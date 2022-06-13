Prince Andrew won’t be allowed to attend the public part of Garter Day

There was a mountain of gossip about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this weekend, and initially I just chalked it up to Salt Island’s post-Jubbly blues. But now I see that there was method to the madness – once again, the tabloids made a concerted effort to focus on Harry and Meghan in an effort to distract from Prince Andrew. As we heard, Andrew was scheduled to appear at Garter Day, which is today at Windsor Castle. He’s a member of the Order of the Garter and since he didn’t get a chance to make a degenerate nuisance out of himself during the Jubbly, he was expected to make a big splashy entrance today. The Times’s sources said it was happening with the Queen’s approval, and Palace sources spoke about “how to support” Andrew going forward. Well, looks like that story was nothing more than a trial balloon. Andrew will likely attend some Garter Day stuff, but they’re squirreling him away from public view.
Prince Andrew has been banned from appearing in public at today’s Order of the Garter ceremony — after Charles and William lobbied the Queen. The disgraced Duke, 62, had hoped his appearance with the Royal Family would be a springboard back to public life. Andrew will only be allowed at private aspects of the Windsor ceremony.
The Queen ordered Andrew to stay out of sight “for his own good” following the tense family talks. It comes after Charles and William raised fears of a public “backlash” if he was seen in public at a royal engagement.
A source said: “[Andrew] was confident and bullish he can make a comeback.” But now, the Duke will not join family members in their velvet robes and walk to the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, or catch carriages back to Windsor Castle. A source said: “It was a decision taken by the household for the best interests of the family but also the best interests of the Duke of York.”
Members of the public will gather at the ceremony to see the Royal Family make the walk — including Camilla, who is being made a member of the chivalric order. Andrew has instead been told he can attend only the private aspects of the ceremony — which has not been held since 2019 due to Covid. Charles and William were understood to have agreed their approach yesterday before telling the Queen, who made the final decision.
Andrew was still expected at a private ceremony in the Garter Throne Room at Windsor Castle, where Camilla will be made a Royal Lady of the Garter and former PM Tony Blair will be made a Knight Companion. It was also thought that Andrew could attend the lunch with the rest of the Knights.
Yep, as I said, the Times story was a trial balloon. The family was checking the temperature of the public, and they were trying to see if people were still agitated enough about Harry and Meghan to somehow ignore the sweatless nonce in the
corner Garter parade. And for some reason, I’m actually more offended that Andrew wasn’t actually banned from the event. He’s still going, he’s still attending the Garter ceremony, he’s still going to the lunch. They just won’t allow him to be SEEN by the peasants. They’re totally fine with supporting him, just not being seen to support him.
The Sun’s sources also said that Andrew plans on attending Royal Ascot “at least twice” this week, which I don’t think Charles and William can block. It’s much easier to say that Andrew is attending Royal Ascot “privately,” especially if he’s not riding in a carriage with other royals.
That’s not all though – we are apparently at the start of Andrew’s Comeback Week, because the Telegraph had another mind-numbingly awful story about how Andrew is trying to persuade the Queen to “restore” his HRH status and allow him to return to official royal events. According to the Telegraph’s sources, he wants to come back to the Grenadier Guards, he wants his “Prince of the Blood” status restored and he wants his daughters to be made full-time working royals.
Every time they trot out his pompous, smarmy, ass out in another colonel mustard uniform sparkly with made up medals it just sinks the monarchy more, so I say, LET THEM. Put him on a horse at the front of the bloody parade with a giant feather duster on his head. (Make SURE his feather is the biggest so poor Andrew does not get upset.) and let him go to EVERY event. Give him back his HRH with “all the respect that entails” . It just sinks them further and further and I love to see it.
I continue to hope that it is will be precisely this – the Queen trying to prop Andrew back in place – that will be the inevitable end to these royals.
So why keep announcing that he’ll do all these public duties and then walk it back the next day? Is Andrew making announcements himself?
The palace put out the announcement.
It feels like they are stringing him and the queen along, and block his appearances at the last minute. This way he has no time to weasel his way in, especially when the blocking is leaked in a way that says the public doesn’t want him.
I think Kaiser’s right. They’re testing the waters as far as where he can go and what he can do without the public response embarrassing the monarchy. Just ease him into things without getting booed or egged and soon enough people will expect to see him and it’ll all stop being a big deal.
I do not think it’s as neat and easy as Charles and William vs the Queen, though. I think all three of them sort of benefit from a good cop/bad cop type of arrangement.
Just when you think the BRF can’t be more out of touch … Andrew is a pedophile. There is no coming back from that. There is no easing him back in. He is done.
It seems like they had good reason to keep him behind the scene: the selling of the verbier chalet is blocked by swiss justice, as the duke and the duchess of York owed 2 millions swiss francs to friends living there.
How do they finance fergie trips in Europe, the last being in sardinia ?
It’s boggling to me that such a massive ego can coexist with such a total lack of pride … clearly he doesn’t feel any remorse, but why on earth would someone be so obsessed with going places he’s unwanted/shamed for/having to be slipped in the back door? My god.
Entitlement, plain and simple.
It’s his last-ditch effort to be made equal to Charles again (as equal as he ever was, anyway), before the Queen snuffs it. He needs his station put in place by the last person who would ever consider it. But beware, when the Queen does the mortal coil shuffle, Andrew will be an even bigger problem and won’t have “saving face for the Queen” holding him back. He is going to destroy the monarchy with his antics, demands, and tell-alls. It’s the only reason to follow Royal gossip—to see how it all ends at the hands of a nonce.
Yeah, those comments about Andrew being untethered weren’t a threat, they were a promise.
Yes. He will implode once he isn’t able to have all of demands fulfilled. Pedrew is a ticking time bomb.
I agree, this is why he is so bold. His only chance, in his mind, is achieving whatever he wants while his mom is still alive. And the clock is ticking.
Yup. Andrew is trying to lock it down before Mummy snuffs it. And he’s probably lobbing all kinds of threats behind the scenes. “You thought Harry and Meghan on Oprah was bad? Don’t give me what I want and I will drop a NUCLEAR BOMB on this whole family after Mummy dies!”
I’m sure the whole family is jockeying for positions post Queen, but Andrew is the most desperate and unhinged.
Andrew is certainly trying to reinstate to his former “glory”. He wants all of his previous standings so that he can continue to be the same grifter as the rest of the family. Though he knows the clock is ticking and his window of opportunity is closing in. Hence his desperate attempts every day.
In regards to Incandescent being part of the talks, I find that highly unlikely. Charles yes, but not Incandescent. Incandescent is a greedy self serving grifter, only interested in how much property/££££ he can persuade from TQ, nothing more.
This is why I think William is involved with the talks – he wants to make sure he gets his share and more.
One of his daughters has moved country so how pray tell does he expect her to be full time from Portugal?
He just can’t stand to not be seen as having the same status as his brother, his children’s own lives be damned.
Yes this whole family is something else.
“Something else” has a massive connotation to that statement, doesn’t it?
My mind is filled with a long list of “ something else” and it’s not pretty and will be deleted.
BothSidesNow: What I want to say is nsfw. I do get joy out of the fact that they know what he did and they must believe he did it or why hide him? He’s a disgrace and they can only do so much to hide his disgustingness.
He wants a lot….something is making him bold beyond just his usual ego and delusion. He’s got the dirt and he’s not beyond threatening to use it to get what he wants.
The jockeying is really ramping up. William talking about getting his hands on the PoW title and the Duchy money, Andrew trying to be made whole by the Queen before she passes … Charles has a vigorous game of Whack-A-Mole underway. At least where Paedrew’s concerned, C and W have aligned interests. I think it’s cruel for a son to pressure his nonagenarian mother for such sweeping favors, but his delusion is total.
The idea of Charles playing wack a mole with these useless, grifter relatives made me laugh out loud
I know I keep bringing up The Godfather, but Charles needs to go Michael Corleone on all their asses. Like that Baptism scene where Michael kills all the heads of the other families. I’m not saying Charles needs to kill his family, but he needs to kneecap these mutha fuckas, like during his Coronation ceremony. 😜
Oh, Snuffles, I think you’ve hit on something there. The Coronation ceremony would be the perfect time for *someone* to take Andrew fishing on the Serpentine; have someone show up to Kate’s weekly blowout & I don’t know, maybe take a knife to her extensions? Cut off all her hair? etc., etc. I’m no Mario Puzo!
It’s like they think the peasants are too stupid to realize he’s still included because he won’t be seen publicly. Eugenie and her husband have jobs. They would have to be stupid to come back and be made the scapegoats for W&K.
I have to wonder why he is so obsessed with making B&E into “working royals.” could they be secretly supporting him already?!
Possibly as a way to continue those cash ‘contributions’ to their bank accounts, then transfer them to daddy dearest?
This is almost the same blueprint as other Andrew stories when an event he was included proudly in was announced…A week or two later it’s “Charles and William ban…” then later we get that it was only Charles who made the decision.
Stella Parton last night was on a roll and I honestly think she had a part in this. She clearly pointed out how the family is quick to support Andrew and not Harry and Meghan.
With the Cambridge’s trying to target the US market this is problematic when “Dolly Parton sister” is pointing this out and getting attention for it. Granted it’s only social media but we know how closely they pay attention to their standing on social media.
There’s also another tweet going around with over 40k likes saying Meghan was treated badly by the firm.
All this combined and someone read the room…
I think in part this is Andrew and his palace friends leaking/negotiating/ but also the palace fully supporting him but scared of the public reaction.
As long as the palace and media keep harassing Harry and Meghan..Andrew will never be able to come back. The double standards are too obvious to the sane people.
Whew, Stella Parton was not playing around. Loved to see it.
She is certainly very vocal and isn’t shy about calling those out who deserve it! She has a gift!!
It is always Charles and William. Can’t they ever include any of the women, like they have a mind of their own? I know Keen does not, but it would ve nice to see Cam and Anne mentioned in this united front. (I almost forgot the Wessexes, but who doesn’t)
The inclusion of William could be Charles trying to mentor him or build him up decisive statesman in the press after the huge faceplants W has performed on the worldstage recently.
Or Charles doesn’t want it to sound like him vs the nonce, but more about the whole fam.
I am grateful to be an American. Our country is turning into a third world country, is riddled with racism, violence and ignorance but at least we don’t have this mess as our unelected head of state. That family is definitely floating all the balloons it can to make Andrew palatable to the public again. If this is accomplished while Elizabeth is alive, all his honors and titles will be restored.
As far as his daughters, I get the feeling that Beatrice would love to be a working royal. With Eugenie’s plan to split time between UK and Portugal I don’t think she’d be as interested. (Save yourself Eugenie, don’t do it)
Beatrice would be a fool to do that. Kate and her mother would make sure that any acclaim from the press would be snuffed out instantly and her and Edo’s marriage would be a source of gossip to cover for Will and Kate. Unless Bea’s ambition is to be the royal doormat or they are happy to be the ones sent overseas like the Wessexes, they should stay away from that toxic mess.
I think it’s also Edo’s ambitions that keep Bea there. He looks like a con man out to capitalize on her connections. I’m sure he is very supportive of Andrew’s plan, and encourages Bea to do the same.
@ Smart&Messy, I can see Edo wanting to encourage Bea to join the Firm and become an active member. He has opportunistic all over his face. He may genuinely care for her but he sure didn’t have any trouble dumping his fiancé for her once he had his hooks into her.
Edo is nothing but trouble and heartache for Bea. He isn’t to be trusted.
HeatherC, as another American, listening to the January 6th committee hearings about the “mess” we have with a formerly elected head of state working very hard to overturn an election — I’m neither grateful nor willing to throw stones at another country with any complacency. The parallels with making a criminal and friend-of-Epstein “palatable to the public” and poised for reelection are grimly clear, at least to me.
That said, it will be interesting to see how this plays out over time. I wonder if Charles is regretting his plans for a slimmed-down monarchy. I also wonder how the various members of the BRF feel about the certain exodus of many Commonwealth countries. To return to the primary topic, the way the Andrew situation is being handled, coupled with the increasingly horrific information being revealed about Meghan and Harry’s experiences with the BRF and their staffs, suggests that either the BRF is horrendously bad at significant portions of their jobs, or that perhaps their goals are very different from what we’ve been led to expect. Something is indeed rotten…. It’s almost like an Empire is where they started, and where they end up could seem a lot like Monaco.
Does Garter Day even matter to the general public?
Andrew wants to be a “working royal” (an oxymoron if i ever heard one) solely for pr purposes so he can continue the grift. The RF want him back publicly hence they keep testing the waters sporadically b/c they want him to be the punching bag once more since the Sussexes aren’t an option. They can roll out Andy and w/e he’s doing and then a few days later roll out a virtue signaling gesture by Charles/Camilla/Cambridges and get “praised” for it in the right wing media.
I always got the impression Eugenie didn’t care about being a full time working royal. I think Beatrice wouldn’t mind but even she is not that bothered. This seems like Andrew’s obsession, not theirs.
What kind of delusional f–king moron…
You don’t have a “comeback” after child rape. We have agreed as a society that it is the most vile and heinous crime short of genocide. Once you’ve raped a child, that’s it. It’s over for you. You have forfeited your right to be treated with civility, much less with honor and reverence. The sheer arrogance and entitlement and obliviousness of this piece of shit!
The problem is they have not acknowledged it as child rape, if his mother “fell in love” with his father at 13 and was writing letter to him when he left for the army there is little chance she see the difference. that family sits outside society and therefore do not acknowledge the rules. Andrew is 62 and has no life skills and cannot adapt to do anything else so he is fighting to get back in doing what he has always done.
You know, when you just barely scratch the surface, you find a whole lot of…concerning age differences going on in the RF. You have TQ “in love” with Philip at 13, as you said. Princess Margaret first developed a crush on Peter Townsend when she was 13 and he was in his late 20s (and married), and she said that she was in love with him at 16. When she was 17-18, Townsend (still married!) apparently asked for and received rooms next to hers on trips abroad. No one in the family seems to have been particularly bothered by that relationship until Margaret started talking marriage. And I think Diana was only 15 or 16 when Charles started going after her, too.
So yeah, you’re right. It’s hardly surprising that they wouldn’t see Paedrew’s proclivities as a problem.
It has been widely reported that Charles met Diana briefly when she was 16 and he was dating her sister. They did not meet again until she was 19 and saw each other a total of 13 times between that and their wedding, according to her own words. I understand the RF is horrible but let’s not blindly accuse people here.
@Sienna = Thanks for the correction, I didn’t mean to throw accusations around like that. I don’t remember exactly where I read the version I used above, but it may well have been a gossipy source with an agenda or something.
Who hasn’t had crushes in their early teens? I remember crushing on a fellow in my class who rebuffed me when I was 13, I was heartbroken. In any event, you cannot conflate youthful longings with what Andrew did which was force himself repeatedly on an underage trafficked teenager and befriending the two monsters who trafficked her.
Miranda, I agree with you 100 percent that this is the way it should be.
I wonder if the false equivalency of Himself and Harry & Meghan is what is making him so bold. they had a good reception contrary to what the papers and social media say
He sure is demanding a lot for a social pariah. He’s making it known that he’s not going anywhere without a fight. Do the York sisters still want to be working royals or are they being used as cover for him to become a working royal? This public jockeying for position while TQ is still alive and with health issue(s) is disgusting and these demands are ridiculous. However, its obvious some negotiations are taking place BTS. Looks like Charles has to watch his back with William and Andrew. The War of the Windsors indeed.
The order title should be removed from Andrew
“They’re totally fine with supporting him, just not being seen to support him.”
This is a big part of the problem that needs to continue to be a part of the conversation. They don’t think he did anything wrong and this is just a PR issue. Keep showing us who you really are, people are noticing.
Darn, I was really looking forward to seeing pictures of Andrew parading around in that ridiculous velvet hat with the giant feather. I guess I’m robbed once again of one of life’s little pleasures. I bet Camilla can’t wait to put on her velvet hat, she will probably try and sneak off with it. Anyway, maybe the media are realizing that Andrew is a much more convenient punching bag than the Sussexes. So keep sticking your head out Andy so you can get punched in the face again.
I am all for randy comeback tour , I am hoping his comeback is their final nail in the coffin to put an end to this useless, racist taxpayers funded clown show.
I think the queen will restore his HRH title shortly before she dies and her family will feel they must uphold her dying wish. Andrew will get his title… but not be allowed to face the public again.
I thought he technically still has his HRH title like the Sussexes but can’t use it in any royal capacity. so wouldn’t “restoring” it mean it’s an invitation back to public duties?
He does. It’s not that simple to strip an HRH or a dukedom. He’s just ‘agreed’ not to use it publicly.
Chris Ship posted on Twitter the program and it had Andrew’s name on it so he was planned to be in it but somebody said “No he’s not going to be a part of it”. My guess is maybe Charles.
Anyways I don’t care what the palace/aides want, Andrew is not wanted or needed back by myself or most of the public. And I know the pessimists amongst us will say “it doesn’t matter what you or the public want, if the queen wants him back he’ll be back” and yada yada. Sure but I can still say what my opinion is.
I had a good laugh at this. Astounding that the unsweaty nonce thinks he can comeback. His ex was strutting in Europe (I think) for something in a horridly poorly fitted outfit. Mind boggling.
Fergie was supporting a charity which supports Ukraine. I agree the outfit was ill fitted. This is not the first time Fergie has showed support for Ukraine, I believe she travelled there not too long ago. My thought was, what has Catherine done in support of Ukraine since she made that appearance at the London center months ago.
The tone deafness. I just got popcorn ready because that man alone is going to help with the whole, Abolish the Monarchy cries.
What really disgusted me was the RR trying to equal Meghan/Harry to Andrew! Like one of these things are not the same.
What is making me laugh though is Andrew is demanding to come back and Charles is going to have to think of something to keep his mother from going with her worst instincts for him. Some royalists on Twitter were defending Andrew though and saying he wasn’t convicted and Virginia is a liar like Amber Heard.
But Andrew thinking that his daughters can be working royals? Dude how? Also you and your ex-wife are in trouble on selling out access to one of your kid’s weddings. The other one is moving to live part time to Portugal. Let’s play the Queen is a dumbass, if she allowed this, then we have more proof than ever that The Queen and Prince Charles had issues with Meghan, and not with the half in and half out arrangement. Also they would be pushing the Wessex’s out which is going to have some knives out mess going on.
Also did anyone see that video going around where it came out that aides were being 100 percent awful to Meghan? So it’s confirmed if anyone was being bullied, it was them to her.
They did have issues with Meghan and not the half-in thing. W&K were part-time royals for years. (Some think still.) Some of the Queen’s cousins represent her and have outside jobs and money-making like writing books. B&E have jobs but represent the Queen sometimes. Eugenie just did with a couple of the jubbly things. She met with the winner of “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Emblem Competition”.
@ChillinginDC, What video and where can you see it?
https://twitter.com/andrews_ange/status/1536031141970513921
It’s on Twitter.
Thanks for the link, I’m not on Twitter so wasn’t aware of this.
The RR and even PC/TQ came out and said those other people were not seen as full time royals though. Even B&E were never even seen as full time working royals. They are allowed to do things for TQ, but it’s understood working royals must participate in the rota system. That was the big sticking point for Harry.
I do think that the courtiers and those close to TQ had issues with Meghan based on what has been slowly getting revealed. I think the biggest issue I see with TQ was she didn’t want to hear about it and thought they should just ignore it. Charles said the same thing. I think they both were heartless and too dumb to not realize what was really going on.
@Feesharlori, here is a link to that video. https://twitter.com/Julia44993/status/1535718234955055104
Thank you! Very interesting to see how it’s all starting to come out.
Those dudes seem to be implying that aides were glad Meghan were gone, that you should hear what the people who ‘had to deal with her’ had to say. Seems like more badmouthing of Meghan by these entertainment reporters or whoever they were.
How does he plan on making Eugenie a full time working royal when she just moved to Portugal?
Reasons why Andrew won’t be able to attend future events:
Monkeypox
Gout
Tennis elbow
Someone moved the fainting couch and he fell to the floor
Fergie’s toe knocked out some of his teeth
Two for one deal at Pizza Express that he can’t pass up
Stopped sweating again
Is sweating too much
Developed stigmata and is being examined at the Vatican (Mummy always knew he was a special boy)
LOL CC. Uhmmmmm…you forgot to include, one of his teddy bears got Covid and Andrew is nursing said teddy bear. Poor bears. Andrew looks like one of those mouth breathers that does not understand distance.
You know what? I hope he DOES go to Royal Ascot. And I hope he gets heckled and harassed and has to make a speedy retreat.
Andrew has a reality problem. He’s been insulated and isolated and doesn’t really believe that people are angry and disgusted with him. Let him find out with a drink or two thrown in his face.
I know someone with more parallels to Andrew than I’d like to know. Their life is sad compared to before, but they live in complete denial. It’s not fair they get to coast by until their end while all the lives they harmed and all of their families suffer
He probably cries to his mother every day when each new “honour” is taken away from him. Then she writes him a check.
Let it be that every time Andrew shows up to an event another Commonwealth nation announces independence from the Monarchy.