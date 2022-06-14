The Cambridges will move into ‘modest’ Adelaide Cottage with ‘no live-in staff’

Again, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been talking about moving to Windsor for more than a year. At this time last year, their very public rationale was that they felt excluded from the royal business in London, and they thought retiring to Windsor would… somehow keep them in the royal loop? So much of their move makes no sense if you’re just listening to what their people are saying. Anyway, it turns out that the reports of the keen move to Adelaide Cottage are actually accurate, that’s the “cottage” they’ve settled on. What’s hilarious is that they’re trying to make this “move” into their third dedicated home sound like some kind of keen cost-cutting measure.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will move their family into a four-bedroomed home on the Windsor estate this summer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are reportedly set to uproot their family from Kensington, west London, to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire in order to be closer to the Queen.
Re-erected in 1831, the Cambridge’s new Grade II-listed retreat is just a short walk from St George’s Chapel and Windsor Castle, and sits proudly on the 655-acre royal estate in Berkshire.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: ‘The Queen needs more people like William around her. She is very often on her own apart from staff and so will be delighted William, Kate and her three great-grandchildren will be ten minutes away. The family were very restricted in what they could do during the week at Kensington Palace.’
Sources close to the family suggest the Cambridges were keen to be closer to the Queen, 96, who has suffered episodic mobility issues in recent months and also secure a good school for their three children.
One source told the Sun: ‘Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They had no other demands than a pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.’
One clear advantage of their new retreat is that is requires no costly refurbishments or added security arrangements, compared to his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splashing £2.6m to fix-up nearby Frogmore Cottage.
Again, for the cheap seats, they’re not giving up Anmer Hall or Kensington Palace Apt. 1. William and Kate will maintain those two homes at great cost, especially given that William will likely be needed in London more often in the coming years. Anmer Hall has household staff and people looking after the grounds. KP has household staff and a huge number of office staff in the office complex adjacent to the main palace. And now in their third dedicated home, we’re supposed to give them a gold star because it’s so humble and they’ll have no household staff? Bullsh-t. They’ll have staff, just not live-in staff. I also don’t believe that Adelaide Cottage was their choice. I think it was foisted upon them because Charles and the Queen said no to them when they wanted Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House.
I’m honestly trying to figure out what the angle is here in getting this place. Is this truly Kate’s separation house or is this the Cambridges trying to get on that Windsor property in order to have a way of keeping tabs when the Sussexes come? Or a little of both?
The angle is two fold. One they live more modestly than HM with 14 bathrooms. Visually, they are closer to the Queen figuratively and literally. Two, the Keens are very happy.. in a 4 bedroom house, each kid have their own room and parents sleep together. Without no living help, there are no gossips about the real state of affairs because the focus is on the Queen.
Girl, no! They have servant’s quarters right beside them and Harry and Meghan purchased their home! You must be British! No one else has that take!
so where will nanny maria sleep? is she only a day nanny?
also h and m has one house in england and the other brother has 3 more. how is that modest?
@Hic, At least Harry & Meghan house was paid with their OWN Money.
This is the 4th house for W&K and it was PAID by the taxpayers.
Stop reading the Daily Fail and start reading factual newspaper such as The Guardian
Adelaide Cottage also has Adelaide Lodge on the site, which means they have a convenient little house for the help.
I agree with you. The 4-bedroom thing is something they need to broadcast. Of course, it’s fake. But that’s why their requests for larger houses were turned down. The Palace, and Clarence House (which knows something or two about infidelity, and the appearance of infidelity,) told them to perform their marriage on a stage that doesn’t give the sham away.
Right, if Nanny Maria doesn’t live in, what kind of commuting are they having her do, first to KP, then to Anmer, now to Windsor. And let’s not forget the ‘cottage’ at Balmoral. I don’t believe a word of this. And I googled the place. It’s massive & has some adjacent structure that looks big enough to house staff. Plus it has humongous grounds. Are we to believe Kate or William is going to be mowing that massive lawn? Or do groundskeepers not count as ‘help’?
@ Abigail.. I didn’t say I believed what I wrote. I was looking at the benefits from the Keens perspective. We will start getting stories about Keens being close to Queen and her training Kate to be Queen. Their thrifty ness etc.
Yeah, it was pretty clear to me that Hic was saying what the Keens hope the optics will be with this arrangement; not that SHE thought this, lol.
That leaves no room for guests or Nannie’s. That is weird.
It’s a couple of things:
1. This is the only Windsor property “available TO them”.
2. Didn’t want it TOO grand, as it will most likely be Kate’s “home” while Willie waves his scepter about on his own time.
3. While they’re saying the kids are all going to go to the same school, there’s been talk of George going to a boarding school, with Char to follow as soon as she is old enough. Kate won’t need live in help with just Louis around.
4. No “live in” help means Willie’s wandering won’t be *so* apparent. “Of course “Sir” won’t be there during the day, he’s “working!”. And no one will be there to moniter that he doesn’t come home at night.
5. Odds are the “help” will live in servants’ quarters in Windsor or nearby and be there every day. Can YOU imagine Keen scrubbing her own toilets, wiping out the sinks and tubs, mopping the floors (with 2 boys under 10, in a bathroom??? Riiiiiiiight)
As far as “cost cutting” and “no renos”, this place was recently redone. But there is NO WAY they’re moving in w/out making changes. We won’t *hear* about that, but you WILL pay for it lol. Also, just another RotaRat way to get out there that H&M’s place cost £2M to reno (not bothering to add that it was due to be fixed FROM THE SG monies; and it was FIVE FLATS CONVERTED to a single family home).
I looked it up on Google maps and holy cow….it is right near Frogmore cottage. Like a 5-10 minute walk away.
The tabs have been reporting that they are moving to Adelaide Cottage for over a month and it still hasn’t happened. I remain skeptical until the actual move happens.
Weirdly, this is going to give the kids one normal aspect of an upbringing – moms greatly reduced standard of living after a divorce. This is a normal sized home.
Yes, they’ll have help, and they’ll live in their own separate quarters, and they’ll go to whatever fancy school they want, but the dynamic that’s getting set up ❄.
Adelaide Lodge is literally a few feet from Adelaide Cottage within the same yard. That is where the servants will be even though ‘technically’ they will not live in the main house.
And that bit in the article about Meghan and Harry ‘splashing out’ $2.4M is ridiculous. Frogmore Cottage was not being used as a home when they were ‘gifted’ it. It had been cut up into many individual rooms for servants and required massive structural repairs that had nothing to do with interior decorating. Since QE2 is required to use Crown financing to keep up all Crown properties, they should never have had to repay those costs. No one else ever did. Why didn’t these clowns mention Kate ripping up the perfectly good tennis court at Anmer and moving it a few feet because it blocked her view? Or redoing a new kitchen because she didn’t like the one she put in?
Insofar as there is a Harry and Meghan angle, I do think that the Cambridges are trying to establish themselves as the “in-residence” carers. I think Harry’s comment, about the Queen having the “right” people around her, really got to William and Kate.
On the other hand, it’s property. And they love grabbing property.
Kate might need live in help with only Louis, we saw who was the boss among the 2 of them at the Platty Joobs concert!
Is kate going to be a later years expert too? Because the Queen does not have a significant relationship with her and barely deals with her outside of official engagements. There is no way she wants Kate and her kids around all the time. It’s pretty offensive to pretend that the Cambridges will be of any value to the Queen regarding any elder care issues. She’s got staff for that in the first place and the personal relationships are much more with Sophie Wessex and her own kids.
Let’s not forget how the Queen totally ignored kate at the end of the Covid choo choo tour. They aren’t close.
So, Adelaide Cottage has Adelaide Lodge next door. Handy. I doubt that these two could ever live without servants anymore.
I knew something was up.as she was smiling non stop yesterday even at Charles !!! Obviously as he gave de go ahead ….. To be honest it looks like a beautiful home l would be in there with my mood board in a NY minute !!! Can u image noisey Kate looking into Megan’s windows down de Road!!!!!
I agree with everything above that there are loads of reasons for moving here. But the location, wow. Kate is totally going to be pressing her nose to the glass at Frogmore the first second she can.
HE actually looked at her with something other than disdain for the first time in years! We should’ve known *something* was up, other than getting Pedo kicked from the public walk.
I don’t usually comment on royal stuff, but this one really made me laugh. Completely agree with your 5th point. No live-in staff means they arrive at 5:00 am to start preparing breakfast and leave at midnight after the kitchen is clean and the laundry is done. Then they go back to their quarters within walking distance.
ETA: this was supposed to be a reply to Jan one comment up!
@Kit Totally agree with you that something was up with Khate yesterday in Garter pics!! Her face looked properly animated (and not just because latest Botox may have softened). Like, her eyes actually mirrored her facial expressions instead of looking anxious/glazed over. While William was not looking pleased.
Yet, surely Khate must realise she has sold herself and the Midds short with Adelaide Cottage? It’s the size of a slightly generous suburban home. It’s not grand – it’s never had impressive former tenants. It’s not Georgian architecture, which for Toffs, means it’s inferior and not quite right. Surely she had more negotiating power than this?
Or it’s a short term fix. PW and TQ wouldn’t budge. So William has given his word that he will purchase her something grand in Bucklebury, the minute the the Duchy vests in him. I know Nota has made the point many times that there is a board of trustees controlling those funds, and not TOB himself. But, Charles somehow managed to buy Highgrove? Was this with Duchy funds or it was TQ? I’ll have to do some googling…
They are low-balling Kate in the separation/divorce. William gets KP and Anmer, she gets to park herself with the kids in a relatively small house. W is no doubt anxious to get things in place before he gets the Duchy money and the financial landscape changes. Living life hanging on the sleeve of a selfish, angry man is certainly no picnic. She’s going to spend the rest of her life having to be grateful for whatever crumbs fall off the table.
No overnight nanny or maid? That doesn’t sound right. W is just mean in all senses of the word.
They will have a dozen staff housed on the Windsor estate, don’t fall for the PR. Kate stalked this man and hounded him for a decade until he gave up and married her under threats from her mummy. Chose to be his convenient, secret bedmate while he repeatedly pursued other women. Puts up with all of his cheating as part of their business arrangement. She wanted the titles, money, access, status. It had nothing to do with loving William for himself and everything to do with loving The Prince. The two of them are a matched, racist, nasty, ‘mean’ pair. She is no victim here.
Louis is 4 & the other kids are school age, do they really need an overnight nanny or maid?
@NOTA, Keep it REAL – +1!!!!!
i’ve long been of the school of thought that the reason these random, otherwise irrelevant, stories about the cambridge’s living arrangements keep popping up every two months might be the ‘experts’ way of hinting at trouble in the cambridge household. i still think so, but now i wonder if they just keep regurgitating on this simply because they need to write something, anything, on the royals, and – because w+k don’t do anything like ever – they keep pulling this stupid boring story out.
i mean, there’s just no reason we need to keep hearing about the cambridge’s multiple homes and their impending move(s) – which *still* hasn’t happened, btw, although we’ve been hearing about it for about a year now.
My take is this is Chuck and Baldemort communicating with Kate – that’s all she’s getting. No way is she going to get a bigger property or true independence on Dutchy money. Windsor grounds are perfect as there is already security and staff. It also allows for privacy so no-one will see Baldemort doesn’t live there. When he visits the kids, he’ll stay in the main house and the kids will be taken there. My take is they’re low key splitting. Kate will never be free or ‘looked after’. Her stalking got her nowhere but a jail sentence.
girl. that’s dark!
Even Charles let Diana keep KP and moved to Highgrove. This makes me think that William’s girl wants the KP apt.
Kate (Carole) would never agree to such a downgrade unless the hammer came down and she had two choices: Either live within the BRF on what we give you OR be an outcast like Harry. After Harry, it’s clear they can destroy anyone in the press.
Carole did the numbers and realized that after Charles passes, George automatically becomes Duke of Cornwall. In the meantime, I hope Charles hasn’t suckered Kate into accepting, essentially nothing. She’ll be dependent on his generosity.
The time for settlements like Diana’s is over. First, Kate is not Diana, she’ll be treated differently. Second, look what they did to Harry, prince of the blood and popular, too.
Agree!! I started to type out a similar comment yesterday but thought ‘How bleak!’ It’s 100 percent accurate though. She can never get divorced because of the optics but he doesn’t want her around either. She’ll be all alone in the big house to live out the rest of her days.It almost makes sense as to why they’ve been pushing her to do solo events so she is still visible…just not with W so she’s not bothering him.
I think it would be bleak for anyone with depth; but for Kate, no, she’ll be fine.
Apart from not being charismatic, a fashion icon, and a caring influential humanitarian, there is an even more critical reason why Kate is not Diana.
Diana had a GOOD STORY TO TELL about her marriage, a story she fought to get out there. From Andrew Morton’s book and press leaks to the Paromana interview. Her story was – I was a 19-year-old, who was in love, with a man who never loved me and always had the same mistress. In addition to “More than 3 in a marriage” there were countless stories of how both Charles and Camilla tormented her.
Kate doesn’t have that story. Her story is how she put up with endless humiliation, and married him with her eyes wide open, keeping a steely gaze on the ultimate prize. Period.
What’s different now is that, like many men, who want to rid themselves of a woman, he’s acting horribly to her. In addition to flaunting his mistresses publicly and privately, he pursues her through 100-room palaces to scream, yell and berate her. We only know about the screaming, the content of the conversation is so far unknown to us-but it must be bad if Kate needs a new home NOW.
I am taking this moment to bask in the glory that is Kitty chasing Harry and Meghan out of KP to Frogmore Cottage, thus ensuring it wouldn’t be available for her now.
But she can look at it for the rest of her life, so yay?
Definitely the separation/divorce house. It ticks all the boxes:
– ‘Close’ to Kate’s parents for support
– On secure royal property to keep the heirs and spares safe
– A ‘modest’ but large enough home to allow Kate to compete with her sister and William doesn’t feel jealous about her having it long-term
– Not an ‘important’ property that Kate will be in-charge of for the foreseeable future like any of the major palaces or anything on Sandringham Estate
– He gets her out of his space and doesn’t end up in a cohabitation situation like Uncle Andrew and Aunt Sarah
– He retains all the major, important properties in the inevitable divorce – KP, Anmer (on the Queen’s private property) and Balmoral (on another Queen private property)
In the inevitable divorce negotiations, it’s easier for Kate to ‘keep’ something that they already had access to, rather than to get assigned a house as a consolation prize. The optics look better this way.
