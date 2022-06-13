Duchess Kate wore sapphires & a blue McQueen coatdress to Garter Day

Here are some photos from Monday’s Order of the Garter service, aka Garter Day. The senior royals and assorted Knights Garter gathered at Windsor Castle. The Duchess of Cornwall was inducted into the Order of the Garter, which meant she got to wear the fancy velvet robe and feathered hat. Camilla joined her husband in the procession, and Tony Blair was there, and Prince William, Prince Edward and others. While several foreign kings are “Stranger Knights,” it does not appear that those kings traveled to Windsor for the day. Like, King Felipe and King Willem-Alexander are Stranger Knights, but they didn’t come (I didn’t see them, maybe I’m wrong). The Queen also skipped the public part of the day, and Prince Andrew was seen driving over to the castle to take his place at the lunch and private ceremony. Andrew was blocked from sashaying around in public in his velvet robes.
Notably, Duchess Kate came out to see and support her husband. She’s frequently made it out for Garter Day. Even when she was simply Waity, William’s official girlfriend, she got invited to view the procession. For this year’s Garter Day, Kate chose a new (?) Alexander McQueen coatdress with a hat by Juliette Botterill. Again, Kate desperately wants this shade of blue to be “Cambridge blue” or her personal signature color or something. I wish she wouldn’t because I simply don’t like this shade. She looks better in reds and burgundy anyway. I suspect she wants to wear so much blue because she has all of those sapphires which belonged to Diana.
Anyway, the coatdress is… meh. She has several versions of the exact same look – most of them from Emilia Wickstead – already in her closet. She also has dozens of McQueen coatdresses in her closet, in all different colors. Why she repeatedly chooses to throw off her own proportions and make herself look long-waisted and short-legged, I’ll never know.
The Countess of Wessex wore some pale pink mess. It’s unflattering but it’s also kind of a “Kate look.” Sophie and Princess Beatrice have both been trying out some Kate-like styles recently.
Those are some ugly hats that Charles and Camilla are wearing.
I am the opposite on Cam. I think she has the head and face for any type of hat.
I think it looks good on her.
Lol, I love that Kate looks like a Slytherin mother whose sending Camilla and Charles off to Hogwarts
They look like how a five year old would look after getting into a costume trunk in the attic!
The hats and the rest of the robes are traditional so they are not going to follow fashion This order goes back to the Middle Ages and is for public service or charity work.
The garter was set up by Edward the 3rd, has nothing to do with charity, it was all for show, same as now. Kate looks awful, thin and foolish in that hat and ummm she totally copied Meghans shoes. The entire thing is ridiculously obtuse, people are literally starving on that island and these fools prancing around in these costumes,🙄
It’s for self-aggrandizement & perpetuation of the monarchy & aristo class.
Kate actually did nothing to deserve that award. It was given to pacify her and that’s a shame since Meghan did more in the short time she was there than Kate had done in 10 years.
Utterly ridiculous outfits. Utterly ridiculous display.
Another coatdress 🙁 Sigh. Her clavicles are trying to break free.
I am super partial to blues… but
THIS IS SO MUCH BLUE.
Too much blue.
Like SMURF-level alert blue.
Worst part: the shoes with that dress is a travesty of tackiness. IMO you only where that color blue shoe if you are not wearing blue anywhere else on your body!
Smurf-blue is absolutely accurate.
The shoes match the equally ugly purse.
Her clutch is an abomination! Yet so is her entire outfit. She just can’t dress herself no matter how hard she tries…..
No style, grace, elegance or chicness. No empathy, charisma or work ethic. CopyKeen has nothing to offer but buttons, bows and fugly hats..….
The shoes are aquazarra. There’s a photo on the daily fail of her coming out of car and I think Meghan has the pair I could be wrong
Isn’t Kate trying to copy Meg when she was first pregnant with Archie and she wore the Blue wavy dress
Aren’t those the shoes copykate is wearing
Yep, those are Aquazurras alright, Meg’s favourite.
Yup, and at this point it’s beyond disturbing. It’s coming across as very unhinged behavior on Kate’s part, and no amount of excuses or whiny deflections of “Meghan didn’t invent x hairstyle/outfit/shoes!” is going to change this impression. Kate’s a total creep.
