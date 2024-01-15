Jennifer Aniston wore Dolce & Gabbana pants to the Critics Choice Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attended the Critics Choice Awards because they were nominated for The Morning Show. At the end of the day, Billy Crudup was the only winner from TMS though. Both Reese and Jennifer wore black and I consider both of these looks sort of “phoned in.” It’s fine – it’s just the Critics Choice. Jennifer wore Dolce & Gabbana, possibly a one-piece jumpsuit but probably two pieces. The pants are not flattering but the neckline is. In one of these photos, you can see her painful-looking feet and ankles too – it might be time for Aniston to wear a lower heel (or no heel) on the red carpet. Incidentally, in her red carpet interviews, you can really see how badly she’s overdoing the fillers and Botox. It’s really rough.

Reese Witherspoon wore a custom Celine and her real date was her look-alike daughter Ava.

Incidentally, Aniston’s fake ex-husband Justin Theroux was there! There’s zero gossip about any awkwardness between Aniston and Theroux at the show, but they didn’t end on bad terms so they probably just said hello to each other and moved on.

Ke Huy Quan was one of the best-dressed men in Dior. He was there as a presenter, and he looked so happy to witness Harrison Ford win his lifetime achievement award.

Awkwafina also wore Dior. Good lord, this is bad.

