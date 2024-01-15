Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce & the Chiefs in below-freezing temps

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift turned up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday to watch her man. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their Playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in front of a crowd of… hundreds, maybe. The reason why barely any fans came out was because of the frigid temperatures. At the kickoff, the temperature within the stadium was minus-four degrees Fahrenheit. When Travis rolled up at the stadium in his designer gear, you could see his breath. Why wasn’t he wearing gloves, a scarf or a hat???

As for Taylor, she wore new Chiefs gear for the game – a jacket specially made by Kristin Jusczcyk, made from Travis’s jersey. Apparently, she made it for Taylor and got it to Tay through Brittany Mahomes. Taylor really enjoyed herself in the cold too – she was cheering, laughing and dancing to “Swag Surf.”

And finally, after the Chiefs won the game, Travis and Taylor held hands as they left the stadium. She’s in love. For now.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce & the Chiefs in below-freezing temps”

  1. SarahLee says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:13 am

    Not sure what game you watched, but there were more than “hundreds.” The place was rocking from what it appeared on TV. This jacket she wore was amazing. I feel like she’s embracing her inner college girl that she never got to be.

    Reply
    • Krista says:
      January 15, 2024 at 9:24 am

      Agreed. The middle section looked empty but those were the seats for the boxes I believe. I’d be inside the box with a warm drink too!

      It’s killing me watching the old white men lose their shit over the fact that she was shown what? Maybe 3-4 times? For a few seconds at a time? And then they cheer seeing Eminem at the Lions game the next day.

      Reply
  2. smegmoria says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:18 am

    I’m sure his equipment can stand up to below zero tempuratures.

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:19 am

    Air temperature is one thing. Wind chill made it feel like -40.

    Reply
  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:20 am

    the new beckhams

    Reply
  5. Beech says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:20 am

    “For now.”😏😂

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:24 am

    “She’s in love. For now.” That comment right there describes TS to a ” T.”

    Reply
  7. Snuffles says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:26 am

    Taylor is clearly having a blast being a football girlfriend. Love the custom jacket. It was super cute.

    Reply
  8. Harper says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:27 am

    The upper deck had more empty seats than the lower. I can imagine the wind temps up there were even deadlier.

    Reply
  9. Jilly says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:28 am

    Yes! Not sure what game either! Chiefs fans always come out and I see where over 76,000 people where there- some not wearing shirts lol! I love the jackets so much! I’m hoping the woman that makes them explodes now!!

    Reply
  10. Barb says:
    January 15, 2024 at 9:36 am

    It’s Kristin Juszczyk. Writing Juszczyk ain’t as easy as it seems 😅

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment