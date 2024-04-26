Neil Tennant: ‘Where are the famous songs? What is Taylor Swift’s Billie Jean?’

It’s been almost a decade since Kid Rock claimed that Beyonce doesn’t have “iconic hits.” He incurred the wrath of the Beyhive and has barely been seen since (lol, not really). There’s something about mega-successful women which brings out detractors within their own industry. Currently, Taylor Swift is riding a wave of success with The Tortured Poets Department, an overwrought album which is well-liked by her die-hard fans. But will TTPD have any major singles? When is the last time Taylor had an iconic hit song? These are the questions being asked by Neil Tennant, the English co-founder of The Pet Shop Boys. I listen to a local radio station which plays “West End Girls” a lot, but beyond that… The Pet Shop Boys were before my time. Anyway, this is what Tennant had to say:
The Pet Shop Boys have taken a pop at Taylor Swift’s music, saying it does not compare to legendary tracks by superstar Michael Jackson. Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department is already the fastest-selling album of the year. And it will mark her 12th No1 album on Friday, when she is likely to enjoy her biggest opening week of sales. But despite the hysteria about the release, Neil Tennant, 69, thinks the US megastar’s music is disappointing.
He said: “I was looking at the chart today and it is all Taylor Swift. She sorts of fascinates me as a phenomenon because she is so popular. But then I listen to the records and I think, ‘Where are the famous songs? What is Taylor Swift’s Billie Jean?’ Shake It Off? I listened to that the other day and it is not Billie Jean, is it?”
The It’s a Sin singer said the success of Swift, 34, may be due to a desire for a collective experience. But added: “I like the fact it brings people together but the one disappointing thing is the music, not the lyrics.” Fans of Swift are guessing which tracks are about her British exes – actor Joe Alwyn and rocker Matty Healy.
But synth-pop idol Tennant believes her fascination with her love life has led to music lacking variety, unlike his fellow 1980s stars Culture Club. He said: “To have a successful pop career now you have to have a series of relationships, which are amazing and then break up tragically. I don’t think in the world of pop, people don’t write songs like Karma Chameleon anymore.”
The Pet Shop Boys were speaking in Kings Cross, Central London, in conversation ahead of the release of album Nonetheless on Friday. In 2016, Tennant and Chris Lowe described Taylor as the “Margaret Thatcher of pop music”. They said: “She seems to be about economics. There’s currently only one subject matter and that is the singer.”
“The Margaret Thatcher of pop music” is such an exquisite diss, omg. As for his current criticisms… as I said, Kid Rock said something remarkably similar about Beyonce. I think the difference is radio-play ubiquity, which is a function of a different era (an era where The Pet Shop Boys thrived). Even then, Taylor does get a lot of radio play and I would say she’s had a lot of big and well-known songs, even iconic hits: “Shake It Off,” “Anti-Hero,” “Cruel Summer,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” etc. Those are songs which everyone knows, even people outside the snake family. I like how he tosses off “Billie Jean” like every artist should have… one of the most successful and iconic songs of all time.
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate. Does the press have to continue giving mediocre white men attention for belittling more successful women?
Agree in principal, but in this case, I wouldn’t reduce one half of one of the most successful and popular pop bands for over 30 years as a mediocre white man.
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
Huge Pet Shop Boys fan – I am a proud crone – but I don’t have to agree with Neil on this, as yeah, I am not Taylor Swift fan, but I can still bring Shake it Off to mind anytime because it was an inescapable bop. Gonna add (Let’s Make Lots Of) Money to my commute playlist today….
Yeah this is a silly criticism. Firstly because while I really enjoy West end girls, I don’t think many people outside of people specifically into new wave / ’80s music or hardcore pet shop boys fans would even know that that existed so he doesn’t even have a ” Billie Jean “. And I’m glad you mentioned Kid Rock saying pretty much this exact thing verbatim about Beyonce too, this is just the go to lazy misogynistic criticism. I’m not even a huge Taylor fan, or even a casual fan, and I could name quite a few very popular songs. I never will understand these comparisons of you’re not as popular as the most popular person in this genre ever to exist so it doesn’t count. Which in her case whether you think it’s warranted or not isn’t even true.
All of this.
Sure, not every artist could or should have a “Billy Jean,” but maybe every billionaire, most famous on the planet pop star who’s sucked up every award in the industry should.
