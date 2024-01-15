‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #167: The Suits cast is protective of Meghan



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 10:00

We’ll be off next week due to the Emmy Awards. I have been watching dumb shows like a mini golf competition show called Holey Moley. Chandra watched so many of the prestigious movies over the break including Killers of the Flower Moon, Priscilla, The Holdovers, Saltburn, Past Lives, Asteroid City, Joy Ride, Anatomy of a Fall, Oppenheimer and the Indiana Jones movie! She loved Anatomy of a Fall and is rooting for that movie. It’s a character story and legal drama with a smart script. She also liked The Holdovers and Oppenheimer, but hated Killers of the Flower Moon. You can listen below or on YouTube through the links with the timestamps!

Golden Globes: Minutes 10:00 to 17:45

The Globes were last Sunday. Host Jo Koy bombed and the celebrities gave him a frosty reception. The big TV winners were Succession and The Bear. Oppenheimer won Best Picture – Drama and Poor things won for Musical or Comedy. Barbie won for a new category called Cinematic Achievement. We appreciate how Greta Gerwig took a risk on Barbie. Here’s a link to the Architectural Digest video on Barbie that I mentioned.

The biggest stories from the Globes were about the cutaway scenes. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet did not walk the carpet together but they sat together. They seemed so into each other and kept kissing. Selena Gomez was caught on camera gossiping to Taylor Swift and Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh. A lot of people thought she was saying that Kylie refused to let Selena take a selfie with Timothee but a source told People that wasn’t true. Selena made a comment later that “I told Taylor about two of my friends that hooked up.” There are rumors that it’s Meryl Streep and Martin Short! I hope it’s happening but Martin’s rep said they’re just friends.

Also at the Golden Globes there was a mini Suits reunion. Patrick Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty presented. Here’s a link to the interview I mentioned where Gabriel acted like he didn’t know who Meghan was. Gina Torres said in another interview that they don’t have Meghan’s phone number and she’s not on the group chat. Some people think that Gina was fibbing to cover for Meghan. Chandra mentions that the Suits cast is protective of her. Of course she was invited to the Globes.

Royals: Minutes 17:45 to 22:00

The Epstein Files came out recently. I downloaded the first batch and they were mostly court documents for Virginia Guiffre’s case. Prince Andrew is heavily implicated.

Prince Charles is reportedly worried about Andrew but plans to make him pay for security and the renovations to Royal Lodge, which Will and Kate want for themselves. There is a story that Charles is never going to evict Andrew, but that sounds straight from Andrew. William is said to want Charles to come down harder on Andrew while Charles probably doesn’t want to rock the boat.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 22:00 to end

Thanks for listening bitches!