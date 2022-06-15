The Cambridges insist they don’t need to upgrade ‘modest’ Adelaide Cottage

When the Queen “gave” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge the spacious Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace, she did so with the knowledge that Apt. 1 needed renovations. The apartment was Princess Diana’s last residence, and following Diana’s death, no other royals moved in. Note: I was wrong, Diana lived in Apt. 8 & 9. Apartment 1 was mostly used as office space and storage. A costly and lengthy refurbishment of Apt. 1 took place over 2012-2013. The original idea was that William and Kate would use KP as their home and base once the reno was completed. Then the Queen gifted them Anmer Hall when Kate gave birth to George. Within a year, the keen plan changed completely. Suddenly, Kate and William wanted to base themselves in Norfolk, and William began his part-time “work” as an air ambulance co-pilot. Not to mention, Will and Kate extensively renovated Anmer Hall as well – remember how Kate ripped out a perfectly lovely and recently-renovated kitchen?

Now the Cambridges’ plan has changed yet again. The new plan is that they’ll keep Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace, and they’ll add Adelaide Cottage to their real estate holdings. Adelaide is a four-bedroom mansion on the Windsor Castle estate, and they were only given Adelaide after their public pleas for Royal Lodge, Fort Belvedere and Frogmore House were turned down. Now the Cambridges claim that this “modest” mansion was always their first choice because it’s so humble and because it doesn’t need extensive renovations or security upgrades. They even insist that their staff will have to travel to Windsor to serve them, that’s how humble they are.

Prince William is planning a move to a cottage on the Windsor estate – just as brother Prince Harry did when he married Meghan Markle. But the two big moving days, three years apart, will be very different indeed.

The Cambridges’ new pad Adelaide Cottage needs no extra taxpayer-funded security or costly refurb. It’s understood the family will have no live-in staff, with any aides commuting to Windsor instead. And sources say they dream of a “modest” home with a garden so the children can play outside together.

One insider told The Sun: “They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.”

The property was modernised back in 2015. It’s said to feature golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations – all recycling from a 19th-century royal yacht – in the master bedroom. The house has been described as “relatively modest and low-key” for a royal residence.

It’s really funny to see how carefully worded these stories are. Even if you argue that the KP reno was mostly just stuff which needed to be done (like removing asbestos), the Anmer Hall reno was so excessive and it was entirely paid for by the Queen and Prince Charles. A family was living in Anmer when it was given to the Keens! It had already been renovated recently. My point is that it’s always Opposite Day in KeenWorld and their insistence on “not being a burden the taxpayers” means that A) they actually will spend a fortune on renovations for Adelaide, B) they’re totally going to put in a helipad, C) they will demand extensive security upgrades and D) Kate will mostly be at Middleton Manor in Bucklebury anyway. I truly don’t see how more people aren’t outraged by Will and Kate adding this third permanent home to their collection.

55 Responses to “The Cambridges insist they don’t need to upgrade ‘modest’ Adelaide Cottage”

  1. Lauren42 says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:04 am

    The RF is the only welfare family in the world with 19th century golden dolphins in their bedrooms, I’d wager.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:24 am

      I wonder if keen theme-dresser Kate will start dressing nautical in the bedroom to match?

      Reply
    • Ceej says:
      June 15, 2022 at 1:08 pm

      Lol at anyone who doesn’t think this just highlights they will be doing a reno. There will be no dolphins in there, even if it’s just because Kate pawned them for spending money. Lol

      Reply
  2. Eloisa says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Why Adelaide’s wasn’t given to H&M?

    Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:17 am

      I’m not totally sure they wanted it. I know there are articles from 2018 claiming that this would be their home, and I know that some Squaddies are speculating that they were blocked from it, but I don’t think it was ever truly on the table.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:19 am

      It may not have been to H&M’s taste. It seems very formal and I can see them wanting something they could put their stamp on like Frogmore Cottage that they could design as part of the necessary structural renovations.

      Reply
  3. tamsin says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:08 am

    I thought the Cambridge was Princess Margaret’s apartment. Princess Diana’s apartment was redone as office space.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:45 am

      Maybe wrong, but I believe KP 1A was Diana’s and then rented out after her passing. Specifically to a charity for the blind that used the Apartment to give tours as a fundraiser and office space. They were forced out/persuaded by the Queen because Kate wanted KP 1A after declining others less grand.
      Reports at the time were the charity did not want to relocate.

      Also, reports at the time for Anmer was the couple wanted to maintain their lease. They renovated and designed Kitchens for a living. They adored the work they put into AH and hoped the Cambridges would appreciate the work and build beautiful memories there.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 15, 2022 at 6:50 pm

      I’m 98% certain 1A was Margaret’s KP home.

      Reply
  4. Osty says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:09 am

    If any1 believes those out of touch, greedy, selfish, royal grifters will not need renovations or staff then I have a bridge in London to sell to the person

    Reply
  5. SunnyW says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:10 am

    I appreciate the link to the 2014 Anmer kitchen article, Kaiser. The coverage they received *almost* makes me understand why they took to the Meghan smear campaign so well. The rightful disdain and scrutiny they received must have worn on their fragile egos (but not enough to make them actually work, never that).

    Reply
  6. Beach Dreams says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:12 am

    If they truly always wanted such a “modest” home, they would’ve asked for it (and gotten it to be sure) a decade ago. Even without knowing that they were lobbying for Frogmore House/Royal Lodge/Fort Belvedere, all this “they totally wanted a ‘modest’ home like this” screams that it’s what they DIDN’T want. Well, certainly not Kate. Even with the lodge next door to house staff and the relative luxury of this so-called ‘’modest” property, there’s no way she’s happy with this place compared to Anmer or Apt. 1A. Come on. William probably doesn’t give too much of a shit because he won’t really be living there, but this is Kate’s new home base. It’s a downgrade no matter how you slice it.

    Also, judging by mentions of Windsor Castle in recent articles, I totally believe they lobbied for space there too and also got shut down on that request.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:23 am

      If they didn’t want to burden the taxpayers, they’d have gone with the already renovated Harewood Park property. Owned by the Duchy and fixed up in the 2000s before the 2007 breakup. The plan was W&K would live there after marriage, which would have been about an hour from her parents in Berkshire. They could have had a double suite in BP as their London base, like Sophie and Edward have. No need for 1A.

      Reply
  7. ThatsNotOkay says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:13 am

    Golden dolphins. Not modest in the slightest. What a tacky existence.

    Reply
  8. notasugarhere says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:14 am

    The asbestos at KP only needed to be removed because Kate ripped apart the historic interior and changed the floorplan. That exposed the asbestos. As long as asbestos is in place and undisturbed, it does not need remediation.

    Reply
  9. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:15 am

    I insist we refer to this as their fourth house including the Scottish “cottage”.

    Reply
  10. Margles says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:20 am

    I mean, even if they don’t change a single thing about their new house, I’m unclear how maintaining three homes, at least two of extreme luxury, counts as “humble”.

    Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      June 15, 2022 at 6:01 pm

      Their ‘humble’ cottage would count as a mansion for us peons. And this one comes with a lodge.
      Must be nice.

      Reply
  11. Jay says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:27 am

    This has shades of the Flybe stunt, right?

    “No live in help” is such a laughable thing to emphasize when we’re talking about a fourth house ( with a built in lodge for servants). It’s very typical of normal Bill and Cathy to think that they can placate the peasants by claiming they don’t have a lot of help. Who cares about that?

    I mock the Cambridges for a lot of things, but the fact that they have help isn’t one of them. I wish I had the income to have a regular cleaner or even a regular babysitter. In a way, not acknowledging the help they have and pretending they don’t exist is much worse and more insulting in my opinion.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:48 am

      The whole topic of “their” help is funny. Unless they are hired and paid for by the Cambridges they are not “theirs.” That’s how they get away with it. What is also funny is how frequently they rotate staff. People do not like working for them. Remember the married career staff that worked at BP and were assigned to AH? After a very short amount of time they requested a transfer. Reports were also Carole ran that house and the staff hated it.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 15, 2022 at 6:52 pm

      Agreed, Jay. It’s especially dumb since anyone with Google can see that the staff lodgings are steps away.

      Reply
  12. Merricat says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Lol, they’ve always wanted a modest house, but were, what, too rich to get one?

    Reply
    • Marysia says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:50 am

      Merricat, I love your comment!
      It made me laugh 🙂

      Reply
    • JaneBee says:
      June 15, 2022 at 6:17 pm

      Also love that the Lamebridges are utterly oblivious to fact that, in this day and age, for the majority of Londoners and city dwellers, a garden is in itself a *LUXURY* 🙄 Ours is literally a couple of square metres (not enough space for a swing) and it added an extra 220K to the property price tag.

      Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Okay Brits, please educate me: I am from CA so my orientation is lots of space and land. How far are these residences from each other. I know this is over the top land owner sh*t, but from just a place of logistics, is it even really necessary? I mean I would understand a condo/apartment in the city and a house in the country. But is a third house necessary? Or however many they have? Or is this really a separation and the beginning of separate lives? What say you?

    Reply
    • Talia says:
      June 15, 2022 at 1:32 pm

      It’s not so much the distance as the traffic. Particularly in London it can talk hours to drive a couple of miles. However, unlike most people, they have helicopters.

      I have no idea why they took Anmer in the first place – Norfolk is known to be difficult to get to. The fact they are *really surprised* it’s difficult to commute from there is faintly ridiculous. Also, helicopters (so they aren’t stuck in London traffic).

      If they were giving up Anmer and going for a large house in Windsor, I’d say this was just logistics. However, having a *third* house means at least an unofficial separation may be on the cards.

      Also, I wish they’d stop describing it as a 4 bedroom property. The Lodge and the Cottage are effectively one building. It’s however many bedrooms in the two added together. I have no doubt that if Louis (or the others) wake up in the middle of the night, it won’t be Kate or William who gets up for them so at the very least one if the nannies will be sleeping over.

      Reply
  14. Nic919 says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:42 am

    They may not need a new helipad because there would be one for the Queen nearby at Windsor castle, but outside of that they are going to do renos. They will just lie about it until the media decides they want to tell the truth.

    And the help will live steps away from the house. It’s crazy to even pretend that they won’t have staff on hand.

    Reply
  15. Carmie says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:47 am

    Are they selling the modest line to cover for any questions about why they’re moving to a place that by their standards is tiny? Tiny because they’re not all going to move there …

    Reply
    • thaisajs says:
      June 15, 2022 at 2:05 pm

      I mean, it makes sense if “they’re” not moving there but Kate and the kids are. If this is Kate’s separation house, it makes more sense that they’re happy to settle for something “modest.”

      Reply
  16. B says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Poor Harry and Meghan! They moved from KP to Windsor to get away from the Cambridges. They finally had to move to the USA just to get piece of mind. Everything the Sussexes do is about creating healthy boundaries and putting space between them and their toxic relatives.

    Unfortunately the Cambs are now the Kanye of royalty and just will not let the Sussexes go. They are now getting a 4th home just to make stalking and leaking against the Sussexes more convenient.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 15, 2022 at 2:04 pm

      Lol, I’m sure once the Keens do their tour of the US, they’ll decide to buy a little holiday house in California.

      Reply
      • Swaz says:
        June 15, 2022 at 2:21 pm

        You took my comment🤣the Cambridges are house hunting in Montecito as we speak. This is the vibes that William is giving off, he wants everything Harry has including his own Meghan

      • windyriver says:
        June 15, 2022 at 4:03 pm

        @Swaz – I think that’s exactly what Will wants, his own Meghan (white of course). Someone attractive, competent, and, most of all, who people admire and who makes him look good, which Kate, with her “look at me” antics and OTT PR, decidedly does not. It’s also why I believe a divorce is in the future. He doesn’t have the temperament to handle a quiet, permanent separation. He does want what Harry has, and wants people to know he’s got it.

