Queen Mary wears the emerald & diamond Danish crown jewels in a new portrait

King Frederik and Queen Mary assumed the Danish throne in January, as Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated in a simple ceremony. Denmark doesn’t do “coronations” – the emphasis is more on the civil government, so the abdication and “crowning” was basically just some paperwork and a nice balcony moment with the new king and queen. Since then, it’s been clear that Margrethe probably did abdicate to save her older son’s marriage, but even then, things are barely holding on by a thread. Mary and Frederik are barely seen together since January, and they likely spent Easter apart. I find it sus that his Spanish-based alleged mistress is suddenly back online too.
Still, even if they’re stuck in a bad marriage, they both seem to enjoy being king and queen. The Danish royal house just released the first formal portraits of Mary and Frederik since they assumed the throne. This is also the first time that Mary has been photographed wearing the crown jewels, as well as the “Order of the Elephant” necklace. These portraits were taken in Christiansborg Palace, in the Green Room. Here’s more about the crown jewels worn by Mary – an emerald suite!!
The Queen wears the crown jewels for the first time in the portrait. It is the emerald set with tiara, necklace, earrings and a large brooch that can be divided in three parts. The emerald set is one of the four jewellery sets, or garnitures, which are at the disposal of The Queen of Denmark and are ordinarily on display in The Treasury at Rosenborg Castle.
When the crown jewels are not in use, they are on display in The Treasury in the secured basement under Rosenborg Castle. It is customary that the crown jewels remain in Denmark, which means that they are not taken along on visits abroad. The Danish crown jewels are the only ones in the world that are both exhibited as museum objects and, at the same time, worn by the country’s queen.
On the breast, Her Majesty wears a brilliant diamond miniature portrait of The King in a bow of Order of Dannebrog ribbon. For generations, there has been a tradition that female members of The Royal Family wear a miniature portrait of the sovereign. Thus, in her time as Crown Princess, The Queen wore a portrait of Queen Margrethe.
In connection with the succession of the throne, The Queen has received a miniature portrait of The King. The portrait was created by the British artist Tom Mulliner and set in a gold frame with brilliant diamonds. The frame was once made for Empress Amelie of Brazil. As The Empress was childless, the frame was passed on to The Empress’s sister, Queen Josefina of Sweden. Later, the frame was passed on to Queen Josefina’s granddaughter, the later Queen Lovisa of Denmark, and she was thus the first Danish queen to wear a portrait of the Danish sovereign in this special frame. Later, Queen Alexandrine and Queen Ingrid wore the frame during the reigns of their husbands, and, from 1972 until the succession of the throne in January 2024, Queen Margrethe wore the frame with a portrait of her father, Frederik IX.
If I was queen of Denmark and I had access to the crown jewels, including an emerald-and-diamond suite, I would wear an outfit which highlighted the jewels instead of drowning them out? Like, what was Mary thinking with this high-neck lace number? The necklace disappears and the effect is way too busy. The green velvet was a good idea, but do an all-velvet look with a modest sweetheart neckline and just have the necklace on your bare skin.
Kaiser, I didn’t even see the emerald necklace until I scrolled back up after reading! It’s camouflaged 😨
I didn’t notice it either until I saw the close up – and is the brooch the larger bit at the bottom front of the necklace? But she looks great in the tiara and earrings.
Question…. In jewellery, is a matching set or suite, pronounced “sooooot” or “sweet”.
It is also called a parure.
“Sweet”
I did not see it either until it was mentioned.
Wow, the chemistry between these two is off the charts. You can tell it’s a warm and loving marriage.
I guess those are her special honors for putting up with cheating. More made-up awards by royalty.
They are a very attractive couple.. such a marked difference between the European royals vs the British Royals. I always feel like I can smell the moth balls when I see photos of the British Royals even the so called “younger” ones that are next in line.
I think that Mary looks more like the evil stepmother in a Disney film in that photo, but you are so right about the BRF and the moth balls!!! 👏😂
Thinking the same thing about the dress. Definitely bare skin, and I never know why the try to match the jewels when I think I a contrasting color would make them pop more!
Thats my superficial observation of the day!
They would have looked amazing against Mary’s beautiful wine red velvet dress that she has worn many times.
I don’t understand that dress. I love the velvet part and agree the necklace on bare skin would look so much better. The lace looks itchy, honestly.
The necklace disappears into the lace. That said Mary looks beautiful as always.
The green velvet was a good idea but not the lace. The crown is whoa though and I’m usually not very wowed by the tiaras and jewels.
The emeralds of a very high quality. They are really beautiful.
I can only imagine their worth – emeralds can be pricier than diamonds. I am drooling over them.