Ding! Ding! He gets KP when he wears his “statesman” hat, and he still has Anmer for when he wants to play with the Turnip Toffs. I don’t know if they will ever divorce, but once upon a time nobody ever, ever thought Harry would up and move to California. We all used to say around here “could you imagine if…” but nobody ever thought it would actually happen. I’ve said forever that W&K will never ever get divorced, but I’m now in the camp of “never say never”. Kate wants those titles, but if William wants to get rid of her, he will, and she won’t be able to stop him. This all comes down to whether William is willing to keep her around as a facade & keep a girlfriend on the side or if he wants to replace her. Kate has zero power here. Making her comfortable for the rest of her life in her own cozy home on royal property with nobody able to get in and ogle what she’s doing would suit her fine if she can’t be QC.
It is the perfect house for Kate post divorce!
They are both such greedy, lazy bums. Try living on the street and see what that’s like. They shouldn’t even have these many options and should have been shot down by Queen or Charles or whoever makes the decisions about this sh*t. You have two homes already, so make it work. Bums.
Agreed. None of this is new but…here’s the worst part for me. Remember when Harry wanted to gtfo of London to keep his wife and growing family away from attacking vipers? Vipers both inside the family and in the Rota. Frogmore cottage WAS a healthier option. Then the Queen moved to Windsor and now everyone but Charles needs digs there. There goes the neighborhood!
Adelaide definitely doesn’t look like a home for a future future King. Lmao at calling their third *cough* fourth home “modest.” 🤣
Funny story, a few years ago when the tabloids were speculating about Meghan and Harry being gifted Adelaide Cottage, it wasn’t described as ‘modest’ at all. They said it was lavish and special. Now it’s suddenly barely above a hovel in a bog.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a22515464/prince-harry-meghan-markle-house-adelaide-cottage/
LOL, it’s modest only when you compare it to castles and palaces!
I am enjoying this faaaaaar too much. Oh, remember the days, Kitty!!!! Your endless leaks and moans about Meghan, and she has the better house at Windsor.
Here’s a reminder, of what you did to Meghan. If you think Willnot is going to be easier on you, peace be with you.
https://www.celebitchy.com/617171/duchess_meghan_is_being_blamed_for_a_parking_lot_drama_at_windsor_castle/
And they’re being praised for their modesty and family values and not having staff 😕😕😕 by the sycophants who are obsessed with bringing up the Sussexes because the Sussexes have fifty one hundred bathrooms and those lovely keens are just a normal family. These idiots disgust me.
I think “no live-in staff” is a sleight of hand (speech?) – there is plenty of staff accommodation on the Windsor estate. If the staff are living in the cottage next door, and callable at any time, they’re still fulfilling the same function.
Anon, you know that, I know that, everyone on cb knows that but weirdly it seems a lot don’t know that. And they forget their other staffed residences. It’s completely absurd given they have nannies but logic has left the building
Looking at photos there’s a whole separate residence for staff for Adelaide “cottage” – Adelaide lodge right next to it? And also this : “ Today, the home enjoys a meandering gravel in-and-out drive, reasonable sized gardens, a red brick outbuilding and gatehouse; perfect for a small security detail.”
Small security detail.
Someone posted a photo of the layout of the cottage and attached lodge under the Twitter thread for this post. It is worth a look because this is not as small as they are trying to say it is. And there is definitely a space for the staff, which is right next to the cottage and looks to be attached.
Exactly. People posted the servants quarters on Twitter and I laughed.
Nic and Chilling: Right so they’re not “live in” staff because they live next door, feet away. Lol.
Here’s a link to a more recent photo of Adelaide Cottage with its circular drive – and Adelaide Lodge, complete with tower, where no doubt all there household help will live right next door. Not so modest, in my opinion!
https://images.app.goo.gl/8Tevg9ugSrZ5qfWz9
Good Lord. You can literally count her ribs! How thin can she get?! I hope someone around her notices.
I used to genuinely care about khate’s health but given her level of awful, bullying, copy keening behaviour, it’s hard to have any sympathy
It’s scary isn’t it? It’s the chest area for me.
She’s got to have anorexia, which wouldn’t surprise me in that job.
No refurbishment? **coughbullshitcough** Why the point hammered home about no additional security? Are they trying to make the Sussexes look precious for insisting on security for their beleaguered family? Anyway, no live in staff will help reduce leaks about the state of the Lamebridge’s marriage, I s’pose.
That is why they settled on this “modest” home. The recent article giving the play-by-play of that fight a few months ago truly shook them up. Their screaming and threatening each other with nasty comments does not fit a “perfect” family frame.
This is certainly a post divorce house for CopyKeen. Incandescent is placing his ducks in a row to drop the divorce on CopyKeen. Incandescent has no intention of living in AC, but he has the perfect cover to hide his “activities”. He has spent his entire life in grand castles with acres and gardens around him.
My thoughts exactly…..this is Kate’s separation house. With servants close by.
Oh, what article was this, please share the tea? Don’t hog it all for yourself!
Oooh, yes, which article was that? Please, do share.
No huge renovations, perhaps, but as others have pointed out, it was recently redone.
And you know, once they move in, Kate may find that it actually does need some “updates”. If memory serves, she has ripped out a brand new kitchen before. Like, now that they have “no live-in staff”, they’ll need a modernized kitchen. For all the chutney making, I suppose.
Wow, this makes sense. Maybe all the move articles so many months before the move was because they had already decided to go there but they were waiting for the renovations to be completed before the official announcement so they could say ‘no renovations’.
Kate redid a kitchen twice so she will definitely upgrade this space too. It will be kept hidden for a bit until they come up with a lame excuse to justify the tax payer spending.
Massive cost of living crisis. People can’t afford food or their homes and these two lazy assholes demand a 4th house! Way to read the room guys.
But, but, they only DEMANDED a pleasant 4th family home! They won’t even have staff living in the house with them. The staff will have to walk across the court yard to wait on them. Surely the taxpayers are going to be happy for them? /s
Adelaide Cottage looks like an absolute dream house! Not to royalty with multiple properties I’m sure, but I could wander those grounds for life with my pups and be thrilled with it every day.
I love that house too, it looks like a Bavarian hunting lodge deep in the forest. I’d be very happy there myself.
It does look good. Most of us would be happy with that sort of place as our basic HOME. And it’s going to be their fourth, with the handy, dandy lodge next door for the staff/nanny. Must be nice.
So first the article that PH and family were only allowed to see the Queen for 15 minutes and now this one to establish that she wants PW and family nearby like they can drop in whenever they wish. And how awful that ONE house was renovated (that was going to need work anyway) for H&M.
Yeah, no mention of how the house given to Harry & Meghan was completely dilapidated and needed renovations in order to even be made livable. (AND that it’s all been repaid with money they earned themselves.)
I don’t believe for a minute that Kate is doing _zero_ renovations on any home.
Whoever wrote that piece to make it sound like they will now be living like peasants cant have had a serious face while typing it.
It’s a separation house for Kate and the kids. I doubt William plans to spend too much time there.
He will be there when Harry is in town.
It is 5 to 10 minutes away from Frogmore Cottage.
Remember, the Sussexes moved to be away from the Cambridges.
He ensured that Eugenie did not get Adelaide Cottage.
There is an informal separation, Kate is jonesing to be Princess of Wales & eventually QC.
She may be hanging on for her QC title, but she is fooling herself. As soon as Incandescent has secured wife #2, he’s out of the marriage. Hence why they are “settling” with this modest home.
In fact, Incandescent may already have his wife #2 chosen. He will just start the divorce proceedings.
I think a formal separation and divorce will wait until QEII has passed. Charles and William working together and getting this smaller home set up as Kate’s unofficial separation home. Charles will hold off naming William POW until after the divorce is final. Kate will be left with the C title no one else uses, while William, kids, Wife #2 move on to using POW titles and ‘Wales’ name.
Nota, this is exactly the plan, I believe. Charles is clearly not opposed to heirs divorcing. They will wait for Liz to transition and then make the separation official. William already has his heir and spares and all the important properties.
Of course they won’t need to spend much money for refurbishment. Adelaide Cottage underwent a major, and quite costly, renovation in 2015.
That said, if something has been sitting empty for years, it does need work.
And there’s a lodge attached to AC, so the nannies and other staff are technically not living *in*, but in the extension, on the premises.
That makes absolutely no difference to this greedy couple. Kkkeen renovated a perfectly updated kitchen (done by the previous tenants…who were kitchen designers) when they moved into Anmer. Same with the tennis courts, so they could be moved a foot over (or whatever short distance it was), taking land from their neighbor.
So all this talk of not needing renovations is another big, fat lie, just like their “happy marriage” and “early years expertise,” the implication of no staff for their 4th house, and, really, most things about the Cambs. Adelaide Cottage will be renovated in some way, shape, or form.
Kate most likely got a budget to freshen up Adelaide, and for sure it will be completely re-furnished as Kate and CarolE would never live in used stuff and their other residences are still going to be used so those will stay intact So thousands of dollars will be spent on new sofas, tables, lighting, beds, bedding, plates, kitchen stuff, towels, painting, re-finishing, wallpapering, window treatments and the scented candles per Tatler’s snark. Not to mention installing flat-screens and sound systems and doubles of all the children’s favorite things so Louis doesn’t meltdown and trash the place because his favorite video game was left at Anmer.
They had four full-time staff when they lived in the four bedroom farmhouse in Wales, and that was before the three kids. No way they’ll be without staff if they do move to Adelaide Cottage. As you write, staff might be housed in that attached building or elsewhere on the Windsor estate. But yes, they will continue to have a dozen household staff including housekeeper, cook, cleaners, and multiple nannies.
I’m not defending (or attacking) W&K, but I’m honestly confused as to who thought this no-staff story was a good idea. Of course W&K have staff. They have loads of staff, no matter where they are (or where that staff is housed), because of the nature of who they are: security, housekeeping, grounds keeping, childcare. Hell, *I* have a house cleaner and yard service, and I’m not royal or even particularly wealthy (although, obviously, privileged). It’s not like W will be out there on weekends, cutting the grass, or Kate will be steaming her own suit dresses, or they’re desperately wondering who will watch the kids when they go out. And that’s fine! They’re rich, and pretending to struggle when you clearly don’t need to is offensive in its own right.
So, yeah: I don’t judge them for all that staff, because I wouldn’t care to make public appearances or live in fragile historical homes without help either. That said, PRAISING them for their “humble lifestyle” is dumb as hell, because it’s clearly not true, and seems actively self-defeating. If they want to look better to the public, start doing actual public good–don’t expect accolades for virtues they obviously lack.
The link included in a post below shows the layout and the lodge attached to the cottage. The staff will be there. Queen Adelaide lived there as dowager queen. I’m sure that’s no coincidence.
Also it’s wild that anyone is trying to sell a fourth home paid for by the taxpayer as something modest or frugal. The outcry the media made over frogmore cottage, which Harry paid for, as opposed to pretending that the Cambridges need another home is just pure hypocrisy.
KP was paid by taxpayers. Technically Anmer is Liz’s private property, but yes fixed up and secured with taxpayer funds. Tam Na Ghar in Scotland isn’t theirs, it remains part of the Balmoral estate. William and Harry were given priority use of it when they were younger, when Balmoral main house was overflowing with other relatives in the summer.
That’s all they would have now, priority over other royals. It isn’t ‘theirs and only theirs’. The few times they’ve been in Scotland in recent years, they’ve stayed at Birkhall anyway because it has staff. Even when he was at St Andrews and wanted a weekend getaway, William would go to Birkhall to be pampered by staff instead of staying at Tam Na Ghar. It is mostly fan fiction that W&K&family spend anytime at TNG. It is too small, too rustic, and too unstaffed for them.
It truly is. I clinked on the link and this “cottage” is not a modest 4 bedroom home as people would imagine. It looks like a massive four bedroom mini mansion! Plus this line about being closer to the Q is absolute bullshit as well. I don’t see CopyKeen strolling through the vast estate to spend time with the Q as well as TOBB.
The bottom line is that they don’t NEED another house.
“The outcry the media made over frogmore cottage” inhabited by Harry and Meghan will NOT be made over Adelaide Cottage because it will be inhabited by Katy the Greaty who never, ever, ever puts a foot wrong.
Oh dear. I have to get out my (royal) hat so I can eat it… I truly thought they’d get Frogmore House, but I suppose Charles put his foot down and the Cambridges got a taste of Edward and Sophie’s life, when his marriage dukedom and fancy public wedding were shelved because of optics at the time. Boo! I was looking forward to all the articles about Five Kitchens Kate 😉
It’s a placeholder cottage – no live in staff means less people who can gossip.
She’ll be at her parents, kids will be in boarding school ASAP, he’ll stay at the Castle (or in Norfolk, or in London).
They’ll use the cottage for a couple of photo ops, stuck in holding pattern until Betty croaks and all bets are off.
That’s what I think too. She’ll be at her parents, he’ll be elsewhere. The ‘cottage’ residence is a fiction
You just know none of them are actually going to be using this cottage regularly. Just by going off the PR, it reeks of desperation and a cover-up. This will be Kate’s official separation home (her base), while she flurries back and forth to Mummy’s house in Bucklebury.
I will be shocked if Kate allows all three kids to be shipped off to boarding schools as soon as they’re old enough. What excuse will she use not to work? George was always probably going to go to Eton, but I thought for sure she’d fight to keep the younger ones home as long as possible. Because if they’re all out of the house, her excuses for not working are GONE. Plus, I thought she wanted her family to be as “normal” as possible, like the peasants.
A lot could change between now and whenever George would be old enough to start at Eton, so who knows. But she needs those kids living at home — even if they don’t get home until fairly late if they have extracurricular activities, etc. — to keep claiming she’s a busy SAHM.
Well, let’s assume for a min that a divorce really is going to happen. The upside is she no longer has to be a working royal. She can just be a stay at home person, regardless of whether the kids are home.
Would she really want to live with her parents at the age of 40? I’d absolutely hate that and can imagine no reason to want to, even with money.
She’ll be lonely if the children go off to boarding school. She doesn’t have any friends, she doesn’t work. With the children gone, her days will be waking up late and having beauty treatments. Although I’ve heard this is exactly Melania’s life and she loves it. Funnily enough, she also lives with her parents. Kate also can’t have an affair if they remain married, so she’ll definitely need her parents’ company.
They’re shuffling KKKate off to her Dower House a bit early, I see.
Of course they will have live on staff.it is patronizing of them to spin they live modestly and they have other lavish residence
Apparently it’s just a matter of semantics. The staff wont live with them, but right next door, so they will absolutely have a full staff, they just don’t have to share the house with them.
The Fail couldn’t resist that cheap shot at the end about the Frogmore refurbishments, I see.
As a tax paying Brit, it does bother me that there’s no political or media appetite to call out the spendthrift ways of this useless family. How many homes do these people need? Especially in the middle of a cost of crisis living?! Just wasteful and tacky.
Had a quick gander on google and despite “only” having four bedrooms, Adelaide “cottage” is huge! And sits on quite large grounds. That’s a bloody mansion.
But how many bathrooms does it have?????
Sure Jan, Duchess of the ongoing renovations and seven kitchens is NOT going to live modestly nor will she not live anywhere she hasn’t ripped sh!t out and remodelled. Girlfriend gotta has something to do all day – not like she works.
Not convinced they will actually really live there – not for long anyway. This is def Keens divorce grace and favour home.
I made a comment on the Daily Fail article that this must be where Kate will live while William has his mistresses in London. They ended up sending me a message that it had “too many complaints” and they took it down. Looks like they have standards for everyone except Megan
Oh they have standards for Meghan. If you post a positive comment, the same ones that reported your comment will report it and it will be taken down as well.
So then there can be hands on parent spin and Kate doing the cooking and cleaning.as if
And will can go on about the plight of the homeless
Do the Cambridges need to pay for any of their “houses” or are their costs taxpayer funded?? And does each like bing space come with its own squadron of servants?
Anyway, it took a while before Adelaide was a definite public decision. And recently PH’s lease on Frogmore (which is apparently slightly BIGGER than AC) was renewed. There was an article in May which was about Princess Eugenie (Daily Express, I believe) potentially moving into AC and Frogmore going to the keens. I really wonder if that rumor had any grain of truth to it, because if it did, the brothers’ relationship is even more toxic than has been reported.
The rented residences are handled by a professional company so I’m sure PH has a legal lease to Frogmore. PW could only get it if PH gave up the lease. I wonder if that factored into them renewing the lease on Frogmore to keep W&K from getting it. I personally wouldn’t pay back all the renovations and then hand it over to PW. Adelaide is apparently a “grace and favor” cottage that the royals gift for use to whomever they decide.
Wouldn’t surprise me if giving them Adelaide was a way to stick it to Pedo, if he wanted it for (or Eugenie wanted it) for Eugenie’s base in England (for the part of the year the Brooksbanks won’t be in Portugal). That could’ve clenched the deal in Chuckie’s mind: a two-fer: stick it to his brother, and make sure the Keens don’t get to go overboard (knowing that this will probably be Katie’s Kastle for the separation/living separate lives).
Until it is officially confirmed this is all still speculation. If it is happening? Maybe staff leaked in May that updates were being made to Adelaide Cottage. People assumed it was for Eugenie or Beatrice. Good way to hide any changes W&K wanted to make – doing it under cover and letting the blame fall on The Yorks. As long as Charles doesn’t find a way to oust Andrew from his century-long lease? Beatrice, Eugenie, and their families can live at Royal Lodge with Andrew and/or they inherit his lease on that property.
Subtext- Kate will stay with her parents. When Wills the Incandescent wants to visit the children they will come to AC. Anmer is the permanent home i.e Rose is his chosen mistress for life.
I have a feeling Rose will pull a Camilla and get the crown (or what remains of it) when the children of both couples are grown.
Rose has a very good life with high status. I’d be shocked if she wanted the crown.
If William is smart (I know, I know), when they divorce he won’t have a Camilla waiting in the wings. And Mia is correct, Rose has a great life, money, position, queen of the Toffs (I think). Maybe she’ll be a long term mistress, maybe they’re already done. BUt she won’t be his public jump off when he ditches Kate. It would be too much like his parents divorce, with Camilla peeking around the corner waiting for the wife to be gone.
I think Rose has been out of the picture from even before the icing was made public. I suspect the original story of kate icing out Rose was because the relationship was over and Kate felt she had won hence the vague story in the tabloids. But then it blew up and more detail was provided.
I would look more in the direction of the London lawyer that was mentioned when the rose story was made public, who may or may not be this Svetlana from the Flora and Fauna International group where William is patron.
People keep mentioning the Camilla thing but clearly William doesn’t even have a problem with resembling his father as we’ve seen, and he doesn’t seem to care about the fact Camilla tormented his mother (he resents her for other reasons), so why would he work so hard to avoid any type of similar situation? And it worked out fine for Camilla and Charles, they’re in exactly the position they want. The only reason it ever was a problem was because Diana was popular in a way Kate never has been.
I just really want to know what kind of woman (besides Kate) would be attracted to William. If news reports are to be believed, he’s perpetually angry, punches down with his humour, a spoiled brat, and has no intellectual curiosity, charm, or particular kindness in his soul.
Presumably, this lawyer is beautiful, successful, and intelligent. She could surely find her equal of a City man to marry, maybe even a second or third son of a peer. So what is it about William that she likes?
Rose doesn’t want the crown and all the crap that goes with it — she’s living a great life at Houghton Hall, her husband has a very important inherited title and job with the BRF, she’s active in a number of charities, that’s enough to suit her. They’re both incredibly wealthy, in tight with the aristo set who gave Kate the heave-ho when she tried to go mano-a-mano with Rose, and apparently have an open marriage. I think William was a brief dalliance for her and it’s been long over.
@fredagunda – Svetlana, the COO or CEO of William’s wild life charity, who some here have posited is actually the long rumoured lawyer (per LinkedIn she’s technically an accountant), is Russian. I can imagine that for foreign governments, getting a plant into a position as the British FFK’s girlfriend would be a serious win. And based on what we’ve seen re: unwillingness by relevant UK agencies to actively intervene in foreign influence cases (Prince Michael; Lord Lebedev), I can’t imagine TOB will stand for anyone telling him who he can and cannot see romantically… So that may explain any clever, beautiful, polished women expressing an interest in dating ol’ Incandescent.
@janebee. Yes that is definitely a potential reason for interest. He’s got the fragile ego and would be a prime target.
Are they leasing it yearly and paying Rent?
HahahahahahahahahahhahaHAHAHA!!!!!
Do they pay “rent” ANYWHERE they live????
LMAO!!!
Oh my goodness–you crack me up!!!
I’m very glad that there are people in the world (and on this website!) who can keep track of all these palaces, castles, houses, cottages, and estates so that I don’t have to. Thank you!
Oh, I forgot halls and forts. Those too!
Well shame on me! I stuck up for William when he was selling the Big Issue. I should have the known the slimey git would have an angle. Same for his lazy good for nothing wife visiting the Baby charity. Those two PR photo shoots were to temper the news they were going to move into another new mansion. Please don’t tell me that’s a cottage because even your well off “normal” cottage owner would want to be saddled with the upkeep of that place.
Will looked ridiculous in that big issue photo with the big grin he is super patronizing about the homeless he just does not get it even though his mother took him to shelters to help out
William and Kate taking Adelaide Cottage makes me think that the Palace set up Harry and Meghan for the media bashing they got for Frogmore Cottage. The bigger question here is why weren’t Harry and Meghan allowed to move into Adelaide Cottage which required no renovations. No doubt this move is really for Kate and the children. After living huge mansions all his life I have a hard time believing that he would be willing to downgrade to a 4 bedroom home.
There may be spin that the boys share a bedroom and Charlotte has her own room then the parents room and a kitchenette and the den where they watch tv.as if
@Amy Bee, that’s an excellent point— if Adelaide was renovated in 2015 and just sitting there empty, why didn’t the Queen give that to H&M in the first place? Somehow I doubt the Queen would have been in on a long-game plan to give them Frogmore in order to be able to trash them for the rest of their lives for spending ££ on renovations, but honestly nothing about these people would surprise me at this point, and we still don’t know the extent to which the Queen is and was being manipulated by the people closest to her.
I can *maybe* see William (aided by Charles?) knowing how bad the cost of the renovations could be spun against the Sussexes in the tabloids? But that’s longer-term thinking that we usually see from Will, and giving them Frogmore was the Queen’s decision at the end of the day. So I don’t know. I’m just so glad Harry and Meghan gotTF away from all of these games and deals and manipulation. It’s exhausting even reading about it.
Apparently one of QEII’s ladies-in-waiting was living in Adelaide Cottage up until last year, so I don’t think it was sitting empty. That 2015 renovation might have even been done for said lady to be able to move in.
Bren, its most definitely a separation house for Waitey, ‘sorry she is still waiting on William to commit to her’ there is absolutely no way William is moving in there , not grand enough and he has no committments down in Winsdor either, airport overhead doesn’t help !!! no no.out of sight out of mind for Ms Keen !!!
Adelaide Cottage seems to have some housing next door, where I’m guessing some of their not-live-in staff will live.
https://scenetherapy.com/adelaide-cottage-in-windsor-home-park/?fbclid=IwAR1kERujmjFRmwbwsyL2bQ2q2LwcmVp7-0Tg5ToEOP5GZicVtPM7CvsloOU
The queen has round the clock staff and medical help and would never have to go to doctors and sit in waiting rooms she does not need the cambridges being close. She probably would not welcome daily visits of the family and has other children and grandchildren
Yeah there is no way moving down there has to do with being closer to the Queen. I would be surprised if she would even agree to seeing them very often, I just don’t think she has that kind of relationship with almost any of her family members. I completely believe that Harry and Meghan got a fifteen minute time slot to see her over the jubilee – of course they did, she is in bad health- but that aside I think that most of her meetings with family members even before most of her recent health issues are that type of format as well.
I doubt seriously the Queen would personally ask them to come to the Jubbly just to spend 15 minutes with her. Nobody even knew they had left until they were well into the sky but they know how many minutes they spent with the Queen?
I think a needle was threaded here. I believe they had *1* visit that lasted about 15 minutes for whatever reason but I do not believe it was their ONLY visit.
Ok, so I was wondering before how large Adelaide Cottage was, and I’m genuinely surprised to hear that it’s *only 4 bedrooms. I wonder how many square feet? Agree with everyone that of course they’ll have staff that lives basically next door. But I live in a 4 bedroom house with my 3 kids (each has a bedroom) and it does feel small (granted it’s under 2000 square feet and I would guess that Adelaide Cottage is bigger?). Whenever my parents come over, they sleep on the couch. Will she have any room for entertaining or does she not do that? I knew they weren’t going to get one of the huge hooms at Windsor, but I’m genuinely surprised to hear that they’re putting her and the kids into what may be an actual modest house – still want to hear the square feet though. Do you think she likes this plan?
Not sure how big it is but I found this description which doesn’t sound like your basic thrifty 4 bed: “ the residence is said to boast some rather elaborate decorative elements inside. These reportedly include gilded dolphins and rope decoration on the ceiling of the master bedroom, which is said to have been recycled from an 19th century royal yacht.
Adelaide Cottage is even believed to have a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace adding another sumptuous and historic aspect to the décor. ”
@WithTheAmerican, oh wait, isn’t Adelaide the one that Philip refurbished with an eye toward ending up there himself one day, which is why there’s a “naval” theme? And IIRC he had pieces of the royal yacht put in there as part of the decor? THAT would make sense as to why it wasn’t given to the Sussexes in the first place, if it was custom-designed by and for Philip with all of his prized possessions. I guess the maybe the pandemic changed his plans? No idea. But I’m almost positive I read that Philip oversaw the refurbishment/renovations/whatever and it was definitely kept for him to move into at some point.
Kate will definitely renovate it, because I can’t exactly see her sharing Philip’s taste in decor :/
I believe it was Frogmore House that was marked as a residence for Philip if she passed before he did.
But Harry had to pay for all the refurbishments for Frogmore Cottage out of his own pocket, not from the taxpayer money that supports W and K in their many lavish homes. Four bedrooms means the two boys share a room and Kate, William and Charlotte each have their own bedroom. Unless William plans never to sleep over, then each of the kids and Kate can have their own bedroom. And I don’t like them being so near Frogmore Cottage. That gives me the creeps.
4 bedrooms means:
A bedroom for Kate
A bedrooom for George
A bedroom for Charlotte
A bedroom for Louis
William doesn’t need a bedroom…
W is all smiles around K yesterday which makes you wonder even more whether new cottage means a discreet separation has been agreed on. Both are too young to settle for a toxic set up just for keeping up appearances. Once Queenie has gone then I expect an official separation rather then allow Kate to become PoW.
No way would Kate have small closet for her huge wardrobe
The ‘work’ wardrobe could be housed in a room at Windsor Castle while the rest is at KP. She has so many near-identical outfits, the staff can divide them up and have half at Windsor Castle and half at KP. That’s if she continues the pretense of ‘working’. All this spin about ‘no staff’ ‘modest home’ might be a move to sideline her completely as SAHM. Forget her pretending to work, we’ll get stories of her devoting herself 100 percent to the kids and to The Queen in her final years. Gives William more ammunition to divorce her once QEII passes away.
@Tessa, that’s actually such a good point, lol. I can see Kate giving Nanny Maria a pantry for a bedroom in order to make room for her vast wardrobe.
@Nota, I already wrote this somewhere else, but if all three kids are sent to boarding school, she can no longer keep up the “busy SAHM” pretense to avoid working. Is she going to be forced by Charles to work more whether she likes it or not? Or will she just run off to her mother’s house and be unaccounted for most of the time? Will be an interesting couple of years, seeing how they will allocate and spin the number of hours Kate works going forward.
Nita, there is a huge business around cataloging, sorting and sorting rich people’s stuff. I bet KHate has online access to each piece (of relative importance) with summary on purchase where worn, how styled (yes laughable for her). All the items are stored in perfect conditions she just needs to plan out in advance. Check out Kim K’s approach or the old lady spelling.
A g&f home for Waity. Mmmm-hmmmmm.
I hope when harry visits the uk, and stays at frogmore cottage, kate will not be sneaking over to play peacekeepers. The woman is desperate.
I’m more concerned about them alerting the press. The media were furious that H&M snuck into Windsor to visit the Queen without them knowing. Now they’ll have some keen spies just next door to Frogmore.
It’s a stone’s throw from the boarding school William went to when he was George’s age. That’s why they’re moving to Berkshire.
George is 8 years old and has a few years before he goes to Eton, which is a boarding school for ages 13-18. There is no reason Kate needs to take her kids out of their current school to live in Windsor for that right now.
Yup. Nearly every excuse for moving has been rather shaky at best. The only one which seems consistent and true is that Kate wants to be closer to her parents.
William and Harry were sent to Ludgrove boarding school in Berkshire at 8. Harry was a few weeks shy of 8 actually. Charles and Diana announced their separation right after. I see this potential move as an excuse to be closer to George while he’s boarding and as a separation home for Kate.
Hasn’t Kate always said she wanted the children to be able to go to the same school? Granted, the last time this was reported was a few years ago when Kate ostensibly had some more popularity and bargaining power, but I could swear she made this clear more than once.
There was probably no way she was ever going to be able to avoid George going to Eton, but I thought she’d fight to keep Charlotte and Louis together (and living at home, not boarding) as long as possible.
I wonder how much longer she’ll be able to keep the fake grin on her face, as she sees more and more of her ‘plans’ disintegrating before her eyes, and she realizes how expendable she really is. Kate has behaved horribly and she deserves a lot of what she gets, but still, the way this family treats married-in wives in truly disgusting.
I doubt Kate will spend a lot of time there either, especially during the school year as the kids’ new school is supposedly just a short distance from Mike & Carole. K and the kids will settle in over the summer, while W is elsewhere. I think this is the place where they’ll do the pickup/drop off on alternate weekends.
Instead of comparing it to the “splashy” H&M renovation, why not compare it to the millions spent renovating Amner Hall for W&K? Or Apt 1 at KP?
No reno this time? After spending millions renovating two places you don’t want to live in anymore?? Wow, I marvel at their restraint.
The staff will live on the grounds of Windsor in staff housing. It’s ridiculous for the British media to insult our intelligence by wanting us to believe that Louis knows who Kate is. It’s also insane to think Kate will cook and clean for her family. Also what will she do when she has work commitments and the kids are home? Wait never mind I forgot she doesn’t work when the kids have no school. I wonder what she spends that time doing seeing as it’s obviously not getting to know her children. William is not moving into that house. Kate is thought. There is absolutely no way that the ffk and ffq are scrubbing their own toilets. I still think it’s utterly selfish to move into another house when your own people are suffering but alas , the British royals don’t care about the peasants or they won’t be draining them of tax payers money to fund their ridiculous expensive lifestyle while stashing away their own money.
If you look at the layout of the cottage and lodge, you can see there is a space for the staff right there because the buildings are attached. It is splitting hairs to say they don’t have live in staff. They will simply be living in the building literally attached to the main house.
There is a link in another post, as well as a photo in the Twitter thread with this post. Lots of spin happening here.
The Lodge may be Will’s separate space. The staff may have to commute in.
I don’t see William being that accessible to Kate. Think Wood Farm vs. Anmer. He’d be in apartments at Windsor Castle. Kids, nannies, RPOs would have free reign to go to his apartments. Keen would require permission to ever enter Windsor Castle itself (denied) and he’d visit her at Adelaide when and if he feels like it.
How do we know she doesn’t spend a lot of time with her kids? Of course they have nannies, and I’m probably naive but I always did assume she spent a lot of time with them alongside all the help that she has.
IMO this is still preliminary, nothing has been officially announced. They might end up at Adelaide Cottage or they may still try for Frogmore House – but only if this isn’t William sidelining Kate. They’re not going to let Kate have Frogmore House as her divorce home.
Nota- agreed. I don’t even think they’ll let her get a royal property at all in a divorce.
IMO she would be housed in a smaller Crown Estate property, like Adelaide, while the kids are under 18. That provides security for the kids while they’re with her the few weeks of the year they weren’t 1) with William or 2) at boarding school. That deal would end when the youngest turns 18 or Keen remarries.
Omg, look! It’s pictures of Willyboy actually smiling and talking with his wife! It’s a miracle.
They’ve clearly realized that the feost between them was causing talk, and decided to play happy couple for once. I don’t think they are actually happy or anything. Some are saying Will might be in a better mood cause this move officializes whatever arrangement they’ve come to. But IDK. I think the move isn’t quite what they wanted. I suspect they wanted a much grander home on the property but were shut out of Frogmore House (not Harry’s Frogmore Cottage), Ft. Belvedere, and Royal Lodge. I really think they were fighting tooth and nail for something grander. Hence why this took so long. I doubt they’re that happy about being denied. I’ll bet the trade off was they promised him the castle proper after TQ goes, which we heard yesterday. But IDK, I don’t think Chuck will actually let that happen.
As for Will enjoying any arrangement they’ve made, I guess he’ll have more freedom now, but imo I don’t think Kate gets a Windsor property in any divorce. Adelaide is just for separate lives for now, which is why it’s so modest with no renos. Kate will get something grander to play with when she’s really ditched for good. Especially if Willy and wife no 2 live at the castle proper, there’s no way he let’s Kate stay on the Windsor grounds with them. Plus, The BRF don’t want the Midds established on royal property like that once the Keens are kaput. They’ll pay for her silence in any divorce with a nice new pad somewhere else close to her parents.
I saw more zoomed out versions of that first photo and he’s actually smiling at Sophie but maybe he DID deign to offer Kate a grin at some point that day.
Agreed — it’s yet another sleight of hand by the photog. If you really look at the picture he’s looking at Sophie, not Kate.
😂 The spin is hilarious. We all know this wasn’t their first, second, or even third choice, but sure, these two want to be “modest” in picking this as their FOURTH home.
Adelaide Cottage looks rather…*cozy* for their extravagant tastes. Though I suppose this only matters for Kate since it’s doubtful William will actually be staying there often/at all. She can’t be too pleased about the downgrade, even with whatever staff will be living nearby and whatever budget she has for renovating (because we know she will, lol again at the article for insinuating otherwise).
Oh, a “modest” FOURTH home for the Keens! How that will comfort all the British people who are struggling and/or unhoused.
When Googling Adelaide cottage, the articles that pop up first are all about how Harry and Meghan were to be gifted that home. What the heck happened there? How’d they get stuck having to pay millions for their own dilapidated “gift”? Has this been in the works since the first Rose Bushing when Kate was pg with Lou and the Sussexes were wedding planning?
Kate’s separation home. I’m not sure why people think she’ll be staying with her parents…I mean, I know she’s infantilized, but what 40-year old woman with three kids and an apparently bottomless budget chooses to live with her able-bodied parents? Especially if Keen is getting the marital boot—methinks CarolE will be pi$$ed to see her chances for a title circling the drain.
I wonder if Andrew put the kibosh on Harry and Meghan getting Adelaide Cottage because he wanted it for Eugenie? You know he went running to mummy to whine about that. Anyway, Keen’s coatdress collection could probably take up four bedrooms, I’m not seeing the point in this move at all.
What about Garden House in Windsor Great Park? It is smaller but presumably available. Margaret Rhodes, QEII’s cousin, lived there for decades after QEII ‘gave it to her’ and QEII stopped by every Sunday after church. My impression was it was a property owned by the taxpayers but QEII let Rhodes live there with an informal lease, before people started paying attention. I don’t see her purchasing a home for Rhodes but using a taxpayer-owned one instead.
I could see Beatrice or Eugenie getting a lease on that cottage in some kind of deal with Charles. I’ve never been able to find it on a map, but Rhodes described it as being within the ‘royal enclave’ of Windsor Great Park, round the corner from Royal Lodge.
It has 7 gated entrances and exits, so privacy for whoever is coming and going. I think this is the draw for this property.
I don’t pretend to understand these people but if my husband had a nasty temper like Baldemort, no way I would live in a smaller space with him. Windsor Castle might be big enough. Maybe.
Kate is no victim. She wanted The Prince, pursued him, agreed to the cheating-filled marriage in exchange for titles. Remember the sanctioned puff piece a few months ago, Kate’s temper is just as bad as William’s. The whole ‘gives as good as she gets’ thing. She’s known for having a temper, having screaming fights with William during the dating years over f*cking board games, the Prickly Princess, mistreating staff (housekeeper left after only five months), being uber competitive with him, etc. That was toned down during the Meghan attack years, but Kate has always been known as a nasty piece of work just like William.
Really I hadn’t heard any of that. What were the screaming fights during the dating years and also the claims of mistreating staff? Do we know who published/was the source of that info? I actually hadn’t heard anything about her having a temper until the recent article saying she gives as good as she gets. I had always previously assumed that she was pretty reserved.
There were rumors about their screaming fights while dating. William would always say “do you know who I am?” as his trump card. Ditto the treating staff badly, even while dating RPO’s would confirm she was rude (of course he was too, but he’s *the Heir*).
Even a year after marriage RR’s were describing her as “cold and dull”.
Apparently there’s no need for live-in staff because there’s staff quarters on the compound.
Interesting, when that house was being toted as possible accomodation for Harry and Meghan it had a lot more rooms. I hope she would have demanded more if it is indeed a seperation home.
Maybe they’re talking semantics about the bedrooms, too. Let’s say it actually has 8 bedrooms, but in order to have 8 then it obviously “has 4 bedrooms”. And 4 sounds so much more modest than 8. If they bend the truth about no live in staff (leaving out they’re literally a few feet away) then I wouldn’t doubt they’d take liberties with any other description, either.
It was reported that Eugenie wanted to move to Adelaide Cottage. With Andrew visiting the Queen regularly, the Cambridge move can be interpreted as a way to block Andrew & his family, as well as H&M. It was also reported in the DM yesterday that William will eventually move into Windsor Castle as Charles has no desire to do so. With the Queen becoming increasingly frail, his move may happen sooner rather than later. Kate is close enough to her parents, that she can stay there with the kids all the time. Also, the two eldest Cambridge children will likely go to boarding school in a few years. It is common to do so around age 11. Finally, no live-in servants is helpful if there is a “secret” Cambridge separation. So this Cambridge move is strategic & transitional, and has nothing to do with being “humble”.
It has always been said that Charles WANTS to move to Windsor Castle, reign from there, and never live at BP. W&K could have been using Eugenie talk as a decoy, to take the flack for Adelaide being fixed up if anyone was leaking info. Eugenie, Beatrice, their families inherit Andrew’s lease at Royal Lodge and they are free to live with him there now. It is more than big enough to house all of them.
William and Harry were sent to boarding school in Berkshire at age 8, so a move to Windsor could be to position the parents close to the boarding school their eldest will move to this fall. The staff haven’t leaked them living separately at Wood Farm vs. Anmer so no reason to think a dozen staff housed next door is required for discretion.
Agree, I thought Charles wanted to turn BP into a museum, so I’m surprised that he would have no interest in Windsor.
I thought i read (somewhere, sometime) that he wanted to keep Clarence House as his main residence even after he becomes King? Which is why he didn’t want to live in BP?
I guess they are trying to say we aren’t showy with our STUFF like H&M… hmm like Kaiser said they have three other properties that are mansions, full staffs, a helicopter, all of which the average struggling British citizen pays for. H&M pay for their Montecito estate, Frogmore Cottage and travel on private and commercial flights with their OWN Money. That’s the difference. So the RF, RR and the BP keep making the ShCambridges look shady and more shady daily.
You can tell that someone took Harry’s concern that his Gran might not have “the right people” around her to heart. They’ve got Seward out here sniping that “the queen NEEDS someone like William around” cuz she is all alone on a giant estate. I’ll bet it’s the first she’s hearing that after 70 off years on the throne, she “needs” the useless third in line around.
I guess this means the Cambridges will live right next to Andrew now? What a treat!
“Very restricted” sounds like they were being seen, or “my helicopter is being seen”.
Expect bigger grounds and “privacyyy” for them here, and probably lots of more helicopter flights.
People lying saying that Harry and Meghan wanted “privacy” , when they wanted a fair treatment. Now these, will stay well away, and being paid by taxed. People have a right to see them and their children!!!! (That’s what they said abt Harry).
All media spin to the contrary, a move to Berkshire guarantees Kate will work less, not more. I have said this before, but the move to Berkshire is setting Kate up to mirror the alleged actions of her parents, who allegedly were a constant presence at her boarding school, attended every sporting event, every school event, etc. The children’s schedules are actually going to get more crowded as they get older, not less. More sports, more games, more lessons, more training. She intends to lead the life of an upper middle class Mrs and hover over all of it.
Eventually Kate imo will no longer be media darling it would look bad if Camilla who would be pushing 80 in a few years works more than stay at home mum Kate if there is no divorce and she and will are both senior royal I doubt Charles would allow it
If anyone doubted that the Cambridges are protected by the media they can’t deny it now. During Britain’s cost of living crisis this family is now moving to their 4th home. I’m surprised RR don’t have whiplash from the spinning they are doing. The ‘cottage’ once described as grand when Harry and Meghan were thought to live there, but now is modest. But Will and Kate are going to live the simple life. Right? One program actually used this move to say they are relatable because the are moving closer to care for an elderly relative. What!?! If this was any other couple they would be crucified.
I agree! This is such nonsense!
They do this because there are no repercussions for them. The throne is still there. Maybe Wales and Scotland want out but the island is stuck. Nothing much anyone can do. I don’t see major British white celebs calling them out for a start.
I will laugh myself into the grave if Wales says “peace out” and leaves the UK before Kate can become Princess of Wales. That’s the title she’s been striving for the last 20 years. Queen Consort of England just doesn’t have the same cachet in her mind.
I have three theories here:
1) legitimately want a place closer to the kids’ schools going forward
2) if they are living separate lives (I question this), it is easy to explain that William’s “duties” require him to be at KP in London a lot
3) When the queen passes, her children (apart from Charles and William) will receive substantial inheritances, and life long leases on their homes. Andrew will receive enough to support himself and a buyout of the Royal Lodge lease, replaced by a less prominent property. This clears both Royal Lodge or potentially Windsor Castle for the Cambridges. Queen won’t boot Andrew out, but Charles will.
I wonder if the long-term plan is to refurbish the lodge for Keen’s grace and favour home and have the cottage as quarters for nannies, house-keepers, etc.? No way will she settle for a 4-bedroom cottage post-separation/divorce.
I wonder if Kate feels even more useless since she doesn’t have a fancy robe and hat. Definitely sticks out there.
She never feels useless. To her, she is at the peak of womanhood.
This Adelaide business is a smoke screen. Something else is going on. Kate and William seem more at ease with each other in some recent photos. Waiting.
A new prescription for some really good uppers? Whatever is underway, I hope it has absolutely nothing to do with H+M.