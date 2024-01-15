Jennifer Aniston wore Dolce & Gabbana pants to the Critics Choice Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attended the Critics Choice Awards because they were nominated for The Morning Show. At the end of the day, Billy Crudup was the only winner from TMS though. Both Reese and Jennifer wore black and I consider both of these looks sort of “phoned in.” It’s fine – it’s just the Critics Choice. Jennifer wore Dolce & Gabbana, possibly a one-piece jumpsuit but probably two pieces. The pants are not flattering but the neckline is. In one of these photos, you can see her painful-looking feet and ankles too – it might be time for Aniston to wear a lower heel (or no heel) on the red carpet. Incidentally, in her red carpet interviews, you can really see how badly she’s overdoing the fillers and Botox. It’s really rough.
Reese Witherspoon wore a custom Celine and her real date was her look-alike daughter Ava.
Incidentally, Aniston’s fake ex-husband Justin Theroux was there! There’s zero gossip about any awkwardness between Aniston and Theroux at the show, but they didn’t end on bad terms so they probably just said hello to each other and moved on.
Ke Huy Quan was one of the best-dressed men in Dior. He was there as a presenter, and he looked so happy to witness Harrison Ford win his lifetime achievement award.
Awkwafina also wore Dior. Good lord, this is bad.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
JA should wear no heels coz she is old?
I think because her feet are so painful looking. Wearing heels can not be comfortable nor good for them. I know when I’ve had foot issues I just want a comfy pair of Clark’s loafers!
@ RUMANDSPRITE Hi, I didn’t read it as being *old*. I work in the film industry, in wardrobe. I’m not going to make any kind of medical diagnosis (cause how could I) but I do see a lot of women up close and personal. It could be genetic? Possibly varicose veins? 🤷🏻♀️ I also see it on women (women in their 30’s) who have very little body fat, often yoga, exercise & pilates, who are *veiny* (but I don’t know why that is)
@Hannah, As far as I know, it can be genetics, age or simply standing too long especially with high heels. Desk jobs with no or little break can cause it too.
She at least should wear shoes that fit.
Part of the “painful” impression her feet are giving off is that the toe box and sides are too small, so her toes are smooshed in and everything is slightly spilling over.
Plus, her stylist should consider her overall look – if someone is wearing monochromatic black, the eye is going to be drawn to the areas of contrast… in this case her face – which is I presume what she, the stylist want – and … her feet, which look really uncomfortable and detract from the overall look.
For someone who is known for her iconic hair and hairstyle, Jennifer Anistons hair hasn’t been looking great lately. The length is good, I think, but the color is muted. Her hair almost looks….dirty? She needs some brightening up with some highlights or an overall color change to a slightly lighter color. The styling is bad. Why not just straighten it into a straight, sleek bob? Bobs never go out of style. As for her fillers and Botox, I saw the video, but I’m not good at being able to tell if someone has recent fillers and Botox or if they’ve maybe been drinking. 🤷🏼♀️
I like the length and I appreciate that it looks like it’s all her hair. But I agree about the color. I also think wearing something other than black would be more flattering. That outfit lacks any joy whatsoever. I would love to see her in something more colorful and soft but she really sticks to a formula.
Huge caveat – she probably IS taking Matthew Perry’s sudden passing very hard. She was – by all accounts – the closest to him in terms of checking in with him. She’s a gorgeous woman for sure. I think some of what we’re seeing is grief. I lost my mom last May and I haven’t worn makeup since. People in grief have a ‘look’ about them. It’s kind of a hollowed out look. It’s hard to describe. I can see it on her.
Agree about the color but not that she should go lighter necessarily. Actually think she’s gone too light.
Ohhh….a darker color could be really pretty. Like a dark blonde/light brown. Agree. 100%.
Jen A has been looking almost haggard lately, the fillers aren’t helping.
I see a rock on Anistons finger..
Your 2nd pic of JA. I just wanna say to her, Lady, pull yourself up, put your shoulders back before you get kyphosis with that awful posture. The tail thing hanging off her trousers (?) is weird. Ooof those (possibly varicose) veins in her feet look painful. Maybe she needs to get them medically seen to
Reese Witherspoons daughter looks sweet, age appropriate. Although when you’re that age — make the most of having gorgeous youthful bare legs
I do know North America is having some awful weather atm. When my girlfriend was telling me the temperatures this morning, I double checked to see if it was Celsius 🥶 Please stay safe and warm
I think Jen looks great. She always gets unnecessary grief here but she looks great for her age and I like when she doesn’t do her hair straight
Well, no one here has a look we’ll still be talking about 5 years from now, but fine.
Jen is better in this outfit than the dress last week. Maybe menopause has been difficult for her. She’s grieving the death of her friend. She’s a nice lady, but honestly her life lately looks like she can only take Hollywood in small doses, and maybe that’s what we are seeing in her face. That and the botox, fillers. Maybe she is just over all of it. I wouldn’t give her wrong.
I like JA’s outfit. Maybe her heels are fine, technically we should all be wearing flats right? Is Nora still going by her stage name? Do we know if she used a blaccent yesterday in that ugly dress?
LOL, Girl Ninja! I was thinking something along similar lines, specifically that she must have dropped the blaccent because no way she thinks that racist caricature of Black linguistic flare- I mean culturally authentic persona based on where she grew up (Insert eye roll) would go with that ugly outfit!
Reese and her daughter look like sisters, not mother and daughter. Reese is looking amazing.
I think everyone looks great, especially the men. I’m not crazy about Awkwafina’s dress but her hair & makeup are lovely. I love JA’s hair this length and with it styled in beachy waves, not flat-ironed.
I watched some of the videos. She can still move her eyebrows just fine, the problem is the frozen midface. fillers, I guess?
To me it looks like the spray tan on her ankles and feet went awry and it’s a very bad orange happening. It could also be that the shoes are too tight and her feet are reddish from that mixed with the fake tan.
I feel for all of these women who have to turn around and dress up again tonight. Everything being pushed back because of the necessary strike means they are doing appearance after appearance after appearance. They all must be exhausted.
Agreed that Reese’s daughter is a look-alike, but I think it’s with her dad, Ryan Philippe.