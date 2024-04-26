Prince William: Kids should talk to sheep & listen to their horses breathe

Here are more photos of Prince William’s outings on Thursday. He visited a school in Birmingham and then traveled to Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, which basically has a petting zoo with a mental-health program. While William’s events were actually good in the sense of “he was highlighting interesting local work on mental health,” the fact that he scheduled these events for Anzac Day and he, the heir, did not do anything for Anzac Day was incredibly strange. While his uncle Edward took on the Anzac Day events, William was at a petting zoo and telling kids that they should spend time listening to their polo ponies breathe. A real man of the people!
The Prince of Wales told children it is important to talk to sheep as he toured a city farm that supports young people with mental health challenges. The Prince also revealed that he used to lie down next to his horse and take comfort from its deep breathing.
The Prince shared the insights into his love for animals during a series of engagements in Birmingham focused on mental health. The Prince then dropped in at Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, just outside the city, which is dedicated to supporting children and young people struggling to access education and those experiencing mental health challenges. As he met some of the children who use the facility, he chatted about his love of animals, revealing that he has guinea pigs at home as well as chickens, which like to eat dried fruit.
The Prince told one boy that he used to enjoy lying next to his horse, taking comfort from its deep breathing. And he said he thought it was “very important” to talk to the sheep and other animals, asking them how they are feeling. He described the farm as “a wonderful little tranquil space” and said there were “so many places in the country that could do this”.
The Prince sat down with Esme Zarifeh, 10, and her mother, Gemma, to stroke and groom two guinea pigs called Chris and Snowflake. He said he found that stroking animals gave people a chance to “calm down and breathe.”
“These guys are pretty cool,” he told Esme. “We’ve got guinea pigs at home and they’re not like this. I spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it. Then they run off, because you have to handle them all the time, that’s why (these ones) are so calm. The ones we’ve got at home, they’re off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after.”
Next, the royal visitor was shown into the sheep enclosure, bending down to stroke one of them as he chatted to Mrs Hawkeswood’s son, Alfie. “I can see why you love it here,” he told him. “You might have to be a farmer one day, I think. I bet there are not many of your friends who can get this close to sheep.”
William cleans the guinea pig cages at his house? He talks to sheep and listens to his horses breathe? Sure. I mean, if he came up with this stuff on the spot, it’s not half-bad. Animals like to be talked to (one of my cats yells at me and I yell back) and all of that. He even managed to make the horse remark sound somewhat relatable, even though none of those kids have their own polo ponies or horses.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with students of the Matrix Project, during a visit to St. Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis, central England on April 25, 2024.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, meets parents Evan, right, and Cambry Yoder with baby Harry during the official opening of a new employment skills training and community outreach centre for Betel UK, a charity for people affected by homelessness and addiction in Birmingham, England, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, listens to former addicts as he officially opens a new employment skills training and community outreach centre for Betel UK, a charity for people affected by homelessness and addiction in Birmingham, England, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), speaks with schoolchildren as he leaves, after his visit to St. Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis, central England on April 25, 2024.
A photo of Britain's King Charles III overlooks a discussion between Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and students of the Matrix Project, during a visit to St. Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis, central England on April 25, 2024.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, Birmingham, United Kingdom, on 25 April 2024.
With "Snowflake" the gunea pig and a young helper.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, Birmingham, United Kingdom, on 25 April 2024.
Off to feed the chickens.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, Birmingham, United Kingdom, on 25 April 2024.
In the sheep enclosure.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, Birmingham, United Kingdom, on 25 April 2024.
In the sheep enclosure.
I believe this describes my workplace.
How out of touch.
This is a joke right? Advocating for mental health when that family and the institution itself don’t even care about it within their own circles.
I just can’t with this family. SMH.
Yup. It’s insulting to any rationally minded person. This family is an abusive cult who throws their family members to the wolves/tabloids. They openly mock their family members with mental health struggles (Diana, Harry, Meghan) and then do engagements promoting mental health care. It’s insulting and absurd.