Those shoes have been worn by Meg….this woman is a stalker; if at least, she had a good relationship with Meg, some could say she is getting inspired! i think she is doing it so that people compare her to Meg….this is creepy, very creepy
They’re a great pair of shoes but that coat dress does not do them justice. Those shoes are kinda edgy so pairing it with that traditional coat dress just doesn’t gel. Possibly someone could make it work but it’s not working here. Pulling a look together is in the details, the accessories, whether to roll a sleeve or not to roll a sleeve, so many little things. Meghan’s got that and it just can’t be xeroxed. All that said, I’ll take these shoes over a pair of nude pumps any day. But with all the shoes in the world must she pick this pair? It’s a deliberate choice.
Meghan wore the first pair of Aquazarra shoes. She had them in different colors. Then Kate starting wearing them.She still wears them.
Blue is my absolute favourite colour! Is this periwinkle?
Wearing versions of the same outfit is classic Lazy Katy.
I love blue, too, and these are really pretty blues. It’s just too much. Too typical Katie.
It’s ridiculous royal cosplay, yes, but I do think this is as nice as Kate has ever looked. The dress has beautiful seams!! I love the structured top and flowing skirt. Maybe it’s one sapphire accessory too many? I’d take off the necklace to let the lapel speak for itself.
The thinness is concerning at this point.
Agree.
I didn’t want to comment on her body, but I agree. She is painfully thin. I hope she’s ok.
@c says: Yeah. Those collar bones look stark.
That closeup pic of her is startling.
It’s extremely noticeable in this coat dress around the neck and chest area, it’s swallowing her and it’s so wide her bones are more prominent.
Could it be that she buys these coat dresses in multiple colors at the same time and wear them long after? Would explain the poor fit because no adjustments after weight loss. The hem or lack or ironing is yikes,
Sophie’s hem hangs just as poorly IMO. And hers is too tight across the bustline. All that money they spend, they ought to look absolutely fabulous. Both end up looking frumpy and/or just…I don’t know, weird. Kate’s coat dress outfits, all one colors outfits, just look weird any more. Well, always did, to me.
Kate’s starting to look gaunt. This is eerily vibes of Diana 2.0
Starting? This is ever since the engagement with breaks during pregnancy.
Agreed. Kate does not look well…
She looks in need of serious treatment. She has to have a serious eating disorder and nobody is trying to help her–or she resists help. Can CarolE and others see beyond the obvious weight loss, which has become more prominant in just these past couple of months?
She looks like she weighs around 95 lbs dripping wet.
I came here to post just that. The neckline really emphasizes how gaunt she is. One would hope the palace (or her family for goodness sake!) realizes what’s going on and is trying to get treatment.
When she looks that gaunt on camera, imagine how frighteningly thin she must look in person. Brittle and dangerously close to breaking. I don’t care how athletic people claim she is, unless they’re marathoners, athletes don’t look that thin. They look fit and muscular.
Why are people ignoring that? She is so little. The only thing that keeps people from noticing is her height. But she is waaay too thin. Maybe Will told them but to write about it
She really didn’t need another new coat dress for this event.
For a bespoke outfit the fit is so bad. The collar stands away from her neck, and the “waist” is not only NOT on her waist, but rides up making her look like she has a “pooch” under it (a rounded belly). She’s hiked that waistline up to make her legs look longer, but it makes her look like she’s comically SHORT waisted instead. FAIL in my book
And yes, she has at least 50-60 coat dresses almost exactly the same in all shades of blue she could’ve worn.
Maybe it looks better in person? Bespoke McQueen should not look this bad.
@jan
Because a proper alteration is for someone who is a proper weight.
Kate is disappearing right before our eyes and tailors can only do so much with their subject.
She is swimming in a custom made dress. How???
This is the worst she’s ever looked. Old and tired. Horrible color. Horrible. cut. And her eyebrows and eye makeup, so dark and badly done. She’s aged about 20 years since Louis mocked her at the parade.
Also, Sophie and Kate are both wearing panty hose, like sister wives.
Jubbly got the deluxe photoshop package and she had fresh fillers. Now it’s all fading.
