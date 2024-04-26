“Jerry Seinfeld: Movie executives don’t realize the movie business is over” links

Jerry Seinfeld: Movie executives have no idea that the movie business is over and that films today are not culturally significant. [OMG Blog]
Jerry Seinfeld has no idea that the he is over and that he is not culturally significant.
I look back on my 90s pre-teen/ teen years and remember how no one really batted an eye at Seinfeld’s very grown self strutting around town with a 17-year-old high school student girlfriend like it was no big deal. The things these dudes were getting away with right in front of everyone’s faces.
Didn’t Jerry just release a movie about Poptarts? lol.
No, there are a ton of LGBTQ and minority films made in the last 10 years that are hugely culturally significant. Maybe not to HIS culture, but he’s pretty arrogant for this statement, among other things.
Yeah, I love how some old white guy says something like this every few months and we’re supposed to get all worried.
I’m an old GenXer who works to learn and understand younger generations (who, as a whole, are pretty great!) but I don’t understand the “ick” thing. All of the “icks” I’ve seen people talk about are stupidest mindsets and the majority of the “icks” are just normal things that humans do. A man holding an umbrella is an “ick”? Really?
Am I missing something? Is the “ick” thing actually satire and I’m not getting it? I understand some things gross people out and it varies person to person (one of mine is anything snakeskin) but some young people seem to think basic things are “ick”.