        Likely also one reason why he’s looked so unhappy this last year – turning 40 looms, a defacto transition is ongoing as Charles takes over TQ’s functions, and Will is one step closer to being FK (and Duke of Cornwall, etc.). He’s ready for a new chapter. Probably also jealous of his cousin Peter; recently divorced, he showed up at Jubbly events with an official, new, pretty SO. They were sitting in the second row at the pageant, a few seats down from Will.

      • Christine says:
        June 15, 2022 at 7:01 pm

        Willnot is not man enough for a Meghan. He needs someone who is okay with dimming their own light in favor of his.

  17. hermionebananahammock says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:57 am

    The long play here is that they will move into Windsor Castle when the queen passes away. This is a temporary move to get the kids settled in school.

    Reply
    • Margaret says:
      June 15, 2022 at 6:16 pm

      Finally something that makes sense! I had been baffled by the timing of this change because there will no doubt be another one in the relatively near future when his status changes significantly, and why on earth would someone in his circumstances make a move into relatively modest accommodation that looks like a gingerbread house?

      Fun fact: Adelaide Cottage was once occupied by Group Captain Peter Townsend.

      Reply
  18. SaraTor says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:00 am

    I read an article yesterday that compared coverage of when H&M were reportedly considering Adelaide cottage, to W&K taking the property, and the adjectives were significantly different. For H&M, the cottage was “generously sized”, with “7 gated entrances”, and “boasted” those tacky dolphins. Now it’s suddenly humble and modest!
    I actually doubt Will, Charles or QE will sign off on millions of pounds in renos especially if this is a place to deposit Kate and the kids while Wills spends the work week in London.

    Reply
    • JaneBee says:
      June 15, 2022 at 6:26 pm

      If they refuse to fund her new kitchens and £20K Aga, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if CarolE makes spon-con arrangements to cover it. Just like their mommy/daughter gifted outfit deals, that often extend to include Pippa. I think the funniest thing is that Kate clearly would hate the impracticality and inconvenience of an actual Aga. In reality, she’s totally going induction hobs and a Miele steam oven, because she is LaZY!

      Reply
  19. Over it says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:10 am

    The sun got one part of this article correct, the moves the two brothers made to Windsor are indeed different, One because Harry didn’t already have 3 mansions when he was given a fourth. two, Harry paid back for his servants quarters.and three, it was already on the list to be renovated .
    The fact that the British people aren’t upset about this tells me, once you are white and marry white, everything you do is alright in that family.

    Reply
  20. Sunday says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:36 am

    We know the whole “no live-in servants” thing is just semantics because as others have pointed out, there’s an entire separate servants’ quarters lodge next to the “cottage.”

    Following that same logic, I think the reason they’re insisting there won’t be any renovations is because they have already completed renovations – that’s why the ‘moving to windsor!’ story has been floating around for so long; I think they originally thought they’d be able to move in sooner but the renovations took longer than expected so their move was delayed. Now that the renovations are completed, they officially announced the move and declared no renovations needed (because they’ve already been finished).

    Reply
  21. karkopolo says:
    June 15, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    I can’t wait to see how they disguise the renovations that will undoubtedly happen anyway. “Work begins on Adelaide Cottage after electrical problems discovered” or “Adelaide Cottage undergoes repairs for structural integrity” depending on how *big* the renovations are…

    Reply
  22. Kit says:
    June 15, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    Telia,.As far as l can remember de reason they where given Amber was to do with Christmas can you believe ! I think into their 2nd year of marriage Kate refused to spend Christmas with de Royals and went home to the Middleton’s instead, l read that she had absolutely hated her first Christmas with the Royal family and actually got Pippa to come up.to collect her on de 26th of Dec ! Hence the Queen gave these two Amber Hse shortly after so they can spend Christmas with de Middleton’s in Amber while still doing de Christmas walk…….. l think they thought de optics where bad as it really had not been done before…

    Reply