They’re both giving me Effie Trinket/Hunger Games vibes.
True story.
Boring and terrible colour for her, an ugly McQueen not worthy of the name but appropriate length, I guess? I can’t believe that jewelry is so expensive, and the shoes do not go with the dress or the outfit at all. Kudos however to the numerous posters who said she’d be showing off her “real”, all new Jubilee outfits later instead of the rewears she obviously did for optics, since this must be one of them….
I thinking those are tanzanites rather than sapphires. I remember when she first got them and that’s what I thought the article said they were. Though why she would need more sets of blue stones, I cannot fathom.
That was my thought too. Over 100,000 total iirc. She wore them to try to grab attention at a large royal church service while she was expecting (#2?). Another mystery jewelry gift possibly from the Saudis.
I assumed they were all sapphires which belonged to Diana and was about to comment that Kate probably LOVES that photo where her hand is on her chest and the ring, necklace, and earrings all line up so prominently. I feel like a lot of people who just see the pics probably make that assumption about the jewelry since the ring was Diana’s (?), and I’m sure that Kate is just fine with that.
They were supposedly a gift from William. The necklace was 12k and the earrings were 6k maybe? I remember looking up tanzanites after because the color was so lovely, almost a purple-y blue.
LOL. William doesn’t buy her gifts. Multiple jewelers have come out and stated when Keen buy the things for herself, like the eternity band her stans insisted came from William. I looked up the tanzanite set at the time and the necklace was 45,000 alone. These were likely another under the table Saudi gift, like her cheap ruby set that looks like it came from Claire’s.
Meghan has beautuful jewellery from Diana too, but Meghan is a minimalists. She likes delicate pieces and she wears Diana’s Cartier watch. The largest I’ve see her wear is the aquamarine ring on her wedding day. I think she may have to get the other jewellery redesigned as heavy pieces swallow Meghan. That’s why I’m glad Harry exchanged the ring fir the watch. The ring would have swallowed Meghan’s hand.
Kate’s set is actually tanzanite from the Collins and sons jewelry firm. Don’t like anything she’s wearing except the jewels. Even the purse isn’t appealing
YIKES that coatdress’ neckline is super unflattering. I can’t imagine what the non Photoshopped pictures look like 😬
I like the blue – it looks good against her hair. But the fit of the coatdress around the neck is no bueno. And I actually think Sofie looks good here. It’s a lovely shade of pink. It is a little bland but her default is usually very busy/fussy and old. So I think this is much better.
You’re right. Her clothes on tour was downright dowdy. Maybe someone told her to wear clothes like that. I was looking at Sophie’s pic the other day and she’s not aging well. Maybe time for a touch-up.
I continue to be absolutely befuddled at Kate’s inability to dress herself in a flattering way. She has model proportions, a ton of money, and all the access in the world. How do we end up like this almost every time?!
I wish she would go more modern and chic. And she does the same look over and over – like the queen. She could take a few risks like the Queen of Spain.
100%. Same thing over and over that ages her
She looked amazing in a Copy-Keen look, I think it read a holiday thing? She was in a black pantsuit and it looked great! That’s barely a risk (I would say it’s not at all but for her…) and it was very successful IMO.
I think she wears what she thinks the Queen likes. I read that when they were courting, Kate started wearing a lot of tweed, etc. she wanted to fit in with the RF. But when she and Will had spats and stop seeing each other, she went right back to her party clothes style. Changed it again when they made up.
Right? Meghan keeps bringing modern and fresh and this one is expired and stale sugar free (blueberry) Pop Tarts.
She looks like she is shrinking into that dress, especially around the neck. One day it’s just going to be a dress and big blue standing there.
Looks like a pair of antique paper dolls.
Exactly! 😂
I actually like the periwinkle blue color. It’s my house trim color. I don’t know as it’s Kate’s best color though. And I’d rather see her in buttons than whatever this is.
I don’t know what to say about Sophie’s dress but at least it’s not a fussy print. The Garter robes and hats remind me of professors’ graduation robes.
True!! I’m a professor and my robes are like that. 😂 American graduation robes. I don’t know what Brits wear.
