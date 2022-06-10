Royal commentators: Prince Harry must be ‘haunted’ by what he’s given up

Everyone predicted/knew that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s presence at the Jubbly would keep the British tabloids in stories and narratives for months. The British media’s overreaction to all things Sussex is one of the reasons why, I believe, Harry and Meghan only stayed for four days and only made one genuinely public appearance during their trip. They severely limited the number of photos the media got and they severely limited the narratives. But what if those limitations are the story now? So it is with the unhinged royal commentators. True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat did a roundtable discussion in which the conversation was solely about Harry and Meghan at the Jubbly, and how everyone ignored them (except the media and the world) and how Harry must be so mad about how his family treated him.
Prince Harry ‘must have gone home feeling very depressed for what he has given up’ after he and Meghan Markle decided not to be more visible in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations because ‘they did not have centre stage seats’, royal experts have claimed.
Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that the couple weren’t at other celebrations because ‘they did not have centre stage seats’.
Meanwhile, historian Hugo Vickers added: ‘Harry has given up being Captain of the Royal Marines, who were out in force. I think he must have gone home feeling very depressed for what he has given up.’
Katie said: ‘I honestly think it’s [because]… they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row. And why did they leave the Royal Family? They left because they weren’t in the front row. I believe that’s why they weren’t at the other celebrations as they did not have centre stage seats.’
Elsewhere, royal biographer and journalist Duncan Larcombe said the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life. He said: ‘Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life. They [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester [at the Thanksgiving service]. They didn’t take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour… [Harry] will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated – if it was Prince William and the Royal Family who said, “you’re not coming to the royal box”, whilst other minor non-working Royals were at those events.’
Sigh… this sh-t is nothing new. These people – the royals and the sycophantic royal media – have been obsessed with “punishing” Harry and then spinning out stories about how hurt he must be that they’re punishing him. THAT is why the Sussexes left, among other reasons. It’s not that “they weren’t in the front row.” They left because they’re tired of dealing with the most petty, manipulative, punitive a–holes in the world. Personally, I believe there was A LOT more going on behind-the-scenes as Buckingham Palace aides organized the church service a week. I genuinely believe that both Harry and William requested that they be kept apart, and that there was a lot of different stuff happening behind the scenes with Charles. I believe Harry and Meghan both told the Queen that they would come to the Jubbly but only do one or two events, and nothing super-public too. Anyway… so glad that the Sussex fam is back home and safe in California and far away from these jackasses.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696611759, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696613978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696621832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696627138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696642820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul’s Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696677182, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Haunted? Happy as hell to be out of that madhouse.
I laughed OUT LOUD at that headline! And the more these spiders spin this drivel, the more they prove exactly what Harry and Meghan escaped from.
The same Harry who preferred to be in the army miles away at a war zone in Afghanistan than being in a palace? The Harry who finally found his soul mate and his eyes were opened to the inbred racism directed towards his wife and kids in utero? The one who knows what it feels to be a scapegoat and has decided not to transfer the intergenerational trauma? Sure Jan!
@Elizabeth Regina – ITA. And it’s not like Trooping is a special treat – Harry has been attending the Trooping since he was Louis age, practically, and the last two times with Meghan were no picnic, either.
It’s funny that the way the media complained about Harry’s interviews you would think they listened to them. Clearly they didn’t since he repeatedly said how much he hated Royal life for years before Meghan.
These people must have forgotten that Harry deliberately CHOSE to remove himself from center stage when he decided to quit his position as a senior royal. And so far he seems to be quite happy with the decision. Playing polo on the weekends. Living in a beautiful house. Having friends over regularly that don’t gossip about you to the papers. They’re living their very best lives.
They just keep ignoring that because it doesn’t fit their narrative of “evil Meghan made Harry give up everything.”
They seem to forget Harry struck out on his own because his own father and The Firm all but told him he was expected to play the game until Gran dies and then he’ll be fired after her funeral. That’s no way to live. I’m sure he’s finding working with veterans groups like Invictus way more fulfilling than cosplaying soldier at Granny’s birthday party every year.
Harry was never on Chuck’s list to fire, which makes it all the more outstanding that he left and found his happiness.
He was going to be worked like a draft horse, and scapegoated for everything. They are still doing the latter, but he’s a continent away living his best life with his wife and kids.
Royal reporters spend their lives soaked in the madness and excess that is the BRF. They can’t imagine Harry being happy elsewhere because they’d give their left arms to be part of the circus they’ve spent so long covering.
Actually agree that Harry will be haunted…but that’s bc he had to deal with those people for four whole days not bc he wasn’t in the first row. Laughing with the family members he actually likes in the second row does not suggest being sad and depressed.
IKR? Given up? More like ran from like a bat outta hell.
These folks haven’t been to Montecito, lol.
Montecito is beautiful laid back and has mild weather year round.
I once saw a real estate ad for a single wide on a nearby town that has the same weather and laid back atmosphere. It was the only time I thought a single wide was a viable home.
@Lily – We briefly considered moving to the central coast for a job opportunity, and a single wide is about what we’d be able to afford (or move an hour inland). I was tempted.
There is a super fancy trailer park in Santa Monica, right on PCH, that would make you eat your words about single wides!
“And why did they leave the Royal Family? They left because they weren’t in the front row.”
They left because they were both in a horrible place mentally due to constant, often racially-motivated bullying within the family and in the media, and wanted a better life for their children. These people are so willfully obtuse.
I honestly don’t know what sane person could look at the constrictive royal lifestyle/culture and think “gosh, would be so sad to leave that behind.” Lol!
The last I checked, Harry and Meghan never sat in the front row. They left because the dull, lazy pair couldn’t stand being overshadowed. Meghan not only trended but Dior trended for days! Even a 4 year old got more attention than all of them combined. LOL
“The last I checked, Harry and Meghan never sat in the front row.”
Thank you. Doesn’t the Queen, Charles, and entourage get those seats?
There seems to be a helluvalot of glue sniffing and poor listening skills going on with royal commentators. The Sussexes went to the Jubilee for the Queen/Grandma, not a front row seat at an event the Queen herself didn’t attend.
PH: “I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model, I know how this operation runs and how it works, I don’t want to be part of this.”.
Harry may be ‘haunted’ by some things. Nothing to do with giving up front row seats. He probably is a bit haunted by not getting his wife and child and himself out sooner.
They literally came back to salt island stole the show, had everybody (including) the royal family talking about them and left without a so much as a glace behind them. The Sussex’s stay winning.
The only one haunted is Willy and ghost of his lost hair.
Like? The only difference now is that the Sussexes left and live in California. They’ve been the stars and will continue to be. Harry and Meghan don’t care and it’s killing them.
Well, at least the ghost of his hair has made it to a coin!
😂🤣 Comment of the day!
They have to keep pushing how “special” it is to be part of the Royal family because that’s who they cover so by extension they are “special” too. If its a chore and a bother to be royal then there’s no reflected glory for them. So yes in their minds Harry and Meghan miss having their every thought and decision picked apart and micro managed because hey they get to sit in the best seats.
It’s the projection for me, lol. Listen, I’m sure Harry and and Meghan didn’t want things to end this way but these people want to be missed so bad by this couple. The man has said publicly said over and over again about his feelings regarding his new life and the firm. If anything the RF should have regrets because this started a chain reaction that is going to affect them for years to come and the press backed the wrong horse and are losing money as a result. I’m sure there are regrets but it not the Sussexes.
Yeah, the only ones losing big time is the RF and the rota. Members of other RFs go their own way, and make their own careers without being smeard by their family through the press. The BRF is unbelievably dysfunctional and self destructive. Wonder how they’ve behaved if the Norwegian princess Martha had been one of them, with her angel school and now engagement to a black shaman. The BRF and the rota would be in a constant frenzy. They’ve really showed themselves to be utter shit, just like they did with Diana.
I saw that about Princess Martha and my immediate thought was “Hmmmm. A Royal married outside her race and the press hasn’t started a psy-op on her husband. Interesting. Interesting.”
