Prince William will ‘move his family’ to Berkshire soon, the kids are switching schools

Prince William turns 40 years old on June 21st. In this week’s podcast, I wondered if we would get a full-throttle birthday embiggening, like Kate organized for her 40th. Looks like I’m getting my answer. The headline from the Times was simple enough, about how William is “moving his family to the shires” soon, meaning the Cambridges are moving to Berkshire, which they’ve been talking about for more than a year already. But the Times piece is all about William and his many angry, incandescent emotions and how he’s preparing for the top job or whatever. It’s full of some not-so-interesting quotes which came straight out of the Kensington Palace communications’ office, but there’s some shady sh-t too. Some highlights:
Move to Berkshire: The family is moving from London to Berkshire. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will leave their prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, at the end of this term, and are expected to enroll at a private co-educational school in the county that is also home to the duchess’s parents, the Middletons, in Bucklebury, a 45-minute drive from Windsor Castle. Prince Louis, 4, who has acquired new-found fame after his flamboyant display over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, will join them at the new school.
They’re keeping Anmer & KP: Kensington Palace will remain their London home, housing their private and press office, and Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, will still be used regularly. “They absolutely love it up there, it’s their happy place,” says a friend of William’s. Their future plan is to make Anmer their more permanent base “after the school years”.
So they are getting a place in Windsor: The Cambridges will move to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer. In time, it is understood they will move into “the big house” as the Prince of Wales does not plan to spend as much time as the Queen at Windsor Castle when he is king. The move will bring a new lifestyle and family dynamic to the Cambridges, who are looking forward to the added freedom for their young children that the vast, secure Windsor estate will provide: “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” says a friend. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years, then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”
Longing for a different life? Another close friend of William’s says he is “fully accepting of his doing his duty and fulfilling what the public expect of him, without paying too much attention to what he would have liked to have done in another world.”
The future is accelerating: Berkshire is planned as the final move before he gets the top job because “he feels they want to grab that time while they still can”. A close aide: “There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness — though he would never say it publicly — because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father and his family being under even more scrutiny.” A friend of William’s adds: “He knows the future [of the monarchy] rests on his, Catherine’s and his kids’ shoulders and that’s a lot of pressure.”
The visibility of the Cambridge children: The Cambridges “appreciate the children have a big role in public life and they felt the jubilee was an appropriate moment for them to be visible, bringing an added nice dynamic which we didn’t all expect”, a reference to Louis’s widely documented high jinks. An aide says the children’s jubilee charm offensive will not be the direction of travel: “As they get older, and for the big family moments, yes, but people shouldn’t expect them turning up to engagements in the coming months.”
Sussex nerves: A friend acknowledges that William was tense ahead of the jubilee and especially during the thanksgiving service — the only event that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly attended — “because he was incredibly worried about having all the family there, and what everyone was going to say. He was so relieved that most of the media made it all about the Queen, Prince Charles and the children — they are the key people — and he was really pleased about that.” But William and Prince Harry spent no private time together over the jubilee, and the broken relationship is not on the brink of being patched up any time soon. Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal life and the ensuing fallout is still raw for William. “He’s still deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he’s moved on,” says a friend.
TikToker Baldemort: A senior aide says: “He is very aware of the need to use new ways of communication and I wouldn’t rule out a Cambridge appearance on TikTok. He understands that a life of public service in the 21st century is going to be done differently to your grandmother and father.”
He can’t wait to get his hands on Duchy money: His next big project will be a push on homelessness, with a long-term initiative launching next year. Aides say his next role as Prince of Wales is also “taking up a lot of his thinking”, as he prepares to take over the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, a 130,000-acre estate generating an annual income of £21 million, which Charles uses to fund himself, the Cambridges and philanthropic work. William is keen to see how the duchy might play a part in his homelessness project, though royal sources stress the estate is “not getting into the business of social housing”.
Diplomat Baldemort: Royal sources say Kensington Palace is “very alive” to positioning William into statesman territory, and his presence at last year’s G7 and Cop26 summits saw him rub shoulders with world leaders. A senior aide says his growing role on the world stage is “incremental” and while “it is important for him, the institution and the UK that he develops the leadership role, he is mindful that he is not the next monarch”. A close friend adds that “he knows it’s not a joint act, and that the Prince of Wales is the prime mover”.
[From The Times]
The Times points out that the Keens have a new communications secretary, Lee Thompson, who apparently starts soon. Thompson worked for NBC Universal and they’re putting him in charge of their planned trip to America this fall for Keenshot. A senior aide told the Times that following the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, “We have a US problem.” Yep. And these crusty, incandescent royals are desperate for Americans to love them and be fascinated by them. They’re desperate for American tourism money, American media coverage and American charitable money. Too bad they didn’t think about that when they were running one of the nastiest f–king smear campaigns on an American woman. William “feels let down” because Harry and Meghan exposed him for what he is.
As for the rest of it… the move to Windsor has been previewed endlessly and I can’t wait to learn which fort or palace they ended up getting. Of course they’re “keeping Anmer” and everything else too – I still say that this Windsor home is mostly a place for Kate and the kids, to make it easier for Will and Kate to live separate lives. That the kids are being enrolled in a school close to Carole and Mike Middleton tells you all you need to know, honestly.
So the split with the wife is on, huh?
I agree, it seems they’re floating it and Baldimort is pushing up the timetable. She gets a house in Berkshire, he gets a place in Windsor. He gets to claim that the POW duties without Harry led to him being overwhelmed and caused the divorce.
Megxit. I still think Kate will be thrown under the bus for all of it.
You can tell that their separation has been discussed and settled. William looks happier and Kate looks sadder and more pre-occupied, she’s trying to accept it.
@ Swaz, if the talks were had, we wouldn’t have a silent CopyKeen. I think that Incandescent is preparing to set up CopyKeen and will then drop the hammer once they are settled into another massive property that is set upon hundreds of acres, renovated millions of pounds spent. Incandescent is setting the stage. Though once TQ passes, the hammer will come down and CopyKeen will be established in her new digs.
As I said on the other thread, I think William *will* be there for a *little* while, then gradually you’ll see less and less of him in Windsor until by early Spring, after the royals’ “Winter Break” for the holidays, it’ll just be Kate and the kids (she “has to be there while they’re in school, and he is SO needed in London, dontcha know!”). That’s why it won’t be *such* a “grand” home.
Swaz
Things don’t look settled and Kate doesn’t look sad that’s just her fillers falling.
All these articles boasting about how William needs Kate as an advisor is Camp Middleton screaming William is nothing without kate and had better keep her.
I don’t understand why we would expect William to leave Kate? The current relationship works fine for him and, with the new house, he’ll have all the freedom he wants while keeping the presentable wife he needs for his public role. Kings need to be married. It’s part of the job.
A lot of commenters have expressed similar views and I get it. The issue (at least for me) is that something changed significantly in 2021. Frankly, Will and Kate have been doing the separate thing throughout their marriage, like at least since George was born. Even then, their body language was distant but never to the extent of coldness and even borderline disdain that we’ve seen from William alone in the past year. These two have never looked more miserable around each other.
Then there’s things like: the icing out of Kate from the unveiling of the Diana statue, the spate of PR around Kate’s birthday about how she wanted to be a ‘normal’ person and what she could’ve done if she never met and married William, the announcement that they’d be doing more separate engagements and tours.
And as others have pointed out, there’s now this weird “the kids need outdoor space to play” excuse for adding yet another home to their collection. The kids already have sufficient outdoor space at Anmer *and* KP. They’ve tossed out a number of other excuses for moving over this year-long saga: they feel “overlooked” (too much attention on them in British terms) at KP, they’re worried about the Queen and want to be closer to her, they want to be closer to Kate’s family (the only semi-consistent explanation thus far).
This whole situation is rather shambolic, even by their standards. I’m not convinced divorce is imminent but I’m also firmly in the “never say never” camp.
I agree Margles. I don’t see why he would divorce her unless he had a better replacement? And I’m not sure how easy it is to find someone, if none of the aristocrats wanted it 15 years ago, do any of them want it now? It looks pretty dreadful from all angles, public scrutiny, pretending to not be terribly wealthy, micromanaged, subject to fits of rage, cheated on… do any of his mistresses want that life?
But she’s not presentable. She’s an airhead who can’t string 3 words together without flashcards so in a sense she’s a liability, not an asset. William always looks disinterested verging on disrespectful with her, and acts like he can’t wait to get away from her. Charles was basically a single man (although he saw Camilla regularly) for 10 years after he and Diana died so no, kings don’t *need* to be married.
I think the takeaway from Charles is IF Bill ever wants a divorce then he should do it before the POW titles are given.
@Sophie: what if the replacement (if there is one) is just in her late 20s or early 30s today?
I don’t think he will ever leave her. I think he is happy how she turns the head. She is playing the long game and she makes him look like a family man. I am sure they have an arrangement like all Kings and Queens have.
I think they’ll attempt to remain married while living separate lives. This seems to be their solution rather than divorcing. It’s what TQ and PP seem to have done too, although I think they had more genuine love than W and K.
Considering the move/separation came down literally a week after the Jubbly, ie as a payoff for playing nice during it, there’s seems increasingly no way they’re staying married.
William clearly wants out as fast as possible. And Kate has her King anyways- George. And what’s better than being Queen? Having complete control over the King. Being the power behind the King. Then you’re de facto King yourself. I think she’ll reluctantly concede to this in exchange for lots of preferential benefits like land, maybe even a Knighthood for her father for something, etc. and will focus all her efforts on influencing and controlling George.
Absolutely, 1 week after the Jubbly just as predicted by a lot of people on here in exchange for Kate getting to take center stage.
They will not divorce until the Queen dies though I’m sure.
Questions;
Who was the Queen talking to when she said there will be no divorces?
Recent article claim William is fed up and irritated at Carole M. Says she interferes and take liberties like packing a suitcase to come stay with them for a week or so, uninvited and that was irksome to Will. I got a feeling , um umm 🎼🎼 💃🏾🕺🏾. Did anyone hear about the deplorable issue about Lilibeth’s dress? Seems Daily Fail gave credit to the wrong designer, who chose not to correct it, and made tons of money off a sold out sales. The company Meghan wanted to help ended up going solvent. Despicable behavior for DF and the designer.
To win the US, KEens will have to appeal to an audience beyond the Murdoch-owned Nypost and Fox News. We know Piers is a Nypost mouthpiece but TikTok is not kinda to racist KEENs. Gonna be interesting to see the only white spaces KEENs will go.
They will fall spectacularly in the US. They have used every outlet and behind-the-scene underhanded antics to abusive and torture an American. TikTok won’t save them, YouTube won’t save them. They will be treated as the hostile racist that they are.
Oh the endless reports to watch Incandescent wiggle, sweat and stutter as he is asked countless questions regarding his more brilliant, charming and compassionate brother and SIL!! Bring it on Incandescent!! You racist, useless and egotistical failure!!
Considering their youtube channel seems to be full of ‘videos’ of static photographs set to bizarre music, I can’t see them very successful on TikTok either. For all they want to talk about how W&K are so modern, and this ain’t your grandmother’s monarchy anymore, they are still firmly stuck in the business as usual–with ‘usual’ because some previous century. They are perpetually a day late and a dollar short.
People is pretty much the Royal Mouthpiece here. And that has a limited appeal nowadays.
So true!
I never understand the theory that they need US approval? The only threats to the monarchy are the members of the Commonwealth, the Members of Parliament & House of Lords, and the British voters. I am of the theory that they could care less about US interest in the Royals. I suppose it is possible that William would be somewhat interested because of EarthShot and his jealousy of Harry, but he certainly has shown no signs of trying to win over the US audience (I am not even sure who that audience would be?)
They need US approval and approval from around the world.
During the jubilee my friends were commenting on how most people celebrating the Queen or standing outside to watch various events weren’t from the UK. People travel here for these occasions and that’s what the monarchy claim to do well.
There’s a growing number of people who don’t want a monarchy here anymore and the only real argument the government come up with for keeping them is the tourists they bring in. If they’re not bringing in tourist money, they’re completely useless. It’s already debatable just how much money they’re bringing in anyway.
I read somewhere that the Jubilee cost $23 million and brought in over $100 million to London.
That figure does not discuss things like how many people overseas took time out of their weekend to watch the Jubilee. The Jubilee weekend was one of the few times that I had conversations with some friends and relatives about the royals because they saw the Jubilee (FOMO, inquisitiveness) or saw news coverage.
So yes, the Windsors are great advertising for the UK regardless of what you think of their moral fiber or of their role in modern government.
In response to @BlueDot and @Lily: Too bad you can’t cite the source: “I read somewhere that the Jubilee cost $23 million and brought in over $100 million to London.” It would be nice to know how those value add calculations are made, AND on what auxiliary assumptions they rest. Have tried parsing how BRF valuations are done from Brand Finance and still come up questioning. Heard the argument that the BRF have value as a tourist attraction, but if that’s the case why did tabloid writers gripe about Harry and Meghan shunning the mundane, but necessary “bread and butter” ribbon-cutting assignments. Why did courtiers complain that Meghan needed to stay indoors because she was “over exposed” and needed to be “50% less” than her full-strength self? If the BRF is the most visible, high-profile monarchy in Europe, why isn’t Britain the #1 tourist destination?
@Lily But how was that supposed 100 mil distributed? How many companies or individuals was that wealth spread to? This article lists 12 million for the book for school children and 15 million for the pageant. So that’s over the 23 million mark.
https://www.theweek.co.uk/news/uk-news/956970/how-much-did-the-platinum-jubilee-festivities-cost
I dont think a king has to be married. The advantage to divorcing her is to deny her the titles she craves. And by “she” I mean her and her mother.
I agree. A king being married with kids is like a minister or a politician being similarly tied. It kind of is an unspoken requirement.
Next up: Prince Incandescent is splitting more of his time in London as he helps his father prepare for the transition to the role of monarch, and his own transition to future king.
So begins The Separation of the Keenbridges.
I’ll believe the move to Windsor when I see it. They are angling for something, but I don’t think it’s a cottage at Windsor.
NAILED IT.
And you have to love, “William can’t wait to get his hands on the Duchy money”. NO SHIT. lolol. To think he’ll a *real*portion* of it to any initiative…? Well…I have some great acreage just west of the state of California to sell him. Might be a *bit* damp though…¯\_(ツ)_/¯
So now they think they deserve the actual castle? But he’s not looking forward to when Granny dies because that makes him sad?
The biggest piece for me was this bit – never mind about being sad about Granny dying – Wills is basically happy to let the whole monarchy go. Boy REALLY doesn’t want to work!! Here’s the quote from the end of the piece:
Close friends say William is “definitely ready for his future. He feels that as long as the monarchy is doing really good stuff, it needs to be preserved and prolonged, but he’s not blinkered about it and if there came a time when it doesn’t, he wouldn’t cling on.”
Just. Wow.
Of course—all he has ever wanted is to be independently rich—the Duchy money, that’s it. Everything else, his wife, children, homes, staff, etc. is a boring chore.
I’m not that bothered that William is not obsessed with keeping the monarchy alive. He’d be way happier if he didn’t have to be king, he just wants to be an aristocratic man of leisure. The monarchy goes away and he can have that. But he’d first have to deal with the uproar because it would take a bit for people to accept that and I’m sure there’s a bunch of bureaucratic/government things that need to happen. It’s going to go away at some point, if not with William then with George.
Wow, yeah. Being independently rich without being king is probably a dream for William. Maybe he’ll be the one to dismantle the monarchy? Or is he just setting it up so he doesn’t look like he lost it in case he does? As in I didn’t really want it anyway!
Yes, TOBB would have his dreams come true if the Monarchy collapsed. No need to do any work, not that he does any now, living on spacious properties with vast acres and castle upon castle to visit on a whim. With full control to the millions of pounds that his family has successfully hidden, free from taxes and oversight.
Bottom line, TOBB doesn’t want to be king. He is nearing 40 and STILL hasn’t done much with his life, except be the constant grifter that he is.
He will have the *private* properties (Balmoral, Sadringham), but all other properties owned by the crown (the Palaces) revert. Not sure about Duchy properties though (like Highgrove). Do those revert, with the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall? Any Brit CBers know?
ETA:
Can’t edit here on the laptop, but I just found that the Duchies are considered PRIVATE property, so yeah, to answer my own question, he’d keep BOTH Lancaster and Cornwall.
If the monarchy was abolished before George was 18, would he even HAVE to give the Duchy of Cornwall to him, with the title, if there isn’t a monarchy?
(And what would happen to all hereditary titles w/out the monarchy?)
There is a board that oversees The Duchy. William doesn’t get to pocket the money personally just as Charles doesn’t get to. That’s why Diana had no claim on The Duchy in her divorce – because it doesn’t belong to the Windsors.
