Is Prince William incandescent with real estate rage over Royal Lodge?

In 2021, suddenly Prince William and Kate’s people began openly briefing the media about their desire to move permanently to Windsor. They spent the next year looking at various homes, forts, castles and mansions on the Royal Windsor estate and in the greater Windsor area. At one point, they considered renting or buying a private home and merely making taxpayers foot the bill. Personally, I believe QEII and Charles shut down their requests to take over one of the nicer places on the Royal Windsor estate, like Frogmore Palace. So in the end, they moved in to Adelaide Cottage. We then had to listen to months of William and Kate play-acting their sense of privileged normalcy, that all they needed was a humble little four-bedroom shack with no live-in staff, and of course they didn’t need any upgrades. They moved into Adelaide just days before QEII passed away. I doubt her body was even cold before William and Kate began to whine about how they needed a bigger place.
Crash cut to recent months, where King Charles evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, which the Sussexes had spent millions on, which was also a gift from QEII. not only did Charles evict the Sussexes, he plans to shuffle Andrew into the cottage, where Andrew can live rent-free. That frees up Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion on the Royal Windsor estate. And obviously, that’s the place William and Kate want. Apparently, King Charles is spitting mad at Andrew because Andrew won’t just accept the “downgrade.” Sounds more like William and Kate are incandescent with real estate rage, but sure.
In times of old, a king might have banished rebellious relatives — or even chopped off their heads. But it’s 2023, and King Charles has simply been left “tired and furious” by the continuing disobedience of his family, sources told Page Six.
What should be a time of reflection and joy for Charles as he prepares for his May 6 coronation alongside his queen, Camilla, is being marred by the behavior of not just one but two “spares.”
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still negotiating their attendance on the big day (despite the RSVP date of April 2 having already passed), Charles, 74, and his younger brother Prince Andrew are fighting over real estate.
Now, the onetime “spare” is refusing to bow to demands to move out of his palatial $37 million home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, despite the demands of the new monarch. In an effort to convince him to move, Andrew has even been given the keys to Frogmore Cottage — the five-bedroom house from which the King recently evicted Harry and Meghan. But so far, Andrew, 63, is standing firm and refusing to leave the much grander home he has lived in since 2003.
“Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio,” said a royal source. “But William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it.”
William, Kate and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, only moved to Adelaide Cottage, near Andrew’s Royal Lodge, less than a year ago. But with just four bedrooms, it is already said to feel too small, particularly as William needs more office space to go with his growing role.
“The cottage they live in once belonged to people who worked for the royals – such as Group Captain Peter Townsend, who had a romance with Princess Margaret and who described it as an ‘ice box’ — and is very cramped,” said royal commentator Joshua Rom. “It makes a lot more sense for William to have this house to reflect his new role particularly as Andrew is no longer a ‘working royal’ and therefore doesn’t need an office or to entertain dignitaries.”
Insiders say all the wrangling has “infuriated” the King at a time when he needs to focus on the Coronation. “Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad,” a source said. “It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”
As I said, it sounds more like the Waleses want Royal Lodge to be move-in ready by the end of the school year. They want to get the hell out of Adelaide Cottage, their fourth home, which they claimed was just perfect for them because they were so humble and low-key. The “William needs office space” excuse is weird too – why wouldn’t William simply use Windsor Castle to work and entertain? Why isn’t William using his extensive office and entertaining space in his London home, Kensington Palace? Here’s what I also don’t understand: why has William always been obsessed with Royal Lodge above all other potential royal properties? There are tons of royal forts, castles, palaces and mansions which currently need tenants. Those places also need lots of renovations, which is why I guess they’re not being considered. But that’s just the thing – Royal Lodge apparently needs a lot of work too. I think William’s obsession with Royal Lodge is because he always wants what other princes have. Right?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
W is probably incandescent with being called incandescent all the time.
“For the last time, I AM NOT INCANDESCENTTT!!” He screamed, incandescent with rage
Also, his 4th house is already “too small” stfu
Just how many homes does Peg need. Does he have more mistresses than we know of? Do they all want to do him in different homes? Peg says he wants to be involved in the homeless problem but he is (as usual) showing us he could care less.
Billy wants Royal Lodge bc it’s a private royal residence that is grand enough but also more private than a castle that gets visitors and has numerous staff who can see who actually does live there.
Willy wants Royal Lodge because that’s where Harry first introduced Meghan to QE-II. 😉 LOL! 🤣🤪
I think Peggy’s obsession is this:
It’s a 30 room house and the perfect PR setup and also gives him the privacy he craves. The children have the lay of the castle and can visit each parent separately without knowing their parents are separated. Kate has her wing and he has his. He could even easily set up a few rooms for his mistress(es) without anyone being the wiser or mistress will get Adelaide.
Also I think Windsor Castle will ultimately wind up being the office space and Royal Lodge will be the live-in residences.
But mark my words, by the end of this year, Andrew will have been dragged out of Royal Lodge.
I think the plan was always for Kate to stay in Adelaide and William to stay at Windsor until the Queen died and then he could take over Royal Lodge. With the children spending 50-50 time with each. William would want Royal Lodge because it’s the grandest residence around Windsor (apart from the castle).
They fail to mention Bulliam and Kate´s other homes and want people to have simpathy towards then as if Adelaide “ice box” Cottage was a hovel. As per usual, William and KKKate are the victims here, surrounded by mean people: Biracial Meghan and Evil Harry, Rapist Andy and Tooo-Busy-with-the- Chubby Charles.
“Office space”
Unladylike snort.
Was it the plan for Harry and family to live at Royal lodge at some point? Because that explains Bill’s fixation on it. Otherwise I just don’t know. And frankly I need a map at this point to understand where all these places are. Windsor vs Kensington vs …. What are the others? Buckingham? Is that a thing?
Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace (and Clarence House) are in central London. W&K have a 20-room apartment in KP, and Nottingham Cottage, H&M’s first home, is in the grounds of KP. Then there are all the homes on the Windsor estate, about 22 miles away in Berkshire, near Heathrow. These include Windsor castle itself, Royal Lodge, Adelaide Cottage, Frogmore Cottage etc. These are generally (although not exclusively) bigger than the central London homes. However, the large central London homes are more valuable – Clarence House would be at least £250m and an apartment like W&K’s would be at least £75m in an open market, maybe more like £100m.
Charles does not pick his battle carefully. Just leave Andrew in the Royal lodge which is his home after all for the last 20 years.
The same can be said about his much vaunted goal to slim down the monarchy. The monarchy will naturally slim down from one generation to another without any action on his part. The Queen had her cousins performing royal duties, Prince Charles’s cousins are non working royals and by the time William is king , he will not have any sibling or cousins or even aunties and uncles doing royal work .
Royal Lodge is just so ugly. Why would anyone fight over it
Bored idiots get bored. That’s why.
Eh, W&K just wanted to move to Windsor because H&M put Windsor on the map and made it the popular place for royals to live. At first, Willy thought he could connive his way into Windsor Castle. Chucky noped that desire. Then W&K had the nerve to consider taking over Frogmore Cottage, but those optics looked bad. Thus Willy settled on Royal Lodge.
The problem is gonna be prying Andrew’s lard a$$ out of there. 👀🙄🤪
IMO W&K wanted Frogmore House first, QEII slapped them down, so they started lobbying for something else on the Windsor estate. Anything to 1) be physically as close to QEII as Harry and Meghan were and 2) lord it over Harry and Meghan. Oh, you have Frogmore Cottage, we have the mansion Frogmore HOUSE.
William was hoping to move to Windsor 🏰, it would have been perfect for Kate. It is bigger than Pippa’s.
The Wales lowered output since the Queen died, angered the father that he torpedoed that idea.
Evicting Harry and Meghan, has lost its lustre, so here we are once more, back to Andrew.
The Royal Lodge is where the dream of Harry, being unmarried and unhappy died.
In contrast to William married and unhappy.
That is where the late Queen met Meghan – the dream killer.
Someone has to pay…
That and
William needs his supply….
The newness of the titles have wornout, the Sussexes are not green with envy, quite the opposite, they seemed content, even without a carriage ride, bad seat placing at the coronation? and no carriage ride..
What to do?? No one is paying attention to the Wails.
‘Look at me!!’ yells the golden 👶 – William??
What was heard is “We need the Royal Lodge!! Now!!’
That and….
Eugenie has to stop speaking to Harry or her father will pay….
Somebody’s got to pay!!!
It could be Andrew is negotiating the terms of his departure from Royal Lodge. He has leverage as he knows all of the family secrets and he leaked that he may write a book. In addition to rent free Frogmore Cottage, he may negotiate guaranteed income, security & perks for his lifetime (paid by Charles), a part time working royal role for Beatrice and a gradual return plan for him at public family events and even royal work. This could be why he was featured so prominently in the family’s Easter Sunday church walk.
Paedrew shouldn’t have Royal Lodge: he’s been supposedly divested of his royal duties, is single, elderly, has descended the “in line for kingship” ladder, and has absolutely no need of a prime property at this point. PR-wise, it should be taken away, especially due to his legal problems. Adelaide would be generous for this creep.
W&K have a lot of royal real estate, but dispassionately viewing a younger family of 5 with the next king vs a criminal has-been, they should just switch homes. Problem solved.
W&K have multiple other massive homes, they don’t need another one. There is no reason for them to be in Windsor, they have a 50 room palace in London 30 minutes away. They have the massive Anmer Hall in Norfolk as their country pile.
Duke of Kent is ‘elderly’. Andrew will probably live another 30+ years. Andrew has a legal decades-long lease with the Crown Estate, a lease that will be inherited by Beatrice and Eugenie. That has nothing to do with his illegal activities, nothing to do with being a working royal. His legal lease with the C.E. is separate from all of that.
William has KP and Anmer. I think Kate only has Adelaide, and William needs a Windsor Residence to be near the children.
Windsor is only 30 minutes from London in the dead of night or if you take a helicopter, which the kids can’t do to commute to school. If they’re going to Lambrook, they need a Windsor base of some kind (not that I care where they go to school, but it’s not commutable from London).
that thinking would have made sense had that been what happened in August – W&K move to royal lodge while Andrew (and Fergie) downgrade to Adelaide and someone gives andrew a nice lump sum to buy him out of his lease.
The fact that they moved to Adelaide in the first place tells us that Andrew is refusing to move, and the Queen was clearly not going to make him. So now its on Charles.
but honestly W&K never needed Adelaide in the first place.
I should have made clear that I don’t think W&K needed Adelaide in the first place. They already have a ton of “homes.” Now that that is a done deal, dispassionately, W&K should switch with PA.
Looking closer, should W&K have gotten Adelaide in the first place? No. Was it a wonderful property for them a few months ago and now it’s not? Yes. Is that odd? Yes. Did they then really want and/ or expect something else? Probably.
Why does PA still have a sweetheart lease on an overly grand house that provides him free security at this point? Since both parties live at Windsor, it makes narrowly makes sense given their life situations (the kids attend school nearby as well) that they swap living accommodations. To me.
If Royal Lodge is the grandest non-castle, William wants it. And what William wants, William gets. No other royal may be seen to have a home grander than any of his. And he wants it for himself. Kate will remain in Adelaide. She is not going to be moving in with him. Adelaide is her separation home.
I’ve only just read your comment but that’s what i thought/said.
What’s interesting to me is that Prince Edward’s home, Bagshot Park, has 120 rooms. So really, his home trumps all of them. I’m surprised that William doesn’t want that house!
Right, but he’s got absolutely nothing else, he’s not a threat to anyone and his children have zero advantages (relative to everyone else’s), so they forget about him.
They had reported Kensington Palace would remain the Cambridges’ office as they moved to Adelaide. I guess they don’t want to commute to Kensington for work do now they need an office in Windsor. Rich royals problems.
It’s entertaining as a foreigner to watch the royals lie to the public and see how the public accepts and where necessary pay 💰 for it even in a cost of living crisis. They practically support and defend the royal grift while they struggle to make ends meet. 🙃 🤷♀️
Camilla and Charles started with we’re not going to marry to we will marry to she’ll be Princess consort to she’ll be Queen consort to she’ll be queen and have a grand coronation.
William and Kate started with KP is our permanent residence to we’ll have a country residence (Anmer Hall) in Norfolk to we’ll downsize to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and keep KP as our office to we want a bigger house in Windsor so that we have enough space for and office in Windsor.
Thank God the Sussexes got out to there. I can’t even imagine the extent of the abuse they would have suffered had they remained there. 🥶
Oh, no dear, not Royal Lodge! The attics there are dreadful!
This should settle it ….
LOL.
If Royal Lodge is bigger and grander than Montecito Manor then you have your answer as to why William is obsessed with having it.
Look BULLYAM wants what BULLYAM wants. There is no reason other than the entitled prk WANTS. He wanted armer hall, he wanted his other 3 properties, he wanted bigger offices in kp, he wanted them redecorated, rewired, re carpeted, he wanted Harry’s smaller office added to HIS office space. He will always want, more, bigger, shinnyer, faster than he has, just look at the cars and helicopters he has had. He will never be satisfied, he most probably looks at all his friends wives and measures them up for future wants, (that was one of his problems with Megan, he wanted, but she had Harry and Harry had her as his wife), if bullyboy ever becomes king, it will be the biggest coronation ever seen, with the biggest carriage, the biggest throne and the biggest ass sat on it
I think Andrew would move if Charles paid him enough, so what I’m hearing is – Charles thinks Andrew should move because he said so and Andrew is reminding Charles of his long term lease.