My god it is all so true and prophetic. Harry is going to spend the rest of his life regretting that he wasn’t able to trot his children out to situations like boring military parades, adult centered concerts, balcony fly overs….why look how much fun the Cambridge tots had at them! Archie and Lili have been robbed of their birthright to be thrust into situations they were not prepared for. Especially Lili, at one years old the memory of this will follow her in nightmares for the rest of her life. How could the Sussexes have been so blind to what they have lost? Harry will regret this, and will make Meghan miserable (because it was all her idea you know) because Harry isn’t in a position to follow the Cambridges for the rest of his life, picking up crumbs for the price of his heart and soul. He is missing out on being the whipping boy and scape goat for all the Cambridges now. Poor Poor Harry. I bet he cries in each and every one of his 1269 bathrooms.
(this is sarcasm.)
Lol, I know right?
These people always remind me of Rita Skeeter on Harry Potter, specially Katie Nicholl
They’re seriously dellusional
Katie is delusional. I saw her speak at a luncheon in Texas 2 months ago. She’s literally just a mouthpiece for every sugary thing that KP has pushed. I’m so confused why vanity fair continues to employ her. Her information was stale, has come from a lot of royal hairdressers 🙄 and was completely one sided and devoid of facts. It was so frustrating because I thought she used to be a journalist. But now She lives in an alternative universe.
@HeatherC 👏👏👏😂
Sad and depressed because he now knows that his original assessment of his family and the decision to leave was correct. No regrets, only disappointment.
It’s amazing to me that the courtiers and the British press can’t wait to show the world how petty the queen and the rest of the family are. They don’t realize that they’re making the royals the laughingstock of the world. Keep it up I say!
So, Kate Middleton’s hagiographer Katie Nicholl says the Sussexes must’ve been ‘feeling very depressed’ for not having centre stage seats (which they didn’t anyway, but eh, why let a fact get in the way of the narrative)? Perhaps it’s that Kate doesn’t like not being centre stage (as evidenced on the balcony the second time when William wouldn’t let her be), so this is how she thinks anyone else must feel because it’s how she feels.
They are skipping over the most important point-H&M didn’t have to come to the jubbly at all. I’m sure they knew the details of all events, including where they would be seated before attending. Even after arriving they could have pulled out last minute if they wanted to since they aren’t the “working” royals being paid to be on display.
“Still writing bullshit for a living?” — Prince Harry
The BM really ARE living in a fantasy world! They just described what they personally wished Harry was experiencing despite all the evidence to the contrary. They have to keep repeating the lie that he’s so heartbroken and depressed to make themselves and the RF feel better about themselves. And they need to convince their audience of this too. How can they convince the public that the monarchy is so glorious and should be venerated if one of it’s own scions dragged the curtain away to show all the flaws?
This is a sad, sad bunch of people.
I’m not surprised by the fact the RR have come out in force to say that the Sussexes “wanted the attention and be in the front row” but weren’t so they left early. They have to spin that narrative b/c if they were honest and said that H&M came back b/c The Queen personally asked them to, gave them medals for the Jubilee (notice not an article about Harry being awarded medals for the Jubilee – I’m sure Meghan got one) and despite showing their faces at two events (trooping of the colour window) and the Church service they stole the headlines, it wouldn’t fly. In fact, it would actually help make the case for why the Monarchy should be abolished once The Queen goes. Also I think by dictating the coverage on Pirate Island and spinning this narrative, its a way of warning the future Royals that this is the “punishment” when you try to leave the RF. They’re spinning this narrative for a reason.
Yeah, haunted by how close he came to being as miserable and useless as his brother.
Not at all. Prince Harry seemed happy . It was William and Kate who looked uneasy and stressed. Also William seemed to have distanced himself from the Queen and Prince Charles during the 2 balcony moments. I guess he did not agree to the Queen inviting Prince Harry and family to the jubilee.
they come really close to admitting that here – that william didn’t want Harry there and was ticked he was there – with the comment about how “if it was prince william who said you’re not coming to the royal box…..” William was probably trying to sideline them as much as possible and was probably ticked when the response was “they’re not going to that event anyway.”
Not at all. Prince Harry seemed happy . It was William and Kate who looked uneasy and stressed. Also William seemed to have distanced himself from the Queen and Prince Charles during the 2 balcony moments. I guess William did not agree to the Queen inviting Prince Harry and family to the jubilee.
