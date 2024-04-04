Denmark’s Queen Mary & King Frederik likely celebrated Easter separately

I’ve just figured it out – when Denmark’s Queen Mary wears her glasses, she’s a dead ringer for Mary McDonnell, the American actress who appeared in Major Crimes and Dances with Wolves. Right?? Anyway, we haven’t talked about the Danish situation in a couple of months, not since the very sudden abdication of Queen Margrethe and the equally sudden civil-coronation of King Frederik and Queen Mary. All of that went down in January of this year, with the “coronation” event happening just a few days before Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales’s mysterious abdominal surgery. If anything, it feels like the cracked-out shenanigans of the Windsors have eased some of the pressure – in the European media, at least – on the Danish royals and their dramas.

From what I can see, Queen Mary and King Frederik really haven’t done many events together since Margrethe’s abdication. Frederik’s rumored mistress, Genoveva Casanova came out of hiding last month and returned to Instagram, and presumably returned to Spain as well. Reportedly, Casanova feels “crushed” that everyone was talking about her activities with the then-crown prince of Denmark. Meanwhile, Mary has never addressed the photos or rumors of an affair. But it definitely seems like all is not well in Fred and Mary’s marriage, even though they’re king and queen.

Queen Mary of Denmark looked typically stylish today as she attended the Freedom Museum in Copenhagen, amid rumours that she dropped out of a planned trip with her husband Prince Frederik. The Australian-born royal, 52, donned an elegant long trench coat which she tied at the waist as she headed out to the Museum to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the National Guard. The outing comes amid speculation that Mary may have spent the Easter break away from Prince Frederik as their flag remained raised over their mansion in Amalienborg Castle – meaning at least Frederik, Mary or their son Crown Prince Christian was in attendance. The family often travel for Easter, with the palace telling Danish publication Her&Nul last week that Queen Margrethe, 83, will act as head of state as the whole family travel out of the country. However, it seems a last minute change took place, with Mary possibly staying behind in Copenhagen. This has further heightened rumours over the state of the couple’s marriage, after Frederik was pictured with glamorous Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova. Today, Mary attended the event alone.

I really wish the Mail would do this kind of innuendo-heavy reporting on their own royal family, but we can’t have everything. As I said, Fred and Mary really haven’t been out and about together much since their accession. Going through the Getty photo archives, they’ve only done one event together (on March 21) since all of their January appearances around the accession. I really do believe that Margrethe’s abdication was – at least partially – a strategic move to keep Mary from leaving Frederik. It looks like separate holidays are now in the mix as well.

Here are some photos of Mary’s April 3rd event:

