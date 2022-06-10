Queen of pie charts! Duchess Kate had a private meeting with a pollster

The royal rota is obsessed with “polling.” There are constant weekly polls done about the British public’s feelings about the royal family and specific royals. I have always had big questions about the methodology of most of the polls which royal reporters cite. When you look closely, the sample size is like “we polled 100 people coming out of the grocery store” or “we called up every Tory pensioner and asked them their opinions.” The data often looks grossly manipulated. Nevermind the fact of: why in hell are British polling firms still constantly doing polling on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity? Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California. Who cares if they’re “not polling well” in the UK? I’m really asking.
Anyway, the Duchess of Cambridge loves flawed methodology. She loves random questions and bullsh-t surveys and questionable data. If the Five Big Questions fiasco taught us anything, it’s that Kate will jam any data she gets into a nonsensical pie chart. So obviously, she had a private meeting with a polling firm this week.
Kate and Prince William recently took part in the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the UK. The Duke and Duchess were said to have received the biggest cheer from the crowd out of all the Royal Family members during Friday’s service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. And it appears Catherine is seeking to cement this positive sentiment after it emerged the future Queen Consort was holding “private talks” with a leading opinion pollster.
The meeting between Kate and Kelly Beaver, chief executive of the polling organisation Ipsos, is said to have taken place at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. Although a Kensington Palace spokesman did not comment on what was discussed the Duchess may be aware her popularity over the past year has exploded to a net favourability rating of +55, reports the Daily Mail.
It comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity has plummeted in the UK. According to a YouGov poll, conducted with 1,692 adults in the UK in May, the Duchess of Sussex is “disliked” by 49 percent of those surveyed and “liked” by 24 percent. Meghan is seen as “famous” by 95 percent of people and 22 percent have a “neutral” opinion of her. Meanwhile, Harry is seen as “famous” by 95 percent but “disliked” by 43 percent, with 23 percent expressing a “neutral” view.
The most popular royal, according to the poll, is the Queen, with eight in ten Britons (81 percent) holding a positive opinion of her, versus the 12 percent who see her negatively. After the Queen, the next most popular royal is Prince William, followed by his wife Kate.
[From The Daily Express]
First of all, I genuinely hope that Kate showed Kelly Beaver her sad pie charts. Kelly Beaver better have a good poker face. “Oh, how interesting, what clever pie charts and bar graphs, your royal highness.” Now, why would Kate meet a pollster? Is she trying to manipulate some data or some future poll? I have no idea. Here in America, politicians and political candidates hire pollsters to check the temperature of their constituencies on the political issues of the day. Perhaps Kate wants a poll done just for herself. “Should I wear more buttons? Should I wear more hairpieces?”
PS… Something which was kind of funny is that just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into the UK last week, the Independent released the results of their royal poll, taken of their readership. Harry and Meghan are the most popular royals according to the Independent’s readers. LOL.
How sad and pathetic is kate life that she literally in one side competition with Meghan Kate is obsessed with being the most popular royal . What she going to do when her kids become teenagers and their getting attention for the media she really need to go to a polling facility to proven how much the public likes her .
My guess is that this meeting wasn’t about her popularity, but more “research” for the broom closet institute of early years busywork.
In that case, don’t let her anywhere near the Venn diagrams! 🤪
Unless the pollster was showing what could happen to her popularity if they separate or divorce
Smart&Messy, I believe you are correct, though the idea of Kate working on her popularity is entertaining and seems more accurate. One week from today will be the 1 year anniversary of Kate announcing the Keenwell Centre of Buttons, Bows and BS. Ipsos Mori conducted the lol 5 Big Questions survey. Kelly Beaver’s name is mentioned in this article. Kate is either working on another “helpful” survey or trying to find out what kind of research they’ve done for her.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-51192909
What if it’s not Meghan she is competing with but William?? My theory – and I’m only half joking – is that she wants to shore up her popularity to help in the event of a divorce/avoiding a divorce. “Look William, 43% of the over 30s agree that I am the Keenest Linchpin of the Monarchy. 61% say you would be mad to get rid of me and 99% say I have better hair than you.”
Exactly my thought – either to make sure no divorce happens or to negotiate an exit
I think you could be right…
I agree. You are right. She knows that the end is coming faster than she anticipated. She wants to shore up “support” to counter the divorce. She should know better than anyone that Cain is DONE with her and her manipulative mother.