I think it’s quite the other way around. The RF are the ones who have lost the most. Not only did they alienate their charismatic and truly modern couple, but they lost so much prestige. Harry and Meghan are proving that it’s possible to be happier and even more successful without all the archaic trappings and dysfunctional familial relationships that come with being royal, and that’s a huge blow to what little mystique the monarchy had left.
If Harry is haunted by anything, it’s more likely to be the fact that his own family saw him as expendable (even if they regret it now), and that they treated his wife and children so cruelly.
So, they just showed up to the church service, heads in the clouds, thinking they’d sit in the front row instead of Will and Kate?? Good thing they had an escort to nudge them to their seats so they didn’t start a brawl. OR, they knew where they’d sit when their attendance was announced, went because they were fine with it, and didn’t attend anything else because not even Harry the “blood prince” thinks parades and parties are a constructive use of time.
Imagine running around pretending to know how a perfect stranger feels.
These royal ‘commentators’ are absolute weirdos who should go outside and touch grass!
Bitch PUH-LEASE!! If Harry and Meghan could have strutted down the church like Beyonce, they would have. They are SO happy to be well rid of that institution.
🎶🎶To the left, to the left
To the left, to the left
To the left, to the left
Everything you own in the box to the left
In the closet that’s my stuff, yes
If I bought it please don’t touch
And keep talking that mess, that’s fine
But could you walk and talk at the same time?
And it’s my mine name that is on that tag
So remove your bags let me call you a cab
Standing in the front yard telling me
How I’m such a fool, talking about
How I’ll never ever find a man like you
You got me twisted
You must not know ’bout me
You must not know ’bout me
I could have another you in a minute
Matter fact he’ll be here in a minute, baby
You must not know ’bout me
You must not know ’bout me
I can have another you by tomorrow
So don’t you ever for a second get
To thinking you’re irreplaceable🎶🎶
It is worthwhile to note that lawyers for Prince Harry was in court yesterday in the case against the Fail, based on their reporting concerning his court case about change of his security.
Then there is the Sun. I observed that most of the responses to live interviews during the jubilee stated their allegiance and gratitude for the Queen, whereas the commentary from right wing press is to focus on the monarchy.
It will be up to Charles to prevent a horse race between him and William. Bill’s advisor’s go to strategy is not an option.
Now what is left of the myth that is marketable – Prince Harry’s life of service present day and nostalgia. He can be the nostalgic political weapon of choice but he is unavailable due to the recent history of toxic work environment and media bullying.
How to solve this problem? Engage in the conversation described in this item. One can go further and postulate like Katie Nichols the ridiculous idea of ‘the fab four’.
Or
Try to unsuccessfully gaslight Prince Harry.
While Charles can be heartened that his mother was not well received in the media, they got there by a discerning population.
Prince Harry’s purpose supersedes selling averts for foreign-owned local media.
It will be a better idea going forward to embrace the European model when it comes to monarchy.
In the meanwhile, the noise and chatter will continues.
Remember whomever owns the myths own the stories behind the myths.
Why does Katie Nichols sound like Harry and Meghan being in the second row is giving her great pleasure, like she is getting off on the thought of them being humiliated even though Harry and Meghan and especially Harry wanted out of this soap box lifestyle. I honestly believe Harry was more than happy to give this circus all up and live his life on his terms with his children having the joy and ability to grow up normal. This is what Harry fought so hard for, the right to choose happiness and contentment over being managed and trapped. If you ask me Harry and Meghan and their children are the ones that have everything that matters, they are the real winners. Kate and William are doom to misery forever and it shows on their faces.
I wouldn’t have wanted the Cambridges’ weekend for all the front row seats in the world. Will and Kate were STRESSED. The amount of instructions those children clearly got (and scolded to each other) stressed ME out. “Hold your arms at your side, don’t clap too much, look straight ahead” all while William glowered behind them with his jaw set giving orders under his breath. Repeat, repeat, repeat.
Yeah, I’m sure Harry and Meghan were just dying to do that with their kids for the rest of their lives.
Katie is very pleased with how clever she thinks she is using “sitting in the second row” as a talking point. Conveniently overlooks Harry and Meghan’s walk into church. I assume she knows this, though the lot of them are pretty stupid, so who knows – though no longer a working royal, Harry maintains his place in the line of succession, and entered according to that protocol. That meant, a solo stroll down the aisle, apparently choreographed by TQ (and Charles?), just before Will and Kate come in. That seems pretty “front row” to me.