Every time I see her all I think is “She SUCKS.” Those shoulders are gonna take someone’s eye out.
I love this comment!
Same boring look for this same boring woman.
You can see her bones sticking out and she does not look healthy at all. I wonder how often she actually eats and nourishes herself.
It doesn’t fit … or as others have pointed out, she looks really thin. And the sapphires look rather old-fashioned but I guess that’s the point.
Is it me or does Camila look pretty sheepish in that pic.
She should.
+1
The whole look is so old-fashioned! Being head to toe in one bright color is like cosplaying the Queen’s outfits. You know, the ones she wears as an elderly person!
Compare this choice, how she looks, to the pants and Zara jacket she wore last week. Those lines, colors and fabrics were modern. Then, she does this. Ugh. From a fashion standpoint, Kate is hopeless.
It’s was 106 degrees Fahrenheit here in Texas yesterday and all I can think when I see those velvet Garter getups is I WOULD EFFING DIE! I know it’s not that hot there on Salt Isle but I was def not cut out for such stately affairs as I would still be sweating my Royal buttocks off under those costumes even in normal British summer weather.
Ain’t enough makeup primer ever been made to keep my face in place.
I’m reminded of my high school graduation–similar stupid cap & gown thing, with a procession, on a very hot day in an enclosed high school gym. I wore cutoffs & a t-shirt, plus my high wedge sandals, with sunglasses; so that would be MY garter investiture outfit–shorts, T, wedges, sunnies. They’d really regret adding me to their two dozen! 😉
Amazing what some students wear under their gowns. 😂
Useless people doing useless things whilst playing dress up.
She really looks very thin and it’s concerning now ..if she has love ones there she should at least force her to eat or maybe get her help .
Now even her coat dress doesn’t hide how slim she is.
And yes copy Kate strikes again
As an aside, I think the Cambridge marriage is not what it was to put it mildly but I feel like the situation can’t be too bad yet if she’s still making these appearances and getting new coatdresses? But I don’t know, lol.
I’d partially agree, but then I remember how things seemed alright with Harry and Meghan when they were working royals (despite the smear campaign, there wasn’t a clear indication of how much they were struggling until their SA tour), and how we assumed certain decisions and actions were theirs/their choice, and then the Oprah interview completely shattered that illusion.
“Looks can be deceiving” is one of the hallmarks of the RF. For all we know, Will and Kate could be in the process of hashing out a divorce settlement and we wouldn’t know until they told us. Who knows at this point?
Yeah. Honestly to me, the fact that William is so cold to her in public, and that there was nothing for their anniversary except for some good wishes from other royal accounts, makes me think we should definitely watch this space.
as Meghan said, “nothing is as it seems.” it will be interesting to see what unfolds over the summer, what with the move etc.
From what I understand, you are entirely correct. So sad.
it’s the exposure. either that or she was told to go
Boring Kate has always had the worst fashion sense. So much wasted privilege.
Charles and Diana still dragged along for years after it was all over but the shouting. Even going on tours together. I think Kate is willing to go along especially if she has a safe house to run to. But William is the question mark. He seems like a boiling cauldron. As for Kate’s dress, they all seem to look alike and run together. So unless its exceptionally ugly, its just Kate in a coatdress same as always.
What in the name of God is cowmilla wearing, these looks like some costume party for over privileged folks
As this is the Garter Day Procession the the Order of the Garter (the oldest chivalric order instituted by Edward III in 1348, she is wearing Garter robes as is everyone else who is a member of the order.
I think that’s a pretty accurate description of this event.
Yep! ‘ Costume party for overprivileged folks’ is spot on.
I really am starting to hate these coat dresses at this point, because I feel like she has way too many of them, and they all look similar. Why does one person need this many coat dresses? I could swear I’ve seen her wear this exactly one before. WHY did she get the same damn thing again, but brand new?
Honestly, I don’t really care if she wears coat dresses. Let it be her thing. Nobody else wants it. The issue, as you said @A, is that she has too many of them and they all look alike. Really thought this was one that she’d worn last summer in Scotland, I think? Either way, if coat dresses are gonna be her thing, she could just rewear old ones. How can someone spend money on new coat dresses that look so close to their old coat dresses? There is literally no point.
