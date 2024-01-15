Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce & the Chiefs in below-freezing temps

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift turned up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday to watch her man. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their Playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in front of a crowd of… hundreds, maybe. The reason why barely any fans came out was because of the frigid temperatures. At the kickoff, the temperature within the stadium was minus-four degrees Fahrenheit. When Travis rolled up at the stadium in his designer gear, you could see his breath. Why wasn’t he wearing gloves, a scarf or a hat???

Killa Trav in the house. pic.twitter.com/8M8QN13qqS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2024

As for Taylor, she wore new Chiefs gear for the game – a jacket specially made by Kristin Jusczcyk, made from Travis’s jersey. Apparently, she made it for Taylor and got it to Tay through Brittany Mahomes. Taylor really enjoyed herself in the cold too – she was cheering, laughing and dancing to “Swag Surf.”

Donna Kelce and friends vibing pic.twitter.com/BTSqhePWC0 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

And finally, after the Chiefs won the game, Travis and Taylor held hands as they left the stadium. She’s in love. For now.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS WALKING OUT OF THE GAME 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/o7CuxImBOA — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 14, 2024