Ikr? Can you imagine the Queen or Charles reading these statements from the heir? Everyone is up in arms about Harry and Megan leaving because something something institution, but William is basically all “if he dies, he dies.. Off to Norfolk, bye then” and no one says a peep in the media. Amazing stuff…
Lady Esther
William’s life will be hell if he abandons the Monarchy. Too many people are profiting off of it and heads will roll. For William to already decline work and say it will be different under him and people should expect less… well…
I think the Queen and Charles wish Harry was born first. I think they’d like to oust William.
And lol Tik Tok. Tok Tok had a field day with the Crown! All it takes to undo any careful media strategy these days is a tv show or a random TT. We have our American Royals. William needs to be explained that.
That quote validates what Prince Harry said in the Oprah interview – that William and his father are “trapped.” They stay telling on themselves.
It struck me that they know how tense and unhappy Egg came across at events and they tried to blame it on the Sussexes. LOL. How desperate must they be?
Yes, William’s sourpuss face on the balcony at the Trooping, at St. Paul’s, in Wales, at the concert, at the parade, then at the balcony again was just him worrying about what the headlines would be because of H&M. But luckily, Louis acted up, so the headlines were funny! Whew. Tell me the Keens are obsessed with their publicity without telling me the Keens are obsessed about their publicity. This victim narrative Burger King has going in his head is strong.
Yes they are desperate to be the most popular, most keen and powerful of the bunch.
TOBB and CopyKeen showed their true colors again with regards to the mere fact that Harry and Meghan were present. Harry and Meghan dominated the press before, during, and after the Jubbly!
The press are STILL reporting about Harry and Meghan!! Though Louis was only a slight distraction, TOBB is facing unrelenting criticism for their constant need to “use” their children for PR purposes.
William is an idiot bringing Erf Shit to the US this fall at the same time Harry’s memoir is dropping. For one thing, he’s going to lose when it come to press interest. Secondly, if he does any interviews, he will be asked NON STOP about Harry’s memoir. Erf Shit will be an afterthought.
Probably the next will he/ won’t he. Harry dropping his memoirs to overshadow the KEENs even though memoirs has been announced for a year +.
They should focus on a solution for the vitriolic dynamic between will and kate when coupled together.
They won’t be able to use their children to divert people from marital issues there.
They should focus on their own country which has problems like homelessness and food inequality that needs immediate addressing. Not pretending your phony awards ceremony is important to anyone, but yourself and your PR.
That’s the thing he doesn’t get. The American press is not like the UK press they will not be censored when it comes to questions that would not be asked in the UK. Just like the American reporter asking Kate if she saw Lillibet when she was doing the engagement with Dr. Biden.
I hope they’re reading all the questions.
Yep. And I just sighed. Plus you have most Republicans saying climate change isn’t real. So he’s not getting those people at all. And I doubt most Americans care cause we have the mess with January 6th and midterms going on and the blowout from that.
Lol, American journalists: Are YOU the one who was concerned about the color of the Sussex children? William, did you and your wife conduct a smear campaign against your American sister in law? Why are you running away?
@ Merricat, that is exactly what will happen and I for one am here for it!!!
I would like to add that they will ask, multiple times, if they plan on going to Montecito during their flop American tour as well. Oh, the responses will be a treasure of uncomfortable blabbering!
Haha—if Andrea Mitchell’s question to K re: Lilibet was considered “bold,” W&K will fold like a cheap suit in a matter of seconds during an actual Q&A with US media.
No way real American journalists get in. All will be friendly plants. William is too weak and too thin skinned.
Dunno. Considering devil’s advocate position: Supposedly Reese Witherspoon just loooooved Princess Katy “at a reception to mark the Launch of Tusk Trust’s U.S. Patron’s Circle in Santa Barbara, California (Stephanie Petit, People, 6/26/18). And recall that Jeff Bezos still considered giving Billy $1M for Earthsh*t was money well spent even after Billy bravely called out Jeff for spending $$$ on space exploration rather than global climate change. My view of Earthsh*t is it’s royal greenwashing. Don’t know, or care, about Tusk Patron’s….. SB, CA.
However, OTOH, consider that Princess Katy’s response to question “Do you have any wishes for your new nice Lilibet?” Andrea Mitchell (NBC, 6/11/2021) was that she ‘wished her all the best’ and she ‘couldn’t wait to meet her.’ (At least that’s what I thought she said in her weird accent). Huh, apparently she can wait to meet her.
Maybe it’s me, but I’m perplexed by just how many houses he’s claiming. It sounds like 4 or 5? Also, “in another world” he would be just as lazy and nasty as he is in this one. But in that one, he’d be fired for cause. Real world, real consequences.
Sorry to once again claim an interest as a humble UK taxpayer with only one home but how many homes and toilets does this family need to be completely “unconfined”. We have rising living costs and many British people are worried about paying mortgages so an extra castle for this pampered family makes a complete mockery of Will selling the Big Issue for an afternoon on Friday!
His pushing the idea that his next go-to issue will be homelessness given the number of houses he owns but also the economic situation in the UK…I just cannot. The lack of self awareness is just insane.
Tiger,
Did you notice that this article said that Mr. Greedy has said that the Duchy will NOT deal with issues of homelessness. So, with his initiative (IF it ever gets there, and why no one is bringing up WHY he can’t push this initiative NOW) is with all that land in the Duchy, want can’t some of it be dedicated to housing the homeless? Or have kinds of halfway houses that help the homeless to get on their feet, find jobs and permanent housing?
DING DING….right, because he really does NOT give a **** about anything BUT the money.
He labors under the delusion (as the Queen also did) that the Crown is a burden that prevents them from leading the life of leisure they think their aristocratic friends lead when in fact the crown is the only thing that makes them wealthy, relevant, and/or “interesting.”
Yeah, this whole piece is a mess trying to justify the 4th house. Kiddies need more room to play? Kensington Palace is not small and has private gardens. Anmer House is gigantic and on the Sandringham estate – miles of countryside – and yet they are now planning to move out of that and not move back in until the children are grown up. Like WTF?
Basically, once again “but the children!” is being used as the cover for what they are doing.
I don’t understand why there isn’t an uproar in regards to their constant “need” to have more properties that they don’t use a majority of the time as it is? They are never seen at their apartment on KP grounds? They seem to feel that they “deserve” these vast, expensive and taxpayer funded castles when they have plenty of room at ONE property yet alone THREE?
I don’t understand why the public hasn’t lashed out at their constant greed and their tone dear actions? TOBB thinks that his latest platform on homelessness is to justify ANOTHER grand estate?
I wonder how much taxpayer funds will be used to renovate their latest house and if the RR are going to whinge about how much it costs. Oh wait…that’s something they only do to M&H who have PAID BACK THE RENOVATIONS on Frogmore.
And the irony of someone who now has THREE free homes focusing on solving … homelessness? I mean…
Selling the big issue “incognito” one day and moving into a castle the next day. Must be nice for some
Do we know how many bathrooms they are?
Ha! True! I really need to know how many bathrooms.
The part about his mission once he’s the Prince of Wales struck me as so utterly ignorant.
“His next big project will be a push on homelessness, with a long-term initiative launching next year…. as he prepares to take over the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, a 130,000-acre estate generating an annual income of £21 million” Watch out, homeless folks! I’m coming to help you but not until I get my 5th home with 130,000 acres and some more millions of dollars!
What’s really crazy here is that there is a perfectly good organization that would be perfect for tackling homelessness — The Prince’s Trust. Just sitting there waiting for William to take it over. But his lazy ass said no, so now he’s making noises about homelessness, but hiding from the plain and obvious way he could be doing something about it.
Amner is going to become the primary residence, just in time for him to take “the top job”? Isn’t that job based in London? About a two-hour drive (on a good day) from Amner? Oh, yeah. That’s why he has a helicopter at his disposal. And the Duchy money? How quickly will he run through that, I wonder?
That’s what makes me side eye this entire moving situation. What is the whole point of this Windsor move if Anmer is still going to be a primary residence contender? They need to come clean and just say this is Keen’s separation house because a stench is starting to accumulate.
Long before the kids are done with school, Charles will be king and William will be living at Highgrove as Duke of Cornwall. The Windsor home is Kate’s separation home. Sandringham is a private estate, Charles will want to keep it afloat financially. He won’t leave that massive property (Anmer) empty but will lease it out again.
@ notasugarhere, do you think that TOBB will allow it to be leased out? I would imagine his massive greed and ego will balk at such an idea.