In the article a KEY moment of the Monarch’s ascension to the throne was not mentioned: The Proclamation of the new Monarch by the Prime Minister! That is an essential moment of the ascension of any new monarch in Denmark. Its symbolism is important because it emphasizes who is actually in charge and it is not the Monarch.
The emerald suite is beautiful. I have seen it several times at Rosenborg. I’d encourage any visitors to Copenhagen to visit Rosenborg. It is a tiny beautiful castle built in the style of Dutch Baroque by Christian IV (who also built the beautiful Bourse building that recently burned down). It has a large collection of various interesting royal things besides the Crown Jewels. But the jewels is definitely worth a visit and they include more than the Queen’s jewels. It includes two crowns, the crown of Christian IV (an astounding piece of Renaissance jewellery) and the crown of Christian V (where the closed top symbolizes the absolutist rule and was used for the Coronations between the late 17th century to 1840. Today it is only brought out for the Monarch’s funeral.
Thanks for the lovely Crown Jewel history! The Danish royals do have some gorgeous jewels and tiaras.
Christian IV’s crown is the most amazing piece of jewellery design I have ever seen. And there are very few gem stones on it. It is all sculptural and enamel work. It is a work of art in a way that other royal crowns are not.
I saw these pictures yesterday and I was really surprised because normally Mary does much better with her fashion choices. The necklace is buried in that neckline and there’s no contrast between the jewels and the color of her gown. An open neckline framing the necklace would have been much better. The jewels are magnificent though and Mary looks stunning. And despite their marital woes, Mary and Fred are a good-looking regal couple.
Yeah Mary rarely gets it wrong and she did on this occasion – with that necklace it would have looked better without the lace around the top, she could have gone with bare skin or velvet all the way up to the neck to showcase everything.
It is indeed a rare miss for Mary.
I saw this on insta and ugh! The dress is hideous! Mary rarely misses but this was an out of the park miss. The gorgeous jewels were totally lost.
I seem to be in minority here but I love the dress and think it goes very well with the jewelry without making anything stand out too much.
Mary and Frederik spent their Easter holidays in Switzerland. There were photos of them together, and the children were there, too.
Mary has a new stylist, no? I can sort of see where they were going with muting the emerald necklace, since it might have been a bit overpowering with the elephant necklace and the portrait. You do pay attention to her face though, which might also be what they wanted to emphasize. I love the velvet, but find the lace of her dress to be a bit too fussy.
A little bit evil stepmother vibes…
If it was green velvet all the way without the lace, it would have looked a lot better. I didn’t even notice the necklace at first! The tiara is gorgeous though.
Agree. I generally don’t like the effect of lace over skin (or very light fabric, unless the lace is the same shade).
Love the colour of the dress, pity about all the decorations on top of it, spoils the look of the dress, I feel the same about Kate when she attends a banquet, she has some lovely dresses which would look a lot better without the decorations.
A couple of things…1) Mary has worn the Order of the Elephant chain to events for years; 2) there are photos of Fred, Mary and their family on a ski holiday over Easter. I do agree that this beautiful suite of Crown Jewels isn’t helped by the neckline of this dress so, either she should have not worn the necklace or have had the neckline redone to show off the beautiful jewels.
Mary received the Order of the Elephant when she married into the DRF. It is not some “reward” for putting up with Fred’s alleged cheating. It is the oldest Order in Denmark (created by Christian I in the 15th century). Royals receive it when they turn 18 or when they marry into the family. It is given to foreign heads of state and four times to non-Hos/royals of whom the most famous was the physicist Niels Bohr.
Perhaps if she wanted the high neckline the lace part should have been chiffon instead so the necklace could have been visible.
It’s a shame Queen Mary’s dress makes the beautiful necklace almost invisible; the tiara is stunning.
Love all the elephant bling. They are not exactly exuding warmth towards each other,
I like so many crown jewels a lot better than the BRF’s.
These emeralds are beautiful and, having lived in Colombia for a time, I have seen many varieties and qualities.
That said, I can’t help but repeat what has been said before: why is Mary hiding the necklace, and why does she come across as an evil, scheming Disney character? Fred looks better than I thought he would though.
Off topic – a bit, but why are these two so completely tonedeaf about getting to be tax-exempt when Daisy dies, and even more lazy than before taking the reins?
The dress makes it seem like she’s an entire emerald tiara! Probably would give a better effect in an oil painting…and with her alone.
Those jewels are swoon worthy indeed. I like that they can be see by us mere average citizens when on display.
I agree with everyone who said this is a rare miss more Mary. The busyness of the lace and the Order of the Elephant take the eyes away from that gorgeous necklace. Maybe the British press is correct – Queen Mary is imitating Kate in her wardrobe and baubles wearing choices.