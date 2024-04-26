“Jerry Seinfeld: Movie executives don’t realize the movie business is over” links
  • April 26, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jerry Seinfeld: Movie executives have no idea that the movie business is over and that films today are not culturally significant. [OMG Blog]
Millie Bobby Brown gets the ick from men holding umbrellas?? [Buzzfeed]
I love the name “Valentin Humbroich.” [Socialite Life]
Emma Stone is campaigning for an Emmy for The Curse. [LaineyGossip]
Oh, The Jerrod Carmichael Show is bad? [Pajiba]
Kate Mara has been wearing things. [Go Fug Yourself]
Taylor Swift thinking her very obvious lyrics are super-deep & mysterious will always be one of my favorite things. [Just Jared]
Kendall Jenner wore a bad pantsuit. [RCFA]
Jensen Ackles was in Sweet Valley High? [Seriously OMG]
A friendship based on “appearing in Bravo shows.” [Starcasm]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Jerry Seinfeld: Movie executives don’t realize the movie business is over” links”

  1. SpankyB says:
    April 26, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Jerry Seinfeld has no idea that the he is over and that he is not culturally significant.

    Reply
  2. Sid says:
    April 26, 2024 at 12:45 pm

    I look back on my 90s pre-teen/ teen years and remember how no one really batted an eye at Seinfeld’s very grown self strutting around town with a 17-year-old high school student girlfriend like it was no big deal. The things these dudes were getting away with right in front of everyone’s faces.

    Reply
  3. Carty says:
    April 26, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    Didn’t Jerry just release a movie about Poptarts? lol.

    Reply
    • Courtney says:
      April 26, 2024 at 12:54 pm

      No, there are a ton of LGBTQ and minority films made in the last 10 years that are hugely culturally significant. Maybe not to HIS culture, but he’s pretty arrogant for this statement, among other things.

      Reply
      • NJGR says:
        April 26, 2024 at 1:26 pm

        Yeah, I love how some old white guy says something like this every few months and we’re supposed to get all worried.

  4. BlueNailsBetty says:
    April 26, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    I’m an old GenXer who works to learn and understand younger generations (who, as a whole, are pretty great!) but I don’t understand the “ick” thing. All of the “icks” I’ve seen people talk about are stupidest mindsets and the majority of the “icks” are just normal things that humans do. A man holding an umbrella is an “ick”? Really?

    Am I missing something? Is the “ick” thing actually satire and I’m not getting it? I understand some things gross people out and it varies person to person (one of mine is anything snakeskin) but some young people seem to think basic things are “ick”.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment