Is Prince William incandescent with real estate rage over Royal Lodge?

In 2021, suddenly Prince William and Kate’s people began openly briefing the media about their desire to move permanently to Windsor. They spent the next year looking at various homes, forts, castles and mansions on the Royal Windsor estate and in the greater Windsor area. At one point, they considered renting or buying a private home and merely making taxpayers foot the bill. Personally, I believe QEII and Charles shut down their requests to take over one of the nicer places on the Royal Windsor estate, like Frogmore Palace. So in the end, they moved in to Adelaide Cottage. We then had to listen to months of William and Kate play-acting their sense of privileged normalcy, that all they needed was a humble little four-bedroom shack with no live-in staff, and of course they didn’t need any upgrades. They moved into Adelaide just days before QEII passed away. I doubt her body was even cold before William and Kate began to whine about how they needed a bigger place.

Crash cut to recent months, where King Charles evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, which the Sussexes had spent millions on, which was also a gift from QEII. not only did Charles evict the Sussexes, he plans to shuffle Andrew into the cottage, where Andrew can live rent-free. That frees up Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion on the Royal Windsor estate. And obviously, that’s the place William and Kate want. Apparently, King Charles is spitting mad at Andrew because Andrew won’t just accept the “downgrade.” Sounds more like William and Kate are incandescent with real estate rage, but sure.

In times of old, a king might have banished rebellious relatives — or even chopped off their heads. But it’s 2023, and King Charles has simply been left “tired and furious” by the continuing disobedience of his family, sources told Page Six. What should be a time of reflection and joy for Charles as he prepares for his May 6 coronation alongside his queen, Camilla, is being marred by the behavior of not just one but two “spares.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still negotiating their attendance on the big day (despite the RSVP date of April 2 having already passed), Charles, 74, and his younger brother Prince Andrew are fighting over real estate. Now, the onetime “spare” is refusing to bow to demands to move out of his palatial $37 million home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, despite the demands of the new monarch. In an effort to convince him to move, Andrew has even been given the keys to Frogmore Cottage — the five-bedroom house from which the King recently evicted Harry and Meghan. But so far, Andrew, 63, is standing firm and refusing to leave the much grander home he has lived in since 2003. “Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio,” said a royal source. “But William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it.” William, Kate and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, only moved to Adelaide Cottage, near Andrew’s Royal Lodge, less than a year ago. But with just four bedrooms, it is already said to feel too small, particularly as William needs more office space to go with his growing role. “The cottage they live in once belonged to people who worked for the royals – such as Group Captain Peter Townsend, who had a romance with Princess Margaret and who described it as an ‘ice box’ — and is very cramped,” said royal commentator Joshua Rom. “It makes a lot more sense for William to have this house to reflect his new role particularly as Andrew is no longer a ‘working royal’ and therefore doesn’t need an office or to entertain dignitaries.” Insiders say all the wrangling has “infuriated” the King at a time when he needs to focus on the Coronation. “Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad,” a source said. “It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”

[From Page Six]

As I said, it sounds more like the Waleses want Royal Lodge to be move-in ready by the end of the school year. They want to get the hell out of Adelaide Cottage, their fourth home, which they claimed was just perfect for them because they were so humble and low-key. The “William needs office space” excuse is weird too – why wouldn’t William simply use Windsor Castle to work and entertain? Why isn’t William using his extensive office and entertaining space in his London home, Kensington Palace? Here’s what I also don’t understand: why has William always been obsessed with Royal Lodge above all other potential royal properties? There are tons of royal forts, castles, palaces and mansions which currently need tenants. Those places also need lots of renovations, which is why I guess they’re not being considered. But that’s just the thing – Royal Lodge apparently needs a lot of work too. I think William’s obsession with Royal Lodge is because he always wants what other princes have. Right?

Note by CB: Sign up for our mailing list and get the Top 8 stories about Will and Kate’s real estate drama! I only send one email on weekdays which I personally write.