I think this trip will be hugely meaningful to Harry (and Meghan) because he got his wish of having his children spend time with his grandmother. And it sounds like Lili had a wonderful first birthday surrounded by people who love them. All the rest is just noise.
Does Katie Nichols understand that a lot of people don’t follow the royals? It’s quite possible that what people remember is the Commonwealth Service where W&K iced H&M, WHO WERE SITTING IN THE SECOND ROW. Since that’s all-over social media, I wonder how she think this is going to fly?
Does Katie Nicholl realize that Harry and Meghan, like many people in the world, think that anyone giving a shit over whether they are in the first or second row are actually gigantic assholes? Like for real, anyone who cares about that is just a jackass, so basically that means Will and Kate, Katie Nicholls, the rest of the RR, and the entire monarchy. They are telegraphing what embarrassing losers they are to the world every time they openly pontificate about this. Believe, Harry and Meghan do not care. They left the classism and the hierarchy of the British monarchy bc they know it’s literally worth nothing. The place where a persons sits sure as hell doesn’t denote a god damn thing about a person’s worth. End stop. Yeah, these people care and it’s almost anthropologically fascinating to watch them lose it over seating arrangements but Harry and Meghan strait up left that shit.
These people never knew Harry and are deluded. Harry has been saying for years that he didn’t like royal life and he wished he was normal. Harry has never sought attention unless for his causes, he almost never went to State dinners and Royal Ascot. He only started going to the Festival of Remembrance when Meghan joined the family. He said that he felt burned out because the family always relied on him to do events and tours. So, Harry would have loved what happened over the weekend and I have no doubt he requested not to be on the balcony and not to be seated behind the Cambridges and Charles and Camilla.
What I found really scary is there’s a report on Youtube from a New Zealand news channel which reported Harry and Meghan were booed on arriving to the church. They played a clip and sure enough there were loud boos. Now I watched the whole things live on the BBC and there were only cheers on their arrival. The crowd were pleased to see them.
It makes me wonder how dangerous is Harry and Meghan’s popularity that a so-called news channel would play a doctored clip and claim it to be the truth?
There’s an article on Buzzfeed about boos vs. cheers and the analysis was “both happened.”
That’s why it’s so scary. If I hadn’t watched it live I would have believed they were booed on arrival; they weren’t, there were loud cheers. I accept there were a mixture of boos and cheers when they left but, nowhere near as bad as those given to the Prime Minister.
To brazenly manipulate the truth the way some of these channels have is truly frightening.
I watched coverage of the service in the US on TV. All the reporters from the major networks said H and M were cheered.
They can lie about that all they want.
All I know is, that shot of the Sussex’s swagger as they walked into the church was and will always be a whole mood.
Yaass! What an entrance!
Iconic
Judging by the upcoming Order of the Garter, looks like he dodged a bullet
Yes. I love it. The BM were all dying for pictures of Harry at a level with Andrew. Now they can all get photos of the heirs hanging out with PA.
This.
Actually the rota clowns (Nicholl, Larcombe, Vickers, Tominey, DWanton, Morgan, Levin, etc.) are the ones who are terribly depressed for not getting the Sussexes to bend down on their knees to beg for their attention and for having been snubbed and treated like dirt. The rota clowns are the ones who are forever haunted by the reality that they are the major contributors as to why the Sussexes left their little island and now they rue the day they did that because now their pockets are left dry. The rotas now are impoverished. They’re left with the boring Cambridges who cannot bring them the money they would’ve earned from the more globally interesting and powerful Sussexes.
My thoughts exactly. It’s the royal commentators that are haunted by their actions and the mistreatment of the Sussexes in favor of the Cambridges who give nothing but uninspiring words and odd smiles here and there.
I don’t think so. Brit tabloid media folk who were so happy to shred Meghan at every turn have never shown a scintilla of remorse over their part in forcing what they have labeled ‘Megxit.’ The only thing they appear remotely sorry for is losing Harry in the bargain while they were crucifying Meghan.
Nah, Wills is haunted by the shit life he can’t get out of.