@Vanessa how sad that she does not like herself that she views winning a one- sided competition will give her the validation that she craves.
It is, as if she has convinced herself that if she gets more attention than Meghan then she is loved. Spotlight and limelight means that she is seen.
But by whom? until the next trend?
Ugh these people. Manipulating already biased polls do not make the results true.
A poll saying you’re popular does not convince everyone to think you’re popular.
The damage control is in full effect
Isn’t this YouGov polling done usually done with a very *select* group (ie: Brexiters, usually older ones), and a VERY SMALL group. So you could ask say, 10 people and if 4 say, “I don’t care for BOO”, then 40% don’t like the word “BOO”. It’s all manipulation.
I commented before seeing your post @jan90067 but yes that’s exactly what it is
Great minds, etc., Layla… 😄 💜
Yep. Polls can be made to say WHATEVER you want by simple selection of the audience you choose or the questions you ask and the way you frame them. As such they are completely irrelevant unless done with a wide and properly representative range of people in robust numbers and with professionally curated questions – and even then you cannot legislate for people just not telling you the truth – for example if they don’t want to admit what/who they just voted for.
ok so I find this type of meeting completely unsurprising. All nationally known politicians do polling. Every single one. The parties, too. And Kate Cambridge is certainly a person who has to be aware of her public image.
I assume this isn’t the first time she met with someone to look at what kind of narrative people respond to or what her image with the public is like. I don’t find reason for vitriol in this at all.
the more interesting question is, why did it get out? was it a sanctioned leak? or is there something behind this like a potential re-brand / shifting of the story she has presented so far?
Jaynay
These specific polls are nothing new and they don’t serve a purpose of accurately representing opinions.
They’re usually done as attacks.
This may have been counted as an event and that’s how it got out. It may also be one of the many leaks against the Cams lately.
I’m trying to imagine what kind of poll she’d be crafting and what would be the point. Would it be about what kind of work she should do? If people think she’ll make a good queen? Maybe about her wardrobe? Wiglets, yes or no? How many buttons are too many?
I’m alone in the room and LOLed at the pie chart pictures. They get me every time. How can they not see how ridiculous she looks. Just like my daughters playing office. They are 5 and 7.
I guarantee you that in that photo of her writing notes in the binder, I am imagine it was something along the lines of “Hair feels a bit brittle today. Set reminder to look for new shampoo.”
That pie chart is ridiculous. How many years has she been doing “Early Years?” And what exactly has come out of it? This stupid pie chart? The results are stupidly wrong. Who did they poll? Mole rats?
Mole rats!! 🤣🤣🤣
Looks like she’s trying to remember how to take notes because she hasn’t done it since university. Also the fact that there are no notes to take since there’s nothing there and she is the one who supposedly compiled the info.
That photo with the pie chart is going to be the basis of thousands of memes. How does KP not see these things?
Kate is like a fairy tale queen asking her magic pollsters if she’s the fairest of them all.
I do wonder if she has specific concerns about her own popularity following the jubilee, or if she has done specific polling on the children doing events.
I thought those you gov polls were outed as Tory propaganda.
Yes about You Gov polls, this is another polling Co.
It’s funny about the lamebridges getting the loudest applause, even the lying BBC said the Sussexes got the loudest cheers.
If I were the tinfoil hat type I’d be thinking this might be tangentially related to any marital problems with William, as well as wanting to one-up Meghan…
Yes, how to craft custom popularity polls that ensure one is still popular whilst being banished. Getting ahead of the troubles to come.
This is what makes the most sense to me. This is about figuring out either how best to handle a separation/divorce, PR wise, or how to maintain popularity post divorce, or something.
Yep testing the waters of what she could do to get public sympathy when Egg drops her.
Yes, agree. Commented the same above before I saw yours, C.
I don’t understand why they keep polling the Sussexes either but on the other hand they acknowledge they’re still popular because they consistently write stories about them. They’re not working royals anymore and left the country. It seems to be a coping mechanism for being dumped and left. Sometimes I get the feeling that parts of the press are dying to stop talking about them and tell the real truth. They have to get bored of this constant fawning. They’re not getting anything in return and neither are the RF. This is getting really predictable and sad.
How about doing some real work with real results instead of caring how many people like or don’t like you? These people exhaust me.
“Oh, how interesting, what clever pie charts and bar graphs, your royal highness.” ……LMAO
It was “Kate loves flawed methodology and questionable data” for me 😂😂
Some of these polls are just BS and lack any sort of proper scope. They are the kind of popularity polls that you see on twitter. If you look at the underlying data you often find that the majority of responders are biased toward the subject with little effort made to engage with others across the spectrum. i.e. out of 1,000 respondents, 75% identified as royalists.
Reminds me of her poorly thought out UK only survey where anyone in the world could complete it multiple times – guess they were that desperate to make it look popular.
That pie chart pic will always be funny and sad. Funny because it makes no sense and sad because she didn’t know it and no one around could tell her/convince her that it was terrible.
No one could proofread or edit?
Yeah what the hell is that 24% section? The percent of people who realize the importance of Early Years? It’s written to look like only 24% of people reach the age of five, lol.
I kept reading and rereading it, wondering what the hell it meant. I know what it’s supposed to mean if I compare it to the 76%, but it says something completely different and makes no sense. Whhhhhyyyyyyy? I’m so embarrassed for her.
All this popularity talk is ridiculous! Are they all mentally stuck in junior high or something?
Yes 🙄, it’s also completely circular
It is apropos for an adviser to have consultations or maybe her perception of the media is similar to that of running for office.
It turns out out that a recent poll has solidified her popularity, while indicated that the Sussexes have a popularity of 22% and 23%, a little bit higher than Andrew.
The Queen is 1st, then William followed by Kate.
Now for the good part the poll was conducted on 1, 692 persons or 0.0025% of the population.
It is useless as a decision-making tool, but it validated Kate’s hard ‘work’ and is excellent for her ego.
Now it will be back to leaking, royal media influencing and when available the opportunity to manipulate and backstab.
None of this have a positive outlook for the monarchy unless the alleged offer of mental therapy is accepted and embraced.
But critical thinking would be a danger to her dreams, so off to see a seer??
Maybe Kate got anxious about the public opinion of her parenting skills post-Jubby? Especially, whether public opinion could negatively impact her continuing her early years vanity project. She’s invested so many years in that being her primary method of appearing to work.
There are 2 reasons Kate would go to a polling company:
1)Wants to hire the company to poll people to find out why the Sussexes are so popular. She will then copy whatever they find.
2)Wants to hire the company to poll people to find out what Brits think about her and assess her weaknesses and strengths. She’s been trying to turn herself into Meghan to replace Meghan and it hasn’t worked. Meghan was the star of the Jubbly and was barely visible. Kate’s only schtick is dressing like more popular women so she’s probably out of ideas and needs inspiration.
“I went into the meeting with the arrogance to think I could teach her Grace, the Duchess of Cambridge, something about pie charts. It wasn’t just that the reverse happened – she showed me how to commune with the pie charts, to aspire to become one with the pie charts as she has. It is now my honour to call her my pie chart guru. If we could all see the life as she sees the pie charts, the world would be a more pie-ful, more charty, and dare I say more serene place.” Kelly Beaver
Hahahaha
Lol, sounds to me as though the wheels are coming off.
Something I want to point out – YouGov doesn’t represent the entirety of Britain. The British youth for example, we don’t participate in this bs. The general majority of British people don’t care about YouGov because it’s more representative of the Tories. So being favourable by these people isn’t really a great thing.
Also I bet you well see a survey on mothers and pregnant women which is verrryyy interesting
YouGov has been accused of withholding a report that was favourable to Labour in the run up to the 2017 elections and it’s been reported that its tory founder made the call to the CEO to suppress it. I’ve always felt that those polls were sketchy and this latest revelation validates my thoughts about them. Furthermore, Harry and Meghan should not be polled as they’re not working royals and out of the royal system. As for Kate, she’s probably going to bring out another Early Years survey.
One also thinks…cherchez l’argent. Who is paying for this, and why? Ipsos is a legit market research company; they aren’t doing this out of the goodness of their hearts or for the sake of knowledge.
I wonder if she’s suddenly interested in polling because Meghan was voted the most popular royal and Harry second by readers in an Independent Poll? 😉
Folks, I am DYING at this part:
“The Duke and Duchess were said to have received the biggest cheer from the crowd out of all the Royal Family members during Friday’s service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.”
Who was this said by? No one with sense and they know it. And it’s this part especially that lets me know they were shooketh when the Sussexes received resounding cheers. I can’t, I have to laugh because otherwise it’s so maddening.
