The Queen’s aides only allowed Harry & Meghan to visit the Queen for 15 minutes

Remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle just before they flew to the Hague for the Invictus Games? It was an amazing operation because there were absolutely zero leaks about their visit ahead of time. It was abundantly clear that Clarence House and Kensington Palace had no idea that Harry and Meghan were flying in. I’ve long suspected that the Queen managed to keep most of her aides in the dark about the visit ahead of time too, and that the visit was likely arranged with the help of the Queen herself, plus Princess Eugenie.
I bring that up because the Jubbly was a lot different. After the Queen personally requested Harry and Meghan’s presence, the Sussexes had to coordinate with the Palace for their visit. Which is why there was so much advanced hysteria, because all of the royal courts leak like sieves. The leaking has obviously continued post-Jubbly, as everyone on Salt Island desperately tries to convince themselves that Harry is “haunted” by the royal “snubbing.” The Jubbly was also the moment for the Queen’s aides to suddenly act like gatekeepers and punish Harry and Meghan by limiting their time with the Queen.
The Queen met Prince Harry and Meghan for just 15 minutes when they returned to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee. Their time with the monarch — who got to see the couple’s daughter Lilibet, one, for the first time — was kept “formal” by Buckingham Palace aides.
Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, who were also with son Archie, three, saw the Queen at Windsor on Thursday, June 2, as the Jubilee celebrations got under way. A source said: “It was a quick in and out job. It was all quite formal.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment. The Sun told on Tuesday how the Sussexes were banned from bringing a photographer to Windsor Castle to capture the moment The Queen met namesake Lilibet. The pair were then kept at arm’s length by senior royals during the Jubilee.
[From The Sun]
I think the Queen’s aides want people to believe that they have a tight rein on who sees the Queen and for how long but the Queen does whatever she wants at this point. My guess is that they wanted to keep everything very formal and rigid, and then the Queen asked the Sussexes to pop around again for tea. Sussex sources have already said that Harry and Meghan saw the Queen at least twice, which I believe. So one formal stage-managed visit with aides hovering around, and then what? Probably the Sussexes going by Windsor Castle on Friday the 3rd or Saturday the 4th. I also think this story is yet more “punishment” specifically for Harry and Meghan’s quiet April visit.
…It’s also pretty gross that the aides are crowing about limiting Harry & Meghan’s time with the Queen, given that Prince Andrew reportedly drops by the castle unannounced every day and mooches meals.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
I don’t believe this. So the true royal power is NOT the queen, but the queen’s aides? Such bullshit. They need to stop lying and stop OVERSHADOWING the queen.
I don’t believe it either. If they really only spent 15 minutes with them it was because she wasn’t feeling well, not because the aides engineered it.
I think you are right Megan – the Queen didn’t attend much of the jubilee and it is clear she was not well. It was probably the case that Harry and Megan became aware that she wasn’t up to much of a visit and therefore arranged to see her again.
I agree. My mother is 92 years old, now. (I was a “what do you MEAN this isn’t menopause” baby)
Any visits longer than 15 minutes to a half hour are exhausting for her. And if you throw some young children into the mix, cut that time in half.
I agree and thought same – so the power behind the throne are the aides – and when it comes to family too???????? BS.
I don’t believe it either. There’s no way she met her namesake great-grandchild for the first time and only spent 15 minutes with her. No way.
Elizabeth does not care about her “namesake great-grandchild”. Harry is the only person who thinks his grandmother loves and cares about him and his children. Elizabeth did not care or raise her own children when she was young. Do you really think now that she will care about her American great-grandchild? She is only being diplomatic with them.
Roaa, I totally agree. She doesnt care, but being diplomatic was probabbly drilled into her. And I do believe the aides hold the real power. They always have and always will.
Wow, the aides and courtiers in these palaces simply cannot help themselves, can they? So, they are soooooo concerned that TQ might make a decision on her own and that people will believe that she made a decision that they rush out and let people know that no, no, no TQ cannot make a decision on her own–we make the decisions. Good look for the brf. Why are the family members even needed. It sounds like the aides and courtiers can carry on without all of the expense of the family. Way to go–that’s the way to sell a narrative.
Seriously. Limiting someone’s access to their grandparent—someone who isn’t trying to get her to change her will, but instead just wants quality time with someone he/they loves and who loves him/them back. That’s pure evil. But do go on about how Andrew gets unlimited access and how the aides aren’t racist and dumb af.
It’s ridiculous! I don’t believe they have that much control, but to me the worst part is that they seem to think this makes the rota or the queen sound good? The media spent months bashing Harry for not visiting (during a pandemic) and complained that the Queen hasn’t even met Lilibet, and then when they do visit they need to be ‘banned’ from any normal visits or photos? Bull poop! All of this secretive visit and banned from this and that crap that they spew is not making anyone look good. I don’t understand. I just don’t get it.
The BM trying to goad H&M into saying what went on with the Queen? If this is true and she didn’t allow photos or even see them long, I hope they never return. Since PH has said that they video chat, it would be hard to believe that the Queen wouldn’t want to see them longer in person.
Precisely!!
Those aides and courtiers sound as though they are taking advantage and overpowering a geriatric Queen. I found it odd that The Queen went to Balmoral for her birthday but in retrospect it sounds like she was banished there as a form of punishment by her aides and courtiers for not informing them of H&M’s initial visit before the Invictus Games. The fact Angela Kelly felt comfortable to write a book about The Queen (while she’s alive) and still works for her and gloats about telling The Queen off tells you everything you need to know. Basically this is the courtiers/staff reassuring the press publicly that another “unexpected surprise” visit by H&M will never happen again.
Interesting de last meeting with Charles was 15 mins, this meeting with the Queen is 15 mins ,.ls Mr 15 mins leaking again !!! I got de impression that KP where on de phone to The Times, Sun etc, last weekend .however all we got from BP.was no comment, but these stories came from somewhere !!
I don’t believe this at all. I can’t see Harry putting up with the aide’s nonsense after coming all the way there.
The papers are just begging for a rebuttal. Classic personality disorder behaviour. It’s all bull. H&M don’t care.
I can even picture Harry ignoring any palace personal and finding the Queen himself. I imagine his bodyguards are with them and intimidating palace guards since they’ve shown themselves to be incompetent already more than once. How many intruders have made it to the palace or grounds?
@ Southern Fried, I too can see Harry and TQ quashing the countless interruptions of the palace aides. They probably tried to “muscle in” and control the visit and cause as many disruptions as possible. Hence these stupid comments coming out almost an entire week AFTER their visit.
The Queen is perfectly capable of telling her aides to f-off. I would not be surprised that she DIDN’T attend Lili’s first birthday either. Frogmore Cottage is just a quick trip on her queenly golf cart.
Don’t believe it either. Thursday was Trooping, an event TQ attended, then they had her back to Windsor to push the button on some lighting display. That would have been a long tiring day for her & I don’t think H&M would have tried to fit themselves in somewhere; unless possibly, maybe, when they knew she was done for the day & had time to put her feet up and some tea & a chat.
This doesn’t sound as good as they think. If a non-family member was keeping my grandmother from me, I’d be very concerned.
Exactly it sounds like elder abuse to any normal person.
It’s a very strange tone to take for employees (these aides) to crow to the media about how they are in control of the queen, the head of state.
This is appalling. They always make the Queen seem petty, spiteful and mean! I feel for Harry and Megan! The treatment they receive compared to Andrew.
Cannot wait for Australia to become a Republic.
#Abolishthemonarchy
Well, Harry loves the woman but that doesn’t change the fact that she is petty, spiteful and mean. Clearly her pedo son is above everyone else to her
I said it earlier. These miserable people who have nothing going on other than clinging onto a nonagenarian for their livelihood are starting to give off “abusive elder living facility worker” vibes. That image with the two horses was my first clue, along with Harry’s comments. These people are more motivated by promoting an idea of QEII than they are in the best interests of their actual employer. They use her as a mouthpiece for their propaganda, they stage her for photo ops regardless of her comfort level, and limit others inexplicably “for her health”. The church pull-out was 100% because they didn’t want images of her chatting cordially with the Sussexes or sulking because Andrew wasn’t there. If she weren’t the scion of a household largely responsible for the destruction of my homeland, I’d be mortified at all this. Alas, c’est la vie!
This is all spot on, and I agree with you 100% that this is in all likelihood what is actually happening here.
Do they think this makes them look good? Who is releasing this? That person at the Firm should get fired.
It never fails to amuse and bemuse me, the way that these aides proudly crow about their attempts to sabotage the relationship between a 96-year-old woman and her grandchild and great-grandchildren. Do they honestly think that it makes them look good? Because I think it’s verging on emotional elder abuse. Thank god TQ still has her wits about her enough to plot with Eugenie.
Yes @ Miranda! They are certainly cementing Harry’s concerns about those around his grandmother. Not only are the aides making the QEII petty but they are also signaling that they know that they are on their way out once Charles becomes king and they have nothing to lose.
Angela “Bitch” Kelly knows her time is coming to an end, hence the book about QEII.
It’s an all out agenda for them to publicly diminish the importance of H&M relationship with QEII. A relationship that they do not favor.
As usual this brief about protecting the queen is not giving what it’s supposed to. These people can’t help but come across as cold and racist. They keep validating why H&M chose to leave.
I think that the visit with the kids was probably short – TQ is not in great health (we all saw that at the Jubbly) and plus kids that young probably wanted to run around playing. Maybe it was all she could manage – afterall it seems she didn’t spend a lot of time with the family in general, as after Trooping she hightailed it back to Windsor.
To me this reeks of the truth being twisted to make the courtiers look in control when in reality they weren’t.
+1 – frail granny so limited time and spun up to make the courtiers look like they are in control and to also to be petty about H&M seeing the queen – when she wanted that anyway. They are just salty Liz wanted to see them and worked to give H&M privacy and their own “catwalk” at the church service. Petty childing games.
Its the the Sun, who lie constantly. And they keep saying the Sussexes were banned from bringing a photographer but that doesn’t mean that a photographer wasn’t already there to take pictures. Probably Chris Jackson, didn’t he take the pictures when the Sussexes and Doria went to visit the Queen with Archie? But go right ahead BM and make the Queen look like a witch for not taking a picture with her baby great granddaughter. Especially after you have been whining for a year about how she hasn’t “met” Lilibet. Plus the Queen has had what three other great grandchildren in the past 1-2 years, where are those photos, or were they “snubbed” too? It must be terrible to have media all up in your family’s business like this but they still can’t figure out why Harry and Meghan left? Better go buy a clue to go along with that gold piano.
Chris “Allerton” not Jackson.
Harry’s stated concern over his grandmother and making sure she’s protected and has the right people around her is gaining more gravity by the day. Of course, this is The Scum, so …. Still, for the courtiers to be completely out there with how much they control THE QUEEN is so bold her subjects should be very concerned.
The aides don’t see how bad they’re making the Queen look with these leaks.
They don’t care at this point BUT they are making the entire establishment look bad and that may have repercussions later on.
I hope that there are consequences for these blatant lies and their disgraceful comments.
The best consequence would be for all of them to lose their power – the end of the monarchy would be the best way to purge them all out.
If true, proves beyond a shadow of a doubt, the petty, jealous, racism of the royal welfare recipients. I also noticed it is difficult to find the Sussexes unrepentant, I ain’t missing you at all aisle stroll. Now only still pictures, and Headlines of the Sussexes. Then pictures of the others. That was a powerful scene, the Karen, and kevins were put to shame.
Thursday was the big trooping day and the appearance on the balcony in London. A busy day for the Queen and the royals. Nevertheless, the Queen wanted to see the Sussexes privately before the festivities began, maybe to give them their Jubilee medals in person? So the Queen has the Sussexes stop by with the kids before they all head out, knowing she is going to be exhausted when the day is over and so will the little ones. The whole Sussex family, dressed for the day, stops by for a full fifteen minutes (when it was originally only scheduled for 7.5 minutes).
It wasn’t the Sussexes only time with the Queen; probably just an extra pop-in.
Lmao. Sure Jan. This sounds like a KP “leak”. Keen and Mean are still upset over the Jubbly – with the positive reception the Sussexes received, their inability to leak anything about them, and Prince Louis’ antics. They’re also still trying to destroy Harry’s credibility. Only the Keens are stupid enough to ignore optics and think this kind of “control” over TQ looks and sounds good. I hope Harry drops his memoir early, like on William’s birthday…
@ Chantal, that’s an excellent point! I thought for certain that the one pushing this narrative was AK 47, but it could very well be Keen and Mean. That is why it is coming to the forefront almost an entire week after their visit.
Keen and Mean don’t like that they are being called out for their selfish and unapologetic use of their children for PR purposes, only to support their “perfect” family narrative.
@Msiam: It was Chris Allerton who also took Archie’s christening photos. This story sounds bogus to me. I think the real story is the press is pissed off that they weren’t called in to take official photos.
How on Earth do they think this is a good look for the palace and the Queen?? To limit a time with grandson and great grandchildren to 15 minutes. It makes them look cold and inhuman, rather than strong. Those “gold standard advisors” have no idea what they’re doing to the Queen’s image
They are such a sad lot. They remain in their ignorant and racist ways trying diminish Harry and Meghan and her importance to the Queen.
Look, the Queen doesn’t issue a special invitation and then limit the visit to 15 minutes. It’s absurd to even think about it.
The form of rebuttal will come in Harry’s book, complete with pictures of the queen and the kids, and naming the courtiers who were there.
fingers crossed
So the point of the aides sharing this info is…? It makes them look petty, it makes the Queen look weak and it makes the institution look vindictive. It’s not flattering.
Honestly, this says more about them than what they’re stating. Saying that you’re limiting family members’ time with a grandparent, and being proud of that, is not the look you want it to be. It’s confinement, elder abuse and destructive to their precious institution.
If these people had the ability to read the room and year and society feelings about social and racial issues, they won’t be letting stories like this come out about Betty and the institution. Saying you limited a grandmother time with her great grandchildren who happened to be of mixed race while same grandma is head of the commonwealth which is predominantly made up of black and brown people is bad, really really, really bad. I pity these ignorant racist fools.
Harry won’t rebut this, these people look insane. Also it makes them look terrible to act like well the TQ didn’t have time for them. Really? After giving them a personal invite, a solo walk into church, the aides/courtiers are off their rocker. There’s no way.
And we don’t need to see pictures of it. I doubt anyone is going to release without approval by all and a rolling agreement like they did with the announcement about them coming to the Jubby. I still say that I 100 percent believe they had pictures taken with TQ and Prince Charles and I can see them releasing pictures of them all together for Harry’s birthday. The RR is so dumb. And also mad because they wanted to be the ones there to ask questions, take pictures, and sell them.
I don’t believe a word.
What I also don’t believe is that the gold standard PR don’t realise how this makes them look.
Who has control over what is said in the tabloids….obviously not the palaces because while this makes the sun money it puts the BRF in a horrible light.
Imagine putting out a story of how you limited the interactions between a grandmother, her grandson and his family like it was a good thing. These people are nuts.
The visit was recorded as formal, it lasted for 15 minutes.
The operative word is “recorded”.
I’m sorry but, if this story is true then SHAME on TQ. To personally invite Harry and his young family over to the UK and only see them for 15 minutes is not something these courtiers should be bragging about. It was the little girl’s first birthday and she could have had a lovely celebration at home with familiar faces around her and needn’t have been dragged half way around the world. If it really was only 15 minutes then TQ could have Zoomed a quick message to Harry and Meghan and let them carry on with their lives. We’ve heard nothing from Charles so I hope he gave his grand-daughter a lot longer than 15 minutes!
I really think whoever gave permission to “leak” this story hasn’t really thought it through (again). This makes it sound as if Harry and Meghan were only invited to the jubilee so they could be booed, snubbed and humiliated. Seriously, this kind of pettiness is not a good look for the palace at home or abroad and the sooner the palace retracts it the better.