LOL though to all the reasons why Adelaide is no longer suitable, when it was fine 8 months ago. It’s obvious that they never wanted Adelaide and only consented to it because they knew the Queen was about to pass and they assumed they would get an upgrade when that happened. Remember the stories that they would get rooms in the castle itself? It suited Charles to kick H&M out of Frogmore so that’s what he did but it wasn’t done to benefit Andrew or William.
And office space? What happened to Kensington Palace, which was supposedly meant to be for their offices and staff at this point?
Anyway I do think that W&K have realized the only way they are going to get an upgrade is if they get Andrew’s place. Like, they could spin that as we are seeing in this article. They can’t spin any other kind of upgrade the same way.
We already know Andrew needs the money – he’s whined about not getting a bigger share of Mummy’s money which all went to Charles. This is Andrew playing a game with his brother – if you want me out you will have to pay through the nose for it (PLUS give me a free grace and favour home).
WandK used the media to try and bully their way into Windsor Castle but Chuck slapped them down, they are using the same trick to get Royal Lodge but again are getting slapped down by Andrew.
AC is not longer suitable as its too small for their ego’s – they want something that befits their new titles. kHate will not settle for anything less than her own wing in a castle or palace as she feels thats her due.
Peggy wants RL as its easier to hide in.
Ah, yes. Seems like only yesterday they were telling us how perfect Adelaide Cottage was for this simple, unpretentious family. They didn’t even need live-in help! But that was then. This is now. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
IDK. Andrew wants the prestige of Royal Lodge for the rest of his life, he doesn’t want to be shoved into something small. Plus as we’ve seen, Charles can throw him out of Frogmore Cottage at any time, since it appears to be a ‘royal peculiar’ and no legal Crown Estate lease can be established for it.
Not to root for Andrew, but he could find a shady oligarch friend who’d move into Fergie’s half of RL. Pay all Andrew’s bills for him, cover any upkeep or restoration costs in exchange. One of the UAE royals who wants a UK property. Hell, he could even get someone like Bezos or Musk. He owns the legal lease, he can do whatever he wants with it.
Ahhh, yes, the four-bedroom house that we heard for weeks about how “humble” it is, isn’t enough for them, even though they already own four properties. Who could have seen this coming? Also, reminds me of how William just said a few weeks ago how shameful it is that homelessness is still a problem in the UK. He is truly so idiotic and ignorant.
Charles is “tired and infuriated “ and, supposedly, “never expected” any pushback for planning to evict his son and sibling from homes that they had expected to have access to for life after being “gifted” them by the Queen. If Charles is really this stupid, or, to put it more charitably, has so little emotional intelligence that he genuinely didn’t expect both pushback and public consequences, that doesn’t speak well of his humanity or his ability to “king”.
I’ve long thought that the royal visits by the Queen and her family representatives and the garden parties and such, gave people a sense of genuine connection and identity with their country — a positive thing. Charles’s use of his first few months as King has revealed immense cruelty — such that his personal limitations would call into question even mundane gestures. I’m imagining Charles or Will trying to chat up patrons at a homeless shelter or promoting mental health, or sending Andrew to, well, anywhere, really. I guess I’m startled that Charles and his slimmed down crew lack the grace to even get the optics right, and optics are really all they’re offering.
What a bunch of useless, whiny grifters. They should have to live in the place of their primary titles. Andrew should have to live in York. WandK should live in Wales. Eddie and Whatshername should live in Edinburgh. Etc.
It sounds like Royal Lodge allows William to be as close or distant with his family as he wants…with a minimal number of staff being aware of any improprieties.
I recall that in Spare, H said that in asking the queen for larger accommodations for his growing family, he told her that he had been offered a few properties but he and M felt they were too lavish.
PH never said which places they were offered. I wish he had. I am more than curious.
PS:
Just another example of H being too protective of that vipers’ nest of a family he was born into. But i have to consider that perhaps he didnt hv proof of these offers, given that they were prolly only verbally expressed. In everything else that he wrote about, that involves other people in the royal circus, there is verifiable evidence.
One of the properties would have been Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace. The Gloucesters were in the process of downsizing to the Old Stables (also at KP).
William needs to calm down and count his money.
What else does he have to do?
I believe if Charlie insist on moving Andy out, you will see a tell all memoir coming soon in the uk.. oh and by the way you will see Andy more out front.