve heard and have been hearing since Feb. Appearance issues and managing some “interlinked” health issues before KC III deteriorated triggered a lot of this. In fact TMZ had the scoop on this way back when in March and Piers blabbed. Things and meltdowns definitely going on behind the scenes but not how we think
@Harper- they’re not incurious, they know, she’s just not as constitutionally relevant as KC III. They know enough to know that it’s not fatal with her and since she’s not in the LoS and is the mother of the future – they aren’t going to push it (again, look to Pierce Morgan who tried) and lose access with W. Many did know what was up with h r before it was (partially) disclosed. But there’s a bigger shakeup tipped to unfold in the LoS so of course they ll be focused there.
Conch Call, what did Piers Morgan blab about? Was it the racist reveal? And what was he pushing? I’m a bit confused about this.
There was a story in the Daily Beast (CB reported on it last night I think) which basically spills all the tea about that and what type of cancer he has.
Aha! I said the other day that the Grand Order of Etc. Etc. was a sign of Charles’ support for Kate and a warning to William to forget about divorce – and here it is. Of course, the story could take a 180 tomorrow, but I’ll bask in my rightness today, lol.
Charles can’t stop Cain from becoming King, and what can he say about divorce, when he married his mistress.
Charles parents did not want him to divorce and remarry but they could not stop him
The RF is all about hypocrisy – Charles will say whatever he wants without a trace of shame. And sure, William can do what he wants when he’s king, but he’s not king right now. Right now, public opinion is sympathetic to Kate – the Sexy Single Global Diplomat persona got derailed by Heroically Suffering Kate and now he has to play Loyal Husband School Run Dad. He tried to throw Kate under the bus with the Frankenphoto and she came back with the cancer video. And now Charles gives a boost with the Companion Order of something something. The maneuvering is fascinating.
See, I think this is coming from Kate. I think this is a warning shot to William – your father loves me more than you, I’m the daughter he never had, you can never divorce me.
And if it is from charles – we are seeing more of these PR games playing out in the press which tells us that W&K are on opposing sides here.
Sounds like another puff piece. Also “5am-email-energy that no doubt appealed to the hard-working King.” I thought people complained non stop about that.
It also sounds like an eulogy … where the hell is KKKhate?
She’s more famous than Paul McCartney and Elton John? FFS. That’s just objectively not true. And I know this has been said already, but how bloody offensive to put her in the same category as people who have actually created huge bodies of creative work. I’m so embarrassed for the UK right now.
Yep. She should have charged admission to her Christmas concert where she played the piano. By this logic she should have made millions. And, if she is as popular as JK Rowling, why didn’t her photo book sell millions of copies and become a movie?
More famous than a Beatle? I rolled my eyes so hard.
Sadly KC, she’s exceedingly popular with the old ladies, housewives and old men who are the bedrock of the BRF’s most devoted following. It feels like a funhouse mirror situation to us but all over England, north and Midlands she has immense pull
Not to the level of spending money and screaming with excitement at seeing her. Or apparently to the level that any of them are worried about her and sending millions of cards. The population of the UK is around 68 mil and her get well wishes are described as “thousands”. Guarantee any of the artists mentioned would have a bigger draw than that.
@Equality- sure but I mean none of the royals since Diana have been like the Beatles. Not even QE or Meghan at the height of Meghan mania in the UK achieved that because most aren’t that clued into the Royals. They’re like wallpaper.
But Kate has somehow with the best palace crack doctors in town managed a minivan majority popularity in the last year. Not Beatles fame but insane mommy pull.
lol. You would think one of the richest man in the world would pay off the debt of the family of the daughter Charles never had to save her and her family from public shame. Charles’s love mean sh*t.
That article jumped the shark when they seriously tried to insinuate that Paul McCartney’s star power would struggle to reach Kate’s.
Treacly. She is his daughter in law not daughter. Married to his son Charles is a bad parent and with this talk sighting Meghan. He never mentions Laura his stepdaughter. I wonder what Camilla thinks of the cloying articles. I don’t think she likes Kate. Kate should be thankful she has a good father .if charles had not rejected diana he could have had a daughter. Charles should just keep quiet
During the Harry issue, Kate proved she was just as much a viper as the rest of the den. In a way, she actually does fit well but that’s a not compliment.
Charles is not dependable. He and Kate are using each other.
Look, don’t get me wrong, I love a good fairytale like anyone else does. But these stenographers! Ye gads.
Oh wait…….perhaps this is part of the bread-and-circuses phenom that’s embedded in the psyche of the plebs on Saltine Isle and so it’s the job of these stenographers and client-journalists to feed it to them.
Phew! That makes sense. Cos for a while there, reading this absolute drivel of a Grimms-esque fairytale, was vomit-inducing.
“beloved daughter-in-law” Said the same thing about Harry and Meghan a short time ago, if that’s his idea of love he doesn’t know what it means. Well he did say so when he talked about Diana, “whatever love is.”
idk, maybe the honorary appointment to the Buckingham Palace drama club or whatever consolation prize Charles gave to Kate didn’t meet her standards of a buyout. Charles certainly isn’t going to hand over another honor so he hopes these empty platitudes will satisfy for now.
or the media is bored and repeating stale nonstories just to fill the royal void.
Kate playing victim again. Meghan overcame slings and arrows of kates mean girl behavior. Kate has no star power. Charles ousted three people with star power Diana harry and Meghan . Oh and the queen said meghan and harry as beloved family members.
Kate will not be divorced while KC has to sign a divorce off and pay for it is my take away from all these closer than this puff pieces. However just how reassuring is that long-term for Kate? Like Lola, whatever King Willy wants King will get!