William doesn’t own it personally now but he will inherit it once Charles dies. William has no head for business, but I hope whatever estate manager Charles has in place can make it clear to William that leasing it out now is good business. If Sandringham is no longer the Christmas power place to be, I cannot see William and Wife #2 clinging to Anmer.
Came here to see if anyone else pointed this out. They’re going to move to Anmer Hall right when William would becoming King? Makes zero sense. Think it’s obvious that W+K are separating (privately) and/or William isn’t expecting there to be much of a monarchy to “cling to” by then.
Charles has a permanent legal right to stay at Highgrove (which he loves) until he dies, and William has never shown any interest in Highgrove or indeed Gloucestershire. He has instead shown a marked preference for Norfolk and (as many have noted) seems to be living at the big house in Sandringham anyway, plus KP so I’d imagine he’ll end up at those properties while he’s POW, with some stays at a Windsor Estate property for appearances. After that…all bets are off.
No he doesn’t. The Duchy purchased Highgrove House as the official residence of the Duke of Cornwall. The second QEII passes away, Charles is no longer Duke of Cornwall and has no legal right to stay at Highgrove.
I think I can read between the lines of this shit article. Anmer stays for all of Willy’s side piece women. Also, it being on crown land and all it. Mumbles McStumbles gets a house near her parents and takes the kids for now. Separation is definitely coming once Petty Betty goes, because Willy McSnits only cares about his reputation and how he is seen. Anmer stays while he is king so he can house all his concubines there. Classic narcissist narration in the first person of the FFI(Future Future Idiot) it’s just an embarrassment at this stage in the game.
Oh shit, so they ARE still doing that hopeless US tour? Are they gonna visit NYC? I need to know if I should start saving rotten produce and rest my voice so I can shout obscenities at them.
Now, now–W&K have _way_ too much to prove to let this opportunity slide. They still have to make up for that Caribbean disaster–and they have to bring the fight to the Sussexes guns-a-blazin to make up for that recent home-court defeat. 🤣🤣🤣
Looks like it, unfortunately. And because it’s in the fall, that means we’re definitely getting more of that ‘meghan in minimalist monochrome’ cosplay.🙄
tik tok…? is their youtube channel still active? announcing another home during these times is really tone deaf.
Hence the sudden interest in the unhoused. God, they’re transparent.
I was wondering why his “signature issue” suddenly went from the environment to homelessness. They’re barely trying, and it shows.
The irony of beginning a homelessness project as one makes plans to move into a new castle is beyond the beyond. Will is keen to see how “taking over the Duchy of Cornwall, a 130,000-acre estate generating an annual income of £21 million…might play a part in his homelessness project” —but make no mistake, that property will not be used to actually HOUSE people. Heavens no! The royal children simply need a park to kick a ball around.
A lot to unpack, right? The other shoe would be Charles sending Jobba or another of his mouthpieces out to do some tactical course correction because Bulliam is pretty grabby in this narrative. I’m on the same boat with y’all that the Windsor move is executing the separation that we’ve all seen coming like an 18 wheeler — the marriage was openly on the rocks during the Jubbly. Immense as Windsor is, it’s still making for uncomfortable neighbors with Royal Lodge and Frogmore Cottage. If or when the Sussexes have to come back for visits, should be interesting to see if the Lamebridges leak rumors about how the families are at last able to heal their rift and the kiddos are now besties.
Oh that’s already happening! I can’t remember who (maybe the ‘royal reporter’ Twitter handle guy) came out and said he was confused as to why they needed yet another house when we were told – to explain why the huge renovation was required – that KP would be their home base until he became king. And the Camb derangers came for him. It was hilarious.
Robert Jobsen, the one who has a book about William coming out, is the one who called out the Windsor move after all the reno costs for KP. And he was dragged for it, even accusing him of being in cahoots with Scobie.
Lol@harper- were on the same wavelength
Jobson on the job already. Yesterday he tweeted that he was personally and categorically told by a senior aide when millions of public money was being spent on the Keen’s KP residence that it would be the Keen’s base when William became king. Jobson was immediately attacked in the comments as being negative and now under the spell of Omid Scobie.
Oh my goodness, poor Omid. That was the most deranged part! Someone posted a pic of him standing next to Omid with Omid circled, saying “this is why” (why the RR was saying what he said). The Camb fans have really lost whatever grip on reality they might have had and show their true racist colors at every opportunity. Poor Omid.
Well William and Katherine should be paying back the freaking renovation costs then.
Poor Omid. He doesn’t deserve to be included with these unhinged hacks. Jonbson, and the lot is them, deserve to be treated as the hacks that they are. They are nothing but mouthpieces for TOBB and Charles.
Believe I’ve seen the two of them together doing commentary for GMA the US morning show? Most recently around the Jubbly in at least one segment standing next to each other but IIRC it’s not the first time they’ve been on together, though not always present in the same location.
This man does not have the constitution to lead anything. He’s always “nervous” or “learning” or “raging” or “tense.” Get help! And this was a word: ‘he is “fully accepting of his doing his duty and fulfilling what the public expect of him, without paying too much attention to what he would have liked to have done in another world.”’ So the truth is he is brooding and envious and angry that Harry escaped and gets to live free and not have to answer to anyone with what he does with the money he EARNS. (That’s why William deploys his racist media lackeys to “report” on Harry and Meghan’s wealth, money, and career gains—because Harry wasn’t supposed to have any privacy and was supposed to be William’s shield.) William wants what Harry has, which has always been their dynamic, and cannot stand that Harry got out. He wants his little brother as miserable as him, and since Harry isn’t, William will be forever furious and a powder keg. This guy screams heart attack by 45.
I agree 💯 and would just add, in addition to wanting Harry to be stuck walking 3 steps behind him and Kkkeen and being used as his scapegoat, and to be as miserable as he is, I think The Other Brother also wants the popularity and love that Harry gets.
I think TOB (and everyone who buys into that system) believes that he should be the most adored, the most popular, the most loved, simply because he’s the heir. And he doesn’t realize that Harry has passion about things and takes action and helps people (plus has charm and charisma) and that’s a huge part of the reason people love Harry. He doesn’t expect to be loved or respected because of his title, he works hard and changes lives!
I really don’t think TOB (or his minders) understand this.
And TOB wants the romantic love that Harry has. He wants an alluring, intelligent, glamorous wife who can dazzle with a genuine smile. Although Prince Incandescent is incapable of true love (which is comprised of mutual respect and adoration), he wants a woman who just wants him….not just focused on finding the cameras and waiting to be Queen.
Won’t happen. He’s too ugly on the inside to be attractive on the outside. Even with all that sweet Duchy $$$$$.
100%
This article is so weird. It’s excusing a lot of things that shouldn’t be a problem? Like…why does presenting his emotional state need so much finessing and delicacy. All I get from this article is that there is a SERIOUS problem.
And why is it such a stressful job, since you’re apparently not allowed to actually be a leader? (Thinking of Charles being dragged for meddling by have an actual opinion here.) WHAT DO THEY DO ALL DAY??!! Sorry for shouting but 😵
Yes William, please lecture me on homelessness from one of your 3 estates.
Having spent a few hours “selling” Big Issue and stating it’s all about bringing attention to homelessness on your poverty porn tour, then having your press lackeys announce you’re getting a 3rd luxury home is not a good look.
Doesn’t he have a 4th house in Scotland?
Yup, on the Balmoral estate, it’s called Tam-Na-Ghar. It’s referred to as a *cottage* but to us peons it would be a beautiful, full-size home.
Totally. I wouldn’t be surprised if this announcement led to rioting in the streets. Sounds awfully close to “Let them eat cake.”
Meghan is an American that married into the British family, which was exciting at the time, and got a new generation excited about the BRF. And then the RF and BM literally drove her to suicidal thoughts until she practically fled the country. So yeah they got an American problem and it ain’t going away any time soon. We all witnessed what they did to Meghan. The shine is gone.
Right? The fact that they think it is the Oprah interview and not the years of abuse we saw heaped on her is darkly funny.
Part of the smear campaign was literally KP aides complaining about how Meghan was too American and now they’re wondering what to do about their American problem, like that wasn’t offensive to all Americans. What the hell did they think was going to happen? Darkly funny is correct.
Didn’t palace aides admit this weekend to bullying Meghan and Harry? There were comment floating online about this and that the situation that led to Sussexeit was much worse which is why CH and KP are so nervous about memoirs and Meghan Tv appearances.
