Prince William & Kate are ‘trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family’

For about three years, we’ve heard that Prince William and Kate are desperate to move into Royal Lodge. In 2021, the speculation began when Will and Kate suddenly decided that they hated living in Kensington Palace full-time and they needed some big property in Windsor or the wider Berkshire area. My take was always that Will and Kate’s scheme to move to Windsor landed poorly with QEII and then-Prince Charles, and that’s backed up by the fact Will and Kate were not “given” one of the grander properties in Windsor. Instead, Kate and the children were shoved in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house with no staff quarters. The talking point is that William lives there too (but it’s extremely doubtful).

In 2021, Will and Kate let it be known that they would love Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion where Prince Andrew resides. So much of the recent “Andrew should be evicted from Royal Lodge” conversation comes from William’s office. That being said, by last fall, Will and Kate seemed to finally make their peace with the fact that they wouldn’t get Royal Lodge. But over the past week, the Epstein files have been unsealed and suddenly Royal Lodge is back on the table, at least that’s what they think.

Just a few weeks ago Prince Andrew walked to church on Christmas Day with King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family marking a gradual return to the fold. However, sources state that fresh revelations outlined in New York court documents detailing sexual assault allegations against the duke have strengthened the King’s resolve that his brother must never be allowed to resume royal duties and should be forced out of Royal Lodge. A well-placed source tells Express.co.uk that Prince William and Catherine would “welcome and support” the King’s decision to turf Andrew out of Royal Lodge as they have been eyeing up the property for quite some time. “It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family. They are in desperate need of a larger property to accommodate their household,” the source said. “The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly.” The source adds that plans were put in motion to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge last year when he was handed the keys to Frogmore Cottage which is in keeping with his “downgraded” royal status. However, Andrew refused to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old home because it was said to be “too small” for his highness. “The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” a source said last year. “However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.” The lease of Royal Lodge was granted to Andrew in August 2003 for a term of 75 years, and he paid a lump sum of £1million to the Crown Estate to secure it. It was revealed last year how the Duke of York was provided for in Queen Elizabeth’s will and, as a result, was able to come up with the money to make essential repairs to remain in compliance with the terms of the lease. The source adds that the duke won’t go down without a fight and is prepared to “give everything he’s got” to hold onto his home. However, Andrew will be forced to fund future security operations at his Windsor home himself and other expenses will see the costs mount which, in turn, could see him fault on the lease agreement.

[From The Daily Express]

Apparently, William still has a bug up his bum about this. He really has his heart set on Royal Lodge. Which begs the question… why doesn’t William feel similarly about any other home on the Windsor estate? There are multiple palatial homes and forts on the Royal Windsor estate, and nearly all of those other properties would be a lot more accessible. That’s always been such a question mark for me, but it makes sense if you consider that William is constantly seething with jealousy over what other people “have.” Also: I remember when William made it clear that Adelaide was just the right size for Kate and the children, all while Kate was furiously insisting that it was much too small.