This.
Yes. He wasn’t comparing her music to his own because he is a less successful artist. He was comparing her music to that of similarly successful artists.
I know I am not of the Swiftie generation – the only one of the songs listed in this article I know is Shake It Off.
And it’s catchy and fun, but it’s no Billy Jean (or Candle in the Wind, or Like a Virgin…)
When I ask my music appreciation class if there are any songs from the postmodern era that they think are truly great, they immediately name music from the 70s but struggle to come up with anything from their own lifetime.
I mean I’m not even a huge Taylor fan Wildest Dreams is up there in one of the most beautiful songs! Who is Neil Medicore turtle lip anyway?
He is talking about music, not lyrics. So, Wildest Dreams is a bad example since it is a rip-off version of Without You by Lana Del Rey.
Lollll
Antihero
Invisible string
August
Willow
Cruel Summer
Getaway Car
All of 1989 basically
All too well
22
Never ever getting back together
Romeo and juliet
Mine
These are just the huge ones off the top of my head
Sorry. I like Taylor. My niece is a huge Swiftie.
Unless you are a Swiftie, I don’t think you would know any of those songs. Not all of them were even singles!
I think what’s fair here is that Taylor isn’t great with melody. You can tell
She came from country, which is all about lyrics.
Pet Shop Boys went to art school then started a band. Different era. Would Taylor be better if she d stayed in school and become a singer in her early twenties? Probably
I mean he is not wrong that Taylor is not MJ. Michael Jackson’s songs are iconic because of the songs, no longer Michael himself. And because of the music, not just the lyrics. MJ’s songs are on a different level. Taylor also doesn’t have a Respect, Jolene or an I Will Always Love You to name a few iconic songs in terms of lyrics. A friend of mine pointed out that Nirvana’s music has not really stood the test of time. It just isn’t played anymore and it’s not garnering new fans. Huge in its time and iconic for *my* generation, but not of the timeless icon level. I think Taylor is rn at a similar place. I don’t think in 40 years, you’ll see reinterpretations of her songs by new singers, like you do with Dolly’s music for example. That isn’t a slam on Taylor. She’s a huge star and makes good music. But, it is not MJ, Dolly level
I don’t think he’s wrong.
She’s a bright businesswoman, but her larger-than-life success is something we’re all trying to understand and make sense of. She’s talented, but not necessarily exceedingly more talented than other songwriters or musicians.
I think he has some kind of point too.
I also feel this “where’s Billie Jean” thing might be some sort of generational approach.
He the stars before internet had to have a turning point hit if they wanted to last, It’s too early to know how the Swift catalogue will survive on the long run.
I will take that she moved the needle to help get Biden elected over Billie Jean. Neil, I would like it to be 1983 forever also. But it’s not, move on.
I couldn’t name one of Taylor’s songs.
A few days ago I was trying to think if I could name any Taylor Swift songs- the only one I could remember was Shake It Off 😬.
So this is an interesting conversation to have if people don’t just dismiss it out of hand because its insulting to Taylor.
billie jean was both a smash hit and an amazing song. Songs do not have to be the latter to be the former, and a lot of smash hits actually aren’t that amazing. And for Billie Jean, we also have the benefit of knowing the song holds up almost 40 years after it was released. We don’t know how well Taylor’s songs will hold up in 40 years, especially outside of the Swift fandom.
Taylor has had a lot of smash hits obviously, and people can debate the quality of those songs (as we have done here a lot lately.) Does she have a Billie Jean? I’m not sure – but honestly the majority of pop stars DON’T have a Billie Jean, that’s why Michael Jackson was such a phenomenal artist, especially in the 80s.
Ha, jinx! Just wrote pretty much the same. It’s not a slam on Taylor, but it’s also true, imo.
ETA: Another example is Tracy Chapman and what we just saw with the cover. Fast Car, I mean sooo many of her songs are ICONIC in the test of time sense as you say. We just saw that this year. Fast Car, I’m Sorry, Talkin Bout a Revolution, these songs are still played today and when *new* listeners here them, they are hooked. It’s just a different level.
Exactly. And I would also say there are iconic singers that you may know but couldn’t name an exact song. I can’t honestly name a Willie Nelson song, but I know all about his activism and who he is. That isn’t the knock on him in any way it’s just means that his songs have not culturally impacted me in the same way. To me it would be like saying Tim Hardaway wasn’t a great basketball player because he’s not as well known or feted as Michael Jordan.