It sounded from the article they will get a house in Windsor (maybe that Adalaide Manor) then later the “big house because Charles doesn’t plan to stay there like the Queen does”. That sounds like the “big house” is Windsor Castle. Will & Kate will actually live in Windsor castle after the Queen passes on? Well that beats Andrew’s house I guess.
For a long time the story has been that Charles intends to rule from Windsor Castle and does not want to use Buckingham Palace. The Clownbridges are trying to horn in on his future turf.
Hmm… I’ve heard/read that Charles will continue to LIVE at Highgrove, and keep official offices and a *small apartment* at BP.
The fact The Cambridges (mostly their pr) think they need to do TikTok tells you how concerned they are about the younger generation’s apathy towards them. In this article it mentioned how Billy will support the monarchy as long as it continues to do “good” (lol) but won’t cling to it should the tide change or something like that. It shows Billy trying to assuage his ego, “I didn’t want this job anyway” in case a Republic happens before his reign.
What I found interesting was no mention about Earthshot or anything to do with “climate change”, basically that’s something they are going to “phase out” within the next 5 years. Similar to Kate’s 5 Questions. These two don’t have any long term charity/nonprofit b/c that would require effort and also the longer a charity is in existence the more it can be scrutinized. Their approach to philanthropy is basically “pop up charities”. How anyone would happily contribute their hardworking taxes to this scam of a family is beyond me.
I agree. I feel that he thinks he needs to be on tik tok to court the favour of young people is patronising.
I know he wants to appeal to the younger the demographic because Meghan and Harry are popular Among this age range. Tik tok is not why they are popular and H&M don’t even use tik tok
Harry and Meghan don’t use tik Tok but they have lots of fans that do. And tons of their videos have gone viral with millions of views and shares. There’s another that just went viral on Twitter that came from Tik tok.
Remember a few weeks ago the Daily Mail and some of the British rags tried to push a video of Will and Kate “holding hands” from the colonial tour that they said went “viral” on tik tok when it only had a few thousand views…. the desperation…
The quotation “he is fully accepting of doing his duty and doing what the public expects of him” sounds so fearful and reluctant, like the UK is planning to fly him into space and leave him on an uninhabited planet. Which wouldn’t be so bad for the UK?
Maybe he can team up with Elon Musk and become King of Mars.
Anmer is going to be their “after school years home, their happy place” where the people can’t stand Kate? Uh huh. Sounds more like William’s “happy place”. This pretty much sounds like Charles and Diana 2.0 only Kate will be in the country instead of in the city like Diana was. I wonder whether she will bring the kids to see William or if he will swing by to visit on his way to Anmer?
“not getting into the business of social housing”. . . but but what about #princewilliamaffordablehousing? Much of the duchy income comes from long-term tenants who want to buy their homes but have been blocked by his dad.
Why am I not surprised? The surest way to cut down on the middle class is to keep them from owning property–the old company store tactic. That is why realty companies and hedge funds across Anerica are buying up houses, setting the buying price impossibly high, and renting them to folks who will never be able to afford them.
In Kourtney k voice I say they are people that are dying baldy
I saw a post on Facebook that said William is the hottest baldy and that made my day. í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸ I guess hottest to the aristos
Interesting that Charles isn’t planning on using Windsor as his weekend place when he’s king – I guess that means he’s planning on keeping Highgrove and presumably Camilla will keep her bolt hole in Wiltshire.
Charles does plan on moving to Windsor Castle when he’s king. Wants to keep Clarence House (nope, not happening) and never live at BP. But to keep Highgrove he’d have to justify spending 700,000 a year in taxpayer funds to lease it from the Duchy. More likely Highgrove will be William’s home after the separation. Kate will be in something smaller like Adelaide Cottage, William will be 1.5 hours away at Highgrove. Sharing the children between them when the kids aren’t at boarding school.
When Charles is King, he’ll control the Duchy of Lancaster, so it would be a simple paper transaction between the two Duchys, perhaps with another property given from Lancaster to Cornwall. And considering Charles has worked with the Duchy of Cornwall committee for decades now…is it likely they’ll turn down the King’s “request” to make it happen?
No, he won’t control the Duchy of Lancaster just as he doesn’t control the Duchy of Cornwall. If QEII ‘controlled’ the Duchy of Lancaster, she’d have been personally held accountable for the shady if not illegal money moves Lancaster has made in recent years.
Charles doesn’t get to make that decision. Highgrove House is the official home of the Duke of Cornwall. Charles was designing and building a different house in the region, with Duchy money, that he had hoped to move in to before he became king. We got that weird story last year about what Charles would have to pay to lease Highgrove House, floated as a PR balloon, and it was soundly shut down. As it stands? No, he doesn’t get to stay at Highgrove House or the weird new house he designed. Nor does he get to stay at Clarence House as much as he wants too. The best he can hope for is getting to move to Windsor Castle as his main home and keeping apartments at BP for official business.
Somebody on Twitter said that this piece was supposed embiggen Wlliam but all it did was show that at 40 how aimless he is. I agree.
Right?! Life half over and all he’s doing is getting a third or fourth house no doubt with accompanying all new furniture on the dime of the British taxpayer that his family has been exploiting for the last 1,000 years.
So Katie Keen and Baldemort will be spending most of their time at Windsor and Anmer? That means that their staff, once again, will be able to spend their days doing absolutely nothing since their bosses can’t be bothered to come into the office.
So The Other Brother is announcing he’s making unhoused people his chief cause…at the same time as he’s adding another home/castle/mansion/fort/palace to his name. Make it make sense.
And he’s still “deeply upset, hurt, and still raw” about the Sussexes leaving after their half-in/half-out proposal was rejected…but he has also has “moved on?” Again, make it make sense.
Also the level of excuse making and stalling is just ridiculous. Always a learner and never a doer. He and his keen to be mean wife are 40 – basically middle aged! – and still listening and learning and planning to let us know about some initiative “next year.” They are pathetic. I would say his incandescence covers up deep shame and embarrassment for what a failure he is, but I honestly don’t think he has those emotions.
I’m starting to think the very position of Heir to The Throne, when it extends past age 30, say, is infantalizing. To live one’s whole life “on deck” as it were, waiting for your parent to literally DIE in order to fulfill your True Calling—what an awful existence.
That said, it could have been different for this prince. Instead of that stupid helicopter job, William could have been raised like Angelina Jolie is raising her kids: with purpose, based on the understanding that they have a unique opportunity—and hence obligation, as a decent, caring member of the human race—to make the world a better place. How are you going to do it? The world was Billy’s oyster. Such a disappointment.
I really think it is because there is nothing he is passionate about. Charles has waited his entire life for the throne but he always had his causes and so he built things, made changes, devoted himself to causes, built a legacy. And though Harry was “the spare” he had causes he was passionate about since his teens and definitely after his time in the military in his 20’s. I think that is the main difference with TOB. It is wild to me that with all TOB’s wealth, access, and privilege he couldn’t find one purpose that he held dear beyond living his life to his own enjoyment. This is the thing I find most confusing about him- like nothing interests you Will? Really?
The situation is made worse by the fact that he married his mirror- a woman without ambition(save locking down a title), compassion, curiosity, or drive.
Good luck to the children. I hope they have people around them trying to protect them and putting their interests first.
A man getting a third house while thousands not only in the UK but all over the world are homeless, prices for rent are accumulating, there is a nation wide scarcity of basic things needed for survival. Massive insurgency (war) not only in Ukraine but almost every continent in the world. My question is what have the monarchy done to deserve this kind of generational pampering and respect. This is 2021 and we Africans are still suffering from the impact of the colonial Era, our lands were forcefully taken our artifacts stolen our ancestors ended up being slave. Some of us got independence but still we are at the mercy of so called top nations, no reparations or even apologies were made, alot of our people live on less than a dollar a day, the impact of the Colonial Era is still felt in our economy, sometimes I wonder when will this end. Am tired of hearing about white supremacists parading the world thinking he is doing us a favour with his presence
Yes, 100% ♥️
So powerfully stated, @Dorcas.
And just to emphasize the gross disparity of it all – it’s his *fourth* house.
This is phase 1 of the rollout of a Cambridge divorce – guarantee that Cain will spend even less time with her and the kids now as he’ll spend his time between Amner and KP. Amner is about to become his new shag pad now that wifey and the kids are with Ma Meds.
This also confirms that they getting as far away from Chuck’s influence now that he is pretty much Monarch – Chuck’s reign is going to be a very interesting one with a LOT of drama coming from the Cambridges. Chuck has all the power now, esp over them and they are clearly not happy about that and the fact that Chuck is not rolling over for them as he used to.