I thought it was the one she wore on Easter day…apparently, it’s a third one, almost identical in color and fashion.
I approve of the coat dresses because at least they are her thing (can’t say I like them, but i can see they suit her). But having hundreds of them? You would think the advantage of having a uniform is that you need 12 garments max (one in each color, or like 2 in each color for different seasons).
Frankly she shouldn’t have had to spend a dime on coatdresses in a decade. I would actually think that was cool if she were bold enough to wear the same ones over and over (instead of identical new ones, which is bizarre).
I think she’s deeply depressed and not caring too much about her clothes. There has been overheard shouting rants by the staff.
Maybe she should take the same energy she puts in copying Meghan and put it into seeking some help. It’s getting to the point of where she’s shrivelling up and those collar bones are just going to protrude even more. Who told her to show her chest like that when she knows she hasn’t got the weight to back it up? Sad.
Everybody stop what they’re doing and pause. Let’s get a look at the blue ring! Wow, such a ring! Look how it matches her earrings and necklace and coat and hat and shoes so perfectly! So blue! So regal! So rare and unseen that it must be displayed across her bosom so keenly for all the kingdom to see. I sure wish Kate would flash us that ring more often.
Thank heavens she brought it out, it’s been a minute since we last saw it.
Honestly, you’d think she had just gotten engaged the way she makes Big Blue front and center at every event. It’s embarrassing. I wonder if she makes her children call her Mummy Blue?
A propos to nothing, but hope Harry manages to nab a piece of Diana’s blue sapphires for Lili, since she seems to be the grandchild that got Diana’s blue eyes. This sounds petty, but Kate always seems to be positioning her hands to show off the engagement ring. It’s neat that Meghan got the Cartier watch which she seems to wear a lot; especially since she coveted the Cartier tank before meeting Harry, bought one for herself to pass on one day to her daughter. So great that she was blessed with one!
I love blue a lot more than red… so I like this better than the red looks tbh. but whoever wrote Smurf blue is very accurate. Now I can’t unsee smurf 😹🤦🏻♀️
I’m glad Harry let William have the ring. It’s too big for Meghan. She likes small delicate pieces.
She is lost within that dress. The neckline is awful and does her no favours. Visible bones are not a good look on anyone.
The dress is a nice colour which is the only positive thing I can say. Spending money on yet another blue coatdress when she already has loads in her wardrobe is obscene especially in the current economic situation.
Looks like blue slime fell on her head. Kate looks very proud of herself for hooking Sophie up with her beautician. she hasn’t hooked Pippa up though, says something about her competitve relationship with her.
Blue is my favorite color but this is TOO much blue. Why did she need to have all those different blues. The hat, the shoes, the purse. It’s all too much!
She remains consistently boring with her style of dress.
My cheeks hurt from just seeing how much Kate smiled and how big that smile was.
I was just going to ask just what in Guy Smiley is she guffawing about??
This is not the kindest association, but I just finished watching “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” on Netflix, and the colors Kate and Sophie chose are almost exactly the pastel pinks and blues that were mandated for FLDS compounds. If nothing else, it might be a hint that Kate would do better with an updated palette.
I did too and had exact same thought. So so so on point. Pastels for the good little girls who “keep sweet.”
I’ll add this. One of the things that Lady Diana and Duchess Meghan have in common was their own sense of style. Diana dressed her age and was very fashionable, Meghan is/was the same way. Kate came into this life of a royal and began dressing the way she thought the Queen would like. And that to her was old frump. She has no sense of style at all. I know that foks say that she dressed well when she was Waity. But even then she copies any woman that Billy had his eye on. **Insert Jecca Craig’s hat** She is a mean girl dullard with nothing to offer. Periodt.
Has Charles’ hat been in storage somewhere? Camilla’s feather looks a lot fluffier. Can you not refresh your feather after you get your robes and hat? Do you have to just stick with the same set forever, including the same feather? I hope Camilla stores her hat better than Charles.
These stupid hat & feather getups might well date back to the original 1348 event. I remember reading about those stupid wigs lawyers have to wear in court–they’re all 100+ years old, and really gross & disgusting. Lawyers hate them.