I know. Their constant need of being seen as the “IT” couple is maddening. They are as far from being the “IT” couple as Prince Michael and his awful wife!
This is all play-acting with props for photo ops.
1. You don’t need a bloody pie chart to show the answer to a yes/no question.
2. Nobody sits in a meeting taking notes in a binder. It’s 2022. You’re stinking rich. Use a laptop. If you want to look old-fashioned for your Tory fans, take notes in a leather-bound journal.
3. Louis is part of the demographic captured in the yes/no question. How is that going then? Not relevant? Children who have servants will always be happy, I guess…
4. Next time, ask the prop master for glasses. I’m sure there are many designers who will give you free frames.
Ah polls. I can make a poll give you any result you want..
it’s all in who you ask the questions to. Just ask women wearing wiglets and buttons if they prefer Kate and voila, you get that poll.
LMFAO you know damn well that poll was rigged if they are claiming will is more popular than Kate.
Perhaps Kate wants to know her standing with the public so she can use it in any threat of open separation.
She really does fancy herself this generation’s Diana, methinks. And hopes to wield her popularity as a weapon the same way her MIL did. Trouble is, most no one has any real or deep loyalty to a woman who barely speaks, and when she does, it is only to say the most mundane and ridiculous things.
I’ve been a divorce skeptic for some time, but I’m starting to think that Kate is very worried for her future.
“The Duke and Duchess were said to have received the biggest cheer from the crowd out of all the Royal Family members during Friday’s service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.”
They’re right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did receive the biggest cheer (although clearly not who they actually meant when writing this).
She must be worried about a divorce and her life post-divorce. Even she can’t miss the fact that her work efforts recently have not been received well.
I agree with the posters above who think this has more to do with William than with Meghan. Kate wants that crown. She doesn’t want a divorce. William and the Windsors don’t need her anymore. They have the heir and spare. And with the Jubbly proving to be a disaster to her Early Years’ expertise, she has to prove to them that she’s an asset to the Firm. Why not a poll geared to prove her point? Hell, they’d know it’s manipulated but then again, maybe they won’t. The goal is to show them she had some support in the country, and that a divorce would not be viewed favorably amongst the monarchists.
In the past, royals used to regularly consult astrologers . They needed the reassurance and that they reign would be long and that the peasants loved them. This crew consult pollsters, and they are manipulated to reassure them and their egos. It’s not that they need to be reassured of their popularity, but need to prove that the Sussexes are unpopular. These polls are just modern day soothsayers for these Cambridges, because they are lacking both confidence and competence.
Do you think that the poll (if one is in the making) will be legitimate? What I mean by that, will they poll a cross section of the population and not just Daily Fail readers? If they do a legitimate poll, I don’t think that Ctrl+C will have much to use as a bargaining chip in the event of a divorce. Frankly, at this point, W will be much more interesting as a single dad and bachelor-about-town. I think the brf will slowly erode her public image (and not in a positive way), and her poll numbers will drop anyway. I don’t think she wants to get into a fighting match with the Monarchy.
Time for a truck load of popcorn, ’cause the next year should be really entertaining.
Oh boy. You know what they say about statistics: garbage in, garbage out.
English voters huge, huge buyer’s regret over sh*tty polls and lies promising milk and honey with the Brexit referendum.
You can manipulate the numbers, but most people are facing tough times— even the better off middle class. That makes a restless, disgruntled public who are sick of being lied to, of watching their better off living in luxury and indulging in stupid, family pettiness. This isn’t grit or steel no matter how many times the Fail print or say it.
People can be manipulated but living off hate isn’t going to pay their bills, keep them healthy or educate their kids.
That’s why the Jubbly failed. That’s why the monarchy is failing. They bring no tangibles in making lives better for their people beyond filling the entertainment pages.
Circus still needs bread!
We stated Kitt1!!
What does it matter which royal is popular or not? Will it change the order of succession? Who pays for the ridiculous waste-of-money polls to determine this?
At this point Ctrl C should release a perfume called Obsession.
Royal Obsession by Kate. Favorite Duchess by Kate. Scent of Babies by Kate. Broody Days and Nights by Kate. I Dream of Aga by Kate.
I think she can support herself pretty well post-Burger King by going full time into fragrance. .
@ Harper, she could see the hell out of extensions as well as buttons and bows too.