I actually thought about this topic (but not Taylor specifically) the other day while watching the Bob Marley biopic. Marley died very young but left behind a catalog of timeless classics that many of us still listen to and enjoy 40 years later. It’s a rare feat.
Artists whose music stands the test of time is a VERY exclusive club and it will be years before that is or is not proven with Taylor’s music – I personally don’t think it will but she has clearly put in a lot of effort and money to cultivate her fan base who are the ones who have made her the success she is. She has talent but is it deserving of all the accolades she gets – that remains to be seen as she also benefits from a certain privilege.
All the commentary – in the media from music critics, on socials by fans, here on this celebrity blog – all any of it says to me is that music is a uniquely subjective experience. People love what they love, hate what they hate.
And often some older white dude is going to poo poo the work of a woman, or those younger, or not a white dude like them simply because they aren’t the target audience or they don’t personally get it. Old folks have been all “these young pop stars aren’t REAL musicians” forever.
Like, i doubt every older-60’s person in the peak MJ era was fan-boying over Billie Jean, the enduring nature of its lyrics or music at the time. They may have either not followed him or not thought much of his musical skill and thought he was just a flash of commercial success – selling out concerts, having wild crowds at his appearances, showing up on tv, in People magazine and if they bothered to think about it been all “why’s this guy a phenomenom? he’s no Beach Boys or Johnny Cash or Chuck Berry or Frank Sinatra. Where’s his “My way”? Or whatever song is his reference point.
And that’s before we get into how online music distribution, streaming has changed the landscape of the music industry. He may be missing the cultural impact because he doesn’t know where to look for it. Add in a bit of boy’s club mindset and it seems he’s also missing the artistic value of some of what she’s done the same way some people hand wave away the value of female led films as “just chick flicks”
Caveat – i’m not a Swiftie and assume there’s absolutely some valid music criticism / analysis about her songs, albums, etc. but as a casual listener i can think and sing several of her iconic hits and have a couple off folklore that will forever be part of my COVID era soundtrack. And watching younger people moving along to her music, loving it, wearing bracelets, anticipating and discussing her new music, appearances? Just like young people did with Thriller back in the day? I think he’s not tuned in to current culture enough to be issuing any proclamations.
He’s no Jann Wenner, as far as racist, sexist dismissal of talented artists who aren’t white dudes … but he’s sounding like he read the same hymnal.
Well put.
Agree wholeheartedly to every single bit of this comment. People weren’t 100% on board with Michael Jackson and his literal I’m causing my fans to pass out and ambulances have to be at my concerts success and were questioning it as well in 1984. This is hindsight. Who knows where she will be in 2054 as far as impact. I didn’t think Drake would still have number one songs and albums 16 years after his first appearances on mixtapes.
Okay….I’ma say this…when “West End Girls” came out in 1986…they played it from the “Hood to the Woods”…I could hear it in House mixes in the clubs on the Southside of Chicago like Sauers where Black folks partied…or I could hear it at Medusa’s up North which was predominantly White…same with “Let’s make lots of $$$” ….Prince…George Michael…Whitney…Beyonce has several songs that cross over like that…Pink does…Gwen does…Sam Smith…Adele…does…Taylor dosen’t …That’s the slant I got from Neil’s statement …and I can SEE where he’s coming from
Meantime back on Salty Isle in 1986, my mum & dad were clubbing to Chicago house music like Frankie Knuckles, Jesse Saunders and Marshall Jefferson at the Hippodrome. I am 99% sure my first 5 months in the womb were spent feeling the base of Chicago house music
I know Taylor’s radio hits, but I’m not a huge fan of her music. That said, I do have questions about this: Billy Jean is from my childhood. I think it’s a weird comparison to make for that reason alone. The other thing I’m wondering is if NT has a connection to nepo-baby Matty Healy, since TS just apparently dropped an album highlighting this dude negatively (?—I haven’t listened to it, but am going by what’s been written about it)?
It’s true that not only very few artists will have a hit on the level of Billie Jean. But I think his point is that, given Taylor’s phenomenal success, wouldn’t you expect at least some songs on that level?
I kind of agree with him – I find the scale of Taylor’s success a bit baffling, because I just don’t get the music. And he’s entitled to his opinion like anyone else, I don’t really get this thing of shouting down any criticism (however mild) of Taylor.