Her fashion is so dated
It is🤢it looks like her clock has stopped.
I wonder how much it costs the public to make and maintain those velvet robes. Looks like just another parade of excess with no real purpose.
Sophie’s bell sleeves are so dated.
If I just see pics and don’t read about the context, this just looks like a bunch of rich out-of-touch grownups playing dress up and having a parade. What service or duty are they performing?? I really hope they abolish the monarchy in my lifetime.
Even with the context, that’s still exactly what they’re doing, lol.
Holy Collarbones!!
Both women look 50 years older than they really are in those getups. Also, does ANYONE in the royal family own a mirror??? I can’t imagine looking at myself in a sea of trumped-up Smurf or baby-throwup Pink and saying, “Hot damn, I’m a dish! Ready to go!” I also agree that someone needs to stage an intervention on Kate about her weight, before she ends up in the hospital.
The hats make me think of roosters clucking around. So odd.
Kate’s look is so garish and ugly. She looks so frumpy and matronly. What woman would ever wear her outfit cos her style just wouldn’t work in the real world. She and Sophie look the same age.
They definitely are not bringing their A-game in terms of style. Both dresses are highly unflattering. Sophie looks like a dumpy tea kettle with those ridiculous sleeves and Kate looks dragged down in that coat dress, with its bad proportions and too much busyness in the details.
I’m sure there are more pics of Camilla but in that one photo she looks bemused to be wearing the fancy robes and not her usual giant broad rimmed hat tilted sideways with her usual coat she likes to wear. Charles looks proud of his wife though. I bet you Kate was seething with jealousy that she was not being inducted (and probably never will).
As for Kate’s coat I could have sworn it was a rewear, she has so many coats like this.
Charles made it happen no surprises Camilla got the order inevitable
Maybe Sophie will get the order before Kate
They’re giving real “evil stepsisters from Cinderella” vibes in those outfits, geez.
Omg. Yes that’s it. That is exactly who these two remind me of. Lol. Thank you.
Good grief, how do you not get bored wearing the same thing in a different color all the time? Where is her imagination or sense of style?
Yes, pastel pink and pastel blue, like little girl twins. Weird.
How are Zoolander and Sophie getting on? Did Sophie act as her bodyguard during Trooping the Colour when they were present in the same room with H and M?
Kate is back doing the guffawing
Both her and Sophie look hideous in those outfits. Two cackling hags.
She has ED written all over her.
I would have to agree with you on that. She does not look OK. Period.
Sophie and Kate look like passengers in a player’s piece in the game Life.
@Betsy, omg you’re right 😭
But will Sophie associating with Kate actually get her and Edward anywhere or anything?
I do not think it will do much good I do not think Kate and Sophie are all that close
lol Camilla doesn’t even come close to being able to carry it off. She looks ridiculous.
Ok but Miss Camilla actually look good in that velvet robe & feather hat.
I agree. The whole thing is a great look on her, ridiculous as it may be. I quite like this pic of C & C. They look like they are having the time of their lives.
They’re having the time of their lives at the public’s expense.
I think coat dresses really suit Kate and see nothing wrong with her making them a uniform of sorts for royal occasions. She looks good in blue (as do most people) and the fascinator perks up the outfit because that particular type either looks jaunty or ridiculous. I think Sophie would look better if the sleeves were three-quarter length, as the full sleeves and somwehat full skirt together really look frumpy- just too much. The colour is lovely, and you can’t criticise the simple A-line silhouette except to say you don’t like it. The colour is perfect for an English rose complexion. Perfect representation of what the British royal family wants to be- two English roses side by side. I think Camilla carries off the Garter look very well, and she always could carry off a sombrero sized hat. I quite like the quizzical look on her face in the picture shown her.
If pastels and poorly fitting outfits are your definition of royal fashion, sure, they look fine. A small correction: KM has never had an English rose complexion. She has always had a darker complexion. English rose complexions are Kate Winslet, Princess Diana, Emma Watson, and Keira Knightley. I will concede a young Sophie Rhys Jones into the category.
I do not think the outfit is tacky. I think it is boring. She has so many similar outfits in her closet already that she could have reworn one with a new hat and shoes. It seems like such a waste of money to have so many similar outfits in different colors that she cannot use the buy multiples excuse. She already has multiples.
