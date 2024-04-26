Queen Mary wears the emerald & diamond Danish crown jewels in a new portrait

King Frederik and Queen Mary assumed the Danish throne in January, as Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated in a simple ceremony. Denmark doesn’t do “coronations” – the emphasis is more on the civil government, so the abdication and “crowning” was basically just some paperwork and a nice balcony moment with the new king and queen. Since then, it’s been clear that Margrethe probably did abdicate to save her older son’s marriage, but even then, things are barely holding on by a thread. Mary and Frederik are barely seen together since January, and they likely spent Easter apart. I find it sus that his Spanish-based alleged mistress is suddenly back online too.

Still, even if they’re stuck in a bad marriage, they both seem to enjoy being king and queen. The Danish royal house just released the first formal portraits of Mary and Frederik since they assumed the throne. This is also the first time that Mary has been photographed wearing the crown jewels, as well as the “Order of the Elephant” necklace. These portraits were taken in Christiansborg Palace, in the Green Room. Here’s more about the crown jewels worn by Mary – an emerald suite!!

The Queen wears the crown jewels for the first time in the portrait. It is the emerald set with tiara, necklace, earrings and a large brooch that can be divided in three parts. The emerald set is one of the four jewellery sets, or garnitures, which are at the disposal of The Queen of Denmark and are ordinarily on display in The Treasury at Rosenborg Castle. When the crown jewels are not in use, they are on display in The Treasury in the secured basement under Rosenborg Castle. It is customary that the crown jewels remain in Denmark, which means that they are not taken along on visits abroad. The Danish crown jewels are the only ones in the world that are both exhibited as museum objects and, at the same time, worn by the country’s queen. On the breast, Her Majesty wears a brilliant diamond miniature portrait of The King in a bow of Order of Dannebrog ribbon. For generations, there has been a tradition that female members of The Royal Family wear a miniature portrait of the sovereign. Thus, in her time as Crown Princess, The Queen wore a portrait of Queen Margrethe. In connection with the succession of the throne, The Queen has received a miniature portrait of The King. The portrait was created by the British artist Tom Mulliner and set in a gold frame with brilliant diamonds. The frame was once made for Empress Amelie of Brazil. As The Empress was childless, the frame was passed on to The Empress’s sister, Queen Josefina of Sweden. Later, the frame was passed on to Queen Josefina’s granddaughter, the later Queen Lovisa of Denmark, and she was thus the first Danish queen to wear a portrait of the Danish sovereign in this special frame. Later, Queen Alexandrine and Queen Ingrid wore the frame during the reigns of their husbands, and, from 1972 until the succession of the throne in January 2024, Queen Margrethe wore the frame with a portrait of her father, Frederik IX.

If I was queen of Denmark and I had access to the crown jewels, including an emerald-and-diamond suite, I would wear an outfit which highlighted the jewels instead of drowning them out? Like, what was Mary thinking with this high-neck lace number? The necklace disappears and the effect is way too busy. The green velvet was a good idea, but do an all-velvet look with a modest sweetheart neckline and just have the necklace on your bare skin.