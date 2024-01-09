People: Selena Gomez ‘was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet & Kylie’

As we discussed, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were loved up at the Golden Globes. She didn’t walk the carpet with him – she slipped in with zero photos and he basically picked her up in the lobby and they walked to their table together. The cameras stayed on them during the commercial breaks, which is where we got footage of them looking very into each other, tactile and (honestly) sexy. Like, they have chemistry. I’m into the way Timmy looks at her. Well, Selena Gomez was seated just a few tables away, at the Only Murders in the Building table with Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin. At some point, Selena ran over to Taylor Swift’s table and dropped some kind of gossip bombshell, one which shocked Taylor and Kayleigh Teller (Miles’s wife). Here are the two videos circulating:

Selena Gomez asked to take a picture with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner said,

"No". This is what people that attended the Golden Globes are reporting and in a different video you can hear them say “TIMOTHEE?!” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hXUG80sIgs — Shanna 🫶🏻💖 (@SunnyizFunny) January 8, 2024

As you can see in the second video, Kayleigh clearly says “Timothee??” and both Kayleigh and Taylor look like they just received some major tea. In the first video, you can see Selena looking smug as she drops off the tea at Taylor’s door. Page Six’s expert lip reader (eyeroll) studied all available footage and he claims Selena said, “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.” Kayleigh then says, “Timothée?” Which at least keeps Kylie out of it. Meanwhile, Selena’s long-suffering PR team ran to People Mag with this:

Despite rampant speculation, Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes with her close friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, a Gomez source tells PEOPLE exclusively. The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, was seen seemingly spilling some tea to her pals in a now-viral moment caught on camera, but “she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” says the source. While rumors spread on social media that Jenner, 26, stopped her boyfriend, 28, from taking a photo with Gomez at the event, the source adds that Gomez “never even saw or spoke to them.” Gomez — who was up for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in her Hulu series — was all smiles throughout the night, mingling with costars and friends before reuniting with her boyfriend Benny Blanco at the end of the night.

[From People]

Here’s my thing – if a friend told me that Timothee Chalamet refused to take a picture with her, my reaction would not be to dramatically gasp and widen my eyes. I would cringe and say “yikes.” So, I feel comfortable saying the drama probably didn’t involve anything like “Timmy didn’t want to take a photo with Selena.” That being said, Kayleigh visibly said Timothee’s name and you don’t have to interact with people to spill some gossip about them. Selena’s people are possibly telling a half-truth here – Selena didn’t interact with Timothee or Kylie, but she saw something and she wanted to share the goss with Taylor and Kayleigh. I’m spinning out scenarios which would make sense… maybe she saw Kylie giving Timmy a handy under the table?? I would gasp if I heard that second-hand (so to speak, lmao).