Charles could have had an actual daughter, but he chose to engage in tawdry pursuits outside of his marriage.
Diana wanted more children. She told friends she wanted 4 children. Charles complained that his second was a boy. He never talked about trying for a girl. His behavior screamed he was done with Diana and he only wanted heir and spare
So we are supposed to believe that the same man who couldn’t console his son after his mother died and was only capable of complimenting that same son through letters is close to his daughter in law? Plus I’ve noticed that some of the press who criticised Meghan for he 5am emails are now changing their tune. Now it’s a positive attribute of Meghan.
If there are meetings between these two, and that’s a big IF, then the purpose would be to school Kate in preparation for his passing, as all attempts to teach Wm are futile.
The only person Charles cares about is Camilla. I doubt seriously that Charles has seen or spoken to Kate since that imaginary lunch.
I’ve always read that Chuck3 doesn’t eat lunch…
I don’t think Charles spends much time with any of his grandchildren. He probably takes most interest in George. Charles made a big fuss when his first granddaughter was born but he never released a photo of just the two of them. Also in the family portrait Charles sat close to his grandsons and Charlotte was placed away on the other side. Charles is a phony. He should be bonding with his granddaughters
That honor of Companion to Other More Famous And Talented People is such a joke. Charles lumped Kate in with famous commoners. I’d like to know what Kate and CarolE really thought about that one! Getting an honor that no other royal has had only means he didn’t want to give her one of the more prestigious or hallowed honors that the inbreds value. I don’t know why Charles is going to press with his regard for Kate but I did notice that how Camilla feels about Kate is not included.
This is Charles trying to centre himself (as usual) at the expense of his son. All I can think while reading this drivel is how bad it makes TOB look – he didn’t film the video message with his wife, he wasn’t there to support her while she filmed it, and if we believe this, Charles took his daughter-in-law out to lunch afterward. Charles also supposedly visited her in the hospital, while her husband could barely manage one photo op over a week. If TOB could feel shame, this would be a great tactic.
Even if we allow that the British media lies and none of these “Kate is close to Charles” stories are true, they and the recent order of the companion (or whatever it’s called) tell us a lot about Charles and his plans. He is telegraphing loud and clear that he wants Kate to be a senior royal, even if she doesn’t exactly seem keen.
Who gathers together ‘acts’ alike.
There is gossip in Greek media that Charles is more ill than reported. Talk of Menai Bridge (Charles’ funeral) also signals a new reign coming. This puff piece is image rehab for Kate, the incoming queen consort. Kate’s been outed as the royal racist and the one responsible for PhotoGate. With the Waleses’ wedding
anniversary coming up BP is signaling
William and Kate is allegedly solid despite SM speculation. Charles is telling William a divorce is out. But what does Kate win? William will still have mistresses and Kate will be expected to tolerate them, as is the custom. Rose Hansbury will still be in Kate’s face because David Rocksavage will become William’s Lord Chamberlain when he becomes king. Kate couldn’t bar Rose from the Turnip Toffs; she certainly has no power to get rid of Rose in this case. I bet Charles gave Kate that dose of reality if they had a talk. Kate doesn’t have the savvy to function in that situation; any snub to Rose will resurrect the rumors. So the marriage will continue for the sake of the monarchy, 67 million Brits and for the Commonwealth.
You’re right but it’s a total misnomer I read here that Will wants out of the marriage He doesn’t. She is compliant. Imagine if he ends up with a strong, confident, charismatic and potential world leader material like Meghan. He doesn’t want that.
Meghan drew crowds bigger than Michelle Obama and Mrs Obama still had her husband as President. Meghan did it on her own and has been singlehandedly building her career since Suits. And I have no doubt that she is competition for many women and people, not just Kate.
What does Kate win? It depends on what she wants. She had 10 years of “courtship” to figure out that William is a cheater and she married him anyway. She’s had 13 years of marriage to see what he’s like as a husband and she’s still married to him. And we’ve had years and years of Kate-watching to see what she wants – minimum work, expensive outfits, royal jewels, general embiggening. She’ll have even more of that when she’s queen.
They keep saying things like this as if anyone would be envious to be able to spend time with any of these horrible people. Charles was a horrible husband to a woman who is still well respected and loved all over the world all because of Camilla who is as deplorable and selfish as they come. She admittedly wanted what Diana had because Diana was so well loved. He’s a horrible father who allowed the same awful woman to use his own grieving sons to benefit her own selfish agenda. He is a horrible FIL who was silent when his pregnant DIL was being attacked by racists within his own family and in his media friendships. He is a even worse grandfather who took away security not just from his youngest son but from his DIL and biracial grandson. He has done nothing to defend either of his grandchildren from racist attacks from anyone. It was him and Kate who had concerns for a child’s potential skin tone. Kate is also the one who allowed a racist lie to be used to demonize Meghan during her pregnancy with all three of her pregnancies, one of which resulted in a miscarriage. So yes, she is the daughter he always wanted because she is the exact result of what type of person comes from such evil people.
Do the RR have this subject on their calendar, that every month on a certain day don’t forget to say that Kate is the daughter Charles never had, Charles and Wiliam are super close, and Harry sucks?
It does feel that way, doesn’t it?
I find this whole Charles and Kate closeness somewhat creepy. Furthermore, where does this put Michael Middleton, her actual father? He certainly has been reduced to a non-entity. You’d think Carole Middleton had Kate all by herself.
That bothers me too. Kate has a father so does not need Charles calling her daughter he never had. She is married to his elder son no way shape or form like a daughter. She’s the mother of three if his grandchildren through marriage to his son. No mention of lunches with her own father.
It’s like Charles is eulogising her because he knows she’s gone. Covering himself and trying to look good.