Windsor is not just about Khate being close to Mummy but also about hiding from Charles as its well known he doesn’t like it there preferring Highgrove.
Also, how much is this going to cost the UK taxpayer? Khate, Duchess of seven kitchens and multiple renovations will no doubt be making all sorts of demands. This was well rolled out as there wasn’t any public outrage on twitter that I saw, however I suspect that will change when the cost becomes known. People seemed more outraged about Andrew than this.
However, are we sure that the cost of renovations will become known? Somehow I doubt it. I believe that they have found the house a number of months back (probably last year) and they are ready to move soon considering the school summer break so that the children will start in the new school in September. That means that the necessary alterations and renovations have already finished and we haven’t any idea yet as to where they move. They (the Cambridges and the royal rota) refused to reveal anything so that the move will be presented to the public sometime soon as a ‘fait accompli’ that nobody will know or wonder about the money spent for the renovations.
If they move to a Crown Estate property, the costs will be known. They have to be just as costs for Frogmore Cottage, Royal Lodge, and Bagshot were. Those properties do not belong to the royals they belong to the taxpayers. The cost of fixing them up and the details of the leases end up being public info.
As I wrote above, Charles has always planned to move to Windsor as his base when he’s king. Wants to keep Clarence House (no) and never live at BP. Wants to turn it in to a museum. And he cannot justify spending 700,000 a year of taxpayer funds leasing Highgrove, which belongs to the Duchy and is the official home of the Duke of Cornwall. This looks more like Charles and William cooperating for once. Move Keen to a separation home in Windsor near mummy, William will live in an apartment at Windsor Castle and the public won’t know any different. Once Charles is king, William moves to Highgrove as his official home and Keen stays at Adelaide Cottage until the youngest is 18.
I always thought this was about Charles wanting to keep Highgrove after he is king and William basically bargaining with him. Highgrove is Charles’s baby
Charles also has a home he designed (and is building) also in Gloucestershire. He’s always known he’d have to give up Highgrove but maybe he was hoping to lease the other new home from the Duchy?
Tip: If they get on TikTok, block them instead of clicking on Not Interested.
Wickedly, I actually want to see them try TikTok, just to sit back and watch whatever grasping, cringe-inducing thing they put out there. It’s pretty lofty for a communications team that can barely manage the social media they already have. Plus, TikTok is all about access and authenticity – two things they can’t and won’t do.
As for this statement, it’s nice to see the KP spokesperson at least mention that getting the big castle means Gran has passed on. Previous statements from William and Kate have been much more glib about it, talking eagerly of “when William is king” and Kate the “future Queen”. So at least they’ve toned that down.
I think Charles is throwing them the castle like a consolation prize if they can make it intact until after he is crowned – after all, he doesn’t really want Windsor. They’ll have them move into someplace relatively small and have them carry out renovations and updates quietly. It’s such a scam.
That said, KP always talks about whatever property they have their eye on as a fait accompli, until we hear otherwise.
A lot of tabloid articles headlines I have been seeing are linking this story with the leak that the RF are hoping to banish Andrew to Scotland – “big moves planned for Kate, Will and Andrew!” Etc.
This was clearly meant to be a meticulously planned media roll out of The Divorce: Pt 1 and they somehow have managed to make the headlines in the space of a week: William and Kate shun Lilibet; William pretends to sell magazine for homeless; Will actually has another home now; hey look we are also trying to hide our creepy, rapist uncle in a different tax-payor funded mansion in Scotland.
Notice how they are starting to push the “he’s moved on” narrative. They did this last week when they tried to claim the Harry and William were FaceTiming or whatever it was.
I wonder if this is strategy from their NBC exec as they head towards fall and earsht… but the broke palace aides and media won’t have it.
A reconciliation doesn’t sell.. Drama sells and William is too deep in sht for the BM to let him go that easily after he conspired with them against Harry and Meghan.
There’s gonna be some tension with this as his new communications strategy clashes with the press over what stories to write… Jobson is already pissed they lied to him about living in KP forever..
I made the mistake to read the comments under jobson’s tweet and I was amazed how everyone justified the move to the new house because they are the ffk and ffq, because they deserved it after all their hard work, etc. They even attacked jobson as a omid scobie friend.. i would be laughing if the comments weren’t so unhinged…
And “Three Kitchens Kate” becomes “Kitchens Kate, Counting On.”
I don’t want Will and Kate in the U.S. Can’t the State Department do something to block them? I would like that very much. Maybe there could be problems with security, in that the U.S. can’t provide them with security and their own security must be unarmed? Like what they did to Harry in the U.K., his actual home?
I think will and kate tour will be a disaster much like the Caribbean they cannot help themselves
I wonder if Kkkeen won’t even be invited on this Earthshit tour. If, like others are predicting upthread, this is phase 1 of the divorce rollout, maybe this will be a solo tour giving us a taste of what’s to come for TOB. But whether he’s alone or with his useless wife, I hope he gets booed and asked question after question about how he screwed over Harry and is he the racist one who made comments about Archie’s skin color.
Earthshot is not Willian’s initiative. It is an American foundation that gives money to help others. Will asked Earthshot if Britain could be included, and they agreed. He also wanted to announce winners,
but couldn’t until Earthshot announce who they were. All Will does is promote Earthshot and announce the prize winner. He does not contribute to the charity foundation, nor does much PR about it because Earthshot does that. He is at best, a glorified announcer.
Start a campaign with your local elected officials and keep moving it up the chain. They’ll still travel to the US, the US taxpayers will still pay all their security, you aren’t going to stop that. BUT you can force the issue to make US govt release the figures of exactly how much taxpayer money was spent on their security and housing them. Australia and New Zealand have started do this, in their bid for dumping the monarchy. Every penny of US taxpayer money spent on W&K should be front page news.
Kate may want a new tennis court
LOL so true, Tessa. She’ll force the local council to steal land from another farmer and spend 100,000 of taxpayer funds on a new tennis court at whatever taxpayer-owned home she ends up in.
You mean another one after tearing up a perfectly good one at Anmer?
She may also choose to add hundreds of bathrooms. She’ll have to be watched for that.
Not hundreds. Just *ONE* MORE* than Castle Montecito.
The headline from the times should have been.
William gets his 3rd mansion out of the taxpayers while pretending to care about the homeless and their many real problems.
F-ing unbelievable, these two don’t work enough to justify this. It’s mind blowing that the media and some British continue to look the other way while the regular taxpaying Brit is struggling to make ends meet and these two selfish, self centered. Incandescent, lazy as f racist keep taking and taking and giving absolutely nothing back in return. How many houses do you need? Let’s say they are working at Kp. Then amneron the weekends, they are living in Windsor with all its land, then why do they still need amner?
As for the children and their visibility. They are only pulling them back now because their plan to use them for good publicity backfired spectacularly and blew up in their faces.
And for f sake, keep Harry and Meghan name our your incandescent mouth. Your a racist piece of trash who wanted to continue to abuse and destroy Meghan and wanted to do it and have no one call you out for it. I hope Americans show them both exactly what their behavior bought them there.greedy B can’t wait to get their hands on that money, practically panting for it
I’d like to find a job where I could work 10-12 hours A MONTH if that, with 3 mos. off for summers and 2 for Holiday breaks, and “earn” multiple homes worth tens of millions of dollars, servants to fill my every whim, and be chauffeured in a Rolls or helicopterd/flown private everywhere I go.
Where do I apply?
Can Charles withhold the Duchy money or not give William the Prince of Wales title? Is it mandatory and when Charles is king, can’t he drag his feet about it, like waiting years? W and K will surely plunder the 21 million dollars immediately or send it to offshore accounts like the rest of the family has undoubtedly done for years.
He can withhold the Prince of Wales title for as long as he likes, but the Cornwall dukedom and associated money is automatic for the heir. Sadly. He’s gonna blow through that so fast.
Would Kate have to be invested along side W for them both to be known as POW like PC investiture in 1969? If Mr Steely is making plans for a future without his limpet wife then does he have to divorce her B4 any investiture to prevent her from becoming POW or do they automatically become POW once the Q is no more?
@Lady Digby – No, the Prince of Wales title has to be granted. It isn’t automatic. Prince Charles was granted the title in 1958, but the investiture ceremony wasn’t until 1969 where it signified Charles’ coming of age. It was a load of baloney, truth be told. There is a possibility that when Charles becomes King he will hold off granting William the PoW title until a divorce is done, but who honestly knows what is going on behind the scenes.