I don’t believe this at all. The Sun has been churning out exclusives trying to demean the Sussexes since Lili’s photos dropped and it’s not working. Most interesting is that most members of the carnival who love to bad mouth the Sussexes aren’t backing these stories. They want info and think they can get a response by putting out these stories. Frankly, though these stories are a bad look for the Queen. And actually reinforces the idea that the men in grey suits as Diana called them are a malevolent force. If this is the narrative they want to push then I dont want to hear anything else about the poor sad Queen who doesn’t get to see the Sussexes children. But I guarantee any day now we’ll be seeing articles wondering if the Sussexes are going to return for Sandringham Christmas and do that Christmas walk. And emphasizing how the sussex children have never spent a holiday in the UK. The media want the Sussexes and they want pictures of the children.
I agree about Christmas. Watch come September it will be “this could be the queen’s last Christmas, and no Lilibet or Archie! How could Harry and Meghan be so cruel?” Even though she only allegedly spent 15 minutes with them when they came this summer. Make it make sense!
What is going to happen to these aides when the queen dies? Is Charles going to let them go or keep them on? I would think he already has his own team in place making these “people” redundant. Or do they have dirt on Charles so he can’t fire them?
Oh so stupid of them telling the world that the queen is controlled by the helps.
All those political and international relationship decisions are made by the underqualified staffs too.
Bad looks for UK when your leader couldnt make her own decision and rely totally on the helps.
I’m just a dumb American but are there not constitutional implications if the head of state is this easily manipulated by aides and courtiers? The impression over here is that the queen is a dumb old lady at the whim of whoever happens to be in the room with her. She’s always accompanied by a sniveling handler and it seems to be she makes no decisions herself. Shouldn’t the public and the government have more concern over that than whether or not Charles expresses the (obvious and correct) opinion that the Rwanda scheme is disgusting? Britain seems to be slowly imploding and no amount of W&K tours here or elsewhere will change that impression.
Wasn’t the original word that the Sussexes watched the Saturday night concert with TQ? I believe that.
I would be shocked if she watched the Saturday night concert with them. I don’t think they have that sort of relationship with her. To be fair, I don’t think the queen really has that sort of relationship with anyone and I don’t think she typically spends much informal time with family members if it’s not a church service. Even then, I don’t think she went to all of her great grandchildren’s christenings even before she was so old with mobility issues now and those are church services up her ally. No way do I see her hanging around at birthday parties or watching a concert informally with Meghan or Harry. I also believe that they would have leaked it if they did.
So you think PH was lying when he said he had a special relationship with her?
I wonder if the queen isn’t keeping things from her aides on purpose to trick them, but she’s just genuinely forgetting because of cognitive decline/dementia.
I am old and also a couple of decades younger than the Queen. I have about as much interest in seeing my grandchildren as I would have in being in a mosh pit. I think that older people spend a lot of time thinking about the past and 1952 may seem more alive and vivid for Her Madge than 2020. I am sure that Princess Margaret is on her mind more than Princess Charlotte. I see the tug towards nostalgia start circa age 70 for the people I know.
Entirely depends upon the individual. I know that a lot of care homes have created successful programs wherein they bring in kindergarten-aged kids in to socialize with the residents. A good time is generally had by all; little kids are very good for lifting the spirits!
And some of us oldsters prefer living in the here & now, as we find it fascinating! I’d much rather have a convo with someone younger than me (everyone in the work place is younger than me)–I find it both stimulating & enlightening. And fun! What bores me silly is convos from people my own age who only ever talk about real estate & how the country is going to hell in a hand basket. No thanks, not having that.
If I were the Queen, I would not want it to get out that my minders were keeping me, like a show pony.
Ever since Lilibet was born the tabloids have constantly bemoaned the fact that the poor Queen has not and may never meet her namesake, in fact she was desperate to do so. Now we are to believe that after H&M brought Lilibet, as promised, the Queen only allowed them a measly 15 minutes of her time and to say how delighted she was to meet her.
The same tabloids also bleated about the fact that Archie and Lilibet would not know their Cambridge cousins, after this visit its doubtful they ever will.
Why does anyone among the working royals, courtiers, or British media think this is a good look for the queen, which they clearly are rabid to protect (???)?
Congratulations, you kept the queen and her grandson and his family to a 15 minute visit. And?