Anyway, the headline was good for a laugh.
What did Harry actually give up? He’s still a prince, he still rich, he’s still famous. What is it that he lost really? The only people looking haunted and depressed were the heirs.
Harry and Meghan are together, love each other and are now married with two children. Why would Harry want to go back to that other world. No way would want to go back to that. And he’s loving and protective of his children and a wonderful person.
All I see are two healthy adults who flew in for grandma’s party, did their best to avoid the toxic side of the family, and then got the Hell out. Can relate.
Ditto, although I always make sure to get some cake on the way out!
Take pretty much everything these royal press gossipers say and reverse it.
It’s not Harry who has regrets, it’s the Rota. Therese royal correspondents are the ones fuming and very bitter. Their golden goose fled the coop a while ago. These royal reporters need H&M because they generate clicks, excitement, and $$$$$.
Look, this Jubbly was supposed to be about the Queen or so the $28 M taxpayer pounds spent to put this show on for the world. But QE2, was hardly present. Instead it has been about Louis and the absent H&M.
This jubbly should have been more about C&C transitioning. The Rota OTOH wanted their scripted Dynasty b*tchiness among the brothers, the cousins, etc. That didn’t happen because H&M and their kids didn’t show up for the casting couch. Tragically, the unhappy, fidgety, unsmiling Cambridge kids were instead. That with the bad optics of W&K marital woes in color merely exposed how the Cambridge kids are being used to hide their parents’ character and marital flaws.
This set up isn’t sustainable and healthy. These kids shouldn’t be used for publicity. Public access should be limited. Kids don’t need to learn to do this job right now. They can do that when they are older and more FT as adults. It’s bogus to think learning to handle crowds have to be something taught to 4 or 5 yos. No, the opposite is true. Developmentally they aren’t ready. This is an adult job and adults can learn. Just like adults learn how to be CEO of billion dollar company or be a surgeon or a teacher or a nurse.
The publicity will always be there and by being in a safe environment, children learn and grow emotionally, mentally and physically within the hothouse environment. Once they are strong and secure, you bring them out from the hothouse to adjust slowly. You cannot ignore these human development fundamentals. There’s a reason why child stars don’t turn out so well as adults.
These children have no one to safeguard their emotional and mental well being. There’s no sense that the buck stops here. Kids absolutely need someone to supply that absolute safe place. A place where there are unconditional support, love and security.
The only groups of people who benefit from the royal family’s dysfunction are the royal press and the royal courtiers. The royal family is just red meat in this set up. The fact that these royals think they are Captain of this leaky ship shows their delusion.
I love these talking heads who presume to talk about people with whom they have zero contact whatsoever. H & M must be so relieved to be back in CA.
Oh poor Harry! How miserable he must be, living on his $23mil estate with his gorgeous wife and beautiful children, enjoying the pristine Southern California coastal weather while playing polo and looking like an entire snack.
Yeah, he’s miserable as hell.
These royal rota reporters are hopelessly stuck in their own echo chamber.
First they tried to prevent the Sussexes from attending the Jubilee, waging a smearcampaign and even staging a Markle family protest. It failed miserably!
Then the rota wanted the Sussexes to fail during the Jubilee but were kept in the dark about their moves. The Sussexes avoided all PR-traps and left the rota with a painful anti-climax by leaving the party earlier then expected!
Now the rota act like jilted lovers who failed to court the suitor they chased relentlessly. All that’s left for these rota reporters are bitter memories and elusive dreams of what could have been if only they had not chased out the golden couple.
Harry is so unhappy about what he gave up, that he is playing today to soften the blow🤣.
The projection is real and it keeps pumping out headlines. It most certainly is a way to have clickbait in rotation but it always says more about the remainders.
British media prior to the jubilee: don’t you DARE come over and make a big fuss!!
British media AFTER the jubilee: how DARE them not come over and make a big fuss!!
These two names are in court in the UK-they relate to why Harry and his family need security especially visiting Salty Isle-christopher gibbons and tyrone patten-walsh-look these fellas up-i could not find a photo of either
I believe that Harry and Meghan ASKED to be seated where they were. I believe they didn’t want to be in the front row, they didn’t want to be on the isle, and they wanted to sit with the cousins.