Kate’s necklace and earrings are Tanzanite, not Sapphires. Tanzanites have more of a purplish cast to them than sapphires. The best Tanzanites also feature a flash of red. When you enlarge the photos you can see the difference. BTW, these did NOT belong to Princess Diana, William bought them for Kate from G. Collins and Sons, a jeweler that has a royal warrant.
Beautiful jewels. I love what Kate is wearing. That shade of blue is just gorgeous. Can’t stop looking at it. Probably never looked better.
How cheap William is to Kate with the people’s money. Wouldn’t Tanzanite cost just a fraction of the cost of a real sapphire?
I don’t think anyone in the BRF has enough money to equal the Saudi sapphires that Diana received for her marriage.
Gem quality tanzanites can be very expensive, although not as expensive as sapphires. I love the deep blue color of tanzanites, though.
I bet Camilla is wondering if she can get a hat made like the Garter hat, lol. Watch this space!
I noticed that Princess Anne’s husband has been showing up with her more and more at royal events and tours, is that considered work for him? Is he getting paid for these appearances? I’m not sure we saw so much of him before.
No, he’s not a working Royal. He doesn’t get paid. He’s come to more things with her since he retired from the Navy.
I agreed their fashion is old and tired.. the woman is still copying Meghan. What happen to the other Queens from Spain & Netherland no show this year?
Ugh. You know what would complete this outfit? Blue contact lenses, blue eye shadow, blue lipstick, a blue bracelet, and blue tights (but in a different shade of blue – like maybe turquoise and maybe with some jewelry bedazzled on them). Have they invented blue blush yet? If not, what is taking so long? Cause I feel like that’s what’s missing here.
That was fun to picture, lol!
Kate has been wearing so much Aquazzura recently: a brand she’s never worn before Meghan announced her engagement (in said heels). Is Kate not embarrassed? This is such blatant cosplaying.
Lee McQueen is rolling in his grave
These outfits make me wonder if it’s perpetually Easter Sunday in Windsor.
I think this was meant to be a new outfit for trooping before the ‘wear repeats’ order came in. Remember how they
keenbridges all wore blue and she was in white? I bet her initial plan to stand out was to wear the MOST blue.
The jewelry is way too matchy-matchy and the settings on the necklace and earrings look like they come from Zayles. Not picking on Zayles but I would expect something a little less mainstream.
The lady Sophie doth need a better bra. The royal twins be looking rather droopy.
Not that this hasn’t been said, but is there any clothing available in England to royalty that isn’t a coat dress? They’re all wearing them now (see Jubilee events) with those stupid fascinators. It’s 2022 – avail yourself of some British designers and maybe wear a pretty dress with a ribbon your hair or something. It’s all so trite and borrrrrrring
Tony Blair was there and got booed. But baroness Amos became the first WOC to be a Knight. She was named in December. https://images.app.goo.gl/Y9V3tBMsRbwJ2daQ9
I think they were all 3 named on 12/31/21.
Well I think I know why they did the poverty tour last week:
1/ they wanted to break up the chain of glamourous/“fun” events by doing some “work”. And for that work to be gritty and caring for their most needy subjects.
2/ they wanted to keep themselves in the limelight (and distract from the parenting opinions)
The second reason is what we concluded last week but I think those specific charities were picked because of #1. And answers the “why now” question. Why those particular charities in that interim week.
Not a good look definitely. Kate looks like a Disney villain. Sophie too.
The wicked step sisters are in their usual bland uniforms, but they must be fuming that the heir apparent’s official mistress turn future queen consort has been inducted into Britain’s oldest order of chivalry. That decision is at the sovereign’s discretion, and the queen didn’t pick them. I don’t see Charles appointing them.
A coat dress? For Kate? …ground-breaking
And a hat designed to be so tall that makes Kate the tallest in the land?
Foiled by the feather in Camilla’s cap which looks taller…
There will be cursing tonight in the cupboard where Kate dumps her new, to be worn only once coat dress on the floor.
Another day, another coat dress, sigh. The purse gave it a little pizazz though.