“The Cambridges” and “the family” don’t necessarily include William. Also, George will be sent off to Eton just like the rest of them, but you can bet Kate will fight tooth and nail to keep the other two at home to use as work excuses. This is very much a “nothing to see here!!” kind of move when we all know it isn’t.
Didn’t she try to claim last year that she couldn’t work much anymore because, “gosh, the children need her at home”!?
I’m still looking for the story – it ran one news cycle and never again iirc.
It looks like Keen is ready to bounce back to mummy’s turf in Berkshire. William will keep Anmer to entertain his Toff of the Month and commute back and forth to London when he sees fit. The fact this entire move is being spun to accommodate the kids change in schools is so funny to me, when the kids didn’t even need to move schools in the first place. It’s sad that they have to change their entire routine, change schools, make new friends and move to a completely new home just to accommodate their parents collapsing marriage.
Sounds kind of like what happens to kids in a divorce, although most decent parents will try and keep things the same for the good of the kids. In this case it looks like its all about what’s good for the dad.
When has William given a rat’s ass about ANYONE OTHER than William? Kate won’t have much to say if she wants to maintain, esp. if William moves on it now.
The way this story is spun is weird:the whole move is justified by the change of school for the children and as a need for them for the “added freedom …that the vast, secure Windsor estate will provide: “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” says a friend. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends.” Are they serious? They live in a palace!!! Sure, they can’t go to the parc to play football because they are the heirs but they have large grounds of land where they can invite, play, ride, cycle etc with friends. It is presented as if the whole world should pity them and let them make the move to a third (!) house without any questions or objections.
Why is he angling for the Queen’s home and she has not even passed as yet? How greedy. William is always talking out of turn, because why else won’t he let Charles take precedence and wait his turn? This eager grabbing of properties by this one family is in such poor taste.
Why make Anmer the permanent base? I get they’ve got helicopters and can travel but the court/offices/etc are in London so constantly travelling back and forth is going to be a lot even in a helicopter. If they want to mostly live in the country, isn’t it easier to stay in the city of the weekday and then take a helicopter on Friday evening to Anmer and then helicopter back on Monday morning?
And TikTok? Oh god the FFK and FFQ who are so “regal and classy” unlike those “Hollywood runaways” are considering TikTok. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a big platform and I see why they want to join but it amuses me that their stans and royalists insist they are “above” such things but it turns out that they’re not. Lol.
I think this is just a veiled way for them to say that Kate is going to be based in Berkshire for the kids, while William will be mostly in Anmer during his downtime bc of “””reasons””” lmao.
In my view, the Cambridges have been living separate lives for a while now, even if it’s not officially addressed as the case. The word is that Kate mostly focuses on the kids, while William does….whatever he does. But they don’t spend an awful lot of time together, with each other, and it’s been that way for years now.
He *must* maintain his most important role as Norfolk Community Peen.
And isn’t it interesting that the ones considered as “Hollywood runaways” aren’t on any form of social media like most of Hollywood? While the so-called “regal and classy” ones have a struggling channel on YouTube and are considering Tiktok? The jokes just write themselves…
So William’s new cause, homelessness, was deliberately chosen just to make sure he gets a new house. It can’t be a coincidence that the rumors of over a year are only apparently confirmed when he announced the new cause. Stone cold.
Just like Kate’s Early Years is a cynical bid to pretend she was working all those years she played yummy mummy instead of keen kweening. They turn their work into alibis for getting what they want.
He is patron of a homelessness charity and has been for a few years now I think. I think he’s just focusing on that more because he wants to be “seen” as doing things.
But his PR *is* presenting it as a new initiative. My point (poorly expressed earlier!) is that all their “work” is selected from ulterior motives, not actually to respond to what the people need.
I don’t like the circle placed on Omid’s picture. Are they asking their readers to target him in some way? Dangerous.
They are trying to suggest that Jobbo is friends with Omid because they happened to be standing next to each other each checking their own phones during a royal event of some sort. It’s very stupid proof trying to say that Jobbo is Sussex squad I guess.
And of course insane people could be targeting Omid as well.
Other comment seems to have disappeared. The two of them both do royal commentary for ABC News. They stood next to each other being interviewed in front of St. Paul’s after the Thanksgiving church service, and have worked together on air before, though not always physically in the same place.
‘Another close friend of William’s says he is “fully accepting of his doing his duty and fulfilling what the public expect of him, without paying too much attention to what he would have liked to have done in another world.”’
Ah, this is the closest he and his people will get to admitting that he is indeed trapped.
As for the move, how interesting that they claimed they would be vacating Anmer in previous stories…clearly that was a lie. The reaction to the Times’ tweet on this story was pretty negative. Besides the obvious greed factor, some people wondered why they were making such a big fuss over a short distance move.
Oh dear. I almost feel sorry for the advisers who are trying to put a positive spin on this useless man child.
“Kensington Palace is “very alive” to positioning William into statesman territory”. Really? I mean that is never going to happen. Look at his masterful performance in the Caribbean for a start. He is just fundamentally unsuited to his role, in terms of both temperament and (lack of) accomplishments. Unfortunately this is irrelevant and he’s in line for the top job no matter what.
“And his presence at last year’s G7 and Cop26 summits saw him rub shoulders with world leaders.” Hilarious. Did anyone even notice he was there? I did notice his wife though – that round table thing that was an insult to Jill Biden.
If he wants to be a statesman, what I don’t understand is why he didn’t take university courses in political science, international relations, etc. Those should have been a no-brainer for a FFK. I get wanting to let him do what he was interested in, but at least they should have insisted on some coursework in the thing that he would be doing for the rest of his life. Heck a few classes in acting could have gone a long way. It’s not too late for him to take a graduate course in these topics either. How can be be taken seriously among world leaders without any formal education in the topics he is supposed to be a leader in?
Oh and the bit about wanting in some vague way to help the homeless, but the Duchy of Cornwall doesn’t want to get into the business of social housing.
But why not?
The Duchy is huge (in UK terms). It’s not just Cornwall – the estate covers over 200 square miles in 21 counties, including London. Most of the properties on the estate are rented. Why on earth couldn’t they spare a teeny bit of that enormous and unearned wealth to provide some kind of social housing? Explain that one. Although I suppose the answer is that they want to keep charging big fat rents.
Will no one think of the aristocrats whose children don’t have enough acreage upon which to play beyond the range of telephoto lenses? Oh the humanity.
Paleontologists will be watching to see in real time how dinosaurs become extinct.
I’m wondering if that recent spate of videos that were suddenly being released of the Keens coming and going at Kensington Palace were planted by them to justify their lack of privacy in the city and how they are “overlooked” (their wording). So much effort being put into explaining this strange move. George is a good four years away from going to Eton so there is no rush to get to Berkshire. I’ll never get over the timing that the first news of this move came last summer and the excuses have been rolling out nonstop since then. Obviously, Burger King is done with pretending he loves Kate and is antsy to get on with the rest of his life.
Strange that he allows his friends to essentially say he’d be fine with the monarchy collapsing and he’s not spending that much time thinking about what he’ll do when that happens. Which means he’s definitely thinking about what he’ll do when that happens. All Burger King does is think about what he wants and doesn’t want or what he is thinking of possibly doing soon or not doing later …. what a moody, romantic future king he is. Now that he has Kate squirreled away, let’s see if his mood changes.
Could be a PR move. ‘oh no, William doesn’t want the unearned power and privilege, he’s a humble soul. BUT if the country needs him he would take on the burden’ pile of BS.
William wants the monarchy to last long enough for him to inherit the private wealth without paying any tax. If it dies the next day, he’d be happy. He’d use that personal wealth to sue every publication that dares to write anything he doesn’t like.
William is fine with the monarchy ending. As long as it ends after he inherits. William is lazy. He doesn’t want to work. William couldn’t handle the Prince’s Trust. He can’t handle Charles’ diary. Hell, Harry probably works more hours with BetterUp & Archewell in a week than William does in 6 months.
Eh. I know that people think this is the start of their separation, but honestly. They’ve been living separate lives for a long time before now already. So I see this as the same as usual for them.
I’m assuming from the article that this means that all three kids are going to Marlborough then, which is a good thing. Of all the schooling choices that the royals have made from Charles onward, this is probably one of the better ones. And thank goodness the boys aren’t going to freaking Eton. The calibre of the people who come out from that school does so much more damage to their reputation than anything else ever will, and I’m glad these kids are staying far away from that place, hopefully. I wonder if they’re going to be day students, or boarders.
And William just can’t help but continue to fall back on the old threat to give it all up and quit, can he? Another way to remind everyone of the “””sacrifices””” he has to make to be monarch. Also, interesting bit on how they want to use Norfolk as their base after the kids are grown and out of school. I mean. That’s long into the future, isn’t it? Who knows what’s going to happen by then. But just interesting how they had to tack that on to the article somehow.
As for the prospect of Baldy or Keen on TikTok? God help us all.
I can’t imagine Kate would willingly want them to switch schools. This screams all William’s doing to me and so he can put her and the kids away, while he hangs out between Amner and KP. He will be “busy” often and sadly can’t see the kids. That was my take on this story. I do think there will be a formal separation after grandma dies.
My thought was that they kept mentioning going back to Norfolk later to stave off any demand the public might make that they give up Anmer Hall in exchange for this new Windsor home.
I think the separation started during Covid lockdown. It was easy to hide then and the only giveaway was the move of zoom rooms and of course William not hiding his disdain for his wife in public anymore.
The non stop talk of looking for a new place in Berkshire was the PR cover for the physical move that would have to happen now that lockdowns were not available to help hide their whereabouts.
They’ve lived separate lives for years, even before the wedding, which was the only way this ‘situationship’ continued its unhealthy existence. When they ‘lived in Wales’ she was in London 3X a week. She was with mummy for six months after the birth of their first child. Whenever William doesn’t want her around she runs home to mummy. I think COVID forced them to spend more time with each other at the start, which quickly turned in to William living at Wood Farm or the main house at Sandringham to get away from her. Those 54 personal helo trips per year during COVID was a lot of her running home to mummy and him getting away from her.
Most likely the boys will still go to Eton (located in Windsor), daughter to wherever.
If William wants to do something else, let him abdicate right now. It’s possible. He can do it. But who else will pay him for being lazy and mean, except the English taxpayer? Carry on.
I kinda think that W (and Charles, too) wants the fancy public coronation part (pay fealty peasants!). Then they may end the monarchy. But I think he wants that moment — at last! — where everyone is bowing and scraping to their king. Then he’ll quit or lose interest as per usual.
I could Charles lobbying or lending support to the idea of him as the last king. Though if course it’s not just up to him, but I could see him supporting that as an extension.of the slimmed down monarchy. Plus then he goes down in history as the last king of England. Also I think they all see it going in that direction regardless of what they do anyway.
I just don’t see them formally separating any time soon. I mean, it would be an absolute disaster for William, who is already unpopular. And a disaster for the monarchy. I think they are just setting up to live separate lives for now. I don’t think they would actually separate until the kids are much older.
There’s too much effort being put into Kate these days. I think if there were truly a separation in the works, she’d be getting sidelined more and more, instead of pushed out front for everything. Aside from the queen, she’s practically the face of the monarchy right now. Even if she can’t manage keep her bitchiness to herself for one simple church service.
Lululu, they may sideline her once they get her in Berkshire. Let’s remember there was an article about her not doing much for the next 15 years while she raised the kids. Also, with the article about KHate being W’s most trust advisor, one could surmise that they’ll blame her for everything and gain W sympathy. I have to wonder if this is just the Keens trying to move an immovable PC to get a place. It’s really weird that this has been talked about for a year.
You know what? I think PW looks more and more like prince Albert from Monaco! Don’t you think so?
Yes, and their lifestyle and duties are similar. They chase the ladies, pretend to have a happy marriage and do squat for their people. They’re probably also cousins as they all tend to be related.
A certain segment of Americans have always been fascinated by the British royal family and don’t forget the “special relationship” between Britain and the US which is still be aired whenever there are negotiations between the two countries. There are enough royalists in the US to ensure William and Kate a cordial welcome, and I’m sure they will try to muzzle the American press somewhat. I don’t think they will be booed, or even get wall to wall criticism like the Sussexes daily in the BM. I imagine they will go to the East coast and some significant climate change hub. I imagine Meghan and Harry will just carry on with life in Montecito and not do anything to overshadow the Cambridges. Of course, they can oversshadow just by being quiet. The move to Windsor will put them closer to Eton and the boys can be day students. Charlotte I can see going to Marlborough.
Why the hell would the Sussexes be concerned about overshadowing the Lamebridges in their own country. The US is not the UK with this constant nonsense of overshadowing. They best be prepared for a lukewarm reception if they come with any puffed up attitude and they best be prepared to answer questions about the rift with the Sussexes.
“Royal sources say Kensington Palace is “very alive” to positioning William into statesman territory, and his presence at last year’s G7 and Cop26 summits saw him rub shoulders with world leaders.”
After the sh!~show that was the Commonwealth tour, how does one make this statement with a straight face? William is a JOKE, to world leaders and everyone who saw how badly he and keen failed. That epic failure won’t be forgotten partly because of the immense embiggening prior to and then the spectacular week long flop it was. Bill and Cathy were sent on a charm offensive and lost half the commonweath. Rewarding him with another castle/palace/estate is on par for the RF, after all Andrew was just at Garter ceremony and lunch today with the queen.
So, the separation is on! The Cambridges should give up Anmer. If Kate is getting a home in Berkshire, then why do they need Anmer? William stayed at Sandringham during the pandemic. I’m sure he hasn’t given up his little hidey hole. There’s no need for Anmer to remain vacant all that time if they are going to be living at Windsor.
KP has been trying to position William as a statesman for years. It’s not sticking. His appearance at the G7 showed he is a lightweight. Those world leaders know he isn’t in their league. Of all the FK, he’s done the least to prepare himself for his future role. Doesn’t matter how much the British media try to embiggen him and Kate, no one believes their hype. As the saying goes, can’t polish a turd.
If only the British did the same as the Austrians: they abolished all noble privileges, titles and names.. Many had to sell their homes and palaces…
Though many still are rich, but have to actually work…
@Desdemona Okay, legally, on paper, the Austrian nobility/aristocracy is abolished. Day to day, it is absolutely still operational. Major Austrian companies still include pre-populated drop down titles with Count/Countess (and no, not for foreign nobility). They still own huge swathes of property in the capital.
A lot of those kids from the major branches/houses definitely do not work. Or ‘work’ in jobs that somehow enable 200 days per year of vacation in Latin America.
A large chunk of these Austrian families maintain their ties with Spain because their titles are still very much welcomed there amongst the Spanish aristocracy.
And let’s be honest, it is *very* rare for the Austrian government to actually intervene and e.g. insist that someone remove reference to a ‘zu’, unless the individual is German, in which case, yes, they will take glee in doing so.
ok,,, 🙂 Always learning…
Does anyone think that, after all we’ve seen this family do, Baldimort might pull a GoT move and engineer a very short reign for Charles?
Isn’t it funny how literally no one is complaining about the fact they are being handed their third free house courtesy of the tax payer. Yet they had a lot to say about frogmore. And these people say they aren’t racist.
Yep no one on the Fail thinks it’s bad, it’s so lovely they’re such a tight knit family and only need a 4 bedroom cottage unlike those nasty Sussexes. Oh and they don’t need live in help because apparently they do all their own domestic duties. Sure, Jan.
They intertwine the Sussexes with these W and K stories to misdirect. But any blowback on W and K that we saw is finished. It’s all embiggening and perfect Cambridge family pr.
Oh, so much about this kills me. The kids can’t go to the park & play? Why not? Diana went roller-blading in Kensington Gardens & Hyde Park, which are both basically KP’s backyard. The kids can’t play there? You know, those kids whose parents & sycophants keep espousing they want a ‘normal’ upbringing for those kids? Then there’s this doozy: William is “fully accepting of his doing his duty and fulfilling what the public expect of him, without paying too much attention to what he would have liked to have done in another world.” He had no other hopes & aspirations, that would have required work, and possibly competition with peasants. No, he’s got exactly the life he wants, doing exactly what he wants, dressing up in stupid outfits for stupid ceremonies, and then goes home to one of four houses (and counting!).
Don’t forget the mistresses. We don’t know the count on them. Yes, with all his disdain, laziness, fury and long-suffering poor-me b.s., he has exactly the life he wants. He’s suited to no other, nor to this either.
Must be nice to have FOUR homes courtesy of taxpayers. Real nice.
“They absolutely love it up there, it’s their happy place,” says a friend of William’s.”
Pull the other one, “friend of William’s”.
These two have no happy place that involves the other, as every single person can see.
Another sycophantic article from the Times of London to support William moving his family to Windsor and make it acceptable to the public. The earlier promise to make Kensington Palace their permanent home is largely forgotten.