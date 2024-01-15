Denmark’s King Frederik & Queen Mary took the throne & kissed on the balcony

Denmark officially has a new king and queen. On Sunday, Queen Margrethe abdicated by signing some papers, and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made the proclamation: King Frederik X and Queen Mary are the new king and queen after Margrethe’s historic 52-year reign. The “handover” took place at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, then the proclamation happened on the balcony, where Mary and Frederik appeared before a loud and happy crowd. Mary and Fred even kissed on the balcony, like it was their wedding day! They both seemed into it.
Speaking of, Mary wore a white gown specially made/designed by her Danish wedding dressmaker, Soeren Le Schmidt. It was sewn by Birgit Hallstein. It’s very bridal, which I guess fits with the occasion – she wanted that kind of association, and it’s basically like she’s becoming a new person, the queen of Denmark.
This whole thing ended up being bigger than they said it would be – I thought the “coronation” was mostly going to be a bureaucratic thing, but the Danes did some pomp. The new king made a speech, lots of people came out to wish them well, there was a cannon salute, they did a carriage ride through Copenhagen and there were crowds of thousands in the streets and outside the palace. As it turns out, the Danes are monarchists.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
That was really a smart move by Queen. Instead of mourning and then, celebration, the country can just celebrate the new King & Queen and she can enjoy her last days in retirement. Even if her son messes up, he is the one in charge, so it will be all his mess to fix.
I dont know everything about them but the Queen seems absolutely very smart and a very strategic person. This coronation is so much lighter, more fun than the hyped up, boring traditional coronation of Petty K Charlot.
Watch KKKhate do that dress but way more weddinger, and with a bigger cape, and with bigger jewelry and with a bigger wig, and she will grab Eggplant’s hand better, and grab his azz on the way out of the balcony, and have better details on the back of her dress because she knows people are looking at her behind.
I love how the crowd really amped up the cheers when Mary come onto the balcony. They both looked happy.
It felt so nice to watch a genuinely joyous occasion. Also it’s so cold here in the widest it felt like we could be in Denmark. Queen Mary was beautiful, her dress and jewelry were perfect.
Dignity is the word I’ve been searching for. This as all carried out with such dignity, and a decided lack of negativity, it felt like a breath of fresh air. Good luck to the new King and Queen and Queen Margarethe.
At first i thought this affair was going to be a bore but watching it yesterday i genuinely got emotional. It wasn’t a grand ceremony but everything about the festivities yesterday just felt so warm. From Fredrick wiping away his tears to the kiss to their children and the cheers from the crowd. It genuinely was a joyous occasion.
@Chloe right? And watching Margrethe walk out of the room in tears after signing the abdication document. Very emotional day for the family, for sure.
How pleasant it was to view a change of royalty done in a fashion that was understated (to a degree) and quite unlike the performance trotted out to us here in the UK by the recently crowned king and queen last year. Monstrously expensive, over opulent and dreadfully ostentatious!
While I think monarchies should all be abolished, this turnover did far exceed the British one. Saw a few balcony vids and the kids were tactile and loving with their parents. It felt less stufffy and overdone. Fred and Mary obviously come across as more glamorous than Charles and Camilla. Mary’s dress has a modern feel. Love the cowl neck and the draping.
Maybe the wedding themed dress was also a hopeful sign that they are renewing their marriage vows. Frederik seems to need a reminder. And the kiss was a nice touch.
It wasn’t wedding themed, most women wear white for coronations, the only exception (in recent history) has been Maxima in blue. The crowd was apparently shouting for a kiss.
All in all I can only echo the other comments in saying this is how it’s done. Simple, quick, sophisticated, cost-effective. No circus, no ridiculous money spent on a hat ceremony. And in spite of the lack of actual hat everyone knew who the new monarch is.
Stepping away and handing the reigns over is really the was forward.
I watched bits of it live and have seen the event they did today as his first attendance of parliament. Fredrick and Mary and the children looked happy, although a bit overwhelmed at times – a lot of changes for them. Margrethe was heavily leaning on her cane today, slow and struggling at some points today at parliament – I suspect that her back is worse than we know. The family also seems very relaxed and loving to each other (unlike certain other stiff upper lip royal families)
My main rake away was how I preferred this relaxed, joyful event to the stuffy coronation Chuckles had.
Honestly, UK royals take note. A low key coronation. Abdicating when reaching old age and letting a more youthful King and Queen reign. And now they have a young, attractive Crown Prince.
I’d normally agree with this but I wish a very long (unsuccessful) life for Tampax (and his horse). May he hold unto the throne until he’s carried out in a coffin. It’s what that rotten isle deserves.
Well the next one in the UK is incandescent William. I hope he and Kate wait a long time.
I loved Mary’s outfit – she’s generally on the money most of the time style wise. And yeah she kinda made him work for that kiss LOL.
They all looked very shocked by the reception when they came onto the balcony – esp Fred X. Will be interesting to see how the family dynamics with Joachim works out, esp given that he is still taking taxpayer money for doing not a lot.
He teared up when he stepped out on the balcony. It was nice to see some emotion. I liked what Mary had on. I don’t know anything about them, but I hope they are nothing like chuck and cam. Good luck to them
If it’s true that Peg was watching closely, I’m sure the kiss was the moment when he said “nope” this is not my style.
There was some awkwardness before the kiss here too. He leaned in and she backed off a bit and then looked inside and then went in for the kiss. It seems to have been spontaneous from Frederick and he hadn’t given Mary the heads up.
I just realized Denmark has a young, female Prime Minister. Cool.
Listening to these commentators bring up Meghan as part of their “we treated the outsider badly because she was American not because of the race card!” Argh. The rot is deep with these commentators. Casual bigots.
That said, good for Mary. She’s queen. Not sure it was worth the cost of marrying a philanderer but she’s beloved by the public and the kids seem nice.
Mary is a good actress also it’s very hard not to draw parallels with the wales, Kate is never leaving that marriage unless William wants her out and he’s to much of a coward and cares about public opinion to do so, they will remain unhappily married and she gets to be queen, I’m sure Kate has put up a picture of Mary’s outfit on her wall next to the Meghan ones
Mary dressing like a bride was deliberate. Mary and Frederik acted like it was their wedding day too. I think the Palace wanted to remind the public of her and Frederik’s wedding and not that he’s allegedly a cheater.