A ring light, a vitamin C shower head filter and kitchen scissors



From Rosie: The solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8. I had forgotten all about it until my mom reminded me. So this is your reminder too, with a last call to buy eclipse glasses! A few weeks ago, CB recommended this five-pack of solar eclipse glasses for anyone who’s interested in checking it out. There’s also options for packs of three, four, 11, 40, and 100. You can get them on Prime, so they should arrive before Monday. If you have kids this activity book about the eclipse looks like a lot of fun, too. It has info, facts about the eclipse, maps, and lots of puzzles, activities, etc. Parents and teachers affirm that it’s a great, fun learning tool. “Love this workbook for my Kindergarten age daughter. She’s able to use her newly learned letters and numbers to figure out the puzzles and games, while also learning about the eclipse. Love it!” “There’s lots of activities and information in the book that will be fun for most school aged students to learn about the solar eclipse. I look forward to show and discuss with students.” Here’s what else CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

A puzzle storage mat that keeps your unfinished puzzles intact



From Rosie: This roll-up puzzle mat looks so convenient! I’ve definitely had weeks where I made everyone stay away from the coffee table because I started a puzzle then left it for a few days before finishing it. With this mat, which is a TikTok fav, you can store your unfinished puzzle in between solves. It rolls up and fits in a tube and drawstring bag, preserving the puzzle you’re working on, for storage or transport. It’s only $15 and has a 4.3 star rating, almost 17,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers all comment at how well it works. “This is the first puzzle mat we have bought but it works great. Sometimes the pieces will shift just a bit in storage but not enough to be a problem. Very pleased with how will this stores the puzzle” “I had low expectations on how well it would keep the puzzle intact, but it was so much better. Even the random pieces on the sides stay in place.” “As you can imagine, it takes several days to finish a 1,000-piece puzzle and the only surface big enough is our dining table. So, every evening we needed to move the puzzle for dinner and continue to work on it the next day. Amazingly, the puzzle pieces stayed together until we were able to complete it!”

A creamy cleanser that’s great for sensitive skin



From Rosie: I really like the L’Oreal Paris RevitaLift cream cleanser. It feels nice and smooth when you’re using it to wash your face and contains Vitamin C. It’s also good for sensitive skin types! I use the unscented one, but it also comes in a blueberry scent. Right now, you can get a 2-pack for around $15. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 2,700 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who use it comment on how great it is at removing makeup. “Great at removing makeup and so gentle and moisturizing.” “I have been using this for a while and my skin is still reacting very nicely to it…The spots I had across my forehead have just about cleared up. Continued use has not caused my skin to be over oily or overly dry. The cleanser not only cleans, but also exfoliates the dead skin, to leave your skin brighter. It does a great job with removing foundation, blush and powder.” “Soothing cream cleanser for my dry skin. Gentle around my eyes.”

A showerhead with a Vitamin C filter for healthier skin and hair



From Rosie: Thanks to Ernie Hudson’s fabulous skin routine, I’ve had Vitamin C on the brain all week. This handheld showerhead contains lemon balm and filter balls, which is supposed to filter out any bad chemicals like chlorine or fluorine and help give you healthier hair and skin. It will fit on any standard-sized shower hose. There are options to purchase this Vitamin C shower head with or without the hose. It has a 4.2 star rating, more than 1,900 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. User say it leaves their skin feeling soft and also that it increases water pressure “Absolute bliss in a shower experience. I am male and my skin and hair, usually rough and course, are insanely soft now.” “Leaves my hair feeling VERY smooth and soft, skin feels rejuvenated.” “Overall this is a great product. It increases your water pressure in the shower and feels great against the skin.”

A rechargeable clip on ring light for better photos and video calls



From CB: I take a lot of photos but it’s hard to get the lighting right. This rechargeable clip on ring light is dimmable with three different light settings. It can be used on your laptop, computer monitor or phone. It has over 3,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s lightweight and that it really improved their photos. They also love that it’s portable and say that it keeps a charge for a long time. “I got this so I could take pictures of the nails I do. Because you couldn’t see all the details on the nails before. This light ring gives me enough lighting to get the picture I need for my nail page.” “This is probably the best thing I’ve ever bought. I love how it makes my pictures 10x’s better and the different light settings is amazing. Clips on to my phone and doesn’t slip off or fall off it’s amazing!”

A new pair of kitchen scissors to replace those old dull ones



From CB: I have kitchen scissors of course but they’re old and don’t work as well. These kitchen scissors from trusted brand Kitchen Aid are under $8.50 for the black version. They have over 57,000 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re sharp, comfortable to use and can be used for cutting meat, vegetables, boxes and more. “Had a pair for a few years so decided it was time for a new pair and can’t describe how much I love these scissors. Very practical and can cut through mostly anything and have a safeguard as well.” “Great product. I cut a whole chicken in half with these kitchen shears.” “I use these to cut lobster bacon etc. very sharp and work so well.”

A set of six towels for under $20 if you’re always running out



From CB: It seems like no matter how many towels and how much laundry I do I’m always running out. This is a set of six towels from Amazon Basics that’s on sale for just $20 for the white versions. Gray is also under $20 and the other colors are just $3 more. I’ve spent more than that on a single towel. This listing has 85,000 ratings and 4.4 stars on ReviewMeta. People say these are decent towels that get fluffier as you wash them. They are said to shed at first, but one review explains how to stop that. “These are so nice especially for the price and there large. My hubby thought I spent $30-40 for the set. They were not that fluffy or very soft, just average like $7 Walmart/Target towels but slightly larger but after washing and drying they are softer and fluffier. Perfect! They are not small or flimsy and I’m not embarrassed to have family visiting use these.” ” beautiful pop of color to my newly renovated bathroom. They are not a thick towel, but that is what we prefer. They are very absorbent and have held their color through warm washings and dryer settings.”

A natural looking multi-stick blush and lipstick for just $5



From CB: I love elf products and here’s one I haven’t tried yet! This multistick cream blush and lipstick combo is just $5. It’s also gentle enough to use on the eyes. It comes in 7 different colors and has 56,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and about the same score on ReviewMeta. (There are different scores for each color.) People love these sticks and say they give just the right amount of color and are so flattering and convenient. “I ordered the colors Glistening Peach and Sparkling Rose, and they both give me a beautiful natural look! I prefer the sparkling rose, only because it is darker, and shows up more, but if you want a nice, natural, and healthy look, I would recommend to go for Glistening peach!” “I am in my early 60s and have never worn makeup or liked how it looked on me. I was intrigued by this product because it looked very subtle and it was inexpensive enough that I figured it was worth trying on a whim. I have pale skin and feel very washed-out looking in the winter. When it arrived I applied as blush with fingertips over no foundation and was very pleasantly surprised at how natural it looked because it is so sheer. It is something I can wear just over moisturized skin and nobody would ever know I am wearing makeup.”