I also find the level of her success baffling.
I enjoy her music, but it’s nothing new. By all accounts even her new double album is way too repetitive.
What she’s good at is selling herself.
Like the Kardashians. Nothing good about that family, they are doing nothing in life but selling drama but boy, they are phenomenal at it.
So he’s not exactly wrong, but… I wish people would stop using Taylor as the example. There’s many mediocre white men who reach levels what they just shouldn’t, like Harry Styles. What a flat pancake he is.
OMG, I’m dying at flat pancake.
If something isn’t for you, easy fix, just ignore it!
He’s not wrong. I know two songs Shake it off and Bad blood and that’s probably because they’re most hip hop of all her songs.
He compared her to MJ because online swifties is saying she passed beyond MJ in terms of success and fame as an artist. That’s why the comparison isn’t a good thing. Taylor is Taylor, it doesn’t do good for her to compare her to other legendary artists. If you look at where Taylor was and where she is going, she doesn’t care about music, she is a songwriting artist. She focuses on the lyrics, not the music itself. That is her number 1 priority and specialty. That’s why it was so weird to listen to bizarre & cringe lines from her latest album for me.
Are they really saying that?? lol that’s hilarious
He sounds like “the old man screams at clouds” meme.
PSB have a new album out. Criticizing Taylor, whether warranted or not, is a sure fire way for him to get publicity.
I think using Michael Jackson as any sort of metric is a real issue.
Stop looking for the next Billie Jean.
It’s not coming, it won’t ever come. That’s why it’s Billie Jean.
Too late to edit but I wanted to add here as well, it’s past time to stop using Taylor as the example. (As well as MJ)
Why not Harry Styles? He is a flat pancake.
Why are people not saying “where is Harry’s ‘Pride (in the name of love)’?”
So maybe he isn’t as big a TS but he is a vanilla pudding musician who is reaching dizzying heights of fame for no reason.
I think TS has a ton of well known hits. Were 69 yr olds listening to Pet Shop Boys back in the 80s? I could see why he doesn’t get the TS hype just on his age alone.
That said… I did think during the Grammys, during the Joni Mitchell tribute, that despite her success TS doesn’t have a song that will endure the way Both Sides Now has. And I wondered if she realized that, listening to that performance.
He is basically making the same point as Courtney Love did recently about Taylor’s music. If I were Taylor, I would take them up on that challenge. I think she can do it! She’s stayed in a very safe comfortable zone for her whole career and is brilliant there, but maybe it’s time to expand and flex her talents. She has a lot of perspective now in her 30s. She certainly has nothing to prove but it would be a fun and interesting challenge for her to undertake. Do it Tay!
He’s not wrong. Taylor has amazing songs however to endure the test of time is something wise entirely. We shall see.
I go way back, way way back in so far as listening to music. As in pre British Invasion, Golden Oldies don’t you know. And grew up in a household that listened to everything, classic, blues, folk, rock ‘n roll, disco, punk, American Songbook, cumbias, jazz, country western . . . I’ve listened to TS and nothing I’ve heard moves me. She’s wildly popular and on her way to billionaire level if not already so there’s that, shrug. Last night I listened to Talking Heads and Chic. I love music.
Hmm. I am sure the Swifties on here will have seen the video of Taylor bringing on Robbie Williams at Wembley during the Reputation tour.
Now a lot of Americans won’t know Robbie, but the point about that clip is that she starts off singing his song at the piano, and the crowd are joining in before she has even reached the end of the first line. When he rises up through the stage the crowd lose it – to the extent that Taylor is visibly freaking out at the reception.
Robbie and Taylor barely need to sing half the song’s lines – the audience are singing it so loudly.
Robbie isn’t famous in America and most Americans don’t know the song I am talking about. But the thing is anyone from pretty much any other Western country reading this will know what the song is without me needing to name it.
The song is iconic wherever Robbie is a star (so not in North America but in a huge chunk of the rest of the world).
Taylor *is* world famous. But she doesn’t have a song like that. And the song was released in 1997, so frankly it was probably older than a lot of her fans at the gig that night. But they *all*knew it.
You Belong with Me and Love Story will likely be her “Billie Jean.”
They are from a more radio-centric era. Taylor sells albums not singles now.