I really think Will’s non-attendance at important commonwealth and european events is pointed. This is a right wing nationalist who believes in England and England only. The firm made him visit the Caribbean commonwealth and the mean Jamaican man humiliated him on live tv and Will’s never going back. Sure, he’ll fly to Asia or the Middle East whenever there’s a bagful of cash to pick up, but that’s about it.
Well, his dad talks to mushrooms. But seriously, I can’t criticize someone for liking animals.
Well, mushrooms and sheep can’t snitch on you or tell you you need to work on your issues.
Coming from anyone else, these sentiments would be endearing. Coming from Baldy, it sounds like he’s had one Ayahuasca Weekend at Turnip Manor too many.
That’s nice Willie can talk to sheep, the sheep can’t sack him from his job can they?
We’ve been wondering what he does all day because we know he isn’t spending his time taking care of Kate. Now it turns out he’s home cleaning the guinea pigs cages? That said, he does seem calmer around all these animals. Charles should send him to a farm and leave him there for a few months.
In the open jacket picture on top, he seems to be developing a beer gut.
Had Peg visited the narco-toffs before the event to come up with this stuff? I doubt he cleaned guinea pig cages.
Either that or he’s dipping into his father’s stash of organic Dilaudid and Fentanyl.
We need a lot more encouragement for humans to breathe and be tranquil with animals and on the Earth. It’s grounding and kids need to learn what it feels like to be at peace (so many kids’ systems are in constant states of hyperarousal and overstimulation). This is good.
Seems sad for the Windsor Guinea pigs.
Did anyone else get the sense he was talking about himself and not his children’s guinea pigs?
You have to constantly clean up after them? Yup, that’s Huevo, making messes everywhere he goes and every time he open his mouth.
You have to constantly chase them down and bring them back home from the rose bush they wandered into? Ummm, yes, sounds familiar.
You have to pet and cosset them or they revert to their wild and spoiled state? Hmmm, sounds like a Peg I know.
Also the way this man lies and lies about his home life is absolutely hilarious. He’s cleaning the guinea pig cages?!? I’m dying from laughter over here.
The thought of a young William lying down next to his horse and being calmed by its breathing is actually rather sad? Going by what Harry wrote in Spare, I have no doubt that there were few humans to whom they could turn for comfort. As awful as he is now, I can’t help feeling sorry for the boy he once was.
I don’t really believe anything he says though. And don’t horses sleep standing up because they’re prey animals? How is he lying next to a horse close enough to regulate his breathing?
For me, this is just like all the times Keen made up some story about her kids to fit match the engagement she was at. Oh yes, my kids love astronauts (one week). George is rugby mad (the next week). Charlotte is a professional ballerina (the next week)…then she’s a tennis player…then she’s an artist. Louis loves cooking so much his first words were Mary Berry (the next week).
Nothing the Wailses do is honest or authentic. I don’t believe anything Huevo said here.
I agree, child William was clearly looking for comfort and calm. Maybe he should try lying down near his horses now too.
My only issue with this is that if Harry or Meghan had made comments like they, they would have been called all sorts of names and made fun of for “new age” or whatever thinking. It’s just the sheer hypocrisy that drives me up the wall. There’s nothing wrong with the statements, it’s only just that some people are allowed to make them.
If he spends that much time with animals, why is he so angry all the time? Apparently, it doesn’t work for him.
My gosh, how can this highly competent and well prepared man find time for the sacred school run AND cleaning guinea pig cages?!? Good thing he doesn’t have to do the less important official duties like ANZAC day or his godfather’s memorial service right down the road from his house.
Wait, so he does the school run AND occasionally cleans out the guinea pigs’ cage? No wonder he can’t do more events, the man is run off his feet!
Sidenote, I cannot wait for someone to ask Keen about the family’s pet guinea pigs and see if she knows about them! I’m guessing it will be news to her…
Maybe they are at Will’s place and not at hers?
So I just read about the Narco Aristo parties and then I come over here and Peggy is talking to the animals watching them breath 😳.. get the man a hangover IV stat.
Wait, is Will the new Dr Doolittle?
So he’s resorted to using the kids to make himself look good? I don’t blame the guinea pigs for running away from him btw