Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce & the Chiefs in below-freezing temps

Taylor Swift turned up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday to watch her man. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their Playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in front of a crowd of… hundreds, maybe. The reason why barely any fans came out was because of the frigid temperatures. At the kickoff, the temperature within the stadium was minus-four degrees Fahrenheit. When Travis rolled up at the stadium in his designer gear, you could see his breath. Why wasn’t he wearing gloves, a scarf or a hat???
As for Taylor, she wore new Chiefs gear for the game – a jacket specially made by Kristin Jusczcyk, made from Travis’s jersey. Apparently, she made it for Taylor and got it to Tay through Brittany Mahomes. Taylor really enjoyed herself in the cold too – she was cheering, laughing and dancing to “Swag Surf.”
And finally, after the Chiefs won the game, Travis and Taylor held hands as they left the stadium. She’s in love. For now.
Not sure what game you watched, but there were more than “hundreds.” The place was rocking from what it appeared on TV. This jacket she wore was amazing. I feel like she’s embracing her inner college girl that she never got to be.
Agreed. The middle section looked empty but those were the seats for the boxes I believe. I’d be inside the box with a warm drink too!
It’s killing me watching the old white men lose their shit over the fact that she was shown what? Maybe 3-4 times? For a few seconds at a time? And then they cheer seeing Eminem at the Lions game the next day.
I’m sure his equipment can stand up to below zero tempuratures.
Air temperature is one thing. Wind chill made it feel like -40.
the new beckhams
“For now.”😏😂
“She’s in love. For now.” That comment right there describes TS to a ” T.”
Taylor is clearly having a blast being a football girlfriend. Love the custom jacket. It was super cute.
The upper deck had more empty seats than the lower. I can imagine the wind temps up there were even deadlier.
Yes! Not sure what game either! Chiefs fans always come out and I see where over 76,000 people where there- some not wearing shirts lol! I love the jackets so much! I’m hoping the woman that makes them explodes now!!
It’s Kristin Juszczyk. Writing Juszczyk ain’t